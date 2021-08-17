India’s Himalaya Wellness to build $32.7m herbal pharma factory in Dubai

DUBAI: Indian skincare and wellness company Himalaya Wellness has signed an agreement to build a 120 million dirhams ($32.7 million) herbal pharmaceutical plant in Dubai Industrial City, the company said in a statement.
The 760,000 square foot factory will be able to produce three billion tablets, 15 million syrup bottles, and three million units of ointment annually. Commercial production is expected to start in the first quarter of 2024.
“The objective is to increase our global manufacturing capacity for herbal medicines, and we decided on the UAE due to its strategic location, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and efficient business environment,” Himalaya’s global chief Shailendra Malhotra said.
This is only the first of three factories Himalaya plans to build in Dubai, the company said.
The Bengaluru-based company was founded in 1930 and has since been a big player in the manufacture and distribution of herbal medicines, nutritional supplements, as well as personal care products.
The move also supports Dubai’s “Operation 300 billion,” where the emirate plans to boost its industrial sector.
“Under Operation 300 billion, the manufacturing of pharmaceutical and medical products is a crucial segment, and our partnership with Himalaya is another milestone that will contribute towards achieving the nation’s ambitious plans for the industrial sector,” said Abdulla Belhoul, the chief executive officer of Dubai Holding Asset Management.