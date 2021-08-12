You are here

Former US envoy Gerald Feierstein says original Saudi strategy in Yemen was right to end Houthi assaults

Updated 12 August 2021
RAY HANANIA

Houthi violence and backing from Iran has shown US President Joe Biden that the original Saudi strategy to force the Houthis to end their military assaults is the only way to end the crisis in Yemen, the former ambassador to the small Gulf country said on Wednesday.

 

Biden had called for the Saudis to restrain their military response to Houthi violence, during his 2020 election campaign and after taking office in January 2021, believing it would open the door to the Houthis entering negotiations.

However, during an appearance on the Ray Hanania Radio Show, former US Ambassador to Yemen Gerald Feierstein said that subduing Saudi efforts to confront the Houthis allowed the Iran-backed militia movement to expand their military campaign and target Marib and the important port at Al-Hudaydah.

Feierstein said that ending the conflict required the US-Saudi coalition to block the Houthi advance on Marib and Al-Hudaydah and show them that the Houthis had “no military option.”

 

 

“Certainly the Houthi response to the US initiative made it clear that the Houthis weren’t willing to stop. And then Saudi Arabia, of course, put on the table, along with the UN, cease-fire initiatives. They offered a cease-fire, a comprehensive cease-fire to the Houthis that was rejected,” Feierstein said, noting that the original Saudi strategy was correct and more effective.

“The UN tried to negotiate for many months what they called the Joint Declaration, which included a number of points that the Houthis had demanded including reopening the Sanaa airport; lifting the blockade on the port of Hudaydah and taking some other steps that the Houthis had indicated that they required. But still the Houthis refused to agree to stop the military operations and to return to the table. I think as we saw these cumulative failures on the part of the Houthis to accept a political approach, it became clear to the (Biden) administration that they needed to take a harder line.”

“Of course, the broader concern was if the Houthis were successful in taking control of the Marib governorate, which as you know is the source of much of Yemen’s oil and gas supplies. It is also home to well over a million internally displaced people, people who had largely fled from Houthi-controlled areas to an area that was still under the control of the government,” Feierstein said.

“So, if the Houthis were successful in getting control of Hudaydah that would fundamentally shift the balance inside of Yemen and make achieving any kind of political agreement that much more difficult.”

Despite social media and a pro-Iran campaign to blame Saudi Arabia for the continued violence, Feierstein said that the Houthis sought to control Al-Hudayah in spite of Biden’s efforts to restrain Saudi responses to Houthi aggression.

 

 

Feierstein contends that “the number one priority at this point is ensuring that the Houthis don’t succeed in Marib. That until again, as we discussed, this idea what we need to do is to strengthen those elements within the Houthi movement who want to negotiate, who want to cooperate with the UN and reach a negotiated solution. We need to strengthen them and weaken the elements who think they can still win a military victory. The first requirement is to prevent the Houthis from achieving their objectives in Marib and convincing again the Houthi leadership that there is no military solution.”

During the initial period, as Biden sought to negotiate a peace accord through the UN, the Houthis stepped up both their drone and missile attacks targeting Saudi civilians, and their media propaganda to place the blame for the conflict on the Saudis.

 


“There was a view here in Washington and I think more broadly in the West that the issue was really the Saudi military intervention and the coalition operations in Yemen, and if you took that out of the equation that the parties to the dispute, primarily the Houthis and the legitimate government of Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, would be able to come to the table and reach some kind of an agreement under UN negotiations, under UN auspices in order to move forward,” Feierstein said.

 

 

 

“President Biden was very clear in saying that the US strategy would shift away from the Trump approach, which supported the Saudi intervention, and emphasize the support for the UN negotiations and also press the Saudis to stop their military operations inside of Yemen. He also appointed Tim Lenderking, a career US diplomat, to be our special envoy and to support the UN.”

But Feierstein said that Biden’s approach quickly changed as the Houthis, backed by Iran, began launching more and more drone and missiles against civilian targets in Saudi Arabia.

“Over the last five or six months, rather than returning to the negotiating table and cooperating with the UN, the Houthis in fact have expanded their military operations. They launched new aggressions inside Yemen, particularly in the Marib governate, and also have increased the amount of cross-border attacks into Saudi Arabia using drones, scud missiles and other kinds of weapons to try to threaten Saudi civilian infrastructure,” Feierstein said.

