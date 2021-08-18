You are here

Protesters denounce plans for school children to attend Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Demonstrators carry placards says Stop the Paralympics and Preserve People's Lives .
Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News Japan

  • Parents condemn programs set up by government as part of education and awareness drive
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Medical and education workers have taken to the streets of the Japanese capital to protest the hosting of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Games due to place from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, under the state of emergency due to the global pandemic.

The protesters, joined by activists, gathered near the Tokyo metropolitan government building in Shinjuku district on Tuesday and called for the games to be canceled. They also held slogans denouncing the school programs set by the government to allow children to attend the competitions as part of a Paralympic Games education and awareness drive.

Women and mothers took turns speaking through loudspeakers to condemn the plan, claiming it endangered their children during the fourth wave of infections sweeping Japan, now with a daily infection rate surpassing the 20,000 and with more young people becoming sick.

The Japan Olympic Committee had decided to ban entry of all spectators, including school children participating in awareness programs, to the games, but despite this, the Japanese government continued to set up plans for the students to attend the Paralympics, demonstrators said. 

Topics: Paralympic Games Japan

Japanese Grand Prix cancelled for second year over coronavirus concerns

The Japanese Grand Prix was due to take place at Suzuka on October 10, but F1 said the Japanese government had pulled the plug due to the country’s pandemic situation. (AFP/File Photo)
The Japanese Grand Prix was due to take place at Suzuka on October 10, but F1 said the Japanese government had pulled the plug due to the country’s pandemic situation. (AFP/File Photo)
AFP

Japanese Grand Prix cancelled for second year over coronavirus concerns

The Japanese Grand Prix was due to take place at Suzuka on October 10, but F1 said the Japanese government had pulled the plug due to the country’s pandemic situation. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Japan is currently battling record coronavirus infections, with Tokyo under a state of emergency
  • F1 said it had yet to decide how to fill the gap but one option may be to hold a second US race in Austin
AFP

TOKYO: The Japanese Grand Prix has been cancelled for a second year over "ongoing complexities" with Covid-19, Formula 1 said Wednesday.

The race was due to take place at Suzuka on October 10, but F1 said the Japanese government had pulled the plug due to the country’s pandemic situation.

Japan is currently battling record coronavirus infections, with Tokyo, which successfully held the recent Olympics behind closed doors, and other regions under a state of emergency.

“The decision has been taken by the Japanese government to cancel the race this season due to ongoing complexities of the pandemic in the country,” F1 said in a statement.

The move follows Grand Prix cancellations this season in Australia, China, Canada and Singapore.

F1 said it had yet to decide how to fill the gap but one option may be to hold a second US race in Austin, Texas.

“Formula 1 is now working on the details of the revised calendar and will announce the final details in the coming weeks,” the statement said.

“Formula 1 has proven this year, and in 2020, that we can adapt and find solutions to the ongoing uncertainties and is excited by the level of interest in locations to host Formula 1 events this year and beyond.”

Japan’s MotoGP, which was also scheduled to take place in October, was scrapped in June.

The cancellation of the Japanese GP is especially disappointing to Honda who will be deprived of a last farewell in front of their home fans before withdrawing from the sport at the end of the season.

Honda engines currently power Red Bull and its sister team Alpha Tauri.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is currently second in the world drivers’ championship, engaged in a thrilling tussle with Lewis Hamilton whose Mercedes team are also edging the constructors' championship.

Honda is also, via a subsidiary, owner of the Suzuka circuit which has hosted the Japanese GP since 2009.

“It is unfortunate that, for a second consecutive year, it has not been possible to hold the Japanese Formula 1 Grand Prix at Suzuka,” the team said in a statement.

“As Honda, we are particularly disappointed, because this is the final year of our Formula 1 project and we know that so many fans were looking forward to attending the event.”

The figure-of-eight Suzuka circuit, which will celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2022, has hosted 31 GPs since 1987, with the drivers’ world title being decided there on 11 occasions.

In April, Japanese GP promoters and F1 chiefs announced that the race would remain at Suzuka until 2024.

Japan has just hosted the Olympic Games, with no spectators allowed in the stadiums, and is preparing to do the same, under similar conditions, for the Paralympic Games, which begin next week.

Since the end of June, the country has been experiencing its worst wave of coronavirus to date, due in particular to the Delta variant.

A state of emergency has been re-established since mid-July in part of the country, including the capital Tokyo, for the fourth time since the beginning of the pandemic.

