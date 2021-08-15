You are here

  • Home
  • Abha sign former Real Madrid defender Dani Suarez to complete foreign quota

Abha sign former Real Madrid defender Dani Suarez to complete foreign quota

Abha sign former Real Madrid defender Dani Suarez to complete foreign quota
Former Real Madrid defender Dani Suarez signed on a free transfer deal following the end of his contract with Asteras Tripolis of the Greek Super League. (Twitter: @AbhaFc_EN)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8evum

Updated 21 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Abha sign former Real Madrid defender Dani Suarez to complete foreign quota

Abha sign former Real Madrid defender Dani Suarez to complete foreign quota
  • Spanish 31-year-old joins on free transfer after contract ends with Greek Super League side Asteras Tripolis
Updated 21 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Top-tier Saudi football club Abha have announced the signing of former Real Madrid defender Dani Suarez on a free transfer deal following the end of his contract with Asteras Tripolis of the Greek Super League.

The Spanish player has signed for one season, renewable for another year at the end of the 2021-22 Saudi Professional League (SPL) campaign.

Suarez joins Abha just days after the club kicked off the new SPL season in fine style with a 2-1 win over last season’s runners-up Al-Shabab.

Previously,  the 31-year-old has represented Real Madrid Castilla, Spanish second-tier club Ponferradina and Gornik Zabrze of Poland.

Suarez’s addition has completed the foreign players’ quota at the southern Saudi club, where he joins the Moroccan duo of goalkeeper Abdelali Mhamdi and defender Amine Atouchi, Tunisian midfielder Saad Bguir, Serbian midfielder Uros Matic, Congolese international Prestige Mboungou and Dutchman Mitchell te Vrede.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League

Related

Fabio Abreu’s goals show net results of clever scouting in Saudi football
Sport
Fabio Abreu’s goals show net results of clever scouting in Saudi football
Special Saudi Professional League’s long-awaited return leaves Al-Ittihad in relegation trouble
Sport
Saudi Professional League’s long-awaited return leaves Al-Ittihad in relegation trouble

Karolina Pliskova, Camilia Giorgi advance to Montreal final

Karolina Pliskova in action against Aryna Sabalenka during their National Bank Open semifinal match in Montreal on Aug. 14, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Karolina Pliskova in action against Aryna Sabalenka during their National Bank Open semifinal match in Montreal on Aug. 14, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Updated 15 August 2021
AP

Karolina Pliskova, Camilia Giorgi advance to Montreal final

Karolina Pliskova in action against Aryna Sabalenka during their National Bank Open semifinal match in Montreal on Aug. 14, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Pliskova will face Camilia Giorgi of Italy, winner over US qualifier Jessica Pegula in the night match
Updated 15 August 2021
AP

MONTREAL: Fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic beat top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday to reach the National Bank Open final.
“I think I was super solid today,” Pliskova said. “Just did everything I was supposed to do to win this match.”
Pliskova will face Camilia Giorgi of Italy, a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 winner over US qualifier Jessica Pegula in the night match.
Pliskova broke early in the match, taking a 2-1 lead after Sabalenka sent a ball long following an extended rally.
Sabalenka began to settle in midway through the second set, coming toward the net, then dropping shots behind her opponent. Pliskova used her strong serve to stay ahead, saving a break point with an ace and two other serves Sabalenka couldn’t control.
“I’m quite calm. Of course I have some nerves and emotions but I try not to show it that much,” Pliskova said. “There is a lot of things happening on the court but I think the main thing is just to have a goal and follow that goal.”
Pliskova won the last of her 16 WTA Tour titles in 2020 in Brisbane. Last month, she beat Sabalenka in the Wimbledon semifinals, then lost the final to Ash Barty.
Giorgi has two career victories, the last in 2018 at Linz.
Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills and Sabres owners Kim and Terry Pegula, won her lone WTA Tour title in 2019, beating Giorgi in the Citi Open final in Washington.

