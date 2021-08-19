You are here

  • Home
  • Bombing hits Pakistan Shiite procession, killing at least 3

Bombing hits Pakistan Shiite procession, killing at least 3

Bombing hits Pakistan Shiite procession, killing at least 3
Shiite Muslims flagellate themselves during an Ashura procession in Islamabad on August 18, 2021, to mark the death of Imam Hussein. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ng9c6

Updated 26 sec ago
AP

Bombing hits Pakistan Shiite procession, killing at least 3

Bombing hits Pakistan Shiite procession, killing at least 3
  • The explosion took place when a procession of Shiite Muslims was passing through a congested neighborhood
  • Shiites are a minority in predominant Sunni Muslim Pakistan
Updated 26 sec ago
AP

MULTAN: A powerful roadside bomb exploded among a procession of Shiite Muslims in central Pakistan on Thursday, killing at least three and wounding over 50 people, local police said.

Videos circulating on social media showed police and ambulances rushing toward the site of the explosion. Several wounded people were seen waiting for help along a road in the deeply conservative city of Bahawalnagar in the eastern Punjab province, where the attack took place.

City police officer Mohammad Asad and Shiite leader Khawar Shafqat confirmed the bombing. Witnesses said tensions are now high in the city, with Shiites protesting the attack and demanding retribution.

Shafqat said the explosion went off while the procession was passing through a congested neighborhood known as MuHajjir Colony. He condemned the attack and urged the government to further step up security at such processions, which are ongoing in other parts of the country as well.

Communications in the area were difficult, as authorities had suspended mobile phone service across the country a day ago ahead of the Shiite Ashura festival.

The annual commemoration mourns the 7th century death of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson Hussein, one of Shiite Islam’s most beloved saints.

For Shiites, the remembrance of Hussein is an emotional event that sees many believers weep over his death at the Battle of Karbala in present-day Iraq. During the Ashura processions, which are held across the world, many participants beat their backs with chains, flagellating themselves in a symbolic expression of regret for not being able to help Hussein before his martyrdom.

Shiites are a minority in predominant Sunni Muslim Pakistan, where extremist Sunni Muslims view them as apostates deserving of death.

Topics: Pakistan ashura shiite

Related

A growing challenge for Iraq: Iran-aligned Shiite militias
Middle-East
A growing challenge for Iraq: Iran-aligned Shiite militias

France adds Morocco and Algeria to list of high-risk COVID-19 countries

France adds Morocco and Algeria to list of high-risk COVID-19 countries
Updated 9 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

France adds Morocco and Algeria to list of high-risk COVID-19 countries

France adds Morocco and Algeria to list of high-risk COVID-19 countries
  • The number of patients in intensive care units for COVID had risen above 2,000
Updated 9 min 59 sec ago
Reuters

PARIS: France has added Algeria and Morocco to its list of countries deemed high-risk COVID-19 zones as it battles a fourth wave of infections.

The new measure, which will take effect on Saturday, means people arriving from the two African countries will have to undergo strict protocol measures, such as self-isolating.

French health authorities reported on Wednesday that the number of patients in intensive care units for COVID had risen above 2,000 for the first time since June 14, as the Delta variant puts renewed strain on the hospital system.

Topics: France COVID-19 Coronavirus Pandemic vaccina Morocco Algeria

Related

Protesters and police face during a protest against the vaccine and vaccine passports, in Paris, France, Saturday Aug. 7, 2021. (AP)
World
France implements Macron’s Covid pass despite protests
No health pass, no cinema or museum: France tightens COVID-19 rules
World
No health pass, no cinema or museum: France tightens COVID-19 rules

Afghanistan’s first female pilot fears for her country’s future

Afghanistan’s first female pilot fears for her country’s future
Updated 19 August 2021
RAY HANANIA

Afghanistan’s first female pilot fears for her country’s future

Afghanistan’s first female pilot fears for her country’s future
  • Although there have been many deaths, most were the result of panic by Afghan citizens who feared the Taliban’s return
  • On Monday, the Taliban declared an end to the 20-year war that began after Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four US commercial jets and flew them into major American targets on Sept. 11, 2001
Updated 19 August 2021
RAY HANANIA

Niloofar Rahmani, Afghanistan’s first female pilot, said that she is extremely concerned about the sudden takeover of her country by the Taliban, who once ruled with brutality, oppressed women and provided a haven for Al-Qaeda terrorism against the US.

