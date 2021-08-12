You are here

Taliban move closer to Afghan capital after taking Ghazni city

People gather on the street as Taliban fighters stand guard on main road intersection in city of Ghazni, Afghanistan in this screen grab taken from a video released by the Taliban on August 12, 2021. (Reuters)
AFP

  • Authorities in Kabul have now effectively lost most of northern and western Afghanistan
  • The Taliban have also taken over the main police headquarters in Herat, Afghanistan's third biggest city
KABUL: The Taliban seized the strategic Afghan city of Ghazni Thursday, just 150 kilometres (95 miles) from Kabul, their most important gain in a lightning offensive that has seen them overrun 10 provincial capitals in a week.
The interior ministry confirmed the fall of the city, which lies along the major Kabul-Kandahar highway and serves as a gateway between the capital and militant strongholds in the south.
"The enemy took control," spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai said in a message to media, adding later the city's governor had been arrested by Afghan security forces.
Pro-Taliban Twitter feeds showed video of him being escorted out of Ghazni by Taliban fighters and sent on his way in a convoy, prompting speculation in the capital that the government was angered with how easily the provincial administration capitulated.

The Taliban have also taken over the main police headquarters in Herat, Afghanistan's third biggest city, an AFP journalist at the scene said.
He added there had been no resistance, while a Taliban spokesman tweeted "the enemy fled... Dozens of military vehicles, weapons and ammunition fell into the hands of the Mujahideen".
As security forces retreated across the country, Kabul handed a proposal to Taliban negotiators in Qatar offering a power-sharing deal in return for an end to fighting, according to a member of the government's team in Doha who asked not to be named.
A second negotiator, Ghulam Farooq Majroh, said the Taliban had been given an offer about a "government of peace" without providing more specifics.
Authorities in Kabul have now effectively lost most of northern and western Afghanistan and are left holding a scattered archipelago of contested cities also dangerously at risk.
The conflict has escalated dramatically since May, when US-led forces began the final stage of a troop withdrawal due to end later this month following a 20-year occupation.
The loss of Ghazni piles more pressure on the country's already overstretched airforce, needed to bolster Afghanistan's dispersed security forces who have increasingly been cut off from reinforcements by road.
Pro-Taliban social media accounts also boasted of the vast spoils of war their fighters had recovered in recent days, posting photos of armoured vehicles, heavy weapons, and even a drone seized by the insurgents at abandoned Afghan military bases.
In less than a week the insurgents have taken 10 provincial capitals and encircled the biggest city in the north, the traditional anti-Taliban bastion of Mazar-i-Sharif.
Fighting was also raging in Kandahar and Lashkar Gar - pro-Taliban heartlands in the south - as well as Herat in the west.
There were also reports that hundreds of troops at Herat's Shindand Air Base - one of the country's largest military facilities - had deployed to the city to boost its defences.
An official in Lashkar Gah said Taliban fighters were inching closer to government positions after a massive car bomb badly damaged the city's police headquarters Wednesday evening.
The blast forced local police to retreat to the governor's office, while around 40 of their colleagues and one senior commander surrendered to the Taliban.
And in Kandahar, the Taliban said they had overrun the heavily fortified jail, saying "hundreds of prisoners were released and taken to safety".
The Taliban frequently target prisons to release incarcerated fighters and replenish their ranks.
The loss of the prison is a further ominous sign for the country's second city, which has been besieged for weeks by the Taliban.
Kandahar was once the stronghold of the Taliban - whose forces coalesced in the eponymously named province in the early 1990s - and its capture would serve as both a tactical and psychological victory for the militants.
Hundreds of thousands have been displaced by the fighting that has enveloped the country.
In recent days, Kabul has been swamped by the displaced, who have begun camping out in parks and other public spaces, sparking a fresh humanitarian crisis in the already overtaxed capital.
In Washington, defence officials appeared to be grappling with the spiralling situation but insisted that Afghan security forces were still holding their ground.
"What we're seeing, a deteriorating security situation, we've been nothing but candid about that," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters Wednesday.
"But there are places and there are times, including today, where Afghan forces in the field are putting up a fight."

