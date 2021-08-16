Ravaged Lebanon in complete darkness as electricity grid disintegrates

You are here

The Electricite du Liban company building in Beirut. Lebanon was plunged into darkness as the country faces power shortage and economic crisis. (AFP/File)
Georgi Azar

  • Acute fuel shortages have led the small Mediterranean country to the brink of a humanitarian disaster, with hospitals across the country sounding the alarm
Georgi Azar

DUBAI: Lebanon has been plunged into total darkness after its electric grid crumpled, piling further sorrows on a country teetering on the edge of collapse.

In a statement late on Sunday, the state-owned Électricité Du Liban announced that it had entered the stage of a complete blackout after “feeding reached an extremely low level.”

EDL had been supplying around one hour of electricity per day in the crisis-torn country with private generators struggling to fill the gaps, leaving residents with more than 15 hours of blackouts.

Eight feeding stations, which transfer power from Lebanon’s four main power plants onto its grid, have also been seized by angry residents, diverging electricity solely to their towns and villages.

The stations, located in southern Lebanon and Baalbek, have been seized for the better part of a week, with EDL calling on security forces to restore order.

“We’re in no man’s land, it’s simply not safe for employees to go to work anymore,” an EDL manager, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Arab News.

With these stations effectively being run by untrained residents, the danger of an overload on a circuit becomes a possibility.

“It’s a disaster waiting to happen,” he said. To make matters worse, public-sector employees including EDL workers are expected to go on a full-fledged strike starting this week, he said.

“How do you expect an employee, living on $40 a month, with no gasoline, no medicine and no sense of security, to go to work,” he asked.

Acute fuel shortages have led the small Mediterranean country to the brink of a humanitarian disaster, with hospitals across the country sounding the alarm.

As dwindling diesel stocks threatened the lives of “40 adult patients and 15 children living on respirators” and another 180 others who are receiving dialysis treatment, one of Lebanon’s foremost university hospitals pleaded with concerned stakeholders for help.

These patients would die “within a matter of days,” the American University of Beirut’s Medical Center said on Saturday, before issuing a statement saying that it had replenished its stock for a week.

“After many calls that went unheeded, the AUB administration finally managed to get through to those who saw the dangers and were willing to take the initiative and help. Fuel suppliers, companies and citizens have stepped up, and AUBMC and other hospitals began to receive a resupply of fuel,” it said Sunday.

“AUBMC is gradually building back up its fuel supply and by tonight should have around a week of reserves,” it added.

The impending catastrophe comes on the heels of a tragic accident in the northern Akkar district that killed 28 people and injured scores of others.

At least 28 people were killed and 79 injured when a fuel tanker exploded in northern Lebanon early on Sunday, the health ministry said, after a seized fuel tanker exploded while residents flocked to replenish makeshift tanks.

Accounts varied as to what caused the explosion, from gunfire from the disgruntled tanker owner to reports that it was caused by a person who ignited a lighter.

With the country’s hospitals running on fumes and unable to care for patients amid fuel and medicine shortages, officials turned to friendly neighbors for help.

Three patients with severe burn wounds were airlifted to Turkey while Kuwait and Egypt sent over 10 tonnes of medical aid to Lebanon.

Speaking to his supporters Sunday evening, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said his Iran-backed party will begin importing fuel from Tehran.

The militant chief had previously said his group would be able to import fuel from Iran while bypassing Lebanon’s central bank to evade US sanctions.

“We will go to Iran and negotiate with the Iranian government… and buy vessels full of petrol and fuel oil and bring them to Beirut port,” he said, defying the “Lebanese state (to dare) to prevent the fuel and gasoline from reaching the Lebanese people.”

Reuters

Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun said in a statement on Monday that a new government was on the brink of formation, “God willing in the next couple days.”

Air raid sirens sound in Israel after rocket fired from Gaza

Air raid sirens sound in Israel after rocket fired from Gaza
AP

  • Amateur video footage appeared to show the rocket being intercepted over the southern town of Sderot
  • There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket fire
AP

JERUSALEM: Air raid sirens sounded in southern Israel on Monday after a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip, the first since the 11-day war between Israel and Palestinian militants in May.

The Israeli military said in a statement that it identified one rocket launch that was intercepted by aerial defense batteries.

Amateur video footage appeared to show the rocket being intercepted over the southern town of Sderot.