Rahmani joined Arab News Afghanistan reporter Baker Atyani on Wednesday to discuss the uncertainty over the nation’s future now that the Taliban have taken control following the total withdrawal of US and Western forces.

Both Rahmani and Atyani said that only time will tell if the new Taliban regime returns to its brutal past or turns over a new leaf to respect the rights that were restored to women and Westerners after the militants were driven from the country following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the US.


“If I said it is going in the right direction, I would be lying because that is not the case. As a little girl, I grew up during the Taliban regime back before 2001. I have seen and been witness to everything that has been taken away from women. And that situation has always been a nightmare to me,” Rahmani recalled.

“And, growing up, I just wanted to do something for my country, give women a voice, and help them to raise their voices. How long? We are living in the 21st century. Why should we be abandoned? Why shouldn’t we have the right to speak? And, of course, me being a symbol of freedom for Afghan women, doing what I have done, and flying and wearing the uniform, it has never been easy. I had to overcome so many barriers, obstacles, to be able to find my place,” she said.

“Now to be honest I am very afraid for the freedom of women, and all the rights that have been given to women in the past 20 years. Young girls during these 20 years were raised and they grew up, and all they saw was freedom, and having the freedom of going to school and being educated. Do what they dream to do and there wouldn’t be anything against them. Now, I can openly say it is all gone.”

Atyani said that the question on everyone’s minds is over the new Taliban regime, which swiftly seized control of Afghanistan as US forces made their final departure and the former Afghan leadership fled.


“The main challenge now in front of the world is, will the Taliban walk the walk? Will they really respect human rights? Will they actually preserve all of these 20 years’ achievements, mainly for women, freedom of expression?” Atyani said.

“The signals the Taliban have been giving for the past few days since they have taken control of Kabul seems to be OK, but we need to wait and see if they will be able to bring all the other Afghan factions into the interim government or the next set-up in Afghanistan.”

On Monday, the Taliban declared an end to the 20-year war that began after Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked four US commercial jets and flew them into major American targets on Sept. 11, 2001, destroying the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center and damaging the Pentagon, the center of US military superiority. The Taliban had given sanctuary to Al-Qaeda and its leader Osama bin Laden, who was killed in a US strike on May 2, 2011.

Although there have been many deaths, most were the result of panic by Afghan citizens who feared the Taliban’s return. Several were trampled to death as frantic crowds sought to escape the country via Kabul airport, while others died trying to cling to flights as they took off.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday before the Islamist militants entered the capital and most of Afghanistan’s major cities unopposed and unchallenged.

Rahmani, who fled Afghanistan after being threatened by what she referred to as leaders of the Afghan government, said that friends and relatives who remained reported a wave of brutality that has received little attention amid the tumultuous and confusing events.

“I don’t know how it seems everything is OK in Kabul right now. That is not what my family, my friends back in Afghanistan are seeing. I get text messages and calls from them. They are screaming, they are crying, they are begging for help. They are saying they are going to be killed, please help me,” she said.

Atyani said he understands Rahmani’s concerns and her experiences.

“Certainly, everyone is hoping for the best. At the same time I know what Niloofar is talking about. This is the common feeling and the fear that every Afghan woman, and young men and women in Kabul, and even in northern parts of the country are feeling,” Atyani said.

“That is because they have experienced how the Taliban governed the country from 1996 to 2001. So, I don’t blame them. However, I believe that, politically, the Taliban now are more mature. I think they want the international support. They don’t want to live in isolation. They have changed, they have changed, yes. But have they changed enough to say they can actually respect human rights, even the people’s rights in the country? I guess this is a big question.”

Atyani noted that the US departed Afghanistan with the belief that the Taliban “will live up to their promises” despite some “legitimate concerns.”

Many of Afghanistan’s biggest cities have “fallen in just a few hours” and “the army that the US invested in completely melted and disappeared in only a few weeks,” he said.

The US invested more than $1 trillion, Atyani added, spending more than $40 billion each year in infrastructure for the army, law enforcement and building the government that collapsed in less than 24 hours.

