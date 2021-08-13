Pakistan in full solidarity with Kashmiris: Pakistani official

Independence means enjoying freedom and empowering others to do so. The true essence of independence is when you have freedom of speech, freedom of expression, and freedom to make your own decision.
Today, as we celebrate our Independence Day, the leadership and the nation of Pakistan reaffirm their resolve to extend support to our Kashmiri brothers and
sisters endeavoring for their indigenous struggle and right to self-determination.
The state of Jammu and Kashmir, located between northwest India and northeast Pakistan, is a Muslim majority area of the Indian subcontinent. Before 1947, the region comprising Pakistan, India, and Kashmir was known as British India. There were two types of regions as one was directly under the control of British rule while the other was made up of hundreds of princely states, including Kashmir, controlled by local rulers known as Maharajahs.
When the British left the region in 1947, it was up to the individual states to determine which of the two newly independent countries they wished to join. Those countries with Muslim majorities opted to become part of Pakistan, while those with Hindu majorities chose to become part of the new India.
Kashmir, a Muslim-majority area, decided to align with Pakistan, but its Hindu ruler, Raja Hari Singh, had his inclination toward India. Kashmir, termed as the jugular vein of Pakistan by the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah, remains an inevitable to-be-resolved issue to normalize bilateral relations between India and Pakistan.
India’s approach toward Kashmir has become burdensome because it has become a testing ground for new ideas governing the state of affairs projected by the fascist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This unique symmetry is based on their philosophy of “Hindutva” or “Hinduness,” which is a rogue, extremist ideology seeking to establish the hegemony of Hindus and the Hindu way of life in the region. Kashmir has its ethos built on the Islamic faith of a unique strand of tolerance. It would be a great tragedy if this unique inheritance were submerged in BJP’s resolve to impose its violent vision of India.
The ongoing agitation in Indian-held Kashmir is rooted in the struggle of the people for the exercise of their right to self-determination. Peaceful processions chanting demands for freedom were fired upon by the Indian Army and police.
• Syed Hamzah Saleem Gilani is a press counselor at the Pakistan Consulate in Jeddah.
US Homeland Security warns fresh COVID-19 restrictions could spark violent attacks
Also warns of risk of “targeted violence” around the 20th anniversary of 9/11
Updated 13 August 2021
Reuters
WASHINGTON: The US Department of Homeland Security, in a new terrorism warning bulletin, said violent extremists could view the reimposition of COVID-19-related restrictions following the spread of coronavirus variants as a rationale to conduct attacks.
The new DHS bulletin also warned of the risk of “targeted violence” around the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on New York and Washington and around religious holidays.
The department said that COVID-19-related stress has “contributed to increased societal strains and tensions, driving several plots by domestic violent extremists, and they may contribute to more violence this year.”
In a bulletin issued in May, DHS had warned that domestic extremists could take advantage of moves earlier this year to ease COVID-19 restrictions to launch attacks on a broader range of targets.
The latest warning bulletin noted that Al-Qaeda’s Arabian Peninsula branch had recently released the first English-language version of its “Inspire” magazine in four years, which DHS says is evidence that violent foreign militants are still trying to inspire US followers to engage in attacks.
DHS said it was promoting “authoritative sources of information” in order to “debunk” and if possible “pre-empt” disinformation.
DHS warned that media outlets linked to the Russian, Chinese and Iranian governments had “repeatedly” amplified conspiracy theories about the origins of COVID-19 and the effectiveness of vaccines.
Global sizzling: July was hottest month on record, NOAA says
As extreme heat waves struck parts of the US and Europe, the globe averaged 62.07 degrees (16.73 degrees Celsius) last month
The last seven Julys, from 2015 to 2021, have been the hottest seven Julys on record, said NOAA climatologist Ahira Sanchez-Lugo
Updated 13 August 2021
AP
USA: Earth sizzled in July and became the hottest month in 142 years of recordkeeping, US weather officials announced.
As extreme heat waves struck parts of the United States and Europe, the globe averaged 62.07 degrees (16.73 degrees Celsius) last month, beating out the previous record set in July 2016 and tied again in 2019 and 2020. the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Friday. The margin was just .02 degrees (.01 Celsius),
The last seven Julys, from 2015 to 2021, have been the hottest seven Julys on record, said NOAA climatologist Ahira Sanchez-Lugo. Last month was 1.67 degrees (0.93 degrees Celsius) warmer than the 20th century average for the month.
“In this case first place is the worst place to be,” NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said in a press release. “This new record adds to the disturbing and disruptive path that climate change has set for the globe.”
