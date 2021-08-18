You are here

Islamic Development Bank Group to host private sector forum in Tashkent

  • The bank is one of the world’s most active MDBs, and global leaders in Islamic finance, with an AAA rating
SPA

JEDDAH: Private sector representatives will meet in Tashkent to discuss and share post-pandemic business experiences as part of an ongoing initiative by the Islamic Development Bank Group, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The private sector forum will be held in the Uzbek capital on Sept. 2 under the theme of “Respond, Restore, Restart: Post-COVID Resilience and Prosperity for all.”

The forum’s main objective is to highlight IsDB Group activities, services, initiatives, and joint solutions in member countries.

It will provide a platform for networking and establishing partnerships with representatives from the business community, as well as a chance to share experiences, success stories, best practice, and explore investment and trade opportunities.

It will also discuss the future outlook to overcome the pandemic and highlight the IsDB Group’s $2.3 billion Strategic Preparedness and Response Program for COVID-19.

 

Topics: Islamic Development Bank (IsDB

Saudi students back to school with a difference

JEDDAH: Saudi students kept away from the classroom for more than 18 months due to the global pandemic are looking forward to heading back to school in a new post-COVID-19 setting.

On March 8, 2020, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Education suspended school attendance to help combat the spread of the coronavirus. Students immediately switched to online classes — a new experience that had a profound impact on the way many approached their studies, with some struggling to adapt to the dramatic change.

Only university students were able to benefit from face-to-face teaching and allowed to take their final exams amid strict health measures to curb the spread of the virus.

But with the pandemic easing, high school and middle school students are heading back to school on Aug. 29, book bags and lunch boxes in tow — and with masks and packets of sanitizers as new additions to their school requirements.

For many, excited to see their classmates and teachers in person again, the resumption of normal school life will be a relief.

But the return to the classroom comes with a price: Only students who have received both vaccine doses or recovered from a COVID-19 infection and received one jab can go back to school.

Students in elementary and preschool will not be allowed to return until herd immunity of 70 percent has been acquired through completion of doses or full immunization.

The health ministry has taken steps to ensure protection of students’ health is a top priority, while also safeguarding educational advancement.

With “No child left behind” as the ministry’s unofficial motto, authorities have worked together to make it easier for parents to register their children for the COVID-19 vaccine, and for school administrators to track and view data, including health, vaccination and infection status for students and staff, through the Tawakkalna app.

The app’s “we are learning with caution” section shows details such as the number of students and staff who have come into contact with infected individuals, the number of infected people and the number of those immunized.

Arab News spoke to several students who shared their excitement at going back to school and their struggles with distance learning.

Nad Saud Al-Quwaidi, 17, said that during the three semesters away from the classroom “information was not delivered sometimes and it was difficult to understand certain things from a distance. The Internet or sound would cut off sometimes, too.”

She added: “I miss school and my friends, and I’m excited to be going back to see my teachers. I even miss the school routine. I like to get up early, put on my school uniform, and prepare my bag and breakfast. But with distance education, I used to get lazy and was late sometimes.”

Dana Nadeem, a 14-year-old middle schooler, said that it will be “a strange experience” to go back to school life after 18 months away.

“I missed it a bit, but not as much as I expected. It’s a weird feeling going back. I’m trying to remember how life was before the pandemic, and I am looking forward to seeing my teachers and classmates again,” she said.

“I did miss preparing my bag the night before and reviewing my schedule, but I can’t say the same about wearing the uniform.”

Mohsin Ghazi, 13, said that homework, group tasks and communication were a struggle while away from school.

“At first it was hard sending the homework and communicating with my teacher from a distance. Teamwork was also challenging, especially communicating with my class team-mates,” he said.

Ghazi said that he missed his social life at school the most. “I missed hanging out with my friends during break time.”

His older sister Maha said that it is important to have an environment for learning as it reduces distractions.

“Not being in school was slightly distracting. I could understand online lessons, but it was easier when we had face-to-face meetings with peers and teachers,” she said.

Face-to-face interactions help with learning and the social aspect plays an important role in education, she added.

“Human interaction is a part of the education process,” she said. “Returning to school with new rules due to COVID-19 restrictions won’t be easy; I don’t think school will go back to normal due to social distancing.”

She added: “One thing I’m sure of is that I did not miss waking at 6 a.m. every morning.”

Maha understands that social distancing and masks will be mandatory. “However, during break time, I assume a handful of students will be sitting in groups if they have the chance. Surely for every five people, sanitizers will be our sixth groupie.”

Topics: Saudi schools Coronavirus

Sky at night: Saudis on the lookout for planet conjunction

JEDDAH: Space enthusiasts are in for a special show as one of this month’s astronomy events is set to brighten the night sky across the Kingdom’s south.