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Ghazni City

Eight feared dead as Russia tourist helicopter crashes into lake
AFP

MOSCOW: A helicopter carrying 16 tourists and crew on a sightseeing trip in Russia’s far east crashed into a lake on Thursday, leaving eight people including a child feared dead and two others in serious condition.
The Mi-8 helicopter crash-landed into the icy waters of Kuril Lake in the mountainous Kamchatka peninsula in poor visibility and sank, local authorities said.
Staff of the Kronotsky Nature Reserve dispatched boats to the crash site and saved eight people, two of whom are now in intensive care with various injuries. Survivors praised wildlife inspectors for coming to their rescue in a matter of minutes.
“This situation is close to a miracle,” said governor Vladimir Solodov.
The other eight — including the only child on board and the crew commander — were missing and feared dead.
“We don’t have any information about the rest,” the governor’s spokeswoman, Alla Golovan, told AFP.
The wreckage of the helicopter was now lying at a depth of more than 130 meters (420 feet) some 700 meters from the shore, the emergencies ministry said.
Rescuers and divers were dispatched to the scene but they did not have the necessary equipment to begin work at that depth.
Solodov said the authorities turned to the defense ministry, which sent the necessary underwater equipment.
“Robots will be studying the bottom of Kuril Lake at the site of the crash,” the governor said.
Recounting the crash and subsequent rescue operation, wildlife inspectors said that the visibility at the lake was no greater than 100 meters, adding that they heard the helicopter but could not see it.
When staff of the reserve heard a loud “boom,” they said they dispatched two motorboats with four inspectors, who reached the scene in about three to four minutes.
“Eight people were on the surface, who we immediately lifted onboard,” inspector Yevgeny Denges said in a statement. The inspectors looked for other survivors but could not find anyone, Denges added.
Citing the survivors, the nature reserve said that the chopper began to sink nose first and the passengers managed to swim up to the surface from a depth of eight to nine meters.
“The water temperature in the lake is no more than 5-6 degrees (Celsius, 41-43 degrees Fahrenheit), it is impossible to remain in it for a long time,” the reserve said.
The tourists were from Russia’s second city Saint Petersburg.
One of the survivors, Viktor Strelkin, said that at the time of the accident he was sleeping and woke up when a stream of water hit him in the face.
“My friend’s son was sitting next to me. He was fastened with a security belt and I did not have time to yank him out because I woke up too late,” Strelkin said in remarks released by authorities.
Strelkin, who practices free-diving, managed to unfasten himself, breathe in some air before the cabin filled with water, get out of the aircraft and swim up to the surface.
Another survivor, state TV presenter Nikolai Korzhenevsky, appeared to blame the crew for the accident.
“For some reason we flew there even though we knew about the horrible weather conditions there,” he said.
Kamchatka is a vast peninsula popular with adventure tourists for its abundant wildlife, live volcanoes and black sand beaches.
The aircraft belongs to a firm called Vityaz-Aero, co-owned by local lawmaker Igor Redkin.
Earlier this week, Redkin made headlines in Russia when he admitted to killing a man he mistook for a bear.
Officials said the helicopter had been in operation since 1984 but was in good condition.
The Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said it was looking into a potential violation of air safety rules.
The regional prosecutor’s office launched a probe to study “the implementation of the legislation on the provision of tourist services.”
In July, a small plane crashed on the peninsula, killing 19 people when it flew into a cliff.
Airplane crashes are fairly common in Russia due to poor maintenance and lax compliance with safety rules.

Topics: Russia Kamchatka peninsula helicopter crash

Turkey says Kabul airport issue to “take shape” in coming days

Turkey says Kabul airport issue to "take shape" in coming days
Updated 12 August 2021
Reuters

Turkey says Kabul airport issue to “take shape” in coming days

Turkey says Kabul airport issue to “take shape” in coming days
  • Turkey has offered to deploy troops at Kabul airport after NATO withdraws
Updated 12 August 2021
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Thursday that it would be beneficial for Kabul airport to remain open and that the issue will “take shape” in the coming days.

He was speaking at the Turkish Embassy in Islamabad as Afghan government forces battled Taliban fighters in and around several cities on Thursday, and after a US defense official said US intelligence believed the Taliban could take over Kabul within 90 days.

Turkey has offered to deploy troops at Kabul airport after NATO withdraws and has held talks with the United States for weeks. In exchange, President Tayyip Erdogan has asked for financial, logistical and diplomatic conditions to be met.

