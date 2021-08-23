You are here

  • Home
  • Booster COVID-19 shots should be delayed – WHO director-general
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Booster COVID-19 shots should be delayed – WHO director-general

Booster COVID-19 shots should be delayed – WHO director-general
The WHO said last week current data does not indicate that COVID-19 booster shots are needed. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vqb25

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Booster COVID-19 shots should be delayed – WHO director-general

Booster COVID-19 shots should be delayed – WHO director-general
  • Priority should be given to raising vaccination rates in countries where only 1 percent or 2 percent of the population has been inoculated
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

BUDAPEST: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that COVID-19 booster shots should be delayed as priority should be given to raising vaccination rates in countries where only 1 percent or 2 percent of the population has been inoculated.
If vaccination rates are not raised globally, stronger variants of the coronavirus could develop and vaccines intended as booster shots should be donated to countries where people have not received their first or second doses, he said during a visit to Budapest.
“In addition, there is a debate about whether booster shots are effective at all,” Ghebreyesus told a news conference with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.
Those whose immune system is compromised should get a booster shot, though they represent only small percentage of the population, he added.
The WHO said last week current data does not indicate that COVID-19 booster shots are needed and that the most vulnerable people worldwide should be fully vaccinated before high-income countries deploy a top-up.
The Unites States announced last week it plans to make COVID-19 vaccine booster shots widely available starting on Sept. 20 as infections rise from the coronavirus Delta variant.
Hungary has already started widely distributing booster shots, with anyone eligible four months after they received their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

UAE expands provision of COVID-19 booster shots
Middle-East
UAE expands provision of COVID-19 booster shots
WHO slams wealthy nations’ rush toward Covid vaccine boosters
World
WHO slams wealthy nations’ rush toward Covid vaccine boosters

Russia says it detained a Ukrainian spy trying to steal arms secrets

Russia says it detained a Ukrainian spy trying to steal arms secrets
Updated 35 min 47 sec ago
Reuter

Russia says it detained a Ukrainian spy trying to steal arms secrets

Russia says it detained a Ukrainian spy trying to steal arms secrets
  • Relations between Kyiv and Moscow plummeted after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014
Updated 35 min 47 sec ago
Reuter

MOSCOW: Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday it had detained a Ukrainian man caught “red-handed” trying to steal state secrets about its small arms industry in Tula, a town that hosts a military weapons factory.
The FSB said that a criminal espionage case had been opened into the Ukrainian citizen, whom it did not name. It said he had been working for the Ukrainian intelligence services.
The Ukrainian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The FSB said that the alleged spy had tried to recruit workers at Tula’s weapons factory as informers. The plant, located around 170 km (105 miles) south of Moscow, produces guided missiles as well as advanced automatic and sniper rifles for military use according to its website.
The FSB said the man had been trying to obtain state secrets regarding the latest types of guns and related secret technical documents as well as wepaons under development.
Relations between Kyiv and Moscow plummeted after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backed a pro-Russian separatist rebellion in eastern Ukraine.
Kyiv estimates that 14,000 people have been killed in the conflict in Donbass, eastern Ukraine, since 2014.

Topics: Russia

Related

Russia, Turkey close to signing new S-400 missile contract – Ifax
Middle-East
Russia, Turkey close to signing new S-400 missile contract – Ifax
Special Flights carrying Russian tourists to Egypt to be increased
Middle-East
Flights carrying Russian tourists to Egypt to be increased

Philippines reports record coronavirus cases as Delta variant spreads

Philippines reports record coronavirus cases as Delta variant spreads
Updated 43 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

Philippines reports record coronavirus cases as Delta variant spreads

Philippines reports record coronavirus cases as Delta variant spreads
  • Large numbers of Delta variant cases for which the source could not be traced had been detected in the capital region and nearby provinces
Updated 43 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines health ministry reported a record 18,332 COVID-19 infections on Monday and for the first time acknowledged community transmission of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus in its capital region.
The region, an urban sprawl containing the capital, Manila, and 16 cities home to more than 13 million people, had been subject to strict lockdown measures which were relaxed for 10 days from Aug. 21 to allow more businesses to operate.
“Widespread lockdown or restrictions are no longer effective in the country,” health ministry spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire told a regular news conference on Monday. “It would be more effective if restrictions were loosened a bit and if lockdowns were more targeted.”
Large numbers of Delta variant cases for which the source could not be traced had been detected in the capital region and nearby provinces, the health ministry said in a separate statement.
Authorities have for several weeks attributed the current rise in cases to the Delta variant, but genome sequencing capacity in the Philippines is limited, with only a few thousand samples processed weekly.
On Monday, the country’s genome center said it had detected an additional 466 Delta variant cases, bringing the number of people confirmed to be carrying the variant to 1,273.
The Philippines has recorded a total of 1.86 million COVID-19 cases, the statement said, a fifth of which were detected over the last 40 days. Nearly 32,000 people in the Philippines have died with COVID-19, according to official data.
The number of active cases in the country increased to a four-month high of 130,350, the statement added. Of those recently tested, one in four tested positive, it said.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus

Related

Philippines records second-highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases
World
Philippines records second-highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases
Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries
World
Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries

Bahrain national carrier, Gulf Air in Afghanistan evacuation first

Bahrain national carrier, Gulf Air in Afghanistan evacuation first
Updated 40 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain national carrier, Gulf Air in Afghanistan evacuation first

Bahrain national carrier, Gulf Air in Afghanistan evacuation first
  • The aircraft, owned by the Bahraini national carrier, was taking part in the ongoing Afghanistan mass evacuation
Updated 40 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A Gulf Air flight has touched down in the US, carrying evacuees from Afghanistan, Bahrain News Agency reported Monday.

