Oman to allow entry to COVID-19 vaccine certificate holders

CAIRO: Oman will allow anyone holding a COVID-19 vaccine certificate to travel to the country from Sept. 1, the civil aviation authority said on Twitter on Monday.
The authority said it had dropped a list of countries from which arrivals were banned due to the pandemic.
