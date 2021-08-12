You are here

COVID-19 sparks pandemic of underage marriage in Jordan

A young actress plays the role of a girl forced to marry an older man during an event organised by Amnesty International to denounce child marriage. (AFP)
Updated 12 August 2021
Raed Omari

  • Sharia courts grant nearly 8,000 marriages in 2020 involving girls under the age of 18
  • Campaigners call for a change in the law that allows exceptions for adolescents
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Underage marriage in Jordan surged last year during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic due to increased financial hardship among poorer families, human rights groups warned.

The number of underage marriages registered in Sharia courts jumped by almost 12 percent from 2019 to 2020, according to new data from the Chief Islamic Justice Department.

While Jordanian civil law puts the legal age for marriage at 18 for both men and women, it also allows for exceptions for those aged 15 and above if a judge deems it in their best interests.

The sharp increase has led to calls for a change in the law and, in the meantime, a push to pressure judges to reduce the number of marriages granted.

Secretary-General of the Jordanian National Commission for Women Salma Al-Nims blamed the pandemic and the resulting economic burdens, and school dropout rates for the “skyrocketing” increase in underage marriages.   

“From the very beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, the commission has been warning that distance learning would deepen social problems and would increase child labor and school dropouts and, consequently, underage marriage,” Al-Nims told Arab News.

“Only yesterday, I heard that a 15-year-old girl got married and when I inquired about the reason, I learned that her family said ‘yes’ because the groom was rich. How come the judge approved it?”

Of the 67,389 marriage contracts registered in 2020 in Sharia courts, 7,964 were for girls under the age of 18. This compares to 7,224 in 2019 after the numbers had decreased from a peak of more than 10,000 in 2016.

Even more worrying is that the 2020 figure includes more than 2,000 marriages involving girls aged 15. Just 194 of the marriages included boys aged under 18.

Lawyer and human rights activist Saddam Abu Azzam described the increase in child marriage cases as “horrific” and “stomach-turning.”

“Even if it was a single case, that figure is still high,” Abu Azzam, director of the Jordanian parliament’s research center, said.   

He argued that approving marriages for girls and boys under 18 years of age is a “violation” of basic human rights, attributing the increase to Jordanian laws and a lobby of Sharia judges obstructing efforts to completely ban the marriage of adolescents.

“Those judges, unfortunately, believe that child marriage is Islamic and is an answer to several economic and social problems,” he said.

Abu Azzam called for abolishing the section of the law that says exceptions can be made for some under the age of 18.

“The problem is that Sharia judges misuse the law and expand the exceptions granted to them and the proof for that is in the increasing cases of child marriage,” he said.

Abu Azzam said that while marriage is viewed as bringing stability, prosperity, and social cohesion, the highest divorce rates in the Arab region are registered in Jordan and most are among couples less than 28 years of age. More than 90 percent of child marriages end in divorce, Abu Azzam said.

The Solidarity Is Global Institute in Jordan (SIGI), a charity that published a report on the figures, has also called for a law change.

In 2018, the group launched a national campaign to eradicate child marriage named “Nujoud” after a 10-year-old Yemeni girl who was physically and sexually abused during a two-month marriage allowed by the courts.

The Chief Islamic Justice Department said child marriage is more prominent among Jordan’s Syrian refugee population, who are “increasingly relying on child marriage as a coping mechanism.”

The department said that in 2018, one in three of the registered marriages of Syrians in Jordan involved someone under the age of 18.

According to UNICEF, family disintegration, poverty, and lack of education are considered to be some of the key factors behind an increase in the rate of child marriage among refugees.

The increase in Jordan is mirrored globally with 37,000 girls under the age of 18 married every day. According to the UN, one in three girls in the developing world are married before they reach 18 and one in nine before 15.

“If present trends continue, more than 140 million girls will be married before the age of 18 in the next decade,” the UN said in a 2019 report.

