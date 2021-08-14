You are here

Twitter reinstates accounts of India’s Rahul Gandhi, other opposition leaders

Twitter unblocked the accounts of India’s main opposition party Congress, its leader Rahul Gandhi and other party officials on Saturday. (File/Reuters)
  • Gandhi criticized Twitter on Friday for blocking the accounts, saying the platform was playing partisan politics
  • He had posted a photo of himself with the parents of a girl who had allegedly been raped and killed in New Delhi
MUMBAI: Twitter unblocked the accounts of India’s main opposition party Congress, its leader Rahul Gandhi and other party officials on Saturday.
This comes a day after suspending the accounts over a tweet on the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl.
Gandhi’s account has 19.5 million followers. It was locked after he posted a photograph of himself with the parents of a girl who was allegedly raped and killed in New Delhi on Aug. 1, saying the family deserved justice.
The accounts have been restored after Twitter reviewed Gandhi’s submission of formal consent from people depicted in the image, the US social media giant said in an emailed statement, adding that it has withheld the tweet in India.
The tweet is available globally but withheld in India under laws relating to disclosure of the identity of children and victims of sexual assault, according to a notification from Twitter to a Congress leader, and seen by Reuters, after his account was reinstated.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala confirmed the restoration of all accounts and said the party “fought undeterred” against the block.
Gandhi criticized Twitter on Friday for blocking the accounts, saying the platform was playing partisan politics. A Twitter spokesperson said its rules were “enforced judiciously and impartially.”
For months, Twitter has been in a tussle with the government for not swiftly complying with India’s new IT rules that required the firm to hire compliance officers by May and are aimed at regulating content on social media. Twitter completed the hiring and complied with the rules this month, the government has said.
Twitter’s India chief, Manish Maheshwari, will take up a new internal role in the United States, it said on Friday, without giving any reasons. An internal staff memo seen by Reuters thanked him for his work in India during “extraordinarily challenging times.”

