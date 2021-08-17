Who’s Who: Bader bin Abdulmohsen Al-Haddab, assistant to the Saudi minister of commerce

Bader bin Abdulmohsen Al-Haddab was appointed as the assistant to the Saudi minister of commerce on May 3.
In 2017, he was appointed as the deputy minister of policies and regulations affairs.
His affiliation with the Ministry of Trade and Investment began in 2012 where he was the legal consultant for the ministry’s Agency for Rules and Regulations. He stayed in this position for almost four years before becoming the assistant undersecretary for the same ministry.
Before joining the ministry, he was a part of Abdul Aziz Al-Qasim’s Office of Lawyers & Consultants, in collaboration with Allen and Overy, where he held the position of the director of legislation and study group for a year.
He spent almost 10 years at the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers as a legal consultant for the Department of Consultants.
Al-Haddab received his bachelor’s degree in law from King Saud University in Riyadh. He then traveled to Britain to receive his master’s degree in business law from the University of Hull.
He has attended courses on change management, leadership, creativity, and strategy. Al-Haddab has received advanced training in legislation from the London School of Economics.
He also attended a workshop on the development of commercial systems in GCC countries. The workshop was put together by the US Trade Commission in collaboration with the faculty of law at the University of Washington.
His work has been published in the European Legal Journal, Hart Publishing for Oxford, the Manchester Journal of International Economic Law, Arab Law Quarterly, and the European Law Review.