“What the US was able to secure from the Taliban is that they won’t use Afghan territory against any other country. They won’t allow militant groups to work from Afghanistan against the US or any other country in the world. This is what the US has secured from the Taliban over the past 20 years,” Atyani said.


“They will impose their own way of rule in the country. The US concerns will be addressed by the Taliban. I don’t think the human rights issue, women’s rights issue, will be that pressing for the US or the International community. We could have another North Korea, maybe, another Iran, another Myanmar in Afghanistan in the near future.”

Rahmani, who co-authored a book with writer Adam Sikes, entitled “Open Skies: My Life as Afghanistan’s First Female Pilot”, said she fears for the future of Afghanistan.


“But it gets worse and worse. Honestly, as an Afghan woman growing up during this 20 years of freedom, having the right to do what I want to do, and speak for myself, I never thought this would be the end of it,” Rahmani said.

“This is really scary. I never thought. And I am just putting myself in the position of the young girls who are shocked by the situation at the moment. How can I be positive? My heart does not let me to be positive.”

Rahmani and Atyani made their comments during an appearance on “The Ray Hanania Radio Show” broadcast on Wednesday, Aug. 18, on WNZK AM 690 Radio in Detroit and WDMV AM 700 Radio in Washington D.C. on the U.S. Arab Radio Network and sponsored by Arab News. The program can be viewed on Arab News Facebook page where it was streamed live at Facebook.com/ArabNews.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Russia was ready for Taliban’s win due to longtime contacts
World
Russia was ready for Taliban’s win due to longtime contacts

Greek wildfire burns through pine forest for 4th day

Greek wildfire burns through pine forest for 4th day
Updated 19 August 2021
AP

Greek wildfire burns through pine forest for 4th day

Greek wildfire burns through pine forest for 4th day
  • The Vilia blaze is the latest of hundreds of wildfires that have burnt across Greece this month
  • The blazes have stretched the country’s firefighting capabilities to the limit
Updated 19 August 2021
AP

ATHENS: Hundreds of Greek and Polish firefighters were battling a major wildfire decimating a pine forest for a fourth day Thursday northwest of the Greek capital.
The fire near the village of Vilia, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) from Athens, has already burned through thousands of hectares and led to evacuation orders being issued for several villages in the area. Strong winds forecast for later in the day could complicate firefighting efforts.
The fire department said 427 firefighters, including 143 from Poland, along with 149 vehicles were battling the flames. Five water-dropping planes and five helicopters were providing air support, while the army sent manpower and machinery.
The Vilia blaze is the latest of hundreds of wildfires that have burnt across Greece this month, fueled by a heat wave — the country’s most severe in about three decades — that parched shrubland and forests.
The blazes have stretched the country’s firefighting capabilities to the limit, leading the government to appeal for international help, including through a European Union emergency response system. About 24 European and Middle Eastern countries responded, sending planes, helicopters, vehicles and hundreds of firefighters. Most have since returned home.
The causes of the fires have not been officially established, although more than a dozen people have been arrested on suspicion of arson.
Intense heat and wildfires have also struck other Mediterranean countries. Firefighters in France worked to contain a forest fire along the French Riviera on Tuesday, and recent wildfires have killed at least 75 people in Algeria and 16 in Turkey. Worsening drought and heat have also fueled wildfires in the western United States and in Russia’s northern Siberia region.

Related

Saudi Arabia ready to help Greece battle fires: Foreign minister
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia ready to help Greece battle fires: Foreign minister
Greece fires claim first deaths as Turkey under pressure
World
Greece fires claim first deaths as Turkey under pressure

Britain says: we cannot evacuate unaccompanied children from Afghanistan

Britain says: we cannot evacuate unaccompanied children from Afghanistan
Updated 19 August 2021
Reuters

Britain says: we cannot evacuate unaccompanied children from Afghanistan

Britain says: we cannot evacuate unaccompanied children from Afghanistan
  • Wallace said British soldiers at the airport were facing a difficult situation given the desperation of some Afghans to leave
Updated 19 August 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Britain is unable to evacuate unaccompanied children from Afghanistan, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on Thursday when asked about footage which showed a young child being handed over a wall to Western soldiers at Kabul airport.