How Muslim Spaces on Twitter is giving a voice to India's marginalized Muslims

How Muslim Spaces on Twitter is giving a voice to India’s marginalized Muslims
  • Muslim Spaces offers India’s Muslims a platform to discuss topical issues
  • Since its inception Muslim Spaces has hosted a range of discussions
BANGALORE, India: Last month, 80 Muslim Indian women – activists, journalists, and researchers vocal on Twitter – found their profile pictures and identities doxxed on GitHub, an open-source app. In the hate crime, meant to defame and intimidate the minority group, the targeted women were “auctioned” as the “Sulli Deal of the Day.”
Sulli is a derogatory term used by right-wing Hindutva (Hindu nationalist) groups for Muslim women.
GitHub has since suspended the account, called Sulli Deals, but the event garnered national and international press coverage. One of the first places where victims came together was on Muslim Spaces, a discussion forum hosted on Twitter Spaces.
Twitter Spaces is an audio feature that allows real-time discussions. Twitter users with a following of more than 600 people can host a Space, and anyone following them can join by clicking on a purple bubble that will appear at the top of their home feed. Participants can co-host the Space, request the mic to share their view or simply listen to the discussion.
Founded by five pro-community people (who requested anonymity), Muslim Spaces offers India’s Muslims a platform to discuss topical issues. Since its inception in May, Muslim Spaces has hosted a range of discussions – from Bollywood’s role in spreading an anti-Muslim narrative and rising hate crimes against Muslims in India to Q&A sessions on specialized topics with Islamic scholars.
The team hosts a Space every day from 10:30 p.m. onward, with discussions sometimes going on for six hours.
Muslims make up 15 percent of India’s population, the largest minority group in the nation. Since coming to power in 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been pushing a Hindutva agenda in what analysts believe has led to a heighted anti-Muslim sentiment.
Aasif Mujtaba, a research scholar at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi said that last year’s nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were indicative of the lack of Muslim voices. He and several activists noticed that their concerns about the marginalization of Muslims were drowned out by media houses who claimed the movement as “anti-national.”
Mujtaba said: “Since these platforms are owned and managed by the majority, we didn’t have a space to counter arguments against us.”
Muslim Spaces provides a platform that lets the minority group express its thoughts on issues that affect the community and the social cohesion of the country.
“While political leaders and media personalities (on Twitter) have a large audience and traction, the common Muslim doesn’t have a platform to express their views,” the Muslim Spaces team said. “We noticed that smaller Twitter handles had interesting perspectives on pressing issues, but their voices were simply lost.”
With Spaces available on both iOS and Android, people from different segments of society and backgrounds can access the platform.
“We have succeeded in the first aim of starting a conversation. Now, as a way forward, we have to see, ‘Will this conversation result in any positive action?’” the Muslim Spaces team said.
As details of the Sulli Deals incident unfolded, agitated Muslim women spoke of their harrowing experiences on Muslim Spaces. Nearly 300 people – including victims, lawyers, and cybersecurity experts – joined the Space entitled “Objectification of Muslim Women.”
The discussion prompted action.
Jeevika Shiv, a social worker and lawyer who works on the intersection of gender, law and governance in marginalized communities said that as women shared their experiences, details of how many women were targeted emerged. “The Space certainly served as a catalyst for people to convene, collectively speak about it, and then take it offline.”
Shiv and others connected the targeted women with criminal lawyers and advised on legal recourse and coping mechanisms. “Any action that resulted from the discussion was because of the women who decided to speak up –the 10 women who were vocal and took action made a difference to the 70 others,” she said.
Since then, separate First Incident Reports (FIRs) have been registered in several states and groups have pressurized law enforcement agencies, including a Member of Parliament urging the IT Minister to take strict action.
While no arrests have been made so far, Shiv believes that talking about the issue and amplifying it puts pressure on the media and feminist groups to take action.
Shiv is inspired by Muslim Spaces as they move from traditional silos and “pass the mic to Muslim women.”
Like Shiv, Alishan Jafri, a journalist who documents anti-Muslim crimes, believes that amplifying and sharing videos of inflammatory speeches made by right-wing groups prompts some action.
Earlier this week, a group that included members of the BJP held a protest rally close to the Parliament in the capital, and videos from the event disclosed that members were chanting anti-Muslim slogans. Jafri was one of the few journalists who shared video footage from the rally on his Twitter timeline, calling for law enforcement to take action and condemn such hate speech.
The videos sparked social media outrage, with several human rights and civil society organizations urging action. A day later, six people were arrested; a Supreme Court lawyer and former BJP spokesperson have since been released on bail.
In the Muslim Spaces discussion entitled “Anti-Muslim Rallies, a new normal in India?” Jafri said that as a result of social media outrage, the mainstream media has had little choice but to cover the incident.
“Muslim Spaces serves as a larger collation for consensus among India’s Muslims to take a stance on human rights issues,” he said.