Topics: Turkey Afghanistan Kabul

Indian state launches assault on drugs as UN warns of Bangladesh-like crisis

Indian state launches assault on drugs as UN warns of Bangladesh-like crisis
Updated 12 August 2021
Reuters

Indian state launches assault on drugs as UN warns of Bangladesh-like crisis

Indian state launches assault on drugs as UN warns of Bangladesh-like crisis
  • Assam has been criticized for alleged human rights abuses, including the shooting of suspected traffickers
  • In the past three months, police arrested 1,783 people, killed two, and seized drugs worth tens of millions of dollars
Updated 12 August 2021
Reuters

GUWAHATI: A northeastern Indian state that has for years been a big transit point for illicit drugs originating in neighboring Myanmar has launched a massive crackdown on the trade, seizing record amounts and arresting nearly 2,000 people since May.

Assam, four of whose neighboring states have open and rugged borders with Myanmar, connects the northeast to the rest of India. It has received praise for the drug clampdown from ruling and opposition politicians but been criticized for alleged human rights abuses, including the shooting of suspected traffickers.

Assam’s ties with one of the states, Mizoram, has frayed too after Assam linked the drugs fight to a recent territorial clash between the two states in which police forces fired at each other.

Police say Assam, the most populous northeastern state, is where traffickers gather or store drugs such as heroin and methamphetamine. They estimate about a fifth is sold locally and the rest in India’s richer towns and cities.

Myanmar is one of Asia’s main sources of illegal production of methamphetamine, or “crazy drug” yaba, as well as heroin, according to the International Narcotics Control Board and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

“I hope I’m wrong, but the drug trafficking situation in Northeast India looks somewhat like it did in Bangladesh a few years ago before methamphetamine really took off,” said Jeremy Douglas, UNODC’s regional representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

“We’ve seen a pattern of small intermittent seizures of yaba becoming slightly larger and more frequent, and scattered reports of local use — very similar.”

Bangladesh, which reported the world’s largest seizures of prescription opioids in 2019, has become South Asia’s biggest destination for yaba, with a market estimated at more than $3 billion. Police there have killed hundreds of suspected drug dealers since 2018 .

In a sign of how India’s trade has flourished, last week the junior home minister presented to parliament data on drugs and arms smugglers that showed many more arrests happened on its border with Myanmar than other neighbors such as Pakistan and Bangladesh between 2018 and 2020.

Assam this year has already made more drug seizures and related arrests than it did in any previous full year.

Much of the action has happened since an ambitious party colleague of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Himanta Biswa Sarma, became chief minister of Assam in May and said he had given police a free hand to act on drugs, including to shoot suspects when needed.

“The Assam government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drugs,” Sarma said in a speech at a public burning of seized drugs in July. “I have asked the police to take the most extreme step allowed by law against drug peddlers and the kingpins when needed.”

Sarma, who estimates the trade in his state is worth hundreds of millions of dollars, said he could not immediately speak with Reuters for this story.
 

Tensions fly

In the past three months, police in Assam have arrested 1,783 people, killed two, wounded five, and seized drugs worth tens of millions of dollars, according to data shared by the state’s police.

Assam is the only point of exit for drugs smuggled into India from Myanmar, said the state’s special director general of police Gyanendra Pratap Singh.

“No crime can ever be stopped, but our goal is to ensure that we make it as difficult as lawfully possible for anybody to carry drugs through Assam, and make the availability of drugs to the youngsters of Assam almost impossible,” he told Reuters at his residence secured by many young policemen.

Singh, who is also leading an investigation into the deadly July clashes with Mizoram, said a nexus that facilitates the passage of drugs through Mizoram had a role in the violence to divert attention from the fight on narcotics.

Mizoram denied the charge and said it made record seizures of methamphetamine this year itself. It has also objected to Assam’s new policy of inspecting all vehicles coming from Mizoram to “check trafficking of illicit drugs .”

“We support the crackdown on drugs, it’s a menace to society” said David Lalthangliana, officer on special duty at Mizoram’s Home Department. “But let it be a joint effort, let it not be discriminatory where you check vehicles coming in from only one state.”

Opposition leaders in Assam have also accused the state government of human rights violations in dealing with criminals, including drug peddlers, and have demanded a judicial enquiry into police encounters that have killed or injured suspects. Police say shots are only fired in self defense or when suspects try to flee.

Topics: India drugs crime Bangladesh

Young Afghan general takes fight against Taliban to social media

Young Afghan general takes fight against Taliban to social media
Updated 12 August 2021
AFP

Young Afghan general takes fight against Taliban to social media

Young Afghan general takes fight against Taliban to social media
  • Sadat and the 20,000 men under his command garnered thousands of followers with their Twitter accounts
  • On Aug. 4, Sadat called on residents to leave Lashkar Gah so the military could launch an all-out counteroffensive
Updated 12 August 2021
AFP

KABUL: As a string of Taliban victories show Afghan government forces in disarray, a young general is advancing his reputation on the battlefield and on social media.