But the system, which was extended on Tuesday, seems to be losing its effectiveness. Daily cases of Covid-19 continue to increase and exceeded the 20,000 mark across the country for the first time on Friday and Saturday.

Topics: Motorsport Formula 1 Formula One F1 Japan Japanese Grand Prix Coronavirus COVID-19

Extreme E unveils five-car final for Arctic X Prix in Greenland

Updated 18 August 2021
Arab News

Extreme E unveils five-car final for Arctic X Prix in Greenland

  • New format gives nine teams taking part the chance to progress to the final from all races
Arab News

LONDON: Extreme E, the all-electric, off-road racing series that kicked off its inaugural season in the Saudi desert near AlUla in April, has confirmed an updated sporting format for the upcoming Arctic X Prix in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, which will include a five-car final.

After races in Saudi Arabia and Dakar, Senegal, Rosberg X Racing leads the standings on 71 points, with X44 second with 57 and JBXE third with 44.

The Extreme E series sees electric SUVs competing around the world in extreme environments that have been damaged or affected by climate and environmental issues.

“As a series we are always ready to evolve in order to create the absolute best result, and we believe these changes to the sporting format will offer greater competition and even more exciting racing for our global fanbase,” Alejandro Agag, founder and CEO of Extreme E, said.

“I can’t wait to witness some of the biggest names in racing take part in the first motorsport event ever hosted in Greenland, and see who will take the top step on the podium,” he said.

“The course looks incredible and I’m sure it will offer some close battles, but it is important to note we are racing on an area that was once a glacier but has retreated at an accelerated rate due to the climate crisis.”

The changes start at qualifying, which runs across two sessions — one in the morning and the other in the afternoon — on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Each team will complete two laps of the course, one lap per driver with a driver switch. Times recorded across the morning session will equate to classification points, meaning first place receives 9, second place 8, third place 7 and so on. The same happens in the afternoon, with classification points awarded on the same scale.

The combined total of classification points provides the intermediate standings, which is based on points instead of times, as seen in Saudi Arabia and Senegal. This provides a fairer opportunity for all teams to progress, particularly if a poor time or DNF, for example, is recorded in one session.

However, the classification points do not contribute to overall championship points, which continue to be awarded in the same way as per previous rounds at the end of qualifying as follows: 1st 12 points; 2nd 11 points; 3rd 10 points; 4th 9 points; 5th 8 points; 6th 7 points; 7th 6 points; 8th 5 points; 9th 4 points.

From the qualifying rounds, teams in first, fifth and sixth place will progress to semifinal 1, with second, third and fourth spots advancing to semifinal 2, and teams finishing in seventh, eighth and ninth going through to the Crazy Race.

Greenland will provide Extreme E’s first five-car final, made up of the top two teams from semifinals 1 and 2, plus the winner of the Crazy Race, offering every single team on the grid an opportunity to reach the concluding race of the Arctic X Prix on Sunday, Aug. 29.

Following the final, championship points will be awarded as follows: 1st 25 points; 2nd 19 points; 3rd 18 points; 4th 15 points; 5th 12 points.

Semifinal 1 3rd 10 points; semifinal 2 3rd 8 points; Crazy Race 1st 6 points; Crazy Race 2nd 4 points.

Following the race in Greenland, the series will move to Sardinia for the Island X Prix on Oct. 23-24.

Topics: Extreme E

Tough draw for Africa Cup of Nations holders Algeria

Updated 18 August 2021
Reuters

Tough draw for Africa Cup of Nations holders Algeria

  • Algeria, who won the 2019 edition in Egypt, will not have to play the Ivorians until their last Group E game
  • With the top two teams in each group plus the four best third-placed finishers advancing to the knockout stage, it is not expected there will be any early casualties among the fancied sides
Reuters

Defending champions Algeria were drawn with the Ivory Coast in a tough group for next January’s Africa Cup of Nations finals while hosts Cameroon will kick off the tournament against Burkina Faso.

Algeria, who won the 2019 edition in Egypt, will not have to play the Ivorians until their last Group E game, by which time both countries could have advanced from the first round at the expense of underdogs Equatorial Guinea and Sierra Leone.

Cameroon, hosting the tournament 50 years after their only previous time, have a tricky game against Burkina Faso in Yaounde in Group A on Jan. 9 and will also face Ethiopia and the Cape Verde Islands, who have been their bogey side in recent qualifying competitions.

Egypt and Nigeria were paired together in Group D while Ghana and Morocco will compete in Group C.

With the top two teams in each group plus the four best third-placed finishers advancing to the knockout stage, it is not expected there will be any early casualties among the fancied sides.

