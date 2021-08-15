You are here

Aramco joins PIF-backed consortium to finance Saudi Arabia’s biggest solar project

Aramco joins PIF-backed consortium to finance Saudi Arabia's biggest solar project
Around SR3.4 billion ($900 million) in investments were announced to build the Sudair solar plant. (Supplied)
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

  The developer also announced that Aramco-owned SAPCO has joined the consortium
DUBAI: A consortium led by developer ACWA Power has reached financial closure for the 1,500-megawatt Sudair solar plant, a key project in Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy push.

The developer also announced that Aramco-owned SAPCO has joined the consortium, marking the oil giant’s first participation in the Saudi Public Investment Fund’s renewable energy program.

Announced in April, the Sudair plant is a major part of PIF’s renewable program. The fund has a 30 percent stake in ACWA Power and owns utility company Badeel, another member of the consortium.

The site, which is pegged to be the world’s largest single-contracted solar photovoltaic plant, will be located in Sudair Industrial City in Saudi Arabia’s north.

“A specialized Saudi technical team at the Ministry of Energy selected the Sudair project site and carried out the engineering requirements and preliminary studies of the project,” ACWA Power said in a statement.

“Sudair solar is testament to the Kingdom’s continuous efforts to reduce energy sector emissions,” it added.

The program aims to support Saudi Arabia’s energy transition and diversification, delivering 70 percent of the Kingdom’s renewable energy under the National Renewable Energy Program (NERP).

Around SR3.4 billion ($900 million) in investments were announced to build the Sudair solar plant, which is expected to power 185,000 homes, while offsetting nearly 2.9 million tons of emissions per year.

Major crypto coins edge lower as Indians own more digital assets

Major crypto coins edge lower as Indians own more digital assets
  A new report by Finder showed Vietnam, Indonesia, and India as the countries with the highest number of people who reported owning a digital currency
RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Sunday, falling by 1.12 percent to $48,031.52 at 5:04pm Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,162.47, down by 2.42 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Other major crypto news:

A new report by Finder showed Vietnam, Indonesia, and India as the countries with the highest number of people who reported owning a digital currency.

The Crypto Ownership Report looks at digital currency adoption, covering 42,000 citizens in 27 countries.

The study showed 41 percent Vietnamese owning cryptocurrency. In Indonesia, 30 percent of citizens own crypto assets, same as in India.

Two of the biggest US news magazines, Fortune and TIME, have jumped into the token ecosystem of non-fungible tokens (NFT) recently.

New York-based multinational trade magazine Fortune raised $1.3 million from the sale of its first NFT collection this week.

After selling the covers of NFT magazine, TIME revealed that the company is collaborating with the Cool Cats NFT project.

Elon Musk and Shark Tank star Mark Cuban sees Dogecoin as the “strongest” cryptocurrency in terms of retail use.

The NBA Team Dallas Mavericks said it will be offering special rates to those who pay with dogecoin.

Cuban also promoted Dogecoin in an interview with CNBC Make It on Friday, saying: “The Doge community is the strongest when it comes to using it as a medium of exchange.”

Cryptocurrency platform Poly Network said nearly $600 million of stolen assets – in one of the biggest crypto heists ever – has now been returned by hackers.

The hackers claimed they were not interested in the money and had always planned to return the tokens, and that the heist was just to expose the platform’s vulnerabilities.

In the UK, the London High Court has ordered Binance to identify hackers and freeze their accounts after a user said it was the victim of a $2.6 million hack.

Reuters also reported on Friday that Fetch.ai, an artificial intelligence company, has obtained its request from Binance to identify and freeze hacker accounts.

In Israel, the Capital Market, Insurance, and Savings Authority has required insurance companies and investment houses to provide details and justify any bitcoin-related investments, as reported by business publication Calcalist.

 

Saudi inflation to ease in Q3 2021, says SAMA

Saudi inflation to ease in Q3 2021, says SAMA
  The report said the inflation rate is likely to decline as the impact of tripling of the value-added tax began to diminish since the beginning of the second half of 2020
RIYADH: The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) expects inflation to drop in the third quarter of the year, reported Argaam.
The report said the inflation rate is likely to decline as the impact of tripling of the value-added tax began to diminish since the beginning of the second half of 2020.
The Kingdom’s inflation rate was forecast to remain steady at low range during the third quarter, backed by King Salman’s directive to set a cap on local gasoline prices for July.
Fuel prices were capped at SR2.18 ($0.58) per liter for octane 91, and at SR2.33 per liter for octane 95.

It was the first time the Kingdom capped prices since it first liberalized them in 2018 and linked them to international price movement.

Saudi inflation rate decelerates as impact of VAT increase fades

Saudi inflation rate decelerates as impact of VAT increase fades
  July monthly prices was driven by the 0.5 percent increase in prices for food and beverages and the 1.4 percent increase in prices for education
RIYADH/MOSCOW: Inflation rate in Saudi Arabia decelerated in July from June on annual basis as the effects of the July 2020 tripling of the VAT rate no longer weigh on spending.

The consumer price index, a gauge used to detect the changes in prices, recorded a modest increase in July of 0.4 percent compared to the same month a year ago, but this increase is a sharp drop from the annual rate recorded in June of 6.2 percent, data from General Authority for Statistics (Gastat) showed.

