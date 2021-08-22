Israel strikes Gaza after violent protests along border

You are here

Explosions light-up the night sky above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces shell the Palestinian enclave, early on Aug. 22, 2021. (File/AFP)
AP

  • Fighter planes hit “four weapons and storage manufacturing sites” belonging to Gaza’s Hamas
  • Israel and Hamas are bitter enemies that have fought four wars
JERUSALEM: Israel’s military bombed Palestinian militant weapons sites in the Gaza Strip early Sunday in response to a violent demonstration on the perimeter fence that left an Israeli police officer critically injured, the army said.

Saturday’s violence erupted after hundreds of Palestinians took part in a demonstration organized by Gaza’s Hamas rulers to draw attention to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade of the territory. The demonstration grew violent after dozens of people approached the fortified border fence and threw rocks and explosives toward Israeli soldiers from behind a black smoke screen billowing from burning tires.

At least 24 Palestinians, including a 13-year-old, were injured by Israeli gunfire, according to the Gaza health ministry. An Israeli Border Police officer was shot and critically injured.

The army said in a statement that in response to the violent demonstrations, fighter planes hit “four weapons and storage manufacturing sites” belonging to Gaza’s Hamas rulers, and that the military deployed additional troops to the region near the border with the Palestinian enclave. There were no immediate reports of injuries in the airstrikes.

Israel and Hamas are bitter enemies that have fought four wars and countless skirmishes since the Islamic militant group seized control of Gaza in a 2007 coup, a year after winning a Palestinian election.

May’s most recent round of fighting, an 11-day war fought to an inconclusive cease-fire, killed at least 254 people in Gaza, including 67 children and 39 women, according to the Gaza health ministry. Hamas has acknowledged the deaths of 80 militants. Twelve civilians, including two children, were killed in Israel, along with one soldier.

Qatar sets Oct. 2 for first legislative elections

Updated 22 August 2021
Reuters

  • The Council will have legislative authority and approve general state policies and the budget
DUBAI: Qatar's first legislative polls for two-thirds of the advisory Shura Council will be held on Oct. 2, according to a decree issued by Qatar's emir on Sunday and published by his office.
Qataris will elect 30 members of the 45-seat body while Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will continue to appoint the remaining 15 members. The Council will have legislative authority and approve general state policies and the budget.

Tunisian security forces arrest individual plotting president Saied’s assassination: report

Arab News

  • Tunisian president Kais Saied says he does not fear any attempts on his life
DUBAI: Tunisian security forces arrested an individual in a coastal city accused of plotting the assassination of Tunisian president Kais Saied, local newspaper Al-Chourouk reported on Sunday.

The individual, who was identified as a member of the “Lone Wolves” movement, was preparing to target the Tunisian president in a coastal city, a region the president planned on visiting soon.

Saeid in a speech on Friday said he does not fear any assassination attempts on his life.

Investigations have launched into the arrest of the accused individual in the past few hours.

Iraqi prime minister arrives in Kuwait for discussions with political leaders

Updated 22 August 2021
Arab News

  • His visit comes as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation and bilateral relations
DUBAI: Iraqi prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived in Kuwait on Sunday heading a high-ranking government delegation, the media office of the prime minister said in a statement received by state news agency INA.

Al-Kadhimi confirmed his visit comes as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation and bilateral relations with various countries, including Kuwait.

Earlier, the prime minister stressed that discussions with the political leaders in Kuwait are necessary to draw up a regional road map.

The prime minister added that Iraq’s government is committed to hold elections on their scheduled date of Oct. 10 later this year and said it has prepared all the necessary procedures for fair elections.

Three members of pro-Iran group killed by Daesh in Iraq

Updated 22 August 2021
AFP

  • Both the US and Israel fear some Hashd units are under Iranian orders rather than the Iraqi chain of command
BAGHDAD: Three fighters from a pro-Iranian militia were killed in Iraq when Daesh attacked their base near Baghdad, a paramilitary and a security source said.
The men belonged to the Noujaba Movement, a part of the Hashd Al-Shaabi coalition of Shiite militias that mostly back Iran.
Both sources said they were killed in an attack by Daesh on their base in Tarmiya, north of Baghdad, with seven more fighters wounded.
Formed in 2014 to back the Iraqi army in its fight against Daesh militants, the Hashd at the time controlled large swathes of the country but have since been integrated into the armed forces.

