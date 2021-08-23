Majority of Saudi’s move to online; e-commerce boost across ME

You are here

  • Saudi's move to online purchasing increased significantly with around 95 percent of customers in the Kingdom moving to online since pandemic
  • pandemic provided a boost to e-commerce across the region, with a year-on-year growth of 54 percent
New research reveals Saudi's move to online purchasing increased significantly with around 95 percent of customers in the Kingdom moving to online since the start of the pandemic.

Across the Middle East, the pandemic provided a boost to e-commerce across the region, with a year-on-year growth of 54 percent, amounting to $12.1 bn in 2020, Sitecore, a corporate global digital platform provider revealed in new research. Electronics and retail accounted for over 42 percent of this.

In a warning to brands and providers to ensure a smooth and efficient online experience the survey showed that the overwhelming majority of Saudi users would cease using a site or move away if the experience was poor.

The research, conducted by YouGov MENA of IT decision-makers, across 12 countries in the GCC, found 90 percent would choose an alternative site if the experience was poor and another 89 percent revealed that their customers had less patience with slow or poorly performing sites. 

"With 95 percent of Saudi Arabia customers being digital converts to e-commerce, the country is seeing a rapid transition from bricks and mortar stores to hybrid and e-commerce models,” said Mohammed Alkhotani, Area Vice President – Middle East and Africa, Sitecore. “Millennials and Generation Z customers have quickly shifted their significant spending power online. Pressure will continue to mount on retailers until they can deliver an experience that delights.”

He added that brand loyalty was a thing of the past and customers' focus was more on how good an online experience they were likely to have. 

The majority of respondents, 55 percent, ranked an online app or website that works well on mobile devices as among their top three choices.

Also scoring highly in the top three choices were brands remembering customers’ shopping history and preferences, 37 percent, with the same also saying the ability to order by voice command, smart watch, or smart speaker was important and knowing the name during login or customer service. 

 

 

Saudi Arabia leads region with surge in sporting investment

Saudi Arabia leads region with surge in sporting investment
  • Sector’s value will soar to SR18 billion by 2030, ministry figures reveal
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has staked its position as the leading force behind the growth of the Middle East’s sports industry, according to a report by the US-Saudi Business Council.
The contribution of sports to Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product grew from SR2.4 billion ($640 million) in 2016 to SR6.5 billion in 2019, driven by the Kingdom’s status as the largest and most populous country in the GCC, with more than two-thirds of the population under 35, along with its Vision 2030 commitment to develop sports as a key non-oil industry.
That figure is expected to grow to SR18 billion by 2030, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Sports.
The latest figures released in 2020 before the pandemic showed participation of Saudi citizens in sports rose from 13 percent to 20 percent following the launch of the Quality of Life program, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GAStat).
The government aims to raise this to 40 percent by 2030 through investment in sporting facilities, expansion of women’s and children’s sports education and training, and raising the national profile of Saudi Arabia as a sporting destination.
Saudi Vision 2030 has opened new opportunities in the sports industry for local and international firms as part of efforts to boost Saudi youth participation in sports, utilize the private sector to address infrastructure and knowledge gaps, and pursue a national reputation for leadership in sports.
The Kingdom currently has SR11 billion of major sports projects planned or under construction. These include mega-projects such as NEOM, Qiddiya, AMAALA, AlUla, and the Riyadh City project as well as municipal projects that include a new motor park at King Abdullah Economic City and construction of new recreational and university fitness facilities.
These projects employ a range of companies, including local construction firms, international design and consulting firms, international EPC firms, and leading sports bodies with specific domain knowledge.
“Most of the economic benefits will flow to Saudi companies, which do the majority of business associated with sports in the Kingdom. This includes construction, facilities management and project logistics. However, foreign companies and associations are actively partnering with Saudi firms to elevate specific sports domains,” said Albara’a Alwazir, director of economic research at the US-Saudi Business Council.
“Saudi Arabia’s mega-project pipeline will continue to provide numerous projects and job opportunities for sports infrastructure. As talent identification and development programs become more established, demand for sporting goods, facilities and international investment will increase. Large developments such as Qiddiya and the Riyadh Sports Boulevard are expected to produce tens of thousands of jobs during construction, and also provide permanent job opportunities in sports and tourism for Saudi nationals.”
Women’s sports, in particular, represent a significant economic opportunity for local and international firms to address a growing and underdeveloped market segment. The sports ministry estimates that female participation in sports has increased by nearly 150 percent in the past five years. According to a 2019 GAStat survey, 10 percent of men who did not take part in sports cited lack of facilities as a reason compared with 25 percent of women, highlighting a market opportunity for sports and fitness companies.
Saudi Arabia also launched a SR15 billion Tourism Development Fund in June 2020 to develop the sector in collaboration with private and investment banks. With tourism envisioned as a new pillar of the Kingdom’s non-oil economy, sports tourism will be a key element of this strategy from smaller scale amenity development to multibillion-dollar mega-projects.
Since 2016, the Kingdom has actively bid to host major international sporting events and sought to attract international investment by developing venues for sports that are popular with Saudi audiences. Soccer, boxing and wrestling are particularly popular with Saudi audiences and have been among the top international events held in Saudi Arabia.
The Kingdom is expected to continue pursuing opportunities to host sporting events as well as sports that cater to the natural advantages of the Saudi landscape such as desert sports in AlUla and water sports at NEOM and the Red Sea project.
While Saudi Arabia holds high ambitions for its competitiveness in professional sports under Vision 2030, recreational and tourism-related sports represent a broader array of activities and a sustainable market opportunity to build a new pillar of the country’s non-oil economy.