Those living in the south and southwest will be able to observe one of the closest conjunctions of Mercury and Mars on Aug. 19, visible to the naked eye and a pair of binoculars just after sunset. The closest conjunction was on June 18, 2019.

There has been a growing interest in astronomical events thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, with people finding new interests while living under lockdown.

Astronomical societies, astronomers, and astrophotographers have also used the power of social media to show videos and images of astronomical objects and events such as planetary systems, star clusters, meteor showers, close-ups of the moon, and other astronomical bodies.

“The pandemic isolation inspired me to go beyond my comfort zone and my scope and just look into new topics of interest while under lockdown,” said Fahda Al-Taweeli, a private sector worker in Riyadh. “With my family in Jeddah during the lockdown, I had a lot of time on my hands, but my eldest son and I were able to bond and found a shared interest in astronomy.”

She grew up in the US and had fond memories of being at the library, scrolling through astronomy books and wondering about the stars, a curiosity that has stayed with her.

"My nine-year-old son Khalid is also a curious one and he'd always ask why can't we see the dark side of the moon, something that piqued his interest while watching one of the ‘Transformers’ films and we went on a search for answers right away, and we bonded over that.”

She said given the conjunction was not visible from Riyadh, according to one of her many space-related apps, she would ensure that she headed to the beach with her son while in Jeddah this week to witness the event.

Zahra Jameel, a government worker in Jeddah, was planning on doing the same with her nieces and nephews.

She said their interest grew when their parents introduced them to NASA’s Kids’ Club this summer as their travel plans were delayed until the COVID-19 situation improved.

“I grew more interested through the kids,” she told Arab News. “We watched documentaries, they drew pictures of planets, and the eldest even drew Pluto and the other planetoids.”

She signed up for several newsletters and magazines and found that she could view the conjunction in her city.

“I now know which planets can be seen in the night sky and, though I don't have binoculars to see the conjunction, I’m sure it'll be cool to see even with the naked eye.”

Topics: astronomy Saudi Arabia

Saudi governor inaugurates nursing college in Northern Borders region

Northern Borders Gov. Prince Faisal bin Khaled bin Sultan on Tuesday inaugurated the Northern College of Nursing.
He was briefed about the college’s objectives and future plans, administrative and organizational structures, and the buildings’ blueprints.
The governor stressed the need for the college to play an important role in providing outputs that met the needs of the labor market, as well as the requirements of the development and progress the Kingdom was witnessing, to build an excellent generation of workers and leaders in the field.

Topics: Northern College of Nursing

New portal to connect engineers with clients launched in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: The Saudi Council of Engineers has launched an online portal that helps clients who want to hire an engineering company to find registered businesses that can provide the services they require in specific areas of the Kingdom, along with an indication of the rates they charge for specific types of work.
The portal, at saudieng.sa, provides details of the providers of services such as surveying consultancy, design contracts, boundary supervision, and turnkey contracts.
Abdel Nasser Al-Abdul Latif, the council’s secretary-general, said the new service will enhance competition and transparency among service providers. He added that the SCE continues to work to regulate the engineering sector in the Kingdom, and improve the efficiency of digital services to make it easier for potential clients to find council-registered firms that meet their requirements.
Last year, authorities announced the Saudization of 20 percent of the Kingdom’s 117 engineering fields.

The plan was implemented from the beginning of this year and is forecast to create 7,000 positions for Saudi engineers.
In a bid to help private establishments meet the Saudization criteria, the government will offer support and incentive packages allowing them to recruit Saudi engineers, train them, and ensure career stability.
Creating employment for young Saudis and reducing dependence on foreign workers was a key long-term goal for the Kingdom’s government.
Data showed last year that seven major job groupings in the private sector had achieved Saudization figures of more than 50 percent, demonstrating that the policy was producing the desired results.

Topics: Saudi Council of Engineers (SCE)

Saudi aid agency boosts capabilities in Nigeria, Yemen

ABUJA/LAHJ: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has launched a technical assistance project to develop the call and control center at the Nigerian Emergency Management Agency.
The Kingdom’s support will develop the technical infrastructure in the agency’s call and control center, improving its capacity to respond to emergencies and disasters in the region, submit data and provide urgent responses to those affected.
Elsewhere, KSRelief inspected the implementation of the Vocational Training and Business Skills Support Project in the Tibn and Ras Al-Ara districts in Yemen’s Lahj governorate.
For 12 days, 273 volunteers will be trained in the use of maintenance workshops, car mechanics, the maintenance of household appliances, carpentry and mobile phone maintenance for women. They will also develop skills in sewing clothes and the maintenance of fishing nets.
Similar training is being conducted in the governorates of Hadhramaut, Abb and Dhimar.

 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