In recent months, the anti-American movement has hailed attacks on US interests in Iraq, without claiming responsibility.
Both the US and Israel fear some Hashd units are under Iranian orders rather than the Iraqi chain of command.
Some Daesh cells have remained active even after Iraq declared the jihadist group defeated in 2017, especially in the Tarmiya region and the deserts of northern Iraq.
They have attacked Iraqi security forces as well as the Hashd and other Shiites.
Last month, Daesh claimed responsibility for an attack that killed 30 people at a market in the densely populated Sadr City area of Baghdad.

3 radio stations and TV channel suspend broadcasting amid Lebanon fuel crisis

Updated 22 August 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Transport costs eating up 20-25 percent of a worker’s monthly salary, says research firm
BEIRUT: Three radio stations and a TV channel in Lebanon have been forced to temporarily suspend broadcasting due to the country’s fuel crisis, with a government minister saying she had requested support for media outlets but to no avail.

Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad said: “Even Radio Liban, which speaks on behalf of the state, stops broadcasting whenever the electricity is cut off from the transmission centers spread across all Lebanese territories, and the government-owned Télé Liban (TL) will gradually stop broadcasting. The TL administration said that broadcast is being suspended between midnight and seven in the morning in order to save on fuel.”
She added that she had “sent letters to the minister of energy and the army commander, requesting support for official and private media institutions, but neither responded.”
Radio Sawt El-Shaab, which is not affiliated with any political party,  announced on Friday evening that it would temporarily suspend its programs due to the fuel crisis and because its guests could not reach its headquarters in Beirut.
Radio Al-Sharq and Future TV, both of which are affiliated with the Future Movement political party, also suspended broadcasting.
Radio Al-Sharq’s director, Kamal Richa, told Arab News: “The radio station, which was established in 1994, has never stopped broadcasting. But we had to turn off our generators due to the shortage of diesel, and the broadcasting stopped a few days ago.”
Both outlets are owned by former Prime Minister Saad Hariri. They faced a severe financial crisis years ago that led to a large number of employees being laid off and TV content being limited to shows from the archive, while 22 employees remain at the radio station.
Richa added: “The radio administration secured on Saturday a quantity of diesel and informed us that we can resume broadcasting on Sunday, starting at seven in the morning. However, we might have to stop broadcasting again, as nothing is guaranteed in Lebanon.”
On Tuesday, Lebanese Army Command announced that “a three-day crackdown” carried out by units in various regions had resulted in the seizure of 4,392,725 liters of gasoline and 221,140 liters of diesel that had been stored for smuggling or for sale, either on the black market or at high prices after fuel subsidies were lifted. 
“The owners of these quantities were obliged to either sell them at the subsidized price or they would be seized and given to hospitals, bakeries, and private generators that have stopped working or are about to stop,” it said.
The Audio-Visual Media Workers Syndicate appealed to Abdel Samad “to seek with those concerned to find a special mechanism that allows workers to obtain gasoline, to facilitate the task of media professionals.”

The minister said: “I seek to give priority to the media after the health sector, as we did in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. But the crisis is too severe this time.”
Information International, a research firm in Beirut, said the lack of fuel and resorting to the black market or queuing for hours at stations had led to “a significant increase” in the cost of transport.

“It now costs 25 to 50 percent of the value of the worker’s monthly salary, depending on the distance between their residence and their workplace.”

A week ago, the percentage of employees and even military personnel who were able to make it to work decreased because of the fuel shortage. Darkness prevails in residential neighborhoods because of severe electricity rationing.

A source in the Ministry of Finance told Arab News: “Attempts are being made to maintain some subsidies, despite the parliament’s refusal to allow the Central Bank to use the mandatory reserve to subsidize fuel.

“There is a tendency to determine the pricing of fuel based on the rate of LBP8,000 to the dollar, instead of LBP3,900. This means (a 20-liter canister of) gasoline would cost approximately LBP150,000, provided that the Lebanese state bears the price difference between this price and the one based on the Central Bank’s Sayrafa platform rate of LBP16,000 to the dollar, i.e. an additional LBP8,000.

“This requires exceptional approval and a decree signed by the Ministry of Finance, the prime minister and the president. The cost of subsidies shall be covered by an advance to the Ministry of Finance, allocated in the 2022 budget. If this solution is achieved — despite the difficulties — quantities of fuel could be introduced by mid-next week, although it incurs more debts to the state.”