Provincial cities in the north have fallen like dominoes this week — in some cases after government forces retreated or surrendered without a fight — but in Lashkar Gah, a Taliban heartland, the army appears to be providing stiffer resistance.

Leading them is Sami Sadat, 36, the highest-ranking army officer in southern Afghanistan, in an intense fight in defense of a provincial capital the Taliban are desperate to seize.

And as the insurgents flood social media with images of surrendering Afghan soldiers and snap selfies with locals, the young general is also using Twitter and Facebook as a slick PR tool in the fight against the hard-line islamists.

He and the 20,000 men under his command in the 215th Corps have garnered thousands of followers, with their Twitter accounts awash with images of the general among the troops, posing for selfies with young civilians, and meeting local shopkeepers.

On Wednesday the defense ministry tweeted he had been promoted to lead the country’s special forces, an announcement widely applauded on the platform.

Sadat remains optimistic despite the Taliban’s advances.

“Because I know we are going to win,” he told AFP in a phone interview from the frontlines of Lashkar Gah.

“I know this is our country, that the Taliban are failing, that they will fail sooner or later.”

But there is more to him than meets the eye, say fellow officers and friends.

“He is anything but naive,” said a security official who asked not to be named.

“He has a very strategic vision and a very deep analysis of what is happening,” said a general who was Sadat’s colleague at the spy agency.

A graduate of the prestigious King’s College in London, Sadat began his military career at the Afghan interior ministry.

He received military training in Germany, Britain, Poland and the United States, and also served in the National Directorate of Security — Afghanistan’s spy agency.

Sadat prefers to talk about his men rather than himself and family — senior officers and their relatives are particular targets for Taliban hit squads — and declines even to say where he was born.

But he is also keen to talk about the war, which he does confidently — and ruthlessly.

“Any Taliban who comes to Lashkar Gah will die or leave disabled for life,” he told AFP.

Still, he admits it will take time to fully secure the city.

On Aug. 4, Sadat called on residents to leave Lashkar Gah so the military could launch an all-out counteroffensive.

But he has still held back, saying he is fearful of hurting those who chose to stay behind.

Sadat described how his forces were going house-to-house to secure neighborhoods that the Taliban had infiltrated in Lashkar Gah.

“We still find civilians — especially the elderly and trapped women — who we take to safer places,” he said.

NGOs and the United Nations have repeatedly expressed concern about the violence and the risks incurred by civilians — threats that include aerial bombardment of suspected Taliban positions in Lashkar Gah by the Afghan military.

The loyalty and respect Sadat appears to command among the troops have been a key factor in the resistance to the Taliban in the city, despite their morale-damaging advances elsewhere in Afghanistan.

“He is not someone who gives orders from the rear while hiding in the humvee,” an Afghan security source said.

“He will do anything for his soldiers.”

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Search resumes for victims of deadly Indian landslide
AP

NEW DELHI: Rescuers resumed their search Thursday morning for survivors and victims of a large landslide that swept across a highway in the mountains of northern India a day earlier, killing at least 13 people.

A bus, a truck and two cars were smashed in the landslide in Himachal Pradesh state’s Kinnaur district. Dozens of people are still feared trapped in the bus, which was buried by the debris, a police statement said.

More than 100 rescuers, including police and paramilitary personnel, have been deployed to clear the rubble using four earth removers.

Television images of the disaster showed boulders and rocks rolling down the hillside before crashing into vehicles on the highway.

So far 14 people have been rescued, said Vivek Kumar Pandey, a spokesman for a paramilitary force involved in the search. They have been taken to hospitals but are not seriously injured, district administrator Abid Hussain Sadiq said.

Eight bodies were found in a sports utility vehicle, while two bodies were found in the truck, which rolled down to a riverbank. Three more bodies were recovered on Thursday.

Heavy rain has caused several landslides in Himachal Pradesh state over the past few weeks. The region is 600 kilometers (375 miles) north of New Delhi.

Disasters caused by landslides and flooding are common in India during the June-September monsoon season.

In August, about 150 people were killed by landslides and flooding triggered by monsoon rains in western India’s Maharashtra state.

Experts say heavy rainfall along India’s western coast is in line with how rainfall patterns have changed in past years due to climate change, as the warming Arabian Sea drives more cyclones and more intense rainfall over short periods of time.

Topics: India landslide

