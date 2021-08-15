Abha sign former Real Madrid defender Dani Suarez to complete foreign quota

Top-tier Saudi football club Abha have announced the signing of former Real Madrid defender Dani Suarez on a free transfer deal following the end of his contract with Asteras Tripolis of the Greek Super League.
The Spanish player has signed for one season, renewable for another year at the end of the 2021-22 Saudi Professional League (SPL) campaign.
Suarez joins Abha just days after the club kicked off the new SPL season in fine style with a 2-1 win over last season’s runners-up Al-Shabab.
Previously, the 31-year-old has represented Real Madrid Castilla, Spanish second-tier club Ponferradina and Gornik Zabrze of Poland.
Suarez’s addition has completed the foreign players’ quota at the southern Saudi club, where he joins the Moroccan duo of goalkeeper Abdelali Mhamdi and defender Amine Atouchi, Tunisian midfielder Saad Bguir, Serbian midfielder Uros Matic, Congolese international Prestige Mboungou and Dutchman Mitchell te Vrede.