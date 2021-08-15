You are here

  • Home
  • Big Tech rolls on as investors shrug off regulatory pressure

Big Tech rolls on as investors shrug off regulatory pressure

Analysts say the big tech firms are also well-positioned to deal with tougher regulations. (File/AFP)
Analysts say the big tech firms are also well-positioned to deal with tougher regulations. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j3kta

Updated 15 August 2021
AFP

Big Tech rolls on as investors shrug off regulatory pressure

Analysts say the big tech firms are also well-positioned to deal with tougher regulations. (File/AFP)
  • Shares in Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet have hovered near record highs in recent weeks
  • Big Tech critics in the United States and the EU want Apple and Google to loosen the grip of their online app marketplaces
Updated 15 August 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: Pressure is rising on Big Tech firms, signaling tougher regulation in Washington and elsewhere that could lead to the breakup of the largest platforms. But you’d hardly know by looking at their share prices.
Shares in Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet have hovered near record highs in recent weeks, lifted by pandemic-fueled surges in sales and profits that have helped the big firms extend their dominance of key economic sectors.
The Biden administration has given signs of more aggressive regulation with appointments of Big Tech critics at the Federal Trade Commission.
But that has failed to dent the momentum of the largest tech firms, despite tough talk and antitrust litigation in the United States and Europe, with US lawmakers eyeing moves to make antitrust enforcement easier.
Big Tech critics in the United States and the EU want Apple and Google to loosen the grip of their online app marketplaces; more competition in a digital advertising market dominated by Google and Facebook; and better access to Amazon’s e-commerce platform by third-party sellers.
One lawsuit tossed out by a judge but in the process of being refiled could force Facebook to spin off its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms, and some activists and lawmakers are pressing for breakups of the four tech giants.
All four have hit market valuations above $1 trillion, with Apple over $2 trillion. Alphabet shares are up some 80 percent from a year ago, with Facebook up nearly 40 percent and Apple almost 30 percent. Amazon shares are roughly on par with last year’s level after breaking records in July.
Microsoft, with a $2 trillion valuation, has largely escaped antitrust scrutiny, even as it has benefitted from the cloud computing trend.
The surging growth has stoked complaints that the strongest firms are extending their dominance and squeezing out rivals.
Yet analysts say any aggressive actions, in the legal or legislative arena, could take years to play out and face challenges.
“Breakup is going to be nearly impossible,” said analyst Daniel Newman at Futurum Research, citing the need for controversial legislative changes to antitrust laws.
Newman said a more likely outcome would be multibillion-dollar fines that the companies could easily absorb as they adjust their business models to adapt to problematic issues in a fast-moving environment.
“These companies have more resources and know-how than the regulators,” he said.
Dan Ives at Wedbush Securities said any antitrust action would likely require legislative change — unlikely with a divided Congress.
“Until investors start to see some consensus on where the regulatory and law changes go from an antitrust perspective, it’s a contained risk, and they see a green light to buy tech,” he said.
Other factors supporting Big Tech include a massive shift to cloud computing and online activities that allow the strongest players to benefit, and a crackdown in China on its large technology firms.
“The China regulatory crackdown has been so massive in scale and scope, it has driven investors from Chinese tech to US tech,” Ives said.
“Even though there is regulatory risk in the US, it pales in comparison to the crackdown we’re seeing from Beijing.”
Analysts say the big tech firms are also well-positioned to deal with tougher regulations.
Tracy Li of the investment firm Capital Group, in a recent blog post that the tech giants face major risks in regulation around privacy, content moderation and antitrust.
“Concerns related to privacy or content may actually strengthen, rather than weaken, the moats of the largest platforms,” Li said.
“These companies often boast well-established protocols and have more resources to tackle privacy and legal matters.”
Other analysts point to the swift movement by tech firms to adapt their business models in contrast to the slow efforts to regulate.
Facebook, for example, is adapting to changing conditions by moving into the “Metaverse” of virtual and augmented reality experiences, noted Ali Mogharabi at Morningstar.
Mogharabi said Facebook’s vast data collected from its 2.5 billion users gives it the ability to withstand a regulatory onslaught.
“Antitrust enforcement and further regulations pose a threat to Facebook’s intangible assets, data,” the analyst said in a July 29 note.
“However, increased restrictions on data access and usage would apply to all firms, not just Facebook.”
Independent analyst Eric Seufert said in a tweet that “regulatory changes will have a significant impact on Facebook’s business, but the sheer scale of Facebook and the growth trajectory of digital advertising ameliorate that. Facebook’s gold mine is far from depleted.”
Newman said the large tech firms have expanded during the pandemic by delivering innovative services, extending a trend that has seen the strong get stronger.
“These platforms have created better experiences for consumers, but it is extremely difficult for new entrants,” he said.
For investors, Newman added, “that means no one is creating revenue and profit growth faster.”