In Jordan, campaigners are at least pushing for judges to make a difference between biological maturity and social and economic maturity when they grant permission for marriages.

“Many Islamic schools define ‘competence’ as social and economic maturity rather than biological maturity,” Al-Nims said.

“Instead of limiting the exceptions granted to them, judges are unfortunately expanding them. The problem in Jordan is the fact that there is really a lack of institutionalized efforts to completely end child marriage.”

Updated 13 August 2021
AFP

  • There have been 2,503 deaths from coronavirus in the West Bank out of a recorded 200,838 cases
  • On Thursday the PA transferred 100,000 doses to Gaza
AFP

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Authority (PA) said on Thursday it had taken delivery of 150,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine, amid an upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the occupied West Bank.

A Health Ministry statement from the Ramallah-based PA said that of 4 million doses ordered from the pharmaceutical giant, 1 million have been received so far. The rest should be delivered in batches by the end of the year, it added.

At the end of last month, Health Minister Mai Al-Kaila had warned that the Palestinian territory was facing a fourth wave of the coronavirus, and urged people to be vaccinated because of the spread of the more contagious delta variant.

The government also indicated that unvaccinated officials would have to take unpaid leave until they had been jabbed.

On Thursday, authorities identified 199 new infections in the West Bank, which is home to 2.8 million Palestinians. In July, only a few dozen cases a day were recorded.

There have been 2,503 deaths from coronavirus in the West Bank out of a recorded 200,838 cases. In the Gaza Strip, 1,111 people have died out of 117,985 recorded cases.

On Thursday the PA transferred 100,000 doses to Gaza, an enclave of 2 million people ruled by Hamas.

About half of these were the Russian Sputnik vaccine, and the other half were from Pfizer. Of the 626,300 people so far vaccinated in the West Bank and Gaza, 427,000 have received both doses.

Updated 12 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • Norland urged the need to accept the “difficult compromises” needed to create the constitutional basis and legal framework required to hold elections on Dec. 24
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Libyan, Egyptian and US officials met in Cairo on Tuesday to further Libya’s political process and boost peace efforts in the North African country.

The meeting included Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives Aguila Saleh, Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army Khalifa Haftar and US envoy to Libya Richard Norland.

Libyan sources said that the visit came within the framework of Egypt’s role in bringing the Libyan sides closer and supporting the peace process.

Sources said that Norland discussed with Haftar the upcoming Libyan elections and welcomed the government’s decision to open the coastal road between the cities of Misrata and Sirte.

Earlier, the US Embassy in Tripoli announced that Norland’s visit to Cairo aimed to support the Libyan parliamentary and presidential elections scheduled for December.

Norland urged the need to accept the “difficult compromises” needed to create the constitutional basis and legal framework required to hold elections on Dec. 24, an embassy statement said.

It said the US “supports the right of the Libyan people to choose their leaders through a free and fair democratic process and calls on key figures to use their influence at this critical stage to do what is best for all Libyans.”

The Egyptian initiative for Libya laid the foundations of stability and was critical in breaking down political divisions in the country.

The Cairo declaration — launched in June 2020 by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, Haftar, and Saleh — paved the way for the unification of institutions aimed at improving stability.

The Tuesday meeting was the first international event between military and political bodies that aim to reconstruct the Libyan state.

Gailane Gabr, a member of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, said that Egypt has become a “hub of activity in the region” and an “important wing for peace.”

The consultations, she said, aimed to ensure a smooth and stable electoral process in Libya.

Deliberations on Libya, witnessed by the US, are testimony to the success of Egypt’s foreign policy, Gabr said, adding that the exercise emphasized Egypt’s effective role in building peace and stability in the region, as envisioned by El-Sisi.

Updated 14 min 14 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Ain Shams University in Cairo has announced the testing of its first Arabic-speaking robot nurse.

University President Mahmoud Al-Matini said the idea for the robot stemmed from the conditions imposed by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the need to follow preventive measures.