Russia tells BBC journalist to go home in row with Britain: state TV

Russia tells BBC journalist to go home in row with Britain: state TV
  • Rossiya-24 said Russian authorities had decided against renewing Sarah Rainsford’s accreditation to work as a foreign journalist in Moscow
MOSCOW: Russia has told a BBC journalist working in Moscow to leave the country by the end of this month in retaliation for what it called London’s discrimination against Russian journalists working in Britain, state TV reported late on Thursday.
In an unusual move that signals a further deterioration in already poor ties between London and Moscow, the Rossiya-24 TV channel said that Sarah Rainsford, one of the British broadcaster’s two English-language Moscow correspondents, would be going home in what it called “a landmark deportation.”
The step, a de facto expulsion, follows a crackdown before parliamentary elections in September on Russian-language media at home that the authorities judge to be backed by malign foreign interests intent on stoking unrest.
“Being expelled from Russia, a country I’ve lived in for almost 1/3 of my life — and reported for years — is devastating. Thank you for all your kind messages of support,” Rainsford wrote on Twitter.
Rossiya-24 said Russian authorities had decided against renewing Rainsford’s accreditation to work as a foreign journalist in Moscow beyond the end of this month when her visa expires.
The move was a response to London’s refusal to renew or issue visas to Russian journalists in Britain, it said.
The channel cited Britain’s treatment of state-backed Russian broadcaster RT and of online state news outlet Sputnik, saying neither could get accredited in Britain to cover international events.
“Sarah Rainsford is going home. According to our experts, this correspondent of Moscow’s BBC bureau will not have her visa extended because Britain, in the media sphere, has crossed all our red lines,” Rossiya-24 said.
“The expulsion of Sarah Rainsford is our symmetrical response,” it said.
Tim Davie, the BBC’s director-general, called her expulsion “a direct assault on media freedom, which we condemn unreservedly.”
“We urge the Russian authorities to reconsider their decision. In the meantime, we will continue to report events in the region independently and impartially,” he said.
Rainsford did not reply to a request for comment. Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian foreign ministry (MFA), said BBC representatives had been at the ministry in recent days and that everything had been explained to them in detail.
Zakharova said Moscow had warned London many times that it would respond to what she called visa-related persecution of Russian journalists in Britain.
“We reject the MFA’s claims of discriminatory action against Russian journalists in the UK,” the British embassy in Moscow said in a statement, adding that Russian journalists continue to work freely in the UK if they act within the law and the regulatory framework.
“We urge them to reconsider this retrograde step against an award-winning BBC journalist which can only do further damage to media freedom in Russia.”
Rainsford is part of a team that supplies the British public service broadcaster’s English-language outlets with content about Russia and the former Soviet Union. The BBC also operates a large Russian-language service in Moscow.
Rainsford, a Russian speaker, is an experienced BBC foreign correspondent who has also done stints in Havana, Istanbul and Madrid. (Additional reporting by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Tom Balmforth, Mark Heinrich, Barbara Lewis and Daniel Wallis)

Facebook encrypts Messenger calls in privacy move

Facebook encrypts Messenger calls in privacy move
  • The move comes as the sanctity of data on smartphones becomes an increasingly sensitive topic
  • Encrypting text chats on Messenger has been an option since 2016
SAN FRANCISCO, USA: Facebook on Friday began rolling out encryption for voice or video calls made through its Messenger texting app, ratcheting up privacy for users.
The move comes as the sanctity of data on smartphones becomes an increasingly sensitive topic.
Encrypting text chats on Messenger has been an option since 2016.
The number of audio or video calls made on Messenger has surged since then to more than 150 million daily, prompting Facebook to add the option of scrambling exchanges from one end to the other to prevent snooping.
"The content of your messages and calls in an end-to-end encrypted conversation is protected from the moment it leaves your device to the moment it reaches the receiver's device," Messenger director of product management Ruth Kricheli said in a blog post.
"This means that nobody else, including Facebook, can see or listen to what's sent or said."
End-to-end encryption is already widely used by apps including Facebook-owned WhatsApp and is becoming an industry standard.
"People expect their messaging apps to be secure and private," Kricheli said.
Facebook disclosed that it is testing encrypting group chats and calls on Messenger, as well as direct messages at its image-centric Instagram social network.
"We'll also kick off a limited test with adults in certain countries that lets them opt-in to end-to-end encrypted messages and calls for one-on-one conversations on Instagram," Kricheli said.
Apple's recent announcement that it would scan encrypted messages for evidence of child sexual abuse has revived debate on online encryption and privacy, raising fears the same technology could be used for government surveillance.
The move represents a major shift for Apple, which has until recently resisted efforts to weaken its encryption that prevents third parties from seeing private messages.
Apple argued in a technical paper that the technology developed by cryptographic experts "is secure, and is expressly designed to preserve user privacy."
Nonetheless, encryption and private specialists warned the tool could be exploited for other purposes, potentially opening a door to mass surveillance.
The Apple move comes following years of standoffs involving technology firms and law enforcement.
FBI officials have warned that so-called "end to end encryption," where only the user and recipient can read messages, can protect criminals, terrorists and pornographers even when authorities have a legal warrant for an investigation.

