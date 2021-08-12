You are here

Lebanon to discuss law allowing c.bank to keep subsidizing fuel, source says
Lebanon's fuel subsidy was costing the country $3 billion a year. (Reuters)
  • The government attacked the central bank over the decision, calling it a unilateral move that would have serious consequences
  • The decision triggered scattered protests, though fuel prices were unchanged on Thursday and many petrol stations shut
BEIRUT: The Lebanese government will discuss a law on Thursday allowing the central bank to use its mandatory reserve to keep subsidizing fuel imports after the bank decided to halt a subsidy that has drained its coffers, a ministerial source said.
The government attacked governor Riad Salameh over the decision announced on Wednesday, calling it a unilateral move that would have serious consequences as Lebanon grapples with a crippling financial meltdown.
The central bank defended its decision, saying it told the government a year ago that legislation would be needed to use the mandatory reserve, a portion of deposits that must be preserved by law.
A loss of fuel subsidies would open a new phase in the financial crisis that has cut the value of Lebanon’s currency by more than 90 percent since 2019 and thrown more than half the population into poverty.
The episode captured the failure of the ruling elite to set policies to get Lebanon out of the worst since the 1975-90 civil war, even as supplies of fuel and medicine have run out.
The decision triggered scattered protests, though fuel prices were unchanged on Thursday and many petrol stations shut.
“They made us lose everything in Lebanon: no fuel, no electricity, no water, nothing. House rents now cost millions. Where should we go from here?” said Hussein Ibrahim, who was protesting against the decision in Sidon.
President Michel Aoun summoned Salameh to the presidential palace for a meeting at which the governor refused to back down, saying use of the mandatory reserve required legislation, the ministerial source said.
This would be discussed at an emergency meeting of Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s caretaker cabinet on Thursday, the source said.
Diab said he was opposed to subsidies being ended before an alternative was on offer. Progress was being made toward rolling out a prepaid cash card for the poor and the decision could have waited until it was available.
“It is a decision that contravenes the law,” he said on Twitter, referring to the June law establishing the cards.
“Its damages are much greater than the gains of protecting the mandatory reserves in the central bank” because it would take the country into the unknown.
MPs from the powerful Shiite group Hezbollah rejected Salameh’s move, saying the prepaid cards must be rolled out before any action on subsidies.
Since the onset of the crisis, the central bank had been effectively subsidizing fuel by using its dollar reserves to finance imports at exchange rates well below the rates on the parallel market.
The fuel subsidy has been costing about $3 billion a year.
The central bank said that while it had spent more than $800 million on fuel in the last month and the bill for medicines had multiplied, those goods were still absent from the open market, and being sold at prices that exceed their value.
Tempers have frayed with motorists queueing for hours for petrol and often not being able to fill up. Three men died in altercations on Monday related to scarce fuel supplies.
The central bank said on Wednesday that it would offer credit lines for fuel imports at market rather than subsidized exchange rates.
Unsubsidized, the price of 95 octane gasoline was projected at more than four times its previous price in a schedule reported by a broadcaster.
Most recently, the central bank had been extending credit for fuel imports at a rate of 3,900 pounds to the dollar, compared with a parallel market rate of more than 20,000 pounds.
The reserves have sunk from more than $40 billion in 2016 to $15 billion in March. 

Topics: Lebanon Fuel subsidies Lebanon Central Bank Riad Salameh Lebanon crisis Banque du Liban

GCC opens investigation against cardboard dumping claims

GCC opens investigation against cardboard dumping claims
  • The GCC Bureau reviewed allegations that this product was imported at dumped prices
RIYADH: The GCC Standing Committee for Combating Harmful Practices in International Trade decided to start an anti-dumping investigation on the GCC imports of cardboard, the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCCSG) said in a statement today.

Imports consist of the testliner and fluted paperboard originating from Germany, France, and India, in line with the provisions of Article (2) of the executive regulations of the GCC Unified Customs Law.

The GCC Bureau reviewed allegations of the GCC industry and confirmed by evidence that this product was imported to the GCC market at dumped prices, which resulted in material damage to the GCC similar products, Director General, Rehan Mubarak Fayez said.

PSG nets €15m from fan token sales as club pays part of Messi fee in crypto asset

PSG nets €15m from fan token sales as club pays part of Messi fee in crypto asset
  • PSG sold about 30 million euros of the tokens over the past week, about half of which was pocketed by the club
  • Trade in the tokens surged to $1.2 billion in the days leading up to his signing
LONDON: Paris St. Germain may have made more than 15 million euros from the sale of fan tokens as rumors of the signing of Barcelona legend Lionel Messi circulated over the past week.