“This is climate change,” said Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann. “It is an exclamation mark on a summer of unprecedented heat, drought, wildfires and flooding.”
Earlier this week, a prestigious United Nations science panel warned of worsening climate change caused by the burning of coal, oil and natural gas and other human activity.
Warming on land in western North America and in parts of Europe and Asia really drove the record-setting heat, Sanchez-Lugo said. While the worldwide temperature was barely higher than the record, what shattered it was land temperature over the Northern Hemisphere, she said.
Northern Hemisphere temperatures were a third of a degree (.19 degrees Celsius) higher than the previous record set in July 2012, which for temperature records is “a wide margin,” Sanchez-Lugo said.
July is the hottest month of the year for the globe, so this is also the hottest month on record.
One factor helping the world bake this summer is a natural weather cycle called the Arctic Oscillation, sort of a cousin to El Nino, which in its positive phase is associated with more warming, the NOAA climatologist said.
Even with a scorching July and a nasty June, this year so far is only the sixth warmest on record. That’s mostly because 2021 started cooler than recent years due to a La Nina cooling of the central Pacific that often reduces the global temperature average, Sanchez-Lugo said.
“One month by itself does not say much, but that this was a La Nina year and we still had the warmest temperatures on record ... fits with the pattern of what we have been seeing for most of the last decade now,” said University of Illinois meteorology professor Donald Wuebbles.
While the world set a record in July, the United States only tied for its 13th hottest July on record. Even though California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington had their hottest Julys, slightly cooler than normal months in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Missouri, Alabama, Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire kept the nation from approaching record heat levels.
The last time the globe had a July cooler than the 20th century average was in 1976, which was also the last year the globe was cooler than that normal.
“So if you’re younger than 45 you haven’t seen a year (or July) where the mean temperature of the planet was cooler than the 20th century average,” said Princeton University climate scientist Gabriel Vecchi.
Why Afghanistan’s Taliban proved unstoppable after all
As the fighting shows, the Kabul government has been unable to match the Taliban’s staying power
The Taliban claims the upper hand militarily now that it has captured more than half of Afghanistan
Updated 14 August 2021
Rahimullah Yusufzai
PESHAWAR: The Taliban has reportedly seized control of the Afghan cities of Herat, Kandahar and Ghazni after weeks of military gains across the country, prompting fears the Afghan government in Kabul could collapse.
Acknowledging the rapid deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan, the US and UK governments both plan to send troops to help evacuate embassy staff.
Taliban fighters have taken charge of the southern Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan and several crossing points with Iran to the west and Central Asian countries to the north.
Since May 2021, when the US and NATO powers began their final drawdown some 20 years after their arrival in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, the fragility of the Afghan government has been revealed by a string of battlefield losses.
Just how lopsided the victories of the Taliban have been is evident from the fact that, in many cases, government forces have surrendered without fighting. Even Afghan elite commandos, so highly praised by their US military patrons, have failed to make a stand.
The Taliban has seized 10 provincial capitals in less than a week, with fighting ongoing in Lashkar Gah in the south. Government forces have effectively lost control of the north and west — traditional anti-Taliban strongholds.
Taking full control of Kandahar, a vital southern city of 600,000 people, would be a major boost for the insurgents. Not only is it an important trade hub, but the militant group’s birthplace and stronghold after it seized power in 1996.
According to several reports emerging late on Thursday, the Afghan government’s negotiating team in Doha has approached the Taliban leadership with a proposal for a power-sharing deal in return for a ceasefire.
The intra-Afghan peace talks have been an agonizing, drawn-out affair, with few concrete achievements to show for President Ashraf Ghani and his backers.
The lighting advances by the Taliban in multiple provinces on Thursday may well be a make-or-break moment for the negotiations.
Granted, nobody expected the peace process to be smooth, but the talks, beginning on Sept. 12, 2020, have proved particularly slow and unproductive.
After almost nine months, the only achievement the two sides have made is an agreement on the code of conduct for the negotiations themselves.
Disagreements persisted over the precise agenda of the talks, despite mounting pressure on both negotiating parties by major stakeholders, including the US, Pakistan, Qatar and China. Yet it was obvious that any negotiations concerning substantive issues could only proceed once the agenda had been finalized.
The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, the name favored by Ghani’s internationally recognized government, has long insisted on placing the matter of a ceasefire at the very top of the agenda.
For the Taliban-led Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, which ruled the country from 1996 to 2001, what mattered most was the question of what system of government the country ought to adopt — its preference being Shariah, or Islamic, law.
