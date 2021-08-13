You are here

Harry Kane back in training at Tottenham, could play against Manchester City

Harry Kane back in training at Tottenham, could play against Manchester City
Harry Kane returned to training with Tottenham squad on Friday and could feature in its opening Premier League game against Manchester City. (AP)
Updated 13 August 2021
AP




  • Kane failed to report for preseason fitness checks at Tottenham last week, angering fans amid his apparent interest in joining City
  • Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo said he spoke to Kane at training and that “everything is OK”
Updated 13 August 2021
AP

LONDON: Harry Kane was back training with Tottenham squad on Friday and could feature in its opening Premier League game against Manchester City, the team with which the England captain has been heavily linked during the off-season.
Kane failed to report for preseason fitness checks at Tottenham last week, angering fans amid his apparent interest in joining City, and has just observed a five-day quarantine at the London club’s training ground.
Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo said he spoke to Kane at training and that “everything is OK.”
“He is preparing himself,” Nuno said. “We still have the session tomorrow to decide (if Kane will play against City). We have to think and we have tomorrow to make the decision.”
Asked whether Kane would be in the right frame of mind to play against City on Sunday, Nuno said: “I don’t have any concerns about trying to convince players to play for Tottenham.
“It’s such a huge club, it’s such a fantastic club. We should be proud of being here.”
City manager Pep Guardiola said last week that his club is “very interested” in signing Kane but Tottenham hasn’t wanted to negotiate.
Guardiola didn’t want to talk directly about Kane ahead of Sunday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, only saying that City could go through a season without regularly playing a recognized center forward if necessary.
Brazil international Gabriel Jesus is the only senior striker in City’s squad but isn’t a regular starter.
“Sometimes we play with a different approach but the intention is the same — to try to control the game and try to score as much goals as possible, with or without a striker,” Guardiola said.

Topics: Tottenham Hotspur Manchester city Harry Kane

Saudi league aiming to replace China as Asia’s top drawcard

Saudi league aiming to replace China as Asia’s top drawcard
Updated 3 min 17 sec ago
AP

Saudi league aiming to replace China as Asia's top drawcard


  • Saudi Arabia has 5 World Cup appearances compared with China’s one trip to the global showpiece
Updated 3 min 17 sec ago
AP

SEOUL: When Shanghai Port paid almost $100 million to sign Oscar from Chelsea in 2016, the London club’s coach Antonio Conte expressed concern over the rise of the Chinese league.
Now Oscar is one of the few big names left in the Chinese Super League, with Saudi Arabia surpassing it as the Asian competition attracting the ire of top soccer figures in Europe.
Al-Hilal of Riyadh beat European clubs earlier this month to sign Brazilian playmaker Matheus Pereira from West Bromwich Albion.
English football broadcaster Noel Whelan was not impressed, telling Football Insider. “From a football side of things, you’re taking yourself out of the spotlight, but you’re gaining financially … you’re certainly not showcasing yourself as you would do in Europe.”
The social media reaction was similar to when players were leaving Europe for China five years ago, although the amounts paid by Saudi clubs have not matched the peaks hit by Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou. China was the world’s highest spending league in the 2017 winter transfer window, splashing out around $457 million.
A combination of tougher government regulations, including a so-called transfer tax that aimed to reduce spending, and China’s COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have changed the domestic football landscape. A number of Brazilians have had to quit Chinese clubs, with former Barcelona midfielder Paulinho and Talisca headed
to Saudi Arabia.
“It was an honor to play for a big club like Guangzhou in China but I’m very happy to be in Saudi Arabia,” Talisca said after joining Al-Nassr. “There are a lot of great players coming here and the league has a lot of potential to grow. It’s an exciting time to be here.”
Saudi Arabia has long had ambitions to become Asia’s leading league. In 2018, Turki Al-Asheikh, then chairman of the government-run General Sports Authority, said the target was for the Saudi league to become one of the top leagues in the world by 2020.
The global pandemic has impacted the goals but the country has some advantages over China in terms of attracting players.
“Saudi Arabian football is more established at the club level ...
and also at international level,” Simon Chadwick, professor of Eurasian sport at Emlyon Business School, told The Associated Press. “There is a passionate intensity for the sport which makes it a legitimate destination for players from around the world.”
Saudi Arabia has five World Cup appearances and three Asian titles compared with China’s one trip to the game’s global showpiece.
Pereira replaces former Italian international Sebastian Giovinco at Al-Hilal, an Asian powerhouse with three continental championships. He joins former French international striker Bafetimbi Gomis, top scorer last season, Peruvian winger Andre Carrillo and new signing Moussa Marega from FC Porto.
Riyadh rival Al-Nassr signed Argentina’s Pity Martinez in 2020 for $18 million and ahead of the new season added Cameroonian international Vincent Aboubakar from FC Porto and Argentina’s Ramiro Funes Mori from Villarreal.
There’s been a similar pattern with coaches. In recent years some of the best in the world headed to China, including former World Cup winners Marcello Lippi and Luiz Felipe Scolari as wellas Fabio Capello, Felix Magath, Sven-Goran Eriksson and Manuel Pellegrini.
There’s been a drift west in recent seasons. Leonardo Jardim, who led Monaco to the 2017 French title, and former Brazil manager Mano Menezes are working with Saudi clubs this season.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League (SPL)

