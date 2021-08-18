What We Are Reading Today: Coral Reefs: A Natural History by Charles Sheppard

What We Are Reading Today: Liberalism’s Crooked Circle by Ira Katznelson

This book is a profoundly moving and analytically incisive attempt to shift the terms of discussion in American politics. It speaks to the intellectual and political weaknesses within the liberal tradition that have put the United States at the mercy of libertarian, authoritarian populist, nakedly racist, and traditionalist elitist versions of the right-wing, and it seeks to identify resources that can move the left away from the stunned intellectual incoherence with which it has met the death of Bolshevism. In Ira Katznelson’s view, Americans are squandering a tremendous ethical and political opportunity to redefine and reorient the liberal tradition. In an opening essay and two remarkable letters addressed to Adam Michnik, who is arguably East Europe’s emblematic democratic intellectual, Katznelson seeks to recover this possibility.

By examining issues that once occupied Michnik’s fellow dissidents in the Warsaw group known as the Crooked Circle, Katznelson brings a fresh realism to old ideals and posits a liberalism that “stares hard” at cruelty, suffering, coercion, and tyrannical abuses of state power.

Like the members of Michnik’s club, he recognizes that the circumference of liberalism’s circle never runs smooth and that tolerance requires extremely difficult judgments.