Evacuation of Filipino workers from Afghanistan deferred after Kabul airport chaos

Evacuation of Filipino workers from Afghanistan deferred after Kabul airport chaos
Hordes of panicked crowds overran the Hamed Kharzai international airport in Kabul, affecting commercial flights in the ensuing confusion and chaos. (AFP)
Updated 21 sec ago
ROMMER M. BALABA

  • At least 32 of the estimated 130 Filipinos in Afghanistan have been evacuated since August 16
DUBAI: The scheduled evacuation of Filipino workers from Afghanistan Tuesday night has been deferred after hordes of panicked crowds overran the Hamed Kharzai international airport in Kabul, affecting commercial flights in the ensuing confusion and chaos.

“The Philippine Airlines flight [chartered by the Philippine foreign affairs department] was supposed to land tonight and pick up 80 Filipino expatriate workers, but was deferred because the airplane could not land,” Joseph Glenn Gumpal, president of the Filipino expatriate community Samahang Pilipino sa Afghanistan told Arab News.

“We are following up with the Philippine embassy in Pakistan, which has jurisdiction over Afghanistan, when the flight would be. We have advised those who would be on the flight to be ready and on call, and not to bring check-in luggage but only hand carry items,” Gumpal added.

“For the meantime, we are taking precautions [due to the security situation] and have moved to a more secure place,” Gumpal said, after the company declared a dissolution and the Taliban threat remains in place.

There is widespread trepidation in Afghanistan’s expatriate community that those who have been directly or indirectly involved in companies related to American interests could be potential targets for the Taliban.

At least 32 of the estimated 130 Filipinos in Afghanistan have been evacuated since August 16, and arrived early Tuesday in Manila through a government-chartered flight via Doha in Qatar.

“Thanks to companies they worked for; we had nothing to do with it. But we’re on to taking out those without sponsors. Filipino community leaders took the lead to assemble their compatriots for take out at instant’s notice. Thank you, OFWs; as usual low or rather no maintenance,” foreign affairs secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. said in a Twitter post.

The Philippine government has been coordinating with governments and international partners to guarantee the Filipino nationals’ immediate and safe passage, the foreign affairs department earlier said.

Meanwhile, foreign affairs assistant secretary for strategic communications Eduardo Meñez on Tuesday told local media that “the DFA is working non-stop to explore all options to ensure the safety and welfare of our people in Afghanistan in the face of challenging conditions. We seek your patience as we try to accomplish this sensitive mission.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan Taliban Philippines

New Zealand in national lockdown after single COVID-19 case

New Zealand in national lockdown after single COVID-19 case
Updated 17 August 2021
Reuters

New Zealand in national lockdown after single COVID-19 case

New Zealand in national lockdown after single COVID-19 case
  • All of New Zealand will be in lockdown for three days from Wednesday
  • New Zealand has followed a go-hard-and-early strategy that has helped it virtually eliminate COVID-19
Updated 17 August 2021
Reuters

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern put the nation under strict lockdown on Tuesday after one new case of the coronavirus was reported in its largest city of Auckland, the country’s first in six months.
All of New Zealand will be in lockdown for three days from Wednesday while Auckland and Coromandel, a coastal town that the infected person had also spent time in, will be in lockdown for seven days.
Imposing its toughest level 4 lockdown rules, schools, offices and all businesses will be shut down and only essential services will be operational.
“The best thing we can do to get out of this as quickly as we can is to go hard,” Ardern told a news conference.
“We have made the decision on the basis that it is better to start high and go down levels rather than to go low, not contain the virus and see it move quickly,” she said.
Ardern said authorities were assuming the new case was a Delta variant infection although this has not been confirmed. There may be other cases, she said.
The last reported community case of COVID-19 in New Zealand was in February.
New Zealand has followed a go-hard-and-early strategy that has helped it virtually eliminate COVID-19 domestically, allowing people to live without restrictions although its international borders remain largely closed.
The country has reported about 2,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 26 related deaths.
The New Zealand dollar tumbled on the announcement, falling 1.5 percent to $0.6926 after the lockdown was announced.
The news came a day before the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to become the first central bank among developed countries to raise interest rates since the pandemic as the economy booms.

Topics: New Zealand Coronavirus

Taliban announce 'general amnesty' for Afghan government officials; central bank chief flees

Taliban announce ‘general amnesty’ for Afghan government officials; central bank chief flees
Updated 17 August 2021
Agencies

Taliban announce ‘general amnesty’ for Afghan government officials; central bank chief flees

Taliban announce ‘general amnesty’ for Afghan government officials; central bank chief flees
  • ‘A general amnesty has been declared for all... so you should start your routine life with full confidence’
  • President Ashraf Ghani Afghanistan on Sunday as Taliban militants entered Kabul virtually unopposed
Updated 17 August 2021
Agencies

KABUL: The Taliban announced Tuesday an “amnesty” across Afghanistan and urged women to join its government, trying to calm nerves across a nervous capital city that only the day before saw chaos at its airport as people tried to flee their rule.