The sharp fall in annual inflation reflects the diminishing impact of the increase in VAT from 5 percent to 15 percent that significantly affected the consumer price index levels starting from July 2020, the authority said on its website today.

July consumer price index, however, rose 0.2 percent month-on-month, Gastat said. Growth in monthly prices in July was driven mainly by the 0.5 percent increase in prices for food and beverages and the 1.4 percent increase in prices for education.

The outlook for inflation and prices for the remainder of the year is more stable.

In its inflation report published on 8 August 2021, Saudi Monetary Agency said “the inflation rate is expected to remain stable at its lowest levels during the current quarter compared to the previous quarter as a result of King Salman’s directive to fix the ceiling of the price of gasoline 91 at 2.18 riyals, and gasoline 95 at 2.33 riyals.”

Riyadh-based Jadwa Investment said in an note on inflation this month that prices in the second half of 2021 were expected to continue rising on a monthly basis as a result of "global inflationary pressures and higher local demand in the Kingdom in the second half of 2021.”

“As a result, we have maintained our inflation forecast for full-year 2021 at 3.7 percent and 1.5 percent for full-year 2022,” Jadwa added.

Saudi startup Red Sea Farms secures $16m in latest funding round

Saudi startup Red Sea Farms secures $16m in latest funding round
  Several investors from Saudi Arabia, UAE and the US participated in the pre-series A funding round
  Red Sea Farms will also use the investment to explore opportunities in the US
DUBAI: Saudi agricultural technology startup Red Sea Farms has secured $16 million in its latest funding round, exceeding the initial target thanks to strong investor interest.

The agtech startup, which enables farming of produce using primarily salt water and sunlight, will use the capital injection to expand its operations in the region and beyond.

“Red Sea Farms is thrilled to have substantially exceeded its target for the current funding round,” its CEO Ryan Lefers said in a statement.

Several investors from Saudi Arabia, UAE and the US participated in the pre-series A funding round.

“We look forward to working closely with our investors and our Red Sea Farms team to accelerate plans to roll out our technology in Saudi Arabia, the Middle East and North America,” Lefers added.

Red Sea Farms will also use the investment to explore opportunities in the US, where “growing conditions are harsh,” the company said.

The first $10 million came from Saudi Aramco’s Wa’ed, the Future Investment Initiative Institute, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, and UAE-based Global Ventures.

US companies that participated in the funding round included AppHarvest, a tech firm building indoor farms in Appalachia.

Red Sea Farms said that potential investors have already expressed interest in joining the next fundraising in 2022.

Bretton Woods anniversary has crypto traders dreaming of dollar's demise

Bretton Woods anniversary has crypto traders dreaming of dollar’s demise
  The gold standard ended 50 years ago on Aug. 15
  Cryptocurrencies yet to show they can replace so-called fiat currencies
LONDON: Aug. 15 marks the 50th anniversary of Bretton Woods and the end of the gold standard, which pegged all currencies to the yellow metal.

That ushered in the era of fiat currencies, whereby their value was pegged not to gold but to each other. Cryptocurrency fans love referring to the dollar and other central bank-backed currencies as “fiat” because it drives home the fact that the financial system is a potential house of cards that relies on the faith of everyone involved in it to assign value to currencies and other financial assets.

The alternative, of course, is cryptocurrencies, which cannot be debased by central banks printing more of them.

They are, though, even more than so-called fiat currencies reliant on the whims of the market. Such are the swings in the likes of bitcoin, they are essentially unusable as currencies, unless you are OK with seeing the value of your savings drop by 20 percent in a matter of days.

Coindesk marked the Bretton Woods anniversary with a column by its Chief Insights Columnist David Z. Morris, who pointed to the dollar’s slow erosion as the leading reserve currency held by central banks. He does, however, acknowledge that it still makes up a dominant 59 percent.

He also suggests that the next wave of adoption could come from small countries, such as El Salvador, which said it will allow make bitcoin legal tender from Sept. 7.

Just a few days ago the IMF warned that using cryptocurrencies as legal tender could threaten macroeconomic stability, but that’s what you would expect to hear from one of the main institutions overseeing the currency financial system, right?

It will be a big experiment and, of course, it could work out fine. However, if I was ever forced to accept bitcoin in return for services, I would be converting it into something more stable as soon as I could.

Financial stability is one of those things, like fresh air, that few people appreciate until it’s gone. For all their quantitative easing and other measures that potentially debase a currency, central banks do an incredible job at maintaining stability.

So good, in fact, that we can undergo the kind of pressure that has been exerted on us by the coronavirus pandemic and see only a relatively small amount of financial disruption, albeit it devastating for many individuals.

Elsewhere, in cryptoville, Intel Corp. on Friday disclosed a stake worth less than a million dollars in US cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc.

The chipmaker held about 3,014 shares of Coinbase’s Class A common stock as of June 30, Intel said in a regulatory filing. The Coinbase shares would be worth around $788,191, based on trading price of $261.51 at 15:01 p.m. ET on Friday.

Major players have doubled down on crypto holdings including star stock picker Cathie Wood and Tesla Inc. Chief Elon Musk.

One of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, Coinbase went public through a direct listing in April, which saw its valuation rise to as high as $112 billion on the first day of trading.

On the markets, trading was light on Saturday as bitcoin rose 1 percent to $46,811 and Ethereum by 2 percent to $3,265.