“It does look a balanced draw,” said Cameroon great Samuel Eto’o.

The Comoros Islands, who are in Group C, and Gambia, in Group F, will participate in the finals for the first time.

Two stadiums in Yaounde plus newly built or refurbished venues in Bafoussam, Douala, Garoua and Limbe will be used in the tournament, which was postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It concludes on Feb. 6 next year.

Cameroon were supposed to host the 2019 finals but were stripped of the right by the Confederation of African Football when inspectors found they were not ready. Egypt stepped in as hosts at the last minute.

Draw:

Group A: Cameroon (hosts), Burkina Faso, Cape Verde Islands, Ethiopia

Topics: Africa Cup football

Saudi Arabia basketball team eyes 2021 FIBA Asia Cup after long qualifying road that began three years ago

Updated 17 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Saudi Arabia basketball team eyes 2021 FIBA Asia Cup after long qualifying road that began three years ago

  • Saudis will face Palestine and India in a mini tournament in Jeddah, with two places for next year’s finals in Indonesia up for grabs
  • The tournament has already been postponed twice and will now take place in July 2022
Ali Khaled

Saudi Arabia’s national basketball team will attempt to reach the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup, to be held in Indonesia next year, when the final round of Qualifiers is held in Jeddah on Aug. 20-22.

The tournament has already been postponed twice and will now take place in July 2022.

Saudi Arabia will face Palestine and India in the final round of Qualifiers, which represents the last chance for three more teams to join the 13 that have already qualified.

The nations that have confirmed their place in the tournament are host Indonesia, Lebanon, Bahrain, Iran, Kazakhstan, Jordan, Syria, the Philippines, South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

Saudi’s last two matches against India on Friday, Aug. 20 and Palestine on Sunday, Aug. 22 (Palestine and India play on Saturday) will represent the end of a very long and often complicated qualifying process that has suffered from delays brought about the pandemic.

Saudi’s journey began in one of three Sub-Zone Pre-Qualifiers sections, where they faced the UAE, Bahrain and Oman in the Gulf group. After two rounds of matches (played in Manama and Dubai in February and June 2018, respectively), Saudi finished second in the table behind Bahrain.

This allowed the two teams to progress to the Western Region Pre-Qualifiers. This five-team tournament was held in Bahrain on Sept. 11-15, 2018, and Saudi Arabia managed to finish top of the standings ahead of Palestine, Bahrain, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, in that order.

In Round 1 of the Qualifiers, Saudi Arabia was placed in Group E with Iran, Syria and Qatar, with only the top two guaranteeing a place at 2021 FIBA Asian Cup in Indonesia.

With three wins and three losses, Saudi had an identical record to Syria but finished third behind their rivals because of the head-to-head results, with Iran winning the group.

Now Saudi has one last chance to reach Indonesia in Round 2 of the Qualifiers with Palestine and India, with the top two going through to the finals.

Topics: Saudi Arabia basketball 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Indonesia

Related

Saudi basketball team boosts chance of Asia Cup qualification
Sport
Saudi basketball team boosts chance of Asia Cup qualification
Members of the Saudi basketball team at the movie premiere in Riyadh.
Corporate News
AMC Cinemas hosts Saudi basketball team for movie premiere

Al-Nassr star Pity Martinez set for Riyadh return to complete recovery

Updated 17 August 2021
Arab News

Al-Nassr star Pity Martinez set for Riyadh return to complete recovery

  • The 28-year-old is expected back in November with no loan deals lined up by the club
Arab News

Al-Nassr’s injured midfielder Pity Martinez is set to return to Riyadh in November to complete his rehabilitation program at the club’s headquarters, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah has reported.

According to sources close to the player, the 28-year-old Argentinian will finish his current recovery program in his home country before returning to Riyadh to join Al-Nassr’s first team squad for the remainder of the Saudi Pro League season, which kicked off last week.

Marcelo Simone, the player’s Argentine business agent, said the club’s board of directors — led by President Mossali Al-Muammar — had not informed him of any plans to send the player out on loan.

“Pity’s contract with Al-Nassr continues, and the player is currently performing the final stage of his rehabilitation program after the surgery he underwent last April at the hands of Ramon Cugat, the famous Spanish doctor, in which he operated on the external collateral ligament of the knee,” Simone said.

Martinez signed for Al-Nassr in September 2020 on a four-year contract from Atlanta United FC.

Topics: Saudi Arabia football Al-Nassr