The comments by Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, represent the first comments on governance from a federal level across the country after their blitz across the country.

While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed home and remain fearful after the insurgents’ takeover saw prisons emptied and armories looted.

“The Islamic Emirate doesn’t want women to be victims” Samangani said, using the militants’ term for Afghanistan. “They should be in government structure according to Shariah law.”

He added: “The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join.”

‘A general amnesty has been declared for all... so you should start your routine life with full confidence,’ said a statement from the Taliban.

The head of Afghanistan’s central bank however has fled Kabul, but not after blaming President Ashraf Ghani and his inexperienced advisers for the country’s swift and chaotic fall to the Taliban.
In a Twitter thread on Monday detailing how he worked at the bank until militants were at the gates of the city, Acting Governor Ajmal Ahmady also said that US dollar supplies were dwindling and described escaping the capital on a military flight.
“On Sunday I began work. Reports throughout morning were increasingly worrisome. I left the bank and left deputies in charge. Felt terrible about leaving staff,” he said.
“It did not have to end this way. I am disgusted by the lack of any planning by Afghan leadership. Saw at airport them leave without informing others.”
Ghani fled Afghanistan on Sunday as Taliban militants entered Kabul virtually unopposed.
Their arrival, barely a week after they captured faraway provincial capital Zaranj, was disorienting, said Ahmady, 43.


He was appointed acting governor of Afghanistan’s central bank just over a year ago, having previously worked at the US Treasury, the World Bank and in private equity, according to a short biography posted on a government website.
“Seems difficult to believe, but there remains a suspicion as to why (Afghan National Security Forces) left posts so quickly,” Ahmady said, referring to claims by some pro-government militia leaders of that the army’s capitulation in northern Afghanistan was the result of a conspiracy.
“There is something left unexplained.”
As the Taliban advanced, Ahmady said Afghanistan’s currency markets were in a panic, especially after the central bank on Friday was told it would not receive any more dollars, driving the price of Afghanistan’s currency, the Afghani, sharply lower.
“I held meetings on Saturday to reassure banks and money exchangers to calm them down. I can’t believe that was one day before Kabul fell,” Ahmady said. He said the currency dropped as far as 100 to the dollar, a fall of about 23 percent, before stabilizing at 86.
Ahmady said he boarded a military aircraft amid chaos on the tarmac after a commercial flight he booked was swamped with passengers. It was unclear which military plane he boarded and he did not mention his destination.
“There was a rush. Some shots were fired. Somehow, my close colleagues pushed me on board,” he said. Ghani’s lack of planning and failure to recognize the shortcomings of his advisers were the government’s undoing, Ahmady said.
“Once president’s departure was announced, I knew within minutes chaos would follow. I cannot forgive him for creating that without a transition plan.
“He himself had great ideas but poor execution. If I contributed to that, I take my share of the blame.”

Topics: Taliban Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan

Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport as Biden defends US withdrawal

Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport as Biden defends US withdrawal
Updated 17 August 2021
Reuters

Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport as Biden defends US withdrawal

Evacuation flights resume at Kabul airport as Biden defends US withdrawal
  • US forces take charge of the airport, the only remaining exit point from Afghanistan
  • Germany on standby to send flight to evacuate stranded
Updated 17 August 2021
Reuters

