Who’s Who: Dr. Fahad S. Al-Ghofaili, president of Riyadh’s Second Health Cluster

Dr. Fahad S. Al-Ghofaili was appointed president of Riyadh’s Second Health Cluster in October 2019.
He is also CEO of King Fahd Medical City, which he became in September 2018, having been made its executive director for medical affairs in March that year, and is also CEO of Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz Medical City.
In March 2020, Al-Ghofaili was entrusted with the responsibility of chairing the Command Control Center, established to battle the outbreak of the coronavirus disease pandemic.
Al-Ghofaili has been a board member of Riyadh’s Third Health Cluster since January 2021.
He worked as the medical director of the King Salman Heart Center at King Fahd Medical City from February 2013 until February 2018, and before then, from December 2011, he served as the chairman of cardiovascular surgery at center.
Along with his administrative duties, Al-Ghofaili maintains his clinical work as a cardiothoracic surgeon, which began at King Fahd Medical City back in 2005.
Al-Ghofaili held the position of task force coordinator for rollout and implementation teams from February 2018 until January 2019.
He has also been an assistant professor of cardiothoracic surgery at King Saud bin Abdul Aziz University for Health Sciences since June 2012.
Al-Ghofaili earned his executive master’s degree in public health administration from the University of Minnesota in the US in 2014.
Prior to that, he was a fellow of the European Society of Cardiology, and earned two fellowships, in cardiac surgery (transplantation and devices) and in thoracic surgery from the University of Ottawa in Canada in 2002 and 2003, having received his residency in cardiac surgery from the university in 2001.
Before that, he completed his residency in general surgery from the Security Forces Hospital in Riyadh in 1995 and his doctor of medicine degree from King Saud University in 1992.
Saudi philanthropist offers hope to orphans in Africa
Ali Al-Ghamdi — dubbed ‘Father of the Orphans’ — looks after 10,600 children, 20 orphanages
Updated 22 August 2021
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: There are no easy answers to the unfortunate situation facing so many orphans living in poverty in Africa, but a Saudi man is doing what he can to make the lives of those less fortunate a little better.
Ali Al-Ghamdi, dubbed the “Father of the Orphans” by grateful families and villagers, has devoted most of his life to the welfare of poor orphans and directed his energies toward offering children a brighter future.
The 56-year-old philanthropist has a small office in Uganda and currently looks after almost 10,600 children and 7,400 families as well as 20 orphanages, five schools, a hospital and a clinic across several countries on the continent.
I do not want anything in return. All I want is to make those orphans happy.
Ali Al-Ghamdi
Al-Ghamdi was born in Al-Bahah but grew up in Jeddah in far from privileged surroundings. In 2001, he chose to dedicate his life to philanthropy, focusing on children of all races, colors and religious backgrounds.
He began working to support the needs of African orphans and spoke out about their suffering, especially the problems facing young children.
Al-Ghamdi told Arab News that he was inspired by the late Kuwaiti philanthropist Abdul Rahman Al-Sumait to adopt a life working for those less fortunate.
After returning to the Kingdom this week to spend time with family, he said: “Despite the COVID-19 situation in Africa, we have not stopped working. Due to the pandemic, there is famine and death from starvation, an issue the region was suffering from already. But with the spread of the virus, life has been disrupted even further.”
He added: “We have continued our efforts helping and supporting the children and families, but for now we’re focused on food and medicine. We have been able to provide a substantial quantity of food and a good percentage of malaria medicine to those in need.”
Al-Ghamdi said that he embarked on a life of charity after learning about the problems facing young children isolated from society in orphanages.
“I started to gather information about the culture and care for orphans. After I gained what I needed, I headed to Africa to implement whatever I learned. Why Africa? Because of poverty, epidemics and disasters.”
Al-Ghamdi said that he cannot rest seeing the suffering of others and feels obliged to help in whatever way he can, putting his care into action not only financially but also physically by arranging for supplies, building schools and medical centers, cooking, cleaning and teaching moral values.
“I do not want anything in return. All I want is to make those orphans happy,” he said.
Al-Ghamdi added that his wife is always by his side to support him whenever his spirits are low. The couple were unable to have children for 13 years, but now he is the proud father of four children, a boy and three girls.
After years of effort and struggle, Al-Ghamdi’s work slowly gained public attention, and people began recognizing his efforts.
In 2018, he received the Shining World Compassion Award, worth $30,000. Two years later, he received more than $272,000 from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, UAE vice president and prime minister, and the ruler of Dubai, during the third edition of the Arab Hope Makers awards ceremony for sponsoring orphans across Africa without external financial support.
Al-Ghamdi spends any money he receives from awards helping those in need. Many of the orphans he has helped have gone on to enjoy successful careers as lawyers and doctors, for example.
“We helped prepare them for school, and we gave them the support they needed so they would feel equal to their peers in school.”
Some who have benefited from his lifelong campaign to empower the disadvantaged are now grown-ups and beacons of hope. Ugandan orphans Hassan and Sharifah, who grew up in Al-Ghamdi’s care, studied medicine at Makerere University in Uganda and graduated in June 2021.
Al-Ghamdi told Arab News that he has never regretted his chosen life, although there are difficult moments.
“When I walk in the street, markets or malls, many people gather and ask for help or take pictures with me, and I wouldn’t say I like that. But you find yourself forced to answer everyone and the day is lost while you are among them,” he said.