“So, what we have seen over the past six weeks or so, six or eight weeks, the (Biden) administration has been willing to take a harder line with the Houthis and to single them out for responsibility for the failure to negotiate and also of course for increasing military conflict inside of Yemen.”

Feierstein said that the Iranians may be using the Yemeni conflict to leverage their negotiating efforts with the US over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear agreement, which former President Trump abandoned and President Biden sought to revive.

Discussions with Iran in Vienna have been at an impasse and State Department spokesman Ned Price accused Iran on July 17 of an “outrageous effort to deflect blame for the current impasse.”

Feierstein added that although Iran’s objectives in Yemen were not clear, the mullahs had great sway over the Houthi role in the conflict.

“The fact of the matter is they (Houthis) are heavily dependent on Iran for their weapons and for a lot of other kinds of support and therefore they can’t afford to ignore Iranian views and Iranian positions,” Feierstein said.

“There is certainly a view, a legitimate view, I think, that the Iranians are linking what happens in Yemen to the state of the negotiations in Vienna with the US about the nuclear deal and that the Iranians see Yemen as a pressure point on the United States to be more forward-leaning and lifting sanctions and doing other things related to the nuclear problem.”

Feierstein served as the US Ambassador to Yemen under President Barack Obama from September 2010 to October 2013 and was principal deputy assistant Middle East Institute senior vice president until 2016.


The Ray Hanania Radio Show is broadcast live on the US Arab Radio Network on WNZK AM 690 radio in Detroit and WDMV AM 700 radio in Washington D.C. Sponsored by Arab News, the radio show is streamed live in video at Facebook.com/ArabNews.

Sudan and war crimes court inch closer to Darfur trials

Sudan and war crimes court inch closer to Darfur trials
Updated 10 min 41 sec ago
AFP

Sudan and war crimes court inch closer to Darfur trials

Sudan and war crimes court inch closer to Darfur trials
  • ICC chief prosecutor said plans were underway for The Hague-based ICC to open an office in Sudan to collect further evidence to "build a solid case"
  • Bashir, 77, has been wanted by the ICC for more than a decade over charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity
Updated 10 min 41 sec ago
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan and the International Criminal Court signed a cooperation deal Thursday as one step further toward ex-dictator Omar Al-Bashir facing trial for genocide in the Darfur conflict.
ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan, who described the Darfur civil war as a “dark chapter” in Sudan’s history, said plans were underway for The Hague-based ICC to open an office in Sudan to collect further evidence to “build a solid case.”
Bashir, 77, has been wanted by the ICC for more than a decade over charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in the Sudanese region.
Two other former aides are also wanted to face war crimes charges.
The United Nations says 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million displaced in the Darfur conflict, which erupted in the vast western region in 2003.
Sudan has been led since August 2019 by a transitional civilian-military administration, that has vowed to bring justice to victims of crimes committed under Bashir.
On Thursday, Khan told reporters in Khartoum that he was “pleased to report” the transitional government had signed “a new memorandum of understanding with my office, that includes all individuals against whom warrants of arrest have been issued by the ICC.”
Bashir, who ruled Sudan with an iron fist for three decades before being deposed amid popular protests in 2019, is behind bars in Khartoum’s high security Kober prison.
The ICC issued an arrest warrant for Bashir in 2009 for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur, later adding genocide to the charges.
Bashir is jailed alongside two other former top officials facing ICC war crimes charges — ex-defense minister Abdel Rahim Mohamed Hussein and Ahmed Haroun, a former governor of South Kordofan.
Earlier this week, Sudan’s cabinet agreed to hand over Bashir and other wanted officials, a decision that still needs the approval of the ruling sovereign council, comprised of military and civilian figures.
But on Thursday, Khan said other key steps were needed before any possible extradition for trial.
“Transfer of any suspect is an important step, but should be preceded and accompanied by substantive and ever deepening cooperation,” Khan said.
The Darfur war broke out in 2003 when non-Arab rebels took up arms complaining of systematic discrimination by Bashir’s Arab-dominated government.
Khartoum responded by unleashing the notorious Janjaweed militia, recruited from among the region’s nomadic peoples.
Human rights groups have long accused Bashir and his former aides of using a scorched earth policy, raping, killing, looting and burning villages.
Khartoum signed a peace deal last October with key Darfuri rebel groups, with some of their leaders taking top jobs in government, although violence continues to dog the region.
Bashir was convicted in December 2019 for corruption, and has been on trial in Khartoum since July 2020 for the Islamist-backed 1989 coup which brought him to power. He faces a possible death penalty if found guilty.