Students from the computers and information faculty were keen to implement a project that would benefit the health sector during the COVID-19 fight.

Al-Matini said the university had supported the project to optimize its capabilities and use.

The faculty of computers and information worked with the faculties of medicine and nursing to ensure it became an integrated project.

Nagwa Badr, dean of the faculty of computers and information, said the robot, named Shams, speaks Arabic and can recognize the faces of patients or doctors. It can also deal with patient needs and enter health status data.

She added that it can take the necessary samples for analysis and deliver them to the laboratory, bring medication from the pharmacy to the patient, and can also carry out communication between the patient and the treating doctor through a video call. It also performs sterilization operations.

Badr said Ain Shams Specialized Hospital was chosen to conduct experiments on the robot. It will develop Shams to carry out larger tasks using artificial intelligence techniques.

Mohamed Marai, assistant professor at the faculty of computers and information, and one of the members of the research team working on Shams, said there are plans to start making 20 more robotic nurses for the hospital.

An assistant professor at the faculty told local media that plans were underway to cooperate with the Arab Organization for Industrialization to produce a large number of these robots.

Updated 12 August 2021
Saeed Al-Batati

Saeed Al-Batati

ALEXANDRIA: The Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen on Wednesday sacked hundreds of security officers and ordered them to be put on trial for supporting the internationally recognized government of Yemen and Arab coalition military operations in the country.

The militia’s Supreme Police Council approved the firing of 904 security officers and referred their names to the courts, accusing them of being renegades after joining the Yemeni government and supporting the Arab coalition.

Houthi officials say that the latest sacking of the officers is part of a campaign to clear their security and military bodies of “infiltrators.”

Since seizing power in late 2014, the Houthis have purged thousands of public servants, military and security officials, journalists, activists, lawmakers and politicians for allegedly colluding with their opponents and have later put them on trial.

The Houthis seized property, froze bank accounts and harassed their families living in areas under their control.

Critics say that the Houthis are using courts under their control to legalize the crackdown against their opponents and the confiscation of private property.

Former security officers who fled Houthi-controlled areas say that the rebels have abducted hundreds of public servants and military and security officials who did not express support for the movement.

Fawzia Ahmed, former head of the women’s section in Sanaa’s Central Prison who deserted the Houthi-held capital in late 2019, told Arab News that the Houthis abducted dozens of her colleagues and fired many others for not supporting the movement.

“They label you a 'renegade’ and then jail you and seize your property. The Houthis have thrown a large number of security officers in prisons and confiscated their houses, cars and lands,” Fawzia said. She added that the Houthi crackdown on security and military personnel intensified after the death of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh in late 2017, and mainly targeted thousands of his supporters.

Last month, the Houthi government approved a proposal for forcing 160,000 state workers to retire, stripping them of the financial benefits of their jobs; a move that has triggered uproar in Yemen amid warnings that thousands of people would be out of work.

The move would replace the retired workers with Houthi loyalists.

Thousands of public servants have not been paid since 2016 when the Houthis stopped salaries in response to the Yemen government’s relocation of the central bank from Sanaa to Aden.

Yemen’s Parliament Speaker Sultan Al-Barkani said that the Houthi rejection of peace efforts to end the war in Yemen and their continuing military operations across the country, including their deadly offensive on the central city of Marib, have aggravated the humanitarian crisis and deepened the economic meltdown.

During a meeting with the new British ambassador to Yemen, Richard Oppenheim, on Wednesday, Al-Barkani urged the international community to put more pressure on the rebels to stop their escalating military activities and accept peace proposals, the official news agency SABA said.

Updated 12 August 2021
Reuters

Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia has taken 14 officials into custody on suspicion of corruption in the phosphate industry, Mohsen Dali, a judiciary spokesman, said on Thursday.
The suspects included a former junior minister, a mines director and procurement director at the Industry Ministry and six managers, Dali said.