Analysts were largely correct when they predicted that intra-Afghan negotiations would be far more challenging once the Taliban-US peace agreement was signed.
The conflict in Afghanistan, a country of some 38 million people of multiple ethnic backgrounds, has ground on for more than four decades, drawing in state and non-state actors and creating a fertile ground for both terrorism and opium cultivation — quite the opposite of what American and British forces set out to achieve then they launched a bombing campaign in October 2001.
Back then, the administration of President George W. Bush was responding to the Sept. 11 attacks on New York and Washington, in which nearly 3,000 people perished. Accusing fingers were pointed at the terrorist group Al-Qaeda led by Osama bin Laden, who was once a mujahideen fighter in the Soviet-Afghan war.
But the Taliban refused to hand over bin Laden, who was then living in Afghanistan under the group’s protection. Bin Laden and his closest aides had fled Afghanistan by the time a US-led coalition intervened and toppled the Taliban in December 2001, setting the stage for America’s longest war.
AFGHAN WAR COST TO USA
* $2,261bn - Total cost from 2001 to 2021.
* $933bn - Defense of Defense (DoD) allocation.
* $59bn - State Department budget allocation.
* $530bn - Interest on DoD & State Dept. borrowing.
* $296bn - US veterans’ care.
* $443bn - Additions to DoD base budget.
After Joe Biden took office in January, he set a symbolic date of Sept. 11, 2021, for full troop withdrawal, pushing back the May 1 deadline set in an accord struck with the Taliban under former President Donald Trump last year.
It had taken 18 months of exhaustive talks between the Taliban and the US to reach their deal, signed in Doha on Feb. 29, 2020, after repeated suspensions and acute differences over the exchange of Afghan prisoners.
Five and a half months were spent on an agreement to exchange 5,000 Taliban prisoners for more than 1,000 Afghan servicemen, and only after seeking approval from a specially convened loya jirga — a legal assembly in Pashtunwali culture.
Momentum was quickly lost, however, and mutual mistrust again crept in, to the extent that, even after several weeks of talks, neither side could agree on something as simple as whether to call the Kabul government an Islamic republic or an Islamic emirate.
As the Taliban offensive intensified in recent weeks, the Afghan government, through its Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar, asked Pakistan for help in containing the Taliban, arguing that the militants posed a threat to neighboring countries and regional security.
The statement was unprecedented. No Afghan government had ever asked for Islamabad’s help fighting its enemies, instead choosing to accuse it of taking sides in the Afghan civil war.
Atmar also accused the Taliban leadership of cheating the Afghan government by holding peace talks in Doha on the one hand and preparing for a military offensive on the other.
During a recent visit to Russia, Shahabuddin Delawar, a senior member of the Taliban negotiating team in Doha, held the door open to further Taliban offensives by arguing the group had made no such promises to withhold attacks or refrain from seizing provincial capitals.
With the Taliban capturing more than half of the country in less than two months, it is now justifiably claiming the upper hand militarily.
There are several possible reasons for the Taliban’s rapid gains in northern Afghanistan, one being that many non-Pashtuns, including Tajiks, Uzbeks and Turkmen, have joined the Taliban’s ranks after graduating from madrassas in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Another possible reason is the long history of disunity in the ranks of non-Taliban factions, which has fostered splits and undermined their collective strength.
Short of allowing the country to sink into a protracted, bloody stalemate and a humanitarian catastrophe on a scale not seen in decades, a negotiated solution involving some measure of power-sharing appears to remain the only viable option for the warring sides.
Although the two negotiating teams reiterated their commitment to the peace process in the latest round of talks on July 16, the Taliban has flatly refused to give up its demand for “a genuine Islamic system.”
Ghani has insisted his forces may lose battles, but will ultimately win the war, and made it clear his government is in the war for the long haul. His predecessor, Hamid Karzai, also warned the Taliban they would lose if they refused to reach a political settlement.
The government began mobilizing and equipping the arbaki (militia) as early as 2019, providing tribal fighters with resources to resist the Taliban. The former mujahideen, made up mostly of non-Pashtuns, was also mobilized, particularly in its northern strongholds, but soon began to collapse in the face of the Taliban onslaught.
Three giant portraits of Ghani, Karzai and the late mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Masood that hang outside Hamid Karzai International Airport are symbols of the grit that government forces were expected to show in the face of the Taliban.
But as the fighting has shown over the past two months, the Kabul regime has been unable to match the Taliban’s strength, to say nothing of determination.
KABUL: Taliban fighters overran key areas of Logar province on Friday bringing them near to Kabul, security sources confirmed, a day after the militants took control of another key city west of the Afghan capital.