LA Clippers re-sign injured superstar Kawhi Leonard

LA Clippers re-sign injured superstar Kawhi Leonard
Updated 7 min 26 sec ago
AP

LA Clippers re-sign injured superstar Kawhi Leonard


Updated 7 min 26 sec ago
AP

LOS ANGELES: Kawhi Leonard is staying in Los Angeles after the Clippers re-signed their free-agent superstar on Thursday.

Leonard averaged 26 points, 6.8 rebounds and five assists in his first two seasons with his hometown team.

He suffered a partially torn right ACL during the playoffs and missed the Clippers’ first Western Conference finals appearance. Leonard had surgery on his knee a month ago. The team has said there’s no timetable for his return, and it’s possible he could miss a good portion of the upcoming season while rehabbing.

Leonard declined his $36 million option last week, setting up his ability to sign a maximum contract worth 35 percent of the team’s salary cap and allowing him to earn upwards of $3 million more for the 2021-22 season.

By re-signing Leonard, the Clippers are guaranteed to have him and Paul George in the fold for the next few seasons.

George signed a maximum contract extension last December. Leonard is from nearby Moreno Valley, and Paul is from Palmdale, north of Los Angeles.

The five-time All-Star averaged 24.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and a career-high 5.2 assists last season, while shooting 51 percent from the field and 88 percent from the line. He was named to his seventh All-Defensive team and his third All-NBA first team last season.

Leonard was even better in the postseason. He averaged 30.4 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists in 11 games. He was first injured in Game 4 of the Clippers’ second round series against the Utah Jazz. He was held out of the last eight postseason games, including the Clippers’ 4-2 loss to the Phoenix Suns in the West finals.

He still had a presence around the team, despite being unable to play.

“Kawhi is a transcendent player and a relentless worker who improves himself every day,” said Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations.

“We share many of the same goals, which include a long-term relationship.”

Frank said the Clippers will “do whatever we can” to support Leonard in his injury rehab.

“We look forward to seeing him back where he wants to be, on the court with his teammates,” Frank said.

Leonard joined George, Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann and Luke Kennard courtside to watch the Clippers’ rookies in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas this week. Leonard wasn’t wearing a brace on his right leg.

Topics: LA Clippers Kawhi Leonard

Tuchel expects ‘big impact’ from Lukaku in second chance at Chelsea

Tuchel expects ‘big impact’ from Lukaku in second chance at Chelsea
Updated 13 August 2021
AFP

Tuchel expects 'big impact' from Lukaku in second chance at Chelsea


  • Lukaku rejoined the Blues on Thursday costing a reported fee of $135 million
  • Tuchel believes the 28-year-old fulfils all the characteristics he was looking for to strengthen his forward line
Updated 13 August 2021
AFP

