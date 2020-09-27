You are here

Jordan COVID-19 cases at highest daily count since pandemic began

Jordan’s caseload is now at 8,061 since the coronavirus outbreak began. (AFP file photo)
DUBAI: Jordan reported its highest single-day coronavirus count since the pandemic began with 850 new cases on Saturday, up from 620 the previous day, with heath officials confirming most of them have been locally transmitted.

More than half of the cases were reported in Amman while some were from the Balqa governorate, Irbid, Ma’an, and Ajloun. A single case was confirmed in the southern Red Sea port of Aqaba, state news agency Petra reported.

Jordan’s caseload is now at 8,061 since the coronavirus outbreak began.

The country recently tightened restrictions on social gatherings to now include limited operating capacity of public institutions and the banning of hospital visits.

Violators of Jordan’s anti-coronavirus safety protocols face jail time between three months to a year, or a fine of up to $4,230.

DUBAI: Yemen’s information minister Muammar Al-Eryani has condemned the Houthi missile attack on a school in Marib.

Several people were critically injured as the missile hit the school only minutes after students left the building, according to Yemeni army spokesman Brig. Abduh Mujalli, state news agency Saba New reported.

The kids were rehearsing for a parade to celebrate the Sept. 26th revolution when the attack happened.

The Houthi militia wanted “to incur the largest possible number of casualties among civilians,” Al-Eryani said about the attack.

He also stressed the United Nation’s silence about Houthis activities is encouraging the militia to continue their activities.

“The continuous silence of the UN, the UN Security Council permanent members and the UN Special Envoy to Yemen Martin Griffiths at the Houthi deliberate targeting of civilians is a shame for humanity. It gives green light to the militia to continue their terrorist activity,” Al-Eryani said.