The footage, which Reuters was unable to immediately verify, showed a small girl being handed over a wall to British and US soldiers at Kabul airport.

Wallace said the child was passed over the wall as her family was being taken out.

“We can’t just take a minor on their own,” Wallace told Sky News when asked about the footage. “You will find as you see in the footage I think you’re showing now, the child was taken — that will be because the family will be taken as well.”

“It will be the challenge trying to make it through that crowd,” Wallace said. “We are finding other ways of dealing with that but that is what’s happening.”

Wallace said British soldiers at the airport were facing a difficult situation given the desperation of some Afghans to leave.

“It is very very difficult for those soldiers as you’ve seen in your own footage, dealing with some desperate, desperate people, many of whom are just wanting to leave the country,” Wallace said.

“We are starting to invest in third country hubs already so we can process people, if they get out to other countries such as in the region,” the Defense Secretary said.

Wallace said a British presence would stay at Kabul airport as long as US forces continued to run the airport.

“We will stay as long as the United States forces are running that airport,” Wallace said. “The airport is now being run by the United States.”

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan UK United Kingdom

Related

Russia was ready for Taliban’s win due to longtime contacts
World
Russia was ready for Taliban’s win due to longtime contacts
Was Biden handcuffed by Trump’s Taliban deal in Doha?
World
Was Biden handcuffed by Trump’s Taliban deal in Doha?

Russia was ready for Taliban’s win due to longtime contacts

Russia was ready for Taliban’s win due to longtime contacts
Updated 19 August 2021
AP

Russia was ready for Taliban’s win due to longtime contacts

Russia was ready for Taliban’s win due to longtime contacts
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow ‘in no rush’ to recognize Taliban rule
  • The Taliban was added to the Russian list of terrorist organizations in 2003
Updated 19 August 2021
AP