Saudi Arabia ranks first in four entrepreneurship indicators
The rankings have been attributed to the efforts and incentives from the country’s leadership to support entrepreneurs, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 22 August 2021
SPA
RIYADH: The Kingdom celebrated World Entrepreneur’s Day 2021 by recording success in four international entrepreneurship indicators.
According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor Index, Saudi Arabia ranked first out of 45 countries in the following categories: Good opportunities to start a business, ease to start a business, business response to the pandemic, and government response to the pandemic.
The National Center for Performance Measurement, which monitors the index, also said that Saudi Arabia ranked second in a further two categories: Individual skills and knowledge, and infrastructure.
It ranked third in the following categories: Ease of access to corporate and business finance, and ease of access to markets and market dynamics. It placed fourth out of the 45 countries for government support for business, and lack of barriers and ease of regulations for market access.
The rankings have been attributed to the efforts and incentives from the country’s leadership to support entrepreneurs, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Efforts from the Ministry of Commerce, led by Majid Al-Qasabi, have also enabled the country to be considered highly in terms of entrepreneurship and doing business.
The center follows up on the Kingdom’s progress and performance through the International Performance Hub, which compares the country’s performance against 217 others. It monitors and follows up on international indicators, while the hub provides an overview of the Kingdom’s performance in 700 key performance indicators under 12 main pillars.
Unvaccinated students considered absent, says Saudi Ministry of Education
Authorities report 409 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths
Updated 22 August 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: With back-to-school instructions sent out to students and parents, the Ministry of Education announced students over 12 years old would be required to have completed their coronavirus disease vaccinations to be admitted back to school grounds.
Minister of Education Hamad Al-Asheikh said: “University students and those of the like who have not completed two doses of the vaccine will not be allowed to attend, and their registration will be suspended. They will be considered absent until the second dose is completed.
“Middle and high school students who have completed two doses are required to attend educational facilities, and those who did not complete the two dose vaccination will be considered absent until the two dose vaccination is completed.”
He added: “We urge our sons and daughters, their parents, teachers, and faculty members to be careful and take the initiative to take the vaccine.”
A total of 409 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom on Saturday, with a total of 541,610 people in Saudi Arabia having contracted the disease.
The Ministry of Health reported 710 new recovered cases, taking the total number of recoveries to 527,899. There are currently only 5,242 active cases, of which 1,162 are critical.
The highest recorded number of infections was in the Riyadh region at 126, followed by Makkah with 66. The rest of the Kingdom’s regions are recording less than 50 cases, with Al-Jouf registering just five on Saturday.
Eleven new deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 8,469.
More than 33.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered at a rate of 96.64 doses per 100 people. Over 61.19 percent of the country’s population have been inoculated with at least one dose.
There were 68,672 PCR tests carried out in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of tests conducted in the Kingdom to more than 26.7 million.
Saudi Tourism Authority summer event draws crowds from Filipino community
The Saudi Tourism Authority launched the Saudi Summer Program on June 24, offering more than 500 packages and tourism experiences through about 250 partners and establishments from the private sector
Updated 21 August 2021
SPA
JEDDAH: The Saudi Tourism Authority launched the Communities Event for the Filipino, Pakistani and Indian diaspora in Jeddah, which hosts theatrical performances across three nights.
It comes as part of the Saudi Summer Program, which covers 11 destinations and will last till the end of September this year.
The event is held at the Equestrian Club on Asfan Road, and aims to attract the governorate’s visitors, citizens and residents throughout three nights.
Filipino night was held on Friday and drew large crowds. It will be followed by Pakistani night on Aug. 27 and Indian night on Sept. 3.
All three events feature theatrical and musical performances, as well as shows with a distinctive and unique character that reflect the spirit of the participating countries. There is also a children’s play area and a variety of fun activities for all family members.
Tourists and visitors wishing to learn more about the event can visit the “Spirit of Saudi Arabia” platform on visitsaudi.com. The site lets users book and buy entry tickets in regular and premium packages.
The Community Event opens from 6 p.m. until midnight. All precautionary measures must be applied, including wearing a mask and adhering to social distancing. The event is dedicated to all age groups, with vaccination mandatory for people older than 12.
The Community Event opens from 6 p.m. until midnight. All precautionary measures must be applied, including wearing a mask and adhering to social distancing. The event is dedicated to all age groups, with vaccination mandatory for people older than 12.
The Saudi Tourism Authority launched the Saudi Summer Program on June 24, offering more than 500 packages and tourism experiences through about 250 partners and establishments from the private sector.
In early August, major events in six cities throughout the Kingdom were launched in cooperation with the National Center for Events. In total, the authority has planned to host more than 300 activity and show events.
WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdallah Al-Mouallimi, on Saturday met his Bulgarian counterpart Lachezara Stoeva, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Issues of common concern were discussed during the meeting, which was held at the Saudi’s mission in New York, in addition discussions about the most important issues at the international level.
The meeting was attended by the director of the Kingdom’s representative office at the UN, Faisal Al-Haqbani.
On Friday, Saudi Arabia signed an agreement to establish diplomatic relations with Lesotho as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and expand the scope of cooperation between the two countries at all levels.
The agreement was signed by Al-Mouallimi and Nukoban Racing Munyani, Lesotho’s permanent representative to the UN.
They said the agreement was in line with strengthening cooperation and ties between both countries in support of international security and peace.