The rocket fire could jeopardize three months of relative calm since Israel and the militant group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip struck a cease-fire.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket fire. It came hours after Israeli troops clashed with Palestinian gunmen during a late-night arrest raid in the occupied West Bank, killing four Palestinians in one of the deadliest battles in the area in years.

The fighting erupted in Jenin, a city in the northern West Bank where tensions have been high since a man was killed in fighting with Israel earlier this month.

Israel’s paramilitary border police said its forces were attempting to arrest a suspect when they “came under heavy fire from close range” by a number of gunmen. It said Israeli forces returned fire, and none of its officers were injured.

The official Palestinian news agency, WAFA, said four men were killed by Israeli fire and a fifth was seriously wounded.

Amateur footage from the scene appeared to show an intense exchange of gunfire in the streets of Jenin.

Senior Palestinian official Hussein Al Sheikh accused Israel of “a heinous crime” and tweeted that “the international community should be ashamed of its silence about this and its failure to provide protection to the Palestinian people from this oppression.”

During the second Palestinian uprising in the early 2000s, Jenin experienced some of the heaviest fighting with Israel, though the area has generally been quiet in recent years. According to the Israeli military, there have been at least eight clashes between troops and Palestinian gunmen over the past two months.

The West Bank has experienced an uptick in deadly violence in recent months, with over two dozen Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in recent weeks, including children and Palestinian protesters. Israel’s war in May in the Gaza Strip, driven by friction in at a contest Jerusalem holy site and attempts by a settler group to evict Palestinians in east Jerusalem, and the recent establishment of a West Bank settlement outpost have contributed to the tensions.

Last week, Israel’s military chief urged troops to follow professional regulations and “act with discretion” in light of the complexity of the situation.

Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and in the decades since has established dozens of settlements where nearly 500,000 settlers reside. The Palestinians seek the West Bank as part of their future state and view the settlements as a major obstacle to resolving the conflict.

Four Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq: Defense ministry

Four Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq: Defense ministry
AFP

  • Turkish forces routinely conduct operations against PKK bases in rugged mountains in northern Iraq
AFP

ISTANBUL: Four Turkish soldiers have been killed in two separate incidents in northern Iraq where they are battling Kurdish militants, the defense ministry said Monday.

Three soldiers died and two were injured when an improvised explosive device went off Sunday in an area where Turkish forces have been conducting an operation against fighters from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), the ministry said.

Another soldier was killed and one wounded in a shootout with Kurdish fighters near a Turkish military base, it said.

Turkish forces routinely conduct operations against PKK bases in rugged mountains in northern Iraq.

The group is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey and its Western allies.

Turkish troops have maintained a network of bases in Iraq since the mid-1990s under security agreements struck with Saddam Hussein’s regime.

The PKK has waged a rebellion in the mainly Kurdish southeast of Turkey since 1984 that has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The PKK’s pan-Kurdish agenda — for a homeland straddling parts of Syria, Turkey, Iraq and Iran — has often put it at odds with Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish government, which has sought to maintain good relations with Ankara.

UAE has evacuated its diplomats from Afghanistan, says foreign ministry

UAE has evacuated its diplomats from Afghanistan, says foreign ministry
Reuters

Reuters

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has evacuated its diplomats from Afghanistan, the foreign ministry said in a statement to Reuters on Monday.

Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank clash – Palestinian official

Israeli forces kill 4 Palestinians in West Bank clash – Palestinian official
Reuters

  • Special forces disguised as Palestinians came under heavy fire from ‘a large number. of attackers while on a mission to detain a militant
Reuters

RAMALLAH, West Bank: Israeli forces on a raid in the occupied West Bank exchanged fire on Monday with Palestinian gunmen, Israeli police said, while a Palestinian local official said at least four Palestinians were killed.

The incident occurred in the city of Jenin, where, Israeli police said in a statement, special forces disguised as Palestinians came under heavy fire from “a large number” of attackers while on a mission to detain a militant.

“The undercover forces returned fire toward the terrorists and neutralized them,” the police said.

On Voice of Palestine radio, Jenin’s governor said at least four Palestinians were killed. Israeli police said there were no Israeli casualties.

Israel captured the West Bank in a 1967 Middle East war, and Palestinians seek the territory as well as the Gaza Strip for a future state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Palestinian Authority, set up under interim peace accords with Israel in the 1990s, exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank, but Israeli forces are dominant in the area, where they often carry out raids to detain suspected militants.