Topics: Big Tech Facebook Amazon Google Microsoft Twitter Apple

Related

The success of social commerce stems in part from product targeting based on user interests, with sales generating more data. (File/Facebook)
Media
From Facebook to Twitter, Big Tech sees social commerce driving sales growth
US health authorities said Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places. (File/AFP)
Media
Big Tech starts requiring vaccines; Twitter closes re-opened US offices

Iran International launches Afghan news channel

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 25 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Iran International launches Afghan news channel

Photo/Supplied
  • The channel broadcasts on the satellite “Turkmenalan,” and its website Afintl.com, in addition to its accounts on social networking sites and radio broadcasts
Updated 25 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Iran International news channel launched an Afghan-version of its station on Sunday in the midst of the US withdrawal from the country.

The channel’s launch comes at a time when the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has been all but completed, and its media industry is set to be heavily affected.

By broadcasting documentaries, analysis and news programmes, Afghanistan International channel announced that it aims to provide a comprehensive outlook of the events unfolding in the country.

Afghanistan International will draw its news from journalists on the ground as well as ones in its newsrooms in London and Washington.

The channel broadcasts on the satellite “Turkmenalan,” and its website Afintl.com, in addition to its accounts on social networking sites and radio broadcasts.

 

Topics: Iran International news Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Analysts say the big tech firms are also well-positioned to deal with tougher regulations. (File/AFP)
Media
Big Tech rolls on as investors shrug off regulatory pressure
The event will be organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company in partnership with WAM. (WAM)
Media
UAE to launch first ‘congress for media’ in 2022

UAE to launch first ‘congress for media’ in 2022

The event will be organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company in partnership with WAM. (WAM)
The event will be organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company in partnership with WAM. (WAM)
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

UAE to launch first ‘congress for media’ in 2022

The event will be organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company in partnership with WAM. (WAM)
  • The event, which will run from Nov. 15-17 in Abu Dhabi next year, will include a media conference and exhibition
  • The Congress is set to discuss key topics such as digital communication, artificial intelligence and innovation in the regional media scene
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UAE next year is set to host the first Global Media Congress, an event aimed at bringing together media organizations to discuss strategic cooperation, Emirati-state news agency WAM has reported.

The report said that partnerships between media groups will be “aimed at developing their messages to serve humanity and support communities by providing useful and credible content.”

The event, which will run from Nov. 15-17 in Abu Dhabi next year, will include a media conference and exhibition. It will be organized by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company in partnership with WAM.

UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan called the country a “global host and an efficient platform for the entire media sector because of its integrated digital infrastructure.”

The Congress is set to discuss key topics such as digital communication, artificial intelligence and innovation in the regional media scene — with special sessions held on journalism, social media and traditional media.

Topics: Global Media Congress UAE Abu Dhabi

Related

Special Arab Media Forum 2020 goes virtual amid coronavirus pandemic
Media
Arab Media Forum 2020 goes virtual amid coronavirus pandemic
Saudi Arabia chairs meeting to evaluate Arab Media Action Plan
Media
Saudi Arabia chairs meeting to evaluate Arab Media Action Plan

Moscow denies BBC reporter’s expulsion is media crackdown

The move comes at a time of simmering tensions between Russia and the West and a crackdown on independent media. (File/AFP)
The move comes at a time of simmering tensions between Russia and the West and a crackdown on independent media. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 August 2021
AFP

Moscow denies BBC reporter’s expulsion is media crackdown

The move comes at a time of simmering tensions between Russia and the West and a crackdown on independent media. (File/AFP)
  • Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova accused the UK of “turning the affair on its head” and the BBC of peddling propaganda
  • The BBC accused Russia of a “direct assault on media freedom” by expelling its journalist
Updated 15 August 2021
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday said the expulsion of BBC reporter Sarah Rainsford was “retaliation” for London denying accreditation to an unnamed Russian reporter and had nothing to do with Moscow’s alleged bid to muzzle the media.
Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said “the saga goes back” to summer 2019, when a Russian reporter had to leave the UK for visa reasons “without explanation.”
Zakharova added: “I will say this again: the Russian move is exclusively retaliation. It has nothing to with freedom of speech.”
In a statement on Facebook, Zakharova accused the UK of “turning the affair on its head” and the BBC of peddling propaganda.
The BBC accused Russia of a “direct assault on media freedom” by expelling its journalist.
Rainsford said earlier on Saturday that she was told by Russian authorities she “can’t ever come back to Russia.”
Zakharova said this was untrue and that Rainsford will be given a visa after the Russian reporter is allowed back into the UK. She did not name the Russian reporter or the media organization behind the journalist.
Rainsford, one of the BBC’s long-serving Moscow correspondents, was told she would have to leave the country when her current visa expires in August.
The move comes at a time of simmering tensions between Russia and the West and a crackdown on independent media.
“This is not a failure to renew my visa, although technically that’s kind of what it is. I’m being expelled,,” Rainsford told BBC Radio 4 Saturday.
Two days before the expulsion was announced, Rainsford asked Putin ally Alexander Lukashenko — Belarus’s strongman leader — about a violent crackdown on protesters in Minsk.
Lukashenko then accused her of being backed by the United States in an unprecedented speech against the BBC.