Topics: National Bank Open Montreal Camilia Giorgi Karolina Pliskova

Related

Sabalenka stops compatriot Azarenka to reach Montreal semis
Sport
Sabalenka stops compatriot Azarenka to reach Montreal semis
Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova plays a return to Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic on Day 8 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 6, 2021. (AP)
Sport
Barty has Kerber on her mind, Pliskova prepares for big-hitter Sabalenka in semis

Liverpool too good for Norwich on Van Dijk's return

Liverpool too good for Norwich on Van Dijk's return
Updated 14 August 2021
AFP

Liverpool too good for Norwich on Van Dijk's return

Liverpool too good for Norwich on Van Dijk's return
  • Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah made a promising start to their quest to take back the Premier League title
  • Van Dijk's cruciate knee ligament injury derailed the Reds' title defence last season
Updated 14 August 2021
AFP

NORWICH, United Kingdom: Jurgen Klopp said Virgil van Dijk showed his class in a winning return from injury as Liverpool eased to a 3-0 win at Norwich to open their Premier League season on Saturday.
Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah were on target for Klopp's men as they made a promising start to their quest to take back the Premier League title from Manchester City.
Van Dijk's cruciate knee ligament injury derailed the Reds' title defence last season and the Dutchman looked like his old self as he played the full 90 minutes on his return to action.
"You could see all his quality, all his class," said Klopp. "It was hard for him to play the 90, he'll need an ice bath for sure and he'll have enough time to recover."
Van Dijk's season and hopes of leading the Netherlands as captain at Euro 2020 were ended a reckless challenge from Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in a bad-tempered Merseyside derby despite the absence of fans last October.
The 30-year-old signed a new four-year contract on Friday to celebrate his return to fitness, but recalled the hard days that followed his clash with Pickford.
"Mentally it's tough. You go from one day being fully fit to the next day you can't walk, you're full of medication, full of pain, you can't sleep," he added.
"And obviously we were struggling last season with more injuries. More injuries on key positions where we couldn't play our game the way we want to play.
"In the end the guys did a fantastic job to come third and we want to build on that."
Norwich stormed back to the top flight at the first time of asking by romping to the Championship title last season, but were given a stark reminder of the gulf they have to bridge to compete at the Premier League level.
Tim Krul should have done better to prevent the opening goal midway through the first-half when Jota's shot squirmed through his legs.
Klopp left the majority of his stars that had played in international tournaments over the summer out as Firmino and Fabinho started on the bench, while there was no place in the squad for Jordan Henderson or Thiago Alcantara.
The Brazilian duo were introduced on the hour mark and it took Firmino just five minutes to make his mark thanks to Salah's unselfish cross.
Salah then scored in Liverpool's opening league game of the season for the fifth straight season.
A corner fell his way on the edge of the box 16 minutes from time and the Egyptian fired powerfully past Krul into the top corner.
Liverpool needed some late heroics from Alisson Becker to secure Van Dijk a clean sheet on his return as the Brazilian spread himself to block from Ben Gibson in a goalmouth scramble.
"It was of course not perfect, not even close," added Klopp. "But that's not important, what's important is to get the result to build on and work with and we can work with this performance."

Topics: Liverpool english Premier League Mohamed Salah Virgil van Dijk

Related

Fury cross the Mersey: Liverpool loses world heritage status
World
Fury cross the Mersey: Liverpool loses world heritage status
English Premier League clubs debate radical reform plan
Sport
English Premier League clubs debate radical reform plan

Haaland nets twice, creates three goals as Dortmund rout Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their third goal against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund. (Reuters)
Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their third goal against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund. (Reuters)
Updated 15 August 2021
AFP

Haaland nets twice, creates three goals as Dortmund rout Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their third goal against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund. (Reuters)
  • Dortmund host Bayern in the German Super Cup in three days' time.
  • Haaland has now netted 62 goals in 61 games for Dortmund and proved he can create chances just as well as finish them
Updated 15 August 2021
AFP