INTERVIEW: Rising Giants Network's Basel Anabtawi on bringing storytelling to regional podcasts

INTERVIEW: Rising Giants Network’s Basel Anabtawi on bringing storytelling to regional podcasts
  • Inspired by shows such as ‘Serial,’ ‘Legal Wars’ Anabtawi aims to make Arabic podcasts more narrative, immersive
DUBAI: From advising clients at creative agency TBWA\RAAD to managing content programming at Red Bull, Basel Anabtawi is no stranger to storytelling.

Bored of listening to music while out running, Anabtawi started discovering podcasts, which inspired him to create his own show “Basel Meets” in 2017.

Stumbling upon immersive shows such as “The New York Times,” “Serial,” and Wondery’s “Legal Wars,” made him consider why nothing similar existed in Arabic.

So, along with Bashar Najjar, he co-founded Rising Giants Network (RGN) with the aim of bringing immersive storytelling to regional podcasts, especially in the Arabic language.

The duo partnered with Barry Kirsch Productions (BKP), which provides RGN with studios for recording, and soon after released their first podcast – Anabtawi’s personal favorite – “Legendary Rock Stories.”

Arab News spoke to Anabtawi to learn more about his journey into podcasting and the future of immersive podcasts.

Could you provide some background on what inspired you to leave Red Bull and start Rising Giants Network?

I started my own show “Basel Meets” in 2017 and I dropped everything and just focused on the show. It started growing; it was one of the first podcasts from the region and I started getting more guests on the show.

Then, I started listening to podcasts such as Wondery’s shows in the US, which were more narrative-driven. That really took me on this immersive experience, and I wished we could have stuff like that in Arabic, so that’s where the seeds started.

Leaving Red Bull, where I headed content programming for the Middle East and Africa region and starting RGN was a big gamble for me; everybody talks about video and here I am coming and talking about audio.

But, at that point, I knew that we had an investor locked in and so I spoke to my wife, and she said, ‘if not now, then when?’ It was very hard for me to leave Red Bull – even kind of dumb – but I just felt if not now, then when? So, I bit the bullet, as did my partner Bashar Najjar, who is the co-founder and sound engineer of RGN.

Thankfully, we had a few rounds of investments, and the value of our total investment was $1 million by January of 2021. We now have 15 shows, and we are going to close the year with about 20 to 22 shows. We’re not sharing numbers yet, but I can say that we’re going to reach our milestone way sooner than we thought we would.

RGN launched in July 2020 in the middle of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. How did the lockdowns affect the production of shows and the launch?

We had to convince other podcasters to be a part of our journey, so we started reaching out to media personalities, voice-over artists … people who just had a passion for something but didn’t know how to start a podcast.

We had these people lined up and then the lockdown started. Bashar was stuck in Saudi Arabia for a full year because he was opening BKP’s Saudi studio. We were wondering how we could build a company when everyone was stuck at home or stuck in a different country, and we just did it.

We sent them (hosts) microphones and when there was a partial reopening, we sent people to the studio to record. We then sent the files to Bashar in Saudi and worked on everything remotely.

Our partner, Said Al-Sayyed, who was handling the incorporation of the company, made sure the first seed money went into the company. So, lo and behold, we built the website, had five shows produced remotely in the lockdowns, and we launched on July 7, 2020.

What is the process for creating an original show from selecting the host, to production, and distribution?

We have a process called Sonic Play. We vet everything through this process that has filters such as audience, narrative, and benchmark. If an idea passes this stage, we work on figuring out the right host and working on the script.

After that, we work on the technical aspect such as programming, equipment, et cetera, and finally the distribution network.

Despite the focus on the Arabic language, RGN produces shows in English as well. Do you intend to produce bilingual shows and what’s the strategy for deciding the language of the show?

Our focus is definitely Arabic; 90 percent of our shows are in Arabic. When we find shows that we feel could really compete on a global scale, we’ll do them in English. Moreover, there is an English-speaking market as well in this region and we don’t want to neglect that either.

For example, we knew there was a global angle to the show “Our Darkest Day,” and we had an incredible journalist Ashleigh Stewart hosting it, so we want to do these types of shows as bilingual because the story is so strong.

Similarly, with “Beirut Blast,” which was launched on Aug. 4, we did it in English and Arabic. We wanted the hosts to be from Lebanon and we found a local journalist (Nada Itani) as well as an English Lebanese journalist (Linda Tamim).