PSG sold about 30 million euros of the tokens over the past week, about half of which was pocketed by the club, Reuters reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. The crypto tokens surged 130 percent in five days, reaching a record $60 on Tuesday before trading at $40 on Thursday, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Messi, who joined the Paris club on Tuesday, received a “significant” amount of his 25-30 million euros welcome package, PSG said on Thursday. Trade in the tokens surged to $1.2 billion in the days leading up to his signing.

Fan tokens are a type of cryptocurrency that allow holders to vote on mostly minor decisions related to their clubs. Among clubs to launch tokens this year are English Premier League champions Manchester City and Italy’s AC Milan. Messi’s former club Barcelona launched one last year.

Like bitcoin and other digital currencies, fan tokens can be traded on exchanges. They also share in common with other cryptocurrencies a tendency for wild price swings, leading some regulators to issue warnings to investors about digital assets.

“We have been able to engage with a new global audience, creating a significant digital revenue stream,” said Marc Armstrong, PSG’s chief partnerships officer.

HEIST REVERSED

Elsewhere in the crypto universe today, hackers behind one of the biggest ever digital coin heists have now returned over half of the $610 million-plus they stole, the cryptocurrency platform targeted by the hack said on Thursday.

Poly Network, a platform that facilitates peer-to-peer transactions, said on Twitter hackers had returned $342 million of the currencies stolen. Some $268 million worth of tokens are still outstanding, it said.

Poly Network, which allows users to transfer or swap tokens across different blockchains, said on Tuesday it had been hit by the cyberheists, urging the culprits to return the stolen funds.

On the main cryptocurrency markets on Thursday, bitcoin gave up some of its recent gains, losing 4.7 percent to $44,279.93 as of 3:27 p.m. in London, while ether fell 5.7 percent to $3,062.49.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the brokerage arm of Singapore’s DBS Bank has received approval “in principle” from the Monetary Authority of Singapore under the country’s Payment Services Act to begin providing crypto services to asset managers and companies.

In 2019, the city also passed a payment law requiring all digital payment service providers to have a license to operate. CoinDesk has reported

In South Korea, electronics giant Samsung Electronics plans to be part of the Central Bank of Korea’s digital currency pilot project, testing the bank’s digital currency display functionality using its Galaxy smartphone. According to a report in the Korea Times on Thursday, CoinDesk

Jeff Bandman is a former senior CFTC official who is currently the director of Bandman Advisers on crypto-related amendments introduced in the Senate.

” Here’s the silver lining, if the US government believes it will collect $28 billion in taxes from the cryptocurrency industry in the next 10 years, then the cryptocurrency is here to stay and will be a new cornerstone of the American economy.”

In China, the central government continues to tighten regulations on the cryptocurrency industry as it released a five-year plan calling for tighter regulation across industries, indicating that the crackdown that has shaken investor confidence in the market will not abate soon.

Coding in real estate is an “inevitable next chapter, and the emergence of new secondary markets for digital real estate assets could mean increased liquidity and efficiency, lower costs and improved efficiency through the use of ‘smart contracts’ that can replace heavy and cumbersome paperwork on investors,” according to a report published by Moore Intelligence.

Nasdaq-listed auto insurance company Metromile has announced that it has purchased $1 million worth of bitcoin.

The company also plans to become the first insurance company to offer policyholders the option to pay in bitcoin or dollars. Bitcoin.com has reported.

Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary has taken a stake in crypto exchange FTX and signed a multi-year deal to become its ambassador and spokesperson.

Saudi Arabia plans to attract $7.3bn into health from private investors, minister says

Saudi Arabia plans to attract $7.3bn into health from private investors, minister says
  • The Saudi Ministry of Health aspires to increase the private sector’s participation in the sector from to 35 percent by 2030 from 25 percent
RIYADH: The ministry is working with partners in the private sector and across government to implement a package of initiatives for privatization projects in the health sector in several regions in the Kingdom, with an initial investment volume exceeding $7.3 billion, Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah said on Wednesday.

The Saudi Ministry of Health aspires to increase the private sector’s participation in the sector from to 35 percent by 2030 from 25 percent today, he said.

It is seeking to operate medical cities, hospitals and primary care centers, highlighting the launch of an approximately $187 million project to build and operate Al-Ansar Hospital in Al Madinah with a capacity of 244 beds, the partnership contract for which is expected to be signed during the fourth quarter of this year.

The Ministry of Health is also seeking to offer 74 primary health care centers in the Kingdom, with initial investment of approximately $266 million, and the partnership contract is expected to be signed during the third quarter of next year, he said.

The ministry is also working on a $6.1 billion project to establish two medical cities with a capacity of 1,500 beds in the regions of Asir and Al-Jouf, aiming to provide specialized health services to the residents of the southern and northern regions of the Kingdom, and the partnership contract is expected to be signed in the second quarter of 2023, he said.