BERLIN: Erling Braut Haaland weighed in with two goals and three assists as Borussia Dortmund threw down a marker on the first weekend of the Bundesliga season with a 5-2 thrashing of Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.
Defending champions Bayern Munich, who are bidding for a tenth straight league title, kicked off the new season with a 1-1 draw at Moenchengladbach on Friday.
Dortmund host Bayern in the German Super Cup in three days’ time.
The 21-year-old Haaland has now netted 62 goals in 61 games for Dortmund and proved he can create chances just as well as finish them.
“We have to be careful not to praise him too much, but he is already a complete package,” Dortmund captain Marco Reus said of Haaland, who enthusiastically celebrated the victory in front of home fans.
Haaland also claimed a hat-trick in the German Cup last week, giving him a tally of five goals and three assists after just two games this season.
“Erling is an unbelievable team player, he showed that with his assists and goals,” said Dortmund’s new coach Marco Rose.
When Dortmund attacked early on, Haaland drew the defense and squared to Reus, who scored his 100th Bundesliga goal on 23 minutes.
However, pressure by new Frankfurt signing Rafael Santos Borre saw Dortmund defender Felix Passlack put the ball into his own net four minutes later.
Haaland helped restore the lead on 32 minutes, releasing Thorgan Hazard, whose shot clipped the boot of Frankfurt’s goalkeeper Kevin Trapp on its way into the net.
Just over two minutes later, Haaland broke free of the defense and drilled his shot past Trapp to make it 3-1.
It could have been 4-1 at half-time, but Reus had a second goal ruled out as replays showed the ball went dead in the build-up.
Frankfurt’s new coach Oliver Glasner responded by making three changes, including giving a Bundesliga debut for new Norway signing Jens Petter Hauge, who scored Frankfurt’s late second goal.
However, there was only one Norwegian star in Dortmund as Haaland set up Giovanni Reyna to score the hosts’ fourth goal on 58 minutes.
Haaland showed his speed and strength to round off a move from the halfway line with a clinical finish for his second goal with 20 minutes left.
Dortmund were caught napping when Hauge got in behind the defense and tapped home Frankfurt’s second goal five minutes before the whistle.
Only a diving Trapp save denied Haaland a hat-trick in added time.
Earlier, VfB Stuttgart romped to a 5-1 thrashing of promoted Greuther Fuerth as defender Marc-Oliver Kempf netted twice.
Japan midfielder Wataru Endo opened the scoring after half an hour amid sweltering temperatures before Philipp Klement added Stuttgart’s second on 36 minutes.
After the break, Stuttgart winger Borna Sosa claimed three assists from two superb crosses and a pin-point accurate corner as Kempf scored either side of a Hamadi Al Ghaddioui header.
The win came at a cost, however, as Stuttgart had 17-year-old Dutch striker Mohamed Sankoh stretchered off with a serious Knee injury in the second half.
“Sankoh’s injury dampened the mood a little — we hope he gets back on his feet quickly. It will take around six months,” confirmed Stuttgart coach Pellegrino Matarazzo.
The top flight’s other new club Bochum also made a losing start, going down 1-0 at Wolfsburg, whose striker Wout Weghorst scored the first-half winner.
Hoffenheim enjoyed a 4-0 romp at Augsburg.
Forwards Jacob Bruun Larsen and Sargis Adamyan put Hoffenheim 2-0 up before French teenager Georginio Rutter came on to grab the third, and then set up Sebastian Rudy for the fourth.
Union Berlin started their season with a 1-1 draw at home to Bayer Leverkusen.
Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi put Union ahead with seven minutes played only for Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby to equalize five minutes later.

Topics: Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund Eintracht Frankfurt Bundesliga

Related

Lewandowski poised to make Bundesliga history as Bayern welcome back fans
Sport
Lewandowski poised to make Bundesliga history as Bayern welcome back fans
Bayern Munich, as always, the team to beat in Bundesliga
Sport
Bayern Munich, as always, the team to beat in Bundesliga

Saudi and Asian cycling federations sign deal to enhance ties

Saudi and Asian cycling federations sign deal to enhance ties
Updated 15 August 2021
SPA

Saudi and Asian cycling federations sign deal to enhance ties

Saudi and Asian cycling federations sign deal to enhance ties
Updated 15 August 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi Cycling Federation and Asian Cycling Confederation signed an agreement on Saturday to strengthen relations and develop the sport.

The president of the Saudi federation, Abdullah bin Ali Al-Wathlan, and the president of the Asian confederation, Osama bin Ahmed Al-Shafar, signed the memorandum of understanding.