Military flights evacuating diplomats and civilians from Afghanistan resumed early on Tuesday after the runway at Kabul airport was cleared of thousands of people desperate to flee after the Taliban seized the capital.
The number of civilians at the airport had thinned out, a Western security official at the facility told Reuters, a day after chaotic scenes in which US troops fired to disperse crowds and people clung to a US military transport plane as it taxied for take-off.
“Many people who were here yesterday have gone home,” the official said. Reuters witnesses, however, could still hear occasional shots coming from the direction of the airport, while streets elsewhere in the city appeared calm.
US forces took charge of the airport, their only way to fly out of the country, on Sunday, as the militants were winding up a dramatic week of advances across the country with their takeover of the capital without a fight.
Meanwhile a German military plane was waiting Tuesday for the US to grant it permission to fly to Afghanistan to help with the evacuation of foreign nationals and local Afghan staff, the defense minister said on Tuesday.
Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told Germany’s ARD television that she hoped that an air bridge could be organized, but added that the situation at Kabul airport was currently very confusing.
The German military uses Tashkent as a hub for its air bridge to Kabul. On Monday, a German military aircraft had to divert to Tashkent because desperate people trying to flee Afghanistan were blocking the runway in Kabul.
Germany said on Monday it would airlift thousands of German-Afghan dual nationals as well as human rights activists, lawyers and other people who worked with NATO forces in the country.
Flights were suspended for much of Monday, when at least five people were killed, witnesses said, although it was unclear whether they had been shot or crushed in a stampede.
Media reported two people fell to their deaths from the underside of a US military aircraft after it took off, crashing to their deaths on roofs of homes near the airport.
A US official told Reuters US troops had killed two gunmen who had appeared to have fired into the crowd at the airport.
Despite the scenes of panic and confusion in Kabul, US President Joe Biden defended his decision to withdraw US forces after 20 years of war — the nation’s longest — that he described as costing more than $1 trillion.
But a video on Monday of hundreds of desperate Afghans trying to clamber onto a US military plane as it was about to take-off could haunt the United States, just as a photograph in 1975 of people scrambling to get on a helicopter on the roof of a building in Saigon became emblematic of the humiliating withdrawal from Vietnam.
Biden insisted he had to decide between asking US forces to fight endlessly in what he called Afghanistan’s civil war or follow through on an agreement to withdraw negotiated by his predecessor, Republican Donald Trump.
“I stand squarely behind my decision,” Biden said. “After 20 years I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw US forces. That’s why we’re still there.”
Facing a barrage of criticism, from even his own diplomats, he blamed the Taliban’s takeover on Afghan political leaders who fled and its army’s unwillingness to fight.
The Taliban captured Afghanistan’s biggest cities in days rather than the months predicted by US intelligence, in many cases after demoralized government forces surrendered despite years of training and equipping by the United States and others.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the hasty pullout of US troops had a “serious negative impact,” China’s state broadcaster CCTV reported, adding that Wang pledged to work with Washington to promote stability.
Blinken also spoke on Monday with counterparts in Pakistan, Russia, Britain, the European Union, Turkey and NATO about ensuring regional stability, the State Department said.
US Charge d’Affaires Ross Wilson dismissed in a Twitter message what he called false reports that he had left the country, saying he and staff remained and were helping thousands of US citizens and Afghans.

New regime
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday as the Islamist militants entered Kabul, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed.
The UN Security Council called for talks to create a new government in Afghanistan after Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned of “chilling” curbs on human rights and violations against women and girls.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai said she was “deeply concerned” and called for world leaders to take urgent action. She urged Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to open their country to refugees.
Former Afghan faction commander and prime minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar said he would travel to Doha on Tuesday to meet a Taliban delegation, accompanied by former President Hamid Karzai and former foreign minister and peace envoy Abdullah Abdullah, Al Jazeera TV reported.
Many Afghans fear the Taliban will return to past harsh practices. During their 1996-2001 rule, women could not work and punishments such as public stoning, whipping and hanging were administered.
Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Dunya News that the group would improve the security of Kabul and “respect the rights of women and minorities as per Afghan norms and Islamic values.”
Shaheen added the new regime would ensure representation of all ethnicities and that the Taliban were keen to work with the international community to rebuild the country.
Shaheen said on Twitter that the group’s fighters were under strict orders not to harm anyone.
“Life, property and honor of no one shall be harmed but must be protected by the mujahideen,” he said.
 

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban capture Kabul

Malaysia's king to meet political leaders to find new PM

Malaysia’s king to meet political leaders to find new PM
Updated 17 August 2021
AP

Malaysia’s king to meet political leaders to find new PM

Malaysia’s king to meet political leaders to find new PM
  • Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has summoned party leaders to the palace later Tuesday
Updated 17 August 2021
AP