Virtual hearings help DIFC courts handle rise in claims

Virtual hearings help DIFC courts handle rise in claims
  • A rapid transition to remote hearings helped Dubai International Financial Center courts handle a significant year-on-year increase in claims
  • All hearings now take place via digital platforms, giving court users greater choice and flexibility
Dubai: A rapid transition to remote hearings helped Dubai International Financial Center courts handle a significant year-on-year increase in claims filed with the English-language common law jurisdiction, figures released on Monday show.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the courts have launched remote hearings and digital capabilities. All hearings now take place via digital platforms, giving court users greater choice and flexibility as well as more expedient access to justice.

The shift to digital remote hearings follows a June 2021 directive by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai, with the Ministry of Justice instructed to hold 80 percent of litigation sessions virtually before the end of 2021.

Figures released on Monday show the volume of cases in the main Court of First Instance increased by 11 percent in 2021 over the same period in 2020. The value of cases across the CFI in the same period totalled AED 2.8 billion ($760 million), an increase of 27 percent year-on-year, with an average case value of AED 56.9 million.

Cases within the Arbitration Division under the CFI also recorded an increase of 36 percent in 2021. The total value of claims across all divisions amounted to AED 3.4 billion.

Cases brought before the CFI covered sectors including banking and finance, construction, real estate and manufacturing, while disputes related to breach of contract, outstanding payments, wills and probate, and employment.

There was also a noticeable number of “opt-in” cases for the first six months of 2021, with 50 percent of claims originating from parties electing to use the DIFC courts to resolve disputes.

The total value of enforcement claims filed amounted to AED 568 million for the first half of 2021, an increase of 198 percent year-on-year. The total number of claims rose by 8 percent compared with the first six months of 2020.

Greater awareness and innovative use of technology, including the region’s first “Smart SCT” virtual court, has led to more than 64 percent of claims registered coming from parties selecting the SCT as their preferred method for resolution.

DIFC Courts Chief Justice Zaki Azmi said: “The growing maturity of the DIFC courts is now reflected in the increased awareness of, and trust in, our ability to not only offer world-class access to court services, but also to ensure the highest standard of judicial expertise and oversight.”

He added: “We continue our drive toward full digital transformation and equipping our court users with the most advanced tools, creating legal security and certainty for businesses in an era of technological disruption.

 

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May
  • Bitcoin is still for now a long way off its record just below $65,000 that it achieved in April
HONG KONG: Bitcoin broke back above $50,000 on Monday for the first time in three months as investors piled back into the cryptocurrency on bargain-buying.
The unit climbed around two percent to $50,249.15, its highest since mid-May, when it began tumbling on a range of issues including China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies and Tesla boss Elon Musk’s decision to stop accepting it on concerns about the environmental impact of mining.
The electric car giant has since indicated its support for bitcoin, while several other high-profile investors including Twitter founder Jack Dorsey have also flagged their interest.
It has now risen more than 70 percent from the six-month lows below $29,000 touched in June, and speculation is swirling that it could begin its push toward $100,000.
Rick Bensignor, at Bensignor Investment Strategies, said Monday that it was “getting nearer the higher end of what I expect as a new trading range in the low-$40,000s to low-$50,000s.”
Bitcoin is still for now a long way off its record just below $65,000 that it achieved in April.