MOSCOW: When the Taliban swept over Afghanistan, Russia was ready for the rapid developments after working methodically for years to lay the groundwork for relations with the group that it still officially considers a terrorist organization.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized this week that Moscow was “in no rush” to recognize the Taliban as the new rulers of Afghanistan, but he added there were “encouraging signals” of their readiness to let other political forces join the government and allow girls into schools.
The Taliban was added to the Russian list of terrorist organizations in 2003, and Moscow has not yet moved to remove the group from the list. Any contact with such groups is punishable under Russian law, but the Foreign Ministry has responded to questions about the seeming contradiction by saying that its exchanges with the Taliban are essential for international efforts to stabilize Afghanistan.
Unlike many other countries, Russia said it wouldn’t evacuate its embassy in Kabul, and its ambassador quickly met with the Taliban for what he described as “constructive” talks after they took over the capital.
The Soviet Union fought a 10-year war in Afghanistan that ended with its troops withdrawing in 1989. Since then, Moscow has made a comeback as an influential power broker in international talks on Afghanistan. It has worked continuously to cultivate ties with the Taliban, hosting their representatives for a series of bilateral and multilateral meetings.
“We have maintained contacts with the Taliban for the last seven years, discussing many issues,” Kremlin envoy on Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said earlier this week. “We saw them as a force that will play a leading role in Afghanistan in the future even if it doesn’t take all power. All those factors, along with guarantees given to us by the Taliban’s top leaders, give us reason for a calm view of the latest developments, although we remain vigilant.”
A month before Taliban militants unleashed their offensive that ended with the seizure of Kabul, their delegation visited Moscow to offer assurances that they wouldn’t threaten the interests of Russia and its ex-Soviet allies in Central Asia — a sign that they consider ties with Russia a priority.
Taliban spokesman Mohammad Sohail Shaheen said during a visit last month to the Russian capital that “we won’t allow anyone to use the Afghan territory to attack Russia or neighboring countries,” noting that “we have very good relations with Russia.”
Russian diplomats say they trust the group’s assurances, noting the Taliban’s focus on fighting the Daesh group, which Moscow sees as the main threat from Afghanistan. Moscow also has hailed the Taliban’s pledge to combat drug trafficking and stem the flow of drugs from Afghanistan via Central Asia.
Russian ambassador to Kabul, Dmitry Zhirnov, praised the Taliban as “reasonable guys” following a “positive and constructive meeting” this week. He added that the Taliban guaranteed the embassy’s security.
“Russian diplomats are doing all they can to consolidate the contacts they have established with the Taliban,” Moscow-based analyst Alexei Makarkin said in a commentary. “Russian representatives cast the Taliban as moderate and responsible, acting as their advocates in the public sphere.”
He argued that the Taliban might not try to project their influence to the ex-Soviet Central Asian nations for now, but that could change later after securing a hold on Afghanistan.
“The Taliban’s leaders will be unlikely to launch an expansion now, but that doesn’t mean that they won’t take such steps in the future,” Makarkin observed, noting that multiple factions inside the Taliban may have varying goals.
Despite the Taliban’s assurances, Russia has held a series of joint war games with its allies in Central Asia in recent weeks to underline its pledge to help them fend off any possible security threats from Afghanistan. The latest of those drills began in Tajikistan this week.
While cultivating contacts with Taliban officials, Russia will be unlikely to move quickly to formally recognize their government, at least not until the group is removed from the United Nations list of terrorist organizations.
“It’s premature to say that we would make any unilateral political steps,” Lavrov said this week.
Kabulov, the Kremlin envoy, emphasized that Moscow’s recognition of the Taliban will hinge on “whether they will govern the country in a responsible way in the near future, and proceeding from that, the Russian leadership will make the necessary conclusions.” He added that Russia would only take the Taliban off its list of terrorist organizations after the UN Security Council decides to remove it from its terror list.
Russian diplomats argued that the US-led campaign in Afghanistan helped change Afghan perceptions of the Soviet invasion and made many local leaders willing to accept Moscow’s mediation.
When Washington went to war with the Taliban after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks for harboring Osama bin Laden and Al-Qaeda, Moscow offered a helping hand, welcoming US bases in the Central Asian nations of the former Soviet Union to support operations in Afghanistan. But as US-Russia relations have grown increasingly strained, Russia grew more critical.
Still, Moscow and Washington have continued to coordinate their diplomatic moves on Afghanistan, and Russian officials have angrily rejected the allegations last year that Moscow paid the Taliban to kill US soldiers.
The Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in December 1979, driven by fears that the US was trying to establish a foothold there after losing Iran to the Islamic Revolution. The Soviet plans for a quick campaign bogged down in fierce resistance by the US-backed guerrillas, known as mujahedeen, or holy warriors. The Soviet Union lost more than 15,000 troops, according to official count, while estimates of civilian casualties in that period have varied widely, from more than 500,000 up to 2 million.
Many in Russia gloated over the quick collapse of the US-backed Afghan government, pointing out that President Mohammad Najibullah’s communist government held on for three years after the Soviet withdrawal until Moscow’s aid completely halted following the 1991 collapse of the USSR.
“The regime created by the Americans tumbled down even before they left, that’s a principal difference,” Kabulov said, adding that he and others in Russia didn’t expect such a fast meltdown.
Franz Klintsevich, the first deputy head of the defense and security committee in the lower house of Russian parliament, told The Associated Press that the US has left behind huge arsenals of weapons that fell into the Taliban’s hands.
“Who would make such gifts to terrorists after fighting them for 20 years?” said Klintsevich, a veteran of the Soviet war in Afghanistan.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan Russia

Related

Was Biden handcuffed by Trump’s Taliban deal in Doha?
World
Was Biden handcuffed by Trump’s Taliban deal in Doha?
Special Taliban leader, former Afghan president begin crucial talks on new government
World
Taliban leader, former Afghan president begin crucial talks on new government

Latest updates

France adds Morocco and Algeria to list of high-risk COVID-19 countries
France adds Morocco and Algeria to list of high-risk COVID-19 countries
Baidu sees robust demand in $1b bond issue despite China regulatory concerns
Baidu sees robust demand in $1b bond issue despite China regulatory concerns
Ether predicted to bypass Bitcoin within 5 years
Ether predicted to bypass Bitcoin within 5 years
Bombing hits Pakistan Shiite procession, killing at least 3
Bombing hits Pakistan Shiite procession, killing at least 3
Vaccine burgers and Pfizer falafels: The Arab food world rides the COVID-19 bandwagon
The truck intends to shed fears of the vaccine, particularly as Lebanon records a significant rise in cases. (Firas Haidar)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.