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s king is set Tuesday to meet the heads of political parties as he swiftly began the task of finding a new prime minister amid a worsening coronavirus pandemic.
The resignation Monday of Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin after less than 18 months in office followed mounting public anger over what was widely perceived as his government’s poor handling of the pandemic. Malaysia has one of the world’s highest infection rates and deaths per capita, with daily cases breaching 20,000 this month despite a seven-month state of emergency and a lockdown since June.
The monarch has ruled out a general election as many parts of the country are COVID-19 red zones and health facilities are inadequate.
Muhyiddin was appointed caretaker prime minister until a successor is found.
Local media said Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has summoned party leaders to the palace later Tuesday, all believed to be at the same time. This included parties formerly in Muhyiddin’s government as well as the opposition.
The king plays a largely ceremonial role but he appoints the person he believes has majority support of Parliament to be prime minister.
Muhyiddin took power in March 2020 after initiating the collapse of the reformist government that won 2018 elections. With a razor-thin majority in Parliament and an unstable coalition, he held office less than 18 months, making him the country’s shortest-ruling leader.
Before choosing Muhyiddin, Sultan Abdullah interviewed all 222 lawmakers individually then sought nominations from party leaders in an arduous selection process. His choice of Muhyiddin as the prime minister was disputed by the predecessor he ousted, Mahathir Mohamad, and the opposition.
An official from Mahathir’s party confirmed it has been invited to the meeting Tuesday.
The selection this time will be another tough chore for the monarch because no coalition can claim a majority. The three-party alliance that is the biggest opposition bloc has nominated its leader, Anwar Ibrahim. But the bloc has less than 90 lawmakers, short of the 111 needed for a simple majority. That’s also less than the 100 lawmakers believed to have backed Muhyiddin.
Other contenders include former Deputy Prime Minister Ismail who is from the United Malays National Organization, the biggest party in Muhyiddin’s alliance.
Local media said another possible candidate is Razaleigh Hamzah, an 84-year-old prince who was a former finance minister. Razaleigh, an UMNO lawmaker, is seen as a neutral candidate who could unite the warring factions in UMNO.
A leader from eastern Sabah state on Borneo island, Shafie Apdal, has also been named in the race. It is unlikely as his party only has 8 lawmakers but some say a leader from Borneo may be seen as acceptable to all.
But Mahathir, 96, has called for a national recovery council to be formed and led mainly by professionals to resolve the country’s economic and health crises.
The Bersih electoral reform group urged contenders to pursue political stability by offering multi-partisan governance and institutional reforms, and not just horse-trading over numbers and positions.
“The endless political machination due to winner-takes-all politics in a de facto hung parliament for the past one and a half year must now end to enable a more effective governance of health and economy. The new Prime Minister must quickly convene a special meeting and table a motion of confidence in himself to prove his majority,” it said in a statement.
It warned that a short-sighted and self-serving government would be punished by voters in the next election.

Topics: Malaysia Muhyiddin Yassin

President Widodo says pandemic changed Indonesia's culture

President Widodo says pandemic changed Indonesia’s culture
Updated 17 August 2021
AP

President Widodo says pandemic changed Indonesia’s culture

President Widodo says pandemic changed Indonesia’s culture
Updated 17 August 2021
AP

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s president pledged to improve COVID-19 testing and treatment in a speech Monday marking the country’s independence and said the pandemic has changed Indonesian culture in ways that would be a foundation for advancement.

Wearing masks, not shaking hands and avoiding crowds of people were once taboo, while working from home, distance learning, online meetings and online court have become new habits “that we used to be hesitant to do,” President Joko Widodo said in the national address marking the country’s 76th anniversary of independence.

“Amid today’s disruptive world, the spirit to change, the spirit to make changes and the spirit to innovate have become the foundation to build an advanced Indonesia,” Widodo said. “With the COVID-19 pandemic, the acceleration of innovation has become an integrated part of our everyday lives.”

Only half of the 711 lawmakers and senators were in parliament for Widodo’s speech on the eve of Independence Day, with the rest attending remotely in a social-distancing measure.

The world’s fourth-most populous country hit peaks last month with daily highs of 50,000 new cases, more than five times the usual highs in June. July was also the deadliest month, with more than 30,100 deaths from COVID-19 as sick people overwhelmed hospitals or died at home or while awaiting care. Its totals of 3.8 million cases and 118,833 fatalities are considered undercounts due to low testing and poor tracing measures in the nation of 270 million people.

Widodo said almost all regional leaders are working hand in hand to address health and economic problems and his administration would improve on-the-ground management in testing, tracing, treatment and vaccination as well as provision of medical oxygen.

“The availability and affordability of medicines should be guaranteed and there is zero tolerance to anyone who obstructs our humanitarian and national missions,” Widodo said.

Once the country’s COVID-19 epicenter, Jakarta has been seeing declines in both active cases and new cases from mid-July to the past week, from over 100,000 to below 15,000 active cases per day and from over 10,000 to below 2,500 new cases per day.

Also, patients are not being turned away like in the past as the bed occupancy rate in hospitals declined in several regions.

Restrictions on public activities, which the government credits with helping to ease pressure on hospitals, are being eased in the capital. Authorities in Jakarta have reopened malls, places of worship and outdoor sport venues since last week with certain capacity limits, and people must show they’ve been vaccinated.

While current data are encouraging, the devastating health crisis is far from over, said Dewi Nur Aisyah, the National COVID-19 Task Force’s IT and data center head. She noted new COVID-19 cases are soaring in certain provinces outside the country’s most populated island of Java despite restrictions.

Indonesia began vaccinating aggressively earlier than many other countries in Southeast Asia. The country aims to inoculate more than 208 million of its 270 million people by March 2022, but authorities have only fully vaccinated 28 million people and partially vaccinated another 30.5 million so far.

“I’m fully aware that the COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it exhaustion, boredom, weariness, sadness and distress,” Widodo said, acknowledging that many criticisms have been directed to his administration, particularly on matters that have not been resolved yet.

“Constructive criticism is crucial and we always respond to that by fulfilling our responsibilities as expected by the people,” he said.

Topics: Joko Widodo Indonesia