Cryptocurrency prices continue to decline as Bitcoin hash rate jumps

Cryptocurrency prices continue to decline as Bitcoin hash rate jumps
  • While the price of Bitcoin has surged 53% over the past month, hash power that secures the network has increased by 110%
RIYADH: While the cryptocurrency continues to decline, Bitcoin hash rate has jumped to a higher level than last month.

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded lower on Sunday, falling by 1.19 percent to $48,534.81 at 5:51 p.m. Riyadh time while Ether, the second most-traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,196.33, down by 1.55 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

The 30-day stats show that the Bitcoin hash rate has jumped much higher since the Bitcoin price surged over the past month. While the price of Bitcoin has surged 53 percent over the past month, the hash power that secures the network has increased by 110 percent.

Meanwhile, the mandatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows that Blackrock, the world's largest asset manager with $9 trillion in assets, has acquired significant stakes in two miners, 6.71 percent in Marathon Digital Holdings and 6.61 percent in Riot Blockchain.

The statement comes after Fidelity Group recently revealed that it has acquired similarly large stakes in bitcoin miners. The PA-based Vanguard Group of Valley Forge is also currently the largest shareholder in Marathon Digital and Riot Blockchain with BlackRock in the lead after the latest deposit was revealed, Forbes reported.

European derivatives exchange Eurex, owned by Deutsche Boerse, has said it will launch bitcoin to establish Europe’s first regulated bitcoin-linked derivatives market, Eurex reports.

The contracts will be launched on Sept. 13 and will be based on the BTCetc Bitcoin Exchange listed on the Frankfurt Crypto Exchange with the symbol BTCE. According to the company, BTCE has been one of the most-traded contracts on Xetra since its launch in June 2020, CoinDesk reported

The derivative will also allow access to the bitcoin price in a centralized and regulated liquidation trading environment. “There is significant demand from institutional investors to gain bitcoin exposure in a secure and regulated environment,” said Randolf Roth, a member of Eurex’s executive board.

The regulatory filing said the $164 million Neuberger Berman Commodity Fund may invest up to 5 percent of bitcoin assets in bitcoin futures and ETFs.

The fund received initial approval. While some ETFs are now whitelisted for the fund, they are still unable to invest directly in digital assets, likely due to regulatory concerns. It is also seriously looking forward to crypto investments if it is not already involved in its green-lighted products, CoinDesk reported

AdvisorShares, an investment management firm that offers a range of themed ETFs, has also submitted an application to the SEC for a Bitcoin Futures Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). The AdvisorShares Managed Bitcoin ETF will invest “all or most of its assets in exchange-traded bitcoin futures” and collateral, according to the filing.

About 85,000 merchants in Switzerland can now offer customers the option to pay with cryptocurrency after a collaboration between Bitcoin Suisse and Worldline as the two companies officially launched the new service after a pilot program. ‫ 

“This move proves once again that Switzerland is a pioneer in collaborative innovation and a leader in the crypto and blockchain industry,” Bitcoin News quoted Mark Schlub, CEO of Worldline Switzerland, as saying.

Saudi SMEs get 3-year exemption from commerce fees

Saudi SMEs get 3-year exemption from commerce fees
  • The initiative aims to support and reduce the startup cost of business
RIYADH: Startup costs for commerce fees register decreased by 96 percent for companies and from 33 percent to 75 percent for enterprises for the first five years.
Saudi Arabia will exempt small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from commerce fees register for three years as the country plans to boost the number of startups in the economy.
According to the ministry of commerce, exemption will be granted to those wishing to issue a new trade register from the financial equivalent for 3-years and reduction for subsequent years, according to the Ministry of Commerce
Fees will start in the fourth and fifth year, but at a reduced rate of SR500 ($133) for entrepreneurs and SR200 for entrepreneurs with a capital of less than SR375,000 and whose employees do not exceed 5.
This initiative came to support and reduce the startup cost of business for both entrepreneurs and SMEs, and this exemption will save SMEs substantial amounts of money.