LONDON: Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel expects club-record signing Romelu Lukaku to have a “huge impact” at Stamford Bridge but played down suggestions his side are now favorites to win the Premier League title.
Lukaku rejoined the Blues on Thursday costing a reported fee of £97 million ($135 million) from Inter Milan.
The Belgian will not be available for Saturday’s league opener against Crystal Palace, but Tuchel believes the 28-year-old fulfils all the characteristics he was looking for to strengthen his forward line.
“We’re happy to have Romelu back in the club. We think in terms of personality, speed, power, he can be hopefully an excellent choice for us,” said Tuchel on Friday.
“He has the power, the physique to help us, he has the experience, the personality to have a huge impact. He is at the same time a humble guy, and a true team player and he cares about Chelsea.
“We had the feeling that it’s worth to try and fight hard and we are happy he is our player now.”
Chelsea were rejuvenated once Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard in January, moving up from ninth in the table to secure a play in the top four and winning the Champions League in May by beating Premier League champions Manchester City in the final.
However, Tuchel said City and Manchester United, both of who have also spent over £100 million in the transfer market, should be considered favorites for the title.
“When you come fourth, you are not the favorites in the next season, we have some gaps to close.
“We let Liverpool pass us in the last match and we have a big gap to close to Manchester United and Manchester City. When I see the transfer market and the activity from City and United, I don’t see why they should be any worse than last season. They improved their squads, they are stable and very strong teams.
“I think we are hungry and challengers for the top four first of all and then after that we will always be hungry to challenge everybody for the best possible outcome.”
The headline-grabbing return of Lukaku has cast further doubt over Tammy Abraham’s future at Stamford Bridge.
Abraham has been linked with a move to a host of club with Jose Mourinho’s Roma leading the chase for the England striker.
“The next days after that we will see what happens, what is Tammy’s wish and what are the possibilities,” added Tuchel. “But right now the focus is for Saturday and there is no news for his situation.”

Topics: Romelu Lukaku Chelsea Inter Milan Thomas Tuchel

Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab suffer shock defeats in Saudi Pro League openers

Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab suffer shock defeats in Saudi Pro League openers
Updated 13 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Al-Ittihad and Al-Shabab suffer shock defeats in Saudi Pro League openers


  • Champions Al-Hilal and fellow giants Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli, will hope to avoid similar setbacks this weekend
Updated 13 August 2021
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Last season’s Saudi Professional League runner-up Al-Shabab suffered a shock defeat in the opening match of the 2021-22 season, going down 2-1 to Abha at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Stadium on Thursday night.

Abha took the lead after only nine minutes through Saad Bguir, and doubled the lead four minutes before the break through Mitchell te Vrede’s penalty.

Al-Shabab halved the deficit through Ever Banega’s 57th minute spot kick, but could not force an equalizer against a resolute home defense.

Meanwhile Al-Ittihad, third last season, also unexpectedly lost 1-0 away to Al-Fayhaa at Al-Majmaa Stadium on Wednesday night.

The home team took the lead on 35 minutes, but despite having plenty of time to turn the match around Al-Ittihad could not find an equalizer in a match the Jeddah club was expected to win.

The results were an early warning for the Kingdom’s top clubs that they will not have it all their own way this season.

On Friday night, Al-Nassr take on Damac at home, while Al-Ahli will host Al-Faisaly. Champions Al-Hilal will kick off on Saturday, welcoming newly-promoted Al-Tai to King Fahd International Stadium.

All three will be hoping to avoid the fate of Al-Shabab and Al-Ittihad, and collect three points from relatively gentle starts to the season.

Topics: Al-ittihad Al-Fayhaa Al-Shabab Abha Al-Nassr Al-Hilal Al-Tai

Anderson HR for Chisox, walkoff end in Field of Dreams game

Anderson HR for Chisox, walkoff end in Field of Dreams game
Updated 13 August 2021
AP

Anderson HR for Chisox, walkoff end in Field of Dreams game


  • Anderson hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game
  • Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton each hit two-run homers for the Yankees in the top of the ninth
Updated 13 August 2021
AP