The aircraft, owned by the Bahraini national carrier, was taking part in the ongoing Afghanistan mass evacuation that has been ongoing since the Taliban seized power of Kabul on Sunday, Aug 15.

Gulf Air's participation made it the first commercial company in the world to arrive in the US as part of the evacuation, the report added.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Taliban Afghanistan

Related

OIC offers to help Afghanistan peace, facilitate evacuations video
Saudi Arabia
OIC offers to help Afghanistan peace, facilitate evacuations
Just like the movies: Filipino expat worker describes flight from tumult in Afghanistan
World
Just like the movies: Filipino expat worker describes flight from tumult in Afghanistan

Indonesian ex-minister jailed for 12 years in virus graft case

Indonesian ex-minister jailed for 12 years in virus graft case
Updated 23 August 2021
AFP

Indonesian ex-minister jailed for 12 years in virus graft case

Indonesian ex-minister jailed for 12 years in virus graft case
  • President Joko Widodo vowed not to protect corrupt officials in the wake of Batubara’s arrest and described the stolen funds as “the people’s money"
Updated 23 August 2021
AFP

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s ex-social affairs minister was jailed for 12 years on Monday after being convicted of taking $1.2 million in bribes linked to food aid for poor families hit by the coronavirus pandemic.
A Jakarta court handed out the stiff sentence to Juliari Batubara following his December arrest and a sting operation that turned up suitcases, backpacks and envelopes stuffed with cash.
“The court sentences the defendant to 12 years in prison and orders him to pay 500 million rupiah ($35,000) in fines or serve six more months in prison,” presiding judge Muhammad Damis told the hearing, which was held virtually for virus safety reasons.
The former politician was also ordered to pay the equivalent of about $1 million in restitution, or face an additional two years in prison, the court said.
Batubara would take cash from two contractors hired to supply basic food packages for Indonesians hit hard by the health crisis, the court heard earlier.
President Joko Widodo vowed not to protect corrupt officials in the wake of Batubara’s arrest and described the stolen funds as “the people’s money.”
Graft remains a big problem in Indonesia, where politicians are widely seen as among the most corrupt.
The country’s anti-corruption agency has arrested scores of public officials in recent years, including ex-fisheries minister Edhy Prabowo who last month was jailed for five years in a graft case linked to baby lobster exports.
The Southeast Asian nation is among countries worst hit by Covid-19 with nearly four million confirmed infections and more than 126,000 deaths, although the official tally is widely thought to be a severe undercount due to low testing and patchy data collection.

Topics: Indonesia

Related

Special Indonesia begins inoculating tribal communities
World
Indonesia begins inoculating tribal communities

UK’s Johnson to push Biden for Afghan deadline extension

UK’s Johnson to push Biden for Afghan deadline extension
Updated 23 August 2021
Reuters

UK’s Johnson to push Biden for Afghan deadline extension

UK’s Johnson to push Biden for Afghan deadline extension
  • Johnson will host a virtual meeting of leaders from the G7 group of advanced economies on Tuesday
  • The British government is also seeking new sanctions against the Taliban
Updated 23 August 2021
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask US President Joe Biden to extend the evacuation deadline from Afghanistan when Group of Seven leaders discuss the crisis on Tuesday, two UK ministers said.
James Heappey, minister for the armed forces, and James Cleverly, a foreign office minister, said Britain was pushing for the deadline to be pushed beyond Aug. 31 to increase the number of people it can help who want to flee the Taliban.
Heappey told Sky News around 4,000 people who were eligible to come to the United Kingdom were still in Afghanistan and the government wanted to evacuate thousands more if it could.
“The thing that I think we've all learnt over the last week or so is that the timelines around which we plan are not always completely in our own control,” Cleverly told the BBC late on Sunday. “Now obviously the more time that we've got, the more people we can evacuate and that's what we're pushing for.”
The Taliban seemed to be cooperating but Britain could not rely on that support lasting indefinitely, he said.
“So we are prioritising getting as many people out as quickly as possible. If we can buy more time that is great but I think that we shouldn't be relying on the fact that we will get more time to do this,” Cleverly said.
Johnson will host a virtual meeting of leaders from the G7 group of advanced economies on Tuesday.
The British government is also seeking new sanctions against the Taliban.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul

Related

Taliban inherit untapped $1 trillion trove of minerals
Business & Economy
Taliban inherit untapped $1 trillion trove of minerals
7 more dead in Kabul airport mayhem as thousands try to flee Afghanistan
World
7 more dead in Kabul airport mayhem as thousands try to flee Afghanistan

Latest updates

Booster COVID-19 shots should be delayed – WHO director-general
Booster COVID-19 shots should be delayed – WHO director-general
Saudi Arabia leads region with surge in sporting investment
Saudi Arabia leads region with surge in sporting investment
US singer Jennifer Hudson wears Saudi label Ashi Studio for new shoot 
US singer Jennifer Hudson wears Saudi label Ashi Studio for new shoot 
Russia says it detained a Ukrainian spy trying to steal arms secrets
Russia says it detained a Ukrainian spy trying to steal arms secrets
Philippines reports record coronavirus cases as Delta variant spreads
Philippines reports record coronavirus cases as Delta variant spreads

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.