Logar lies 25 km south of Kabul and serves as an artery for the capital's security. On Thursday, Taliban guerrillas seized Ghazni, a strategic town 120 km from Kabul.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters the group was in control of Logar’s provincial capital, Pul-i-Alam, its prison and police headquarters. He said many government soldiers had surrendered to the group.
“The Taliban have taken some key areas in Logar,” a security source from Logar, who was not authorized to talk to the media, told Arab News. “There is resistance in some parts, but things do not look good.”
While officials declined to comment, a second security source in Kabul confirmed the account.
The Taliban’s battlefield victories are heaping pressure on the government, which has lost many provincial centers.
Since Thursday, the Taliban have tightened their grip on Afghanistan and taken over the country’s second and third largest cities — Kandahar in the south and Herat in the west.
Local sources in Herat said government troops had surrendered to the Taliban. Former Afghan mujahideen leader Ismail Khan, who until last night led anti-Taliban resistance, said he hoped the Taliban would treat people well.
“We ask (Taliban) to treat people well, so they have a good feeling and live comfortably by each other’s side,” Khan said in a video shared by the group, adding that he wished fighting would come to an end for Afghanistan's stability.
In the south, the militants have captured Qalat, the capital of Zabul province, and Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province. In the west, they have taken over Ghor province and Badghis province, which borders Turkmenistan.
The Taliban siege of other cities continues, with Mazar-i-Sharif — the fourth largest city and capital of Balkh — and Maimana, the capital of Faryab — remaining under government control.
Their rapid advances have caught many by surprise, with the US and UK rushing to evacuate their citizens.
Tens of thousands of Afghans have been displaced by the last few weeks of fighting, with peace talks between the Taliban and government remaining stalled.
The US envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, in a series of tweets on Friday called for an end to the attacks, warning that the international community would reject a government established by force.
Many, however, blame the US for leaving the country without making the Taliban and Kabul reach a power-sharing agreement, as they fear the country will slip into civil war once the troops are gone.
The US is withdrawing under an historic agreement signed with the Taliban in February last year.
It will end its combat mission in Afghanistan by Aug. 31, nearly 20 years after it invaded the country and toppled the Taliban for protecting Al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden.
Philippines seeks to prosecute former US diplomat over sexual abuse of minor
Dean Edward Cheves’ prosecution in the Philippines requires his arrest and extradition from the US
Cheves was a member of the US Foreign Service at the Manila embassy between last September and this February
Updated 13 August 2021
Ellie Aben
MANILA: Philippine authorities said Friday they were seeking to prosecute a former US diplomat accused of sexually abusing a minor while he was stationed in Manila.
Philippine Justice Secretary Meynardo Guevarra confirmed on Thursday that charges of child abuse and child pornography against the former diplomat, 61-year-old Dean Edward Cheves, were filed before the Pasay City Regional Trial Court earlier this month following a complaint by the 16-year-old victim's mother.
His prosecution in the Philippines requires his arrest and extradition from the US.
Justice Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar said on Friday that the Philippine government was working on getting him extradited.
Cheves was a member of the US Foreign Service at the Manila embassy between last September and this February.
The US Department of Justice last week disclosed that he had also been charged in the US with “engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place and possession of child pornography.”
It remains unclear if the charges he faces in the US are related to the case registered in the Philippines.
According to US Department of Justice documents, released on Aug. 3, Cheves allegedly assaulted a Philippine minor on two occasions, knowing the minor's age, and “produced cell phone videos of himself engaging in the sex acts each time.”
“The videos were found on Cheves’s devices seized from his embassy residence while in the Philippines. Between February 2021 and March 2021, he also allegedly possessed child pornography.”
The document said he was charged with “one count of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place and one count of possessing child pornography in the special maritime and territorial jurisdiction of the US or on lands owned or leased by the US.”
If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of up to 40 years in prison in the US.
Guevarra said that, in the Philippines, Cheves may be held criminally liable under the country's Anti-Child Abuse Act, Anti-Child Pornography Act, Anti-Human Trafficking Law, and the Revised Penal Code.
“Mr. Cheves may be extradited to the Philippines once he is charged under any or all of the aforementioned laws, subject to the provisions of our extradition treaty with the US,” Guevarra told Arab News earlier this week, adding that his office was coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs on the issue of the suspect's diplomatic immunity under the Vienna Convention. “Assuming that these issues have been clarified, we shall proceed to coordinate with the US Department of Justice under the umbrella of the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty.”