DYERSVILLE, Iowa: Tim Anderson recently admitted he has never watched “Field of Dreams.” Well, he just submitted a pretty good script for a sequel.
Anderson hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion, as the Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 Thursday night in the first Major League Baseball game in Iowa.
“The fans came to see a show, and we gave them a show,” Anderson said.
Anderson, who had an earlier RBI double, hit the first pitch from Zack Britton (0-1) for his 13th homer of the season.
Clearly having as much fun as anyone in attendance, Anderson danced his way around the bases after the showstopper of a hit and wiggled his hands near his neck as he headed for home and the celebratory dousing at the plate from his teammates.
“Being able to walk it off was definitely one of the best moments of my career, for sure,” said Anderson, who sent the crowd of 7,832 back through the corn and to their cars — after a light and fireworks show — at the made-from-scratch stadium.
Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton each hit two-run homers for the Yankees in the top of the ninth off All-Star closer Liam Hendriks (7-2), as the movie-themed throwback event became a home run hitting contest into the cornfield.
This was precisely the thrill many players hoped aloud for prior to the night. There were eight longballs in all, two by Judge.
It had a Hollywood finish, too, with the game-clinching shot by Anderson. So what if it was more “The Natural” than “Field of Dreams”?
“He’s been the energy, the man, of our team. What a leader,” said White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo, who filled in for Tony La Russa.
They played next to the filming site of the beloved 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan, Ray Liotta and James Earl Jones, and even the Yankees fans who made the trek could hardly have headed home anything but happy with the experience.
Starting pitcher Andrew Heaney, who was tagged for seven runs in five innings in another struggle with his new team, was having a hard time reflecting on the memories in the aftermath.
Still, even though the Yankees fell into fourth place in the AL East — and in the race for two wild-card spots — there will be no forgetting this trip for the rest of their careers.
“That was as special and breathtaking a setting for a baseball game as I’ve ever been part of,” manager Aaron Boone said.


José Abreu hit the first drive into the sea of green stalks, and teammates Eloy Jiménez and Seby Zavala followed him with homers for the White Sox on this vintage summer night in farm country with the teams in 1919-style uniforms to match.
Judge wore custom-painted cleats to commemorate the film, with the famous line “If you build it, he will come,” printed on the tongues and cornstalks on the sides.
League ERA leader Lance Lynn sidestepped a three-run homer by Judge and a solo shot from Brett Gardner to finish five innings for the White Sox, remaining unbeaten in his last eight starts.
Costner started the evening with a star’s entrance, slowly walking out of the cornrows — like Shoeless Joe Jackson and his ghost-like teammates did in the film — before turning to watch the players do the same for their made-for-TV pregame introductions. Costner’s address to the fans included the obligatory question in ode to the famous line from the movie, “Is this heaven?”
No, it’s Iowa, but MLB will be back, as Commissioner Rob Manfred promised for 2022, the teams still to be determined.
“I wish we had a little time here to kind of take it all in and really appreciate it,” Gardner said, “but the season moves along in a hurry.”
FAMILY FIRST
La Russa missed the game to attend the funeral for his sister’s husband in Florida. The 76-year-old La Russa would’ve fit right in at the site, with his team in vintage wear.
“I was raised to embrace the history of the game, and I think too often we lose parts of it,” he said earlier this week. “’Field of Dreams’ is a great movie, and it embraces everything about family and all the game’s all about.”
NOT QUITE MOONLIGHT GRAHAM
Both teams were allowed a 27th man on the roster, so the Yankees chose outfielder Estevan Florial and the White Sox summoned outfielder Danny Mendick. Florial was about as close as a player could come to Moonlight Graham, who got into only one major league game with the New York Giants in 1905, became a doctor in Minnesota and had a significant role in the movie plot. The 23-year-old Florial had 28 prior plate appearances for the Yankees this season.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole and LHP Jordan Montgomery, both on the COVID-19 list since Aug. 2 and 3, respectively, rejoined the team in Iowa and could be slotted back in the rotation this weekend.
White Sox: RF Adam Engel left the game in the eighth with tightness in his right groin.
UP NEXT
After an off day on Friday that was built into the schedule as a contingency for rain, the Yankees and White Sox travel east to Chicago to finish the three-game series.
RHP Jameson Taillon (7-4, 3.82 ERA) pitches for the Yankees on Saturday night, with RHP Dylan Cease (9-6, 3.99 ERA) taking the mound for the White Sox.

Topics: baseball New York Yankees White Sox sport