We would love to do other languages too, such as French, Turkish, and Spanish but only if the story is strong enough. Overall, though, RGN’s focus is the Arabic language because that is where the biggest gap is.

Speaking of the Arabic language, there are so many different dialects in the region. How do you decide which dialect you’re going to record in?

It depends on two factors: The podcaster and the story. If the podcaster were from a particular country, we would let them use their own dialect because we’re supporting them as a talent, and we want them to be themselves.

When it comes to a scripted story, we look at which market we are targeting. If the story has a Saudi-first audience, we will try to find a Saudi host. There will always be a bleed from other countries; 60 percent of our listeners are from Saudi, and the remaining 40 percent are a mix of other countries in the region, but the UAE, Lebanon, and Egypt are all big markets for us.

At the end of the day, we want to respect our audience and cater to them, so we’re constantly testing and learning.

What can we next look forward to from RGN?

We have partnered with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race. We’re also starting to monetize our shows and we have done an original podcast exclusively with (music streaming service) Deezer.

We are also launching on Apple Podcast Subscriptions (paid version) with an exclusive show called “Behind the Blood,” which is a scripted show about the mafia.

UK watchdog: Facebook's ownership of Giphy hurts competition

Facebook terminated Giphy’s paid advertising partnerships after the deal. (File/AFP)
Facebook terminated Giphy’s paid advertising partnerships after the deal. (File/AFP)
UK watchdog: Facebook's ownership of Giphy hurts competition

  • Facebook's ownership of Giphy, the GIFs maker, will hurt competition for animated images, UK watchdog says
  • The acquisition would hurt competition among social media platforms because there’s only one other big provider of GIFs, Google’s Tenor
LONDON: Facebook’s ownership of Giphy will hurt competition for animated images, UK regulators said Thursday, meaning the social network could ultimately be forced to unwind the deal if the provisional findings are confirmed.
The Competition and Markets Authority said its investigation found the acquisition would hurt competition among social media platforms because there’s only one other big provider of GIFs, Google’s Tenor.
Giphy’s library of short looping videos, or GIFs, are a popular tool for Internet users sending messages or posting on social media.
The deal will also reduce digital advertising competition by removing a potential rival from the market, the watchdog said. It started looking into the acquisition last year, shortly after Facebook announced its plan to acquire Giphy in a deal reportedly worth $400 million.
The acquisition also faces scrutiny from regulators in Australia and Austria, underlining concerns about how such acquisitions can affect competition in local markets.
Facebook said it disagreed with the preliminary findings, which it didn’t believe to be supported by the evidence.
“As we have demonstrated, this merger is in the best interest of people and businesses in the UK — and around the world — who use GIPHY and our services,” Facebook said. “We will continue to work with the CMA to address the misconception that the deal harms competition.”
Prior to the deal, Giphy had been considering expanding its paid advertising services to other countries including the UK That would have added a new player to the market and encouraged more innovation from social media sites and advertisers, the CMA said.
But Facebook terminated Giphy’s paid advertising partnerships after the deal, it said.
“Giphy’s takeover could see Facebook withdrawing GIFs from competing platforms or requiring more user data in order to access them. It also removes a potential challenger to Facebook,” which dominates the UK’s 5.5 billion pound ($7.6 billion) display advertising market, inquiry chair Stuart McIntosh said. “None of this would be good news for customers.”
McIntosh said the watchdog would now seek feedback on the provisional findings before issuing its final report on Oct. 6.
“Should we conclude that the merger is detrimental to the market and social media users, we will take the necessary actions to make sure people are protected,” he said.
When it announced the deal, Facebook said about half of Giphy’s traffic came from Facebook apps, which also include Messenger and WhatsApp. It had planned to integrate Giphy into Instagram but the authority ordered the companies to keep the businesses separate during the investigation.
Facebook is facing increased scrutiny over acquisitions that might have previously escaped notice amid rising concern that the digital giants are amassing greater market power. The CMA and European Union and German regulators are all looking into the company’s plan to buy Kustomer, a customer management platform.