Topics: Moscow Russia BBC United Kingdom

Related

Russia tells BBC journalist to go home in row with Britain: state TV
Media
Russia tells BBC journalist to go home in row with Britain: state TV
Foreign journalists ieporting on floods in China are being harassed by local Communist Party members, according to BBC. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)
Media
BBC calls on Chinese government to stop attacks on foreign journalists

Man stabbed, reporter attacked at protest against vaccine mandates in LA City Hall

Anti-vaccination demonstrators left, clash with counter-protesters during an anti-vaccination protest in front of the City Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP)
Anti-vaccination demonstrators left, clash with counter-protesters during an anti-vaccination protest in front of the City Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP)
Updated 15 August 2021
AP

Man stabbed, reporter attacked at protest against vaccine mandates in LA City Hall

Anti-vaccination demonstrators left, clash with counter-protesters during an anti-vaccination protest in front of the City Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP)
  • The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in serious condition, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said
Updated 15 August 2021
AP

LOS ANGELES: A man was stabbed and a reporter was attacked Saturday at a protest against vaccine mandates on the south lawn of Los Angeles’ City Hall after a fight broke out between the protesters and counterprotesters, the Los Angeles Police Department and local media said.
About 2 p.m., a group of people holding American flags and signs calling for “medical freedom” arrived at City Hall around 2 p.m. for the rally, the Los Angeles Times reported. Counterprotesters gathered nearby.
About half an hour later, a fight broke out between the protesters and counterprotesters, the Times reported.
The LAPD said on its Twitter account that it is “aware of 1 male that was stabbed & is being treated by LAFD,” referring to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is in serious condition, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez said.
“No arrests have been made but investigation is on going,” the department tweeted.
Counterprotesters could be seen spraying mace while members of the anti-vaccine rally screamed death threats, the Times reported.
KPCC radio reporter Frank Stolze was seen walking out of the park near City Hall being screamed at by anti-mask protesters, the Times reported. One man was seen kicking him.
Stolze told a police officer he had been assaulted while trying to conduct an interview, the Times reported.

Related

Russia tells BBC journalist to go home in row with Britain: state TV
Media
Russia tells BBC journalist to go home in row with Britain: state TV
Foreign journalists ieporting on floods in China are being harassed by local Communist Party members, according to BBC. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)
Media
BBC calls on Chinese government to stop attacks on foreign journalists

How Muslim Spaces on Twitter is giving a voice to India’s marginalized Muslims

How Muslim Spaces on Twitter is giving a voice to India’s marginalized Muslims
Updated 14 August 2021
Arab News

How Muslim Spaces on Twitter is giving a voice to India’s marginalized Muslims

How Muslim Spaces on Twitter is giving a voice to India’s marginalized Muslims
  • Muslim Spaces offers India’s Muslims a platform to discuss topical issues
  • Since its inception Muslim Spaces has hosted a range of discussions
Updated 14 August 2021
Arab News