Algeria combats wildfires, observes day of mourning

Algeria combats wildfires, observes day of mourning
Updated 17 min 5 sec ago
AFP

Algeria combats wildfires, observes day of mourning

Algeria combats wildfires, observes day of mourning
  • Soldiers and civilian volunteers have joined firefighters on multiple fronts in the effort to extinguish the blazes
  • In Tizi Ouzou district, entire sectors of forest are going up in smoke
Updated 17 min 5 sec ago
AFP

TIZI OUZOU, Algeria: Blazes raged across northern Algeria on Thursday as the country observed a national day of mourning for dozens of people killed in the latest wildfires to sweep the Mediterranean.
The North African country has been in the grip of devastating fires since Monday that have claimed at least 69 lives — 41 civilians and 28 soldiers.
Soldiers and civilian volunteers have joined firefighters on multiple fronts in the effort to extinguish the blazes that have been fanned by windy and tinder-dry conditions.
In Tizi Ouzou district, the area with the highest casualty toll, an AFP journalist reported entire sectors of forest going up in smoke.
Villagers forced to evacuate in order to escape the flames began trickling back to their homes, overwhelmed by the scale of the damage.
“I have nothing left. My workshop, my car, my flat. Even the tiles were destroyed,” one of them told AFP.
But he said he had “managed to save his family,” while adding that “neighbors died or lost their relatives.”
Flags were flying at half-mast after President Abdelmadjid Tebboune declared three days of national mourning starting from Thursday.
Algerian authorities say they suspect widespread arson after so many fires erupted in such a short space of time.
The country’s state prosecutor on Thursday ordered an investigation after a mob allegedly lynched a man they accused of sparking the wildfires.
Video footage posted online Wednesday showed a crowd beating to death 38-year-old Jamal Ben Ismail and setting him ablaze in the Tizi Ouzou district.
On the fourth day of the wildfires, efforts to overcome the blazes are continuing in many regions where civilians and soldiers often with limited means joined the fight.
Images of trapped villagers, terrified livestock and forested hillsides reduced to blackened stumps have been shared on social media.
Algeria is also chartering two firefighting planes from the European Union.
France also announced the arrival in Algeria of two Canadair firefighting planes it has sent.
“They will help the rescue efforts to deal with the terrible fires,” French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted.
Neighbouring Morocco, with whom Algeria has long had strained ties over the Western Sahara, also offered to help by providing two planes.
Faced with the scale of the disaster, pleas for assistance are multiplying in Algeria and beyond.
“Individuals and associations are mobilizing... by organizing collections of clothes, foodstuffs, medicines and hygiene products,” said Algeria’s TSA news website, calling it a “surge of solidarity.”
Djaffar, a resident of the village of Agoulmim in Kabylie, expressed his gratitude on Berber TV.
“God bless them... We had no electricity and people brought in generators from all around,” the exhausted villager said after his ordeal.
“The flames were so high, they destroyed everything. Suddenly it was like a volcano,” he said.
High winds fueled the rapid spread of the flames in tinder-dry conditions created by a heatwave across North Africa and the wider Mediterranean.
The authorities have raised the possibility of criminal behavior.
Four suspected “arsonists” were arrested so far, but their identities or suspected motives have not yet been disclosed.
Armed forces chief Said Chengriha visited soldiers in Tizi Ouzou and Bejaia, another badly affected area. Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane also visited Tizi Ouzou.
Each summer, Algeria endures seasonal wildfires, but rarely anything approaching this year’s disaster.
Meteorologists expect the Maghreb heatwave to continue until the end of the week, with temperatures in Algeria reaching 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit).
Across the border in Tunisia, where almost 30 fires have been recorded since Monday, the mercury hit an all-time record of 50.3 Celsius in the central region of Kairouan (center).
Almost 30 fires have been recorded in Tunisia since Monday.
On the northern shores of the Mediterranean, deadly wildfires have been raging in Turkey and Greece for the past two weeks.
In Italy, where firefighters were battling more than 500 blazes overnight, Sicily recorded a temperature of 48.8 degrees Celsius (119.8 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday that is believed to be a new European record.