The ceremony was also attended by the chair of the women’s committee at the Saudi federation, Princess Mashael bint Faisal, the federation’s vice president Asma Al-Jasser, and the head of the women’s and marketing committees at the Asian confederation, Noura bint Hassan Al-Jasmi.

The agreement aims to enhance cooperation at the Saudi and Asian levels, including training and qualifying cyclists, coaches and referees.

Al-Wathlan said the sports sector in the Kingdom enjoyed unlimited support from the country’s leadership, and that the fruitful cooperation between the Saudi and Asian bodies aimed to find joint programs to develop the sport, prepare professional athletes, involve them in camps and tournaments, qualify referees and promote and develop women’s cycling.

Al-Shafar expressed his happiness at the signing of the agreement, which aimed to achieve a strategic partnership that served the sport.

He added that there was a lot of ambition to achieve further development for Asian cycling in light of the advanced plans and programs that the discipline enjoyed.

Topics: cycling Saudi Cycling Federation Asian Cycling Confederation

Chelsea begin Premier League title bid with 3-0 win over Crystal Palace

Chelsea begin Premier League title bid with 3-0 win over Crystal Palace
Updated 14 August 2021
AP

Chelsea begin Premier League title bid with 3-0 win over Crystal Palace

Chelsea begin Premier League title bid with 3-0 win over Crystal Palace
  • The win came three days after Chelsea won the UEFA Super Cup
  • Patrick Vieira has pledged to adopt a more attacking style than previous Palace managers
Updated 14 August 2021
AP

LONDON: Chelsea began their bid to follow up a Champions League title with another Premier League trophy by beating Crystal Palace 3-0 on Saturday, illustrating the size of the task facing newly hired manager Patrick Vieira at the visitors.
Defenders Marcos Alonso and Trevoh Chalobah — with his first goal for Chelsea, on his Premier League debut — scored either side of a close-range strike by US forward Christian Pulisic in a dominant display by Thomas Tuchel’s team.
The win came three days after Chelsea won the UEFA Super Cup by beating Villarreal in a penalty shootout.
While it makes for a perfect start to the season for the European champions, Palace could be facing a tough year under Vieira, the former Arsenal and France star who replaced Roy Hodgson in charge for his first senior managerial role in English soccer.
Vieira has pledged to adopt a more attacking style than previous Palace managers, but his team barely created a clear-cut chance at Stamford Bridge. This shouldn’t be the game to judge him, though.
Even without Romelu Lukaku, who completed his move from Inter Milan for a club-record $135 million on Friday, Chelsea had far too much going forward for Palace — with even two defenders chipping in with goals.
Alonso, an attacking wing back, was dangerous throughout and capped an impressive display by curling a free kick over the defensive wall and inside the near post in the 27th minute.
Pulisic made it 2-0 by converting a finish from close range after Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita failed to gather a low cross by Cesar Azpilicueta from the right.
The 22-year-old Chalobah, who played on the right of the back three after making his first competitive senior appearance for Chelsea against Villarreal, completed a memorable few days by scoring the third goal. It was a brilliant one, too, as he collected a pass midway into Palace’s half on the right, advanced, and drilled a low shot in off the far post from 25 meters.

Topics: Chelsea Crystal Palace Premier league

Related

Tuchel expects ‘big impact’ from Lukaku in second chance at Chelsea
Sport
Tuchel expects ‘big impact’ from Lukaku in second chance at Chelsea
Azpilicueta: FA Cup heartbreak inspired Chelsea to win Champions League
Sport
Azpilicueta: FA Cup heartbreak inspired Chelsea to win Champions League

Latest updates

Abha sign former Real Madrid defender Dani Suarez to complete foreign quota
Abha sign former Real Madrid defender Dani Suarez to complete foreign quota
Officials: Taliban hold all of Afghanistan’s border posts
Officials: Taliban hold all of Afghanistan’s border posts
Thai protesters plan ‘car mob’ rally demanding PM resign
Thai protesters plan ‘car mob’ rally demanding PM resign
US begins evacuating embassy in Kabul
US begins evacuating embassy in Kabul
Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi missile launched towards Najran
Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi missile launched towards Najran

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.