BANGALORE, India: Last month, 80 Muslim Indian women – activists, journalists, and researchers vocal on Twitter – found their profile pictures and identities doxxed on GitHub, an open-source app. In the hate crime, meant to defame and intimidate the minority group, the targeted women were “auctioned” as the “Sulli Deal of the Day.”
Sulli is a derogatory term used by right-wing Hindutva (Hindu nationalist) groups for Muslim women.
GitHub has since suspended the account, called Sulli Deals, but the event garnered national and international press coverage. One of the first places where victims came together was on Muslim Spaces, a discussion forum hosted on Twitter Spaces.
Twitter Spaces is an audio feature that allows real-time discussions. Twitter users with a following of more than 600 people can host a Space, and anyone following them can join by clicking on a purple bubble that will appear at the top of their home feed. Participants can co-host the Space, request the mic to share their view or simply listen to the discussion.
Founded by five pro-community people (who requested anonymity), Muslim Spaces offers India’s Muslims a platform to discuss topical issues. Since its inception in May, Muslim Spaces has hosted a range of discussions – from Bollywood’s role in spreading an anti-Muslim narrative and rising hate crimes against Muslims in India to Q&A sessions on specialized topics with Islamic scholars.
The team hosts a Space every day from 10:30 p.m. onward, with discussions sometimes going on for six hours.
Muslims make up 15 percent of India’s population, the largest minority group in the nation. Since coming to power in 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been pushing a Hindutva agenda in what analysts believe has led to a heighted anti-Muslim sentiment.
Aasif Mujtaba, a research scholar at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi said that last year’s nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were indicative of the lack of Muslim voices. He and several activists noticed that their concerns about the marginalization of Muslims were drowned out by media houses who claimed the movement as “anti-national.”
Mujtaba said: “Since these platforms are owned and managed by the majority, we didn’t have a space to counter arguments against us.”
Muslim Spaces provides a platform that lets the minority group express its thoughts on issues that affect the community and the social cohesion of the country.
“While political leaders and media personalities (on Twitter) have a large audience and traction, the common Muslim doesn’t have a platform to express their views,” the Muslim Spaces team said. “We noticed that smaller Twitter handles had interesting perspectives on pressing issues, but their voices were simply lost.”
With Spaces available on both iOS and Android, people from different segments of society and backgrounds can access the platform.
“We have succeeded in the first aim of starting a conversation. Now, as a way forward, we have to see, ‘Will this conversation result in any positive action?’” the Muslim Spaces team said.
As details of the Sulli Deals incident unfolded, agitated Muslim women spoke of their harrowing experiences on Muslim Spaces. Nearly 300 people – including victims, lawyers, and cybersecurity experts – joined the Space entitled “Objectification of Muslim Women.”
The discussion prompted action.
Jeevika Shiv, a social worker and lawyer who works on the intersection of gender, law and governance in marginalized communities said that as women shared their experiences, details of how many women were targeted emerged. “The Space certainly served as a catalyst for people to convene, collectively speak about it, and then take it offline.”
Shiv and others connected the targeted women with criminal lawyers and advised on legal recourse and coping mechanisms. “Any action that resulted from the discussion was because of the women who decided to speak up –the 10 women who were vocal and took action made a difference to the 70 others,” she said.
Since then, separate First Incident Reports (FIRs) have been registered in several states and groups have pressurized law enforcement agencies, including a Member of Parliament urging the IT Minister to take strict action.
While no arrests have been made so far, Shiv believes that talking about the issue and amplifying it puts pressure on the media and feminist groups to take action.
Shiv is inspired by Muslim Spaces as they move from traditional silos and “pass the mic to Muslim women.”
Like Shiv, Alishan Jafri, a journalist who documents anti-Muslim crimes, believes that amplifying and sharing videos of inflammatory speeches made by right-wing groups prompts some action.
Earlier this week, a group that included members of the BJP held a protest rally close to the Parliament in the capital, and videos from the event disclosed that members were chanting anti-Muslim slogans. Jafri was one of the few journalists who shared video footage from the rally on his Twitter timeline, calling for law enforcement to take action and condemn such hate speech.
The videos sparked social media outrage, with several human rights and civil society organizations urging action. A day later, six people were arrested; a Supreme Court lawyer and former BJP spokesperson have since been released on bail.
In the Muslim Spaces discussion entitled “Anti-Muslim Rallies, a new normal in India?” Jafri said that as a result of social media outrage, the mainstream media has had little choice but to cover the incident.
“Muslim Spaces serves as a larger collation for consensus among India’s Muslims to take a stance on human rights issues,” he said.

Topics: India Muslim Spaces Twitter BJP Sulli Deals

Related

Special Muslim women ‘put up for sale’ online decry Islamophobia in India
World
Muslim women ‘put up for sale’ online decry Islamophobia in India

Latest updates

Houthi court adjourns trial of abducted model due to absent judge
Entesar Al-Hammadi. (Photo/Twitter)
US Navy commander visits largest base in Egypt
The visit was the first major naval activity at the base since its inception. (Photo/Twitter)
UAE and Egypt conclude joint air force exercises
A U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber is followed by fighter planes above one of the three great pyramids of Giza, Egypt 25 October 1999 during a demonstration flight, part of the Bright Star 99 military exercises. (AP)
Palestinians protest Israeli ‘violation’ of Hebron heritage site
Palestinian worshippers speed away to avoid tear gas amid clashes with Israeli security forces in the divided city of Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on August 13, 2021. (AFP)
Taliban take control of Kabul, storm presidential palace
Taliban take control of Kabul, storm presidential palace

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.