UN’s Syria envoy calls for immediate end to ‘alarming’ Daraa fighting

Jordan announced a day earlier the decision to close the Jaber/Nassib border post with Syria
Jordan announced a day earlier the decision to close the Jaber/Nassib border post with Syria "temporarily" as a result of security developments in the southern province of Daraa after the deadliest flareup in three years killed 28 people. (AFP)
Updated 12 August 2021
Arab News

UN’s Syria envoy calls for immediate end to ‘alarming’ Daraa fighting

Jordan announced a day earlier the decision to close the Jaber/Nassib border post with Syria "temporarily" as a result of security developments in the southern province of Daraa after the deadliest flareup in three years killed 28 people. (AFP)
  • Violence in southwest Syrian city escalated at end of July, forcing 18,000 civilians to flee area since
  • Ambassador Geir Pederson said ‘near siege-like’ situation in Daraa must end
Updated 12 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UN’s special envoy for Syria has appealed for an immediate end to an “alarming” escalation of fighting in the country’s southwestern city of Daraa which has caused numerous civilian casualties and left thousands of people displaced.

Weeks of heavy shelling and ground clashes have resulted in food and medical shortages and around 18,000 people fleeing the area.

UN ambassador, Geir Pederson, said: “Thousands of civilians have been forced to flee Daraa Al-Balad. Civilians are suffering with acute shortages of fuel, cooking gas, water, and bread. Medical assistance is in short supply to treat the injured.”

He reiterated his call for an “immediate end to the violence” and for all parties to uphold the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure during the conduct of war “in accordance with international law.”

Daraa Al-Balad is a former opposition stronghold in the Daraa governorate, and the area witnessed a spike in hostilities toward the end of July.

The government then imposed strict movement controls on the city, however a truce between opposition fighters and government forces in the area has now all but collapsed.

Syrian President Bashar Assad has bolstered his forces in the area with additional soldiers and tanks which have shelled opposition-held districts, killing at least eight civilians, and forcing up to 18,000 people to escape from the fighting.

“Immediate, safe, and unimpeded humanitarian access must be granted to all affected areas and communities, including Daraa Al-Balad, and the near siege-like situation must end,” Pederson added.

More than 500,000 people have been killed in Syria since the civil war broke out in 2011. The conflict has passed through many stages, and despite recent flare ups, has now largely frozen, with various armed groups — backed by external actors — maintaining control over different parts of the country, most notably in the north.

Assad has been accused of multiple war crimes, including the deliberate targeting of civilians and the use of banned chemical weapons against enemy combatants and civilians. He has received the support of Iran and Hezbollah in order to stay in power.

Pederson said that he and his team would “continue to engage with all relevant parties on the ground and internationally to end the crisis.”

But he warned that in Daraa, “there is the potential for increased confrontations and further deterioration unless there is an immediate calm and a political way forward.”

The envoy also repeated his calls for all parties in the conflict to engage in a nationwide ceasefire and to pursue a political resolution to the war.

Six migrants found dead of ‘thirst’ in Tunisia desert

Six migrants found dead of ‘thirst’ in Tunisia desert
Updated 12 August 2021
AFP

Six migrants found dead of ‘thirst’ in Tunisia desert

Six migrants found dead of ‘thirst’ in Tunisia desert
  • The bodies of two women and four children, from Niger, were found near Tozeur
  • Tunisia is a key departure point for many migrants from sub-Saharan Africa
Updated 12 August 2021
AFP

TUNIS: The bodies of two women and four children from Niger who apparently died of thirst have been found in the desert of southwest Tunisia, an official said Thursday.
A sole survivor from the group of migrants who had left to try to find water but got lost had said they had been walking from Algeria, as a heat wave grips the region.
Tunisia is a key departure point for many migrants from sub-Saharan Africa, who cross the continent hoping to attempt the dangerous sea crossing to Europe.
“Two women and four children were found dead Wednesday night in the Sahara,” a senior local official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
The group, who died “probably of thirst,” were found just two kilometers (one mile) from the Algerian border near the Tunisian town of Tozeur, the official added.
Devastating fires in Algeria this week have cost at least 69 lives.