Privatizing the sector will have a good effect on raising the level of competition and reducing costs on the state when privatizing, especially if compulsory insurance is applied to citizens, business consultant Majed Alsaggaf told Arab News.

However, the health sector is very large and occupies a high percentage of the state budget, meaning it has taken longer than others to reform, Alsaggaf said.

Saudi Arabia fights forged accounting certificates to enhance sector performance

Saudi Arabia fights forged accounting certificates to enhance sector performance
  • (SOCPA) recorded about 517 forged accounting certificates out of 200,000 submitted to the authority during the past three years
RIYADH: The Saudi Organization for Chartered and Professional Accountants (SOCPA) recorded about 517 forged accounting certificates and 191 unrecognized certificates out of 200,000 submitted to the authority during the past three years, the authority said.

The authority aims at limiting the use of forged certificates and ensuring the integrity and credibility of the documents and information received, SOCPA said in the report in a report titled “The role of the accounting profession in building a thriving economy.”

All the owners of those forged certificates were referred to the Public Prosecution, Secretary-General Ahmed Al-Meghames said.

SOCPA adopted international standards and the application of 110 international standards in the Kingdom, and played a role in raising the level of performance of practitioners of the accounting and auditing profession, by offering 1,101 training programs during which more than 25,000 people were trained, according to the report.

The authority’s report also reviewed an increase in the number of certified public accountants by 98 percent, to reach 436.

The pace of membership in the authority has also increased in the past years, with more than 99,000 members joining it, including 4,900 students, through student membership.

OPEC+ can resist White House call for more oil with US gasoline prices set to drop

OPEC+ can resist White House call for more oil with US gasoline prices set to drop
  • U.S. gasoline prices predicted to fall 12 percent through the end of the year
  • IEA warns crude demand set to weaken for rest of year, while OPEC maintains forecasts
LONDON: US President Joe Biden’s calls for OPEC+ to pump more oil may be short-lived as political pressure eases along with gasoline prices over the coming months.

US gasoline prices rose 2.4 percent in July from the previous month, taking their 12-month advance to 41.8 percent, according to inflation data. The daily national average price at the pump was $3.19 on Aug. 11.

However, that price is set to decline by almost 12 percent to an average of $2.82 a gallon in the fourth quarter, according to US government forecasts. The continued progress of the Delta coronavirus variant could lead to further demand destruction and an even bigger drop.

Global oil demand is expected to grow slower than previously forecast this year and may lead to surplus supply in 2022 as the spread of the delta variant prompts lockdowns in major consuming countries, the International Energy Agency said Thursday.

Demand surged in June as mobility increased in North America and Europe. But it “abruptly reversed course” in July as the Delta variant undermined deliveries in China, Indonesia and other parts of Asia, the IEA said in a monthly report.

In contrast, OPEC on Thursday stuck to its prediction of a strong recovery in world oil demand in 2021 and further growth next year, saying it expects demand to rise by 5.95 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, or 6.6 percent, unchanged from last month’s forecast.

“The global economy continues to recover,” OPEC said in the report. “However, numerous challenges remain that could easily dampen this momentum. In particular, COVID-19-related developments will need close monitoring.”

Brent crude fell 0.4 percent to $71.35 a barrel at 11:51 a.m. in London. It closed near a two-year high at $76.33 a barrel on July 30.

“Production cuts made during the pandemic should be reversed as the global economy recovers in order to lower prices for consumers,” Biden said Wednesday at the White House.

However, OPEC+ agreed last month to increase supply by 0.4 million barrels per day each month from August through December for a total of 2 million bpd.

"This call from the White House is a bit of cognitive dissonance given the Biden Administration’s strong environmental advocacy, but it shows again how gasoline prices remain top of mind in American energy politics," Herman Wang, managing editor, OPEC/Middle East news at S&P Global Platts, told Arab News. "It’s also a reminder that OPEC and its allies retain significant influence in the market."

"In practical terms, the US’ petrodiplomacy may be a bit of verbal theatre, but OPEC’s own analysis today shows that its supply is well under the volumes needed to balance the market," said Wang. "Imminent action by OPEC+ is unlikely, with many members having already committed to September export volumes, but its messaging at its Sept. 1 meeting is sure to be closely parsed by US officials."

The administration’s move was likely timed to coincide with the inflation announcement, Height Capital Markets analyst Benjamin Salisbury told Bloomberg News.

“The rising inflation narrative – especially fuel prices – is the number one risk to Biden’s infrastructure, American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan agendas and the Democrats’ re-election prospects,” Salisbury said.