Amnesty slams Iranian state violence, calls for UN action

Iranian security forces standing guard in Tehran. Amnesty International has said security personnel used “unlawful force.” (AFP/File Photo)
Iranian security forces standing guard in Tehran. Amnesty International has said security personnel used “unlawful force.” (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 12 August 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Amnesty slams Iranian state violence, calls for UN action

Iranian security forces standing guard in Tehran. Amnesty International has said security personnel used “unlawful force.” (AFP/File Photo)
  • Minorities and children among those targeted in wave of arbitrary arrests by Iranian security forces
  • Expert says UN reporting and evidence mechanism is more important now Raisi is president
Updated 12 August 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Amnesty International has slammed Iran for its use of “unlawful force” against peaceful protestors and called for “concrete” action by the UN and international community to hold Tehran accountable for its human rights abuses.

The group issued the statement after weeks of demonstrations in multiple regions of the country, most recently among Kurdish minorities in Iran’s Western Azerbaijan province.

“Activists, protesters and bystanders swept up in the wave of arrests, including children, have been subjected to enforced disappearance, torture and other ill-treatment,” said a report by Amnesty.

“Security forces unlawfully fired birdshot at peaceful protesters from Iran’s Kurdish minority in the city of Naqadeh in Western Azerbaijan province on Aug. 7, leaving dozens of people injured.”

Those subject to violence have reportedly avoided seeking out treatment in hospitals, Amnesty added, for fear of reprisals for their role in demonstrations.

“The Iranian authorities have yet again given their security forces free rein to inflict severe bodily injury on protesters to maintain their iron grip on power and crush dissent,” said Diana Eltahawy, deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International.

“The fact that those injured are risking their lives and health by not seeking medical care in hospital due to fear of arbitrary arrest speaks volumes about the authorities’ cruel methods of torture and other ill-treatment used against arrested protesters,” she said.

The Western Azerbaijan crackdown on Kurds came just weeks after violence in Iran’s Khuzestan province, triggered by a lack of clean and safe drinking water, saw at least nine people killed by security forces using live ammunition in the resource-rich southern province, which is home to many members of Iran’s Ahwazi Arab minority.

Amnesty also slammed Iran for its targeting of children in a wave of “arbitrary” arrests that have taken place across the country in the wake of the Khuzestan and West Azerbaijan protests. Children as young as 12 have been detained, they added.

Eltahawy said: “It is high time the international community takes concrete action over the Iranian government’s repeated deadly deployment of unlawful force with impunity against protesters, including by supporting the establishment of an investigative and accountability mechanism at the UN Human Rights Council to collect evidence of crimes under international law and facilitate independent criminal proceedings.”

Jason Brodsky, senior Middle East analyst at Persian news channel Iran International, told Arab News that he supports the creation of such a mechanism.

“These stories demonstrate that Iran is not just a nuclear file,” he said, adding that the creation of a UN reporting and evidence file “would go a long way in demonstrating that it is possible for world powers to conduct nuclear diplomacy with Iran while holding it accountable for its non-nuclear malign behavior, especially human rights abuses.

“The international community prioritizes the nuclear threat, but has not demonstrated an ability to devote the same level of accountability and focus on Iran’s other problematic conduct.”

With the recent inauguration of new President Ebrahim Raisi — himself heavily implicated in some of Iran’s worst ever human rights abuses — Brodsky said that now is the right time to reprioritize human rights in Iran.

Raisi played a central role in the mass executions of thousands of political prisoners at the tail end of the Iran-Iraq war. Amnesty has dubbed those killings “crimes against humanity,” and repeatedly lamented the lack of accountability that officials directly involved, including Raisi, were subjected to.

“With Raisi’s ascension as Iran’s president, human rights issues will gain more prominence given his own bloodstained record,” Brodsky said, warning: “There is a high likelihood of unrest in Iran in the months and years to come, and the regime will crack down even harder.”

