Oman to allow entry to COVID-19 vaccine certificate holders

US offers $5 mln reward for information leading to the capture of 'key' aide to Lebanese Hezbollah

DUBAI: The United States is offering a reward up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of ‘a key leader’ in the Lebanese Hezbollah group for smuggling large amounts of money to the Houthi militia in Yemen.

The multimillion-dollar reward is eligible for anyone who will provide information on Khalil Yusuf Harb, who was described as a close advisor to Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah.

The US Rewards for Justice program said in a post on Twitter that Khalil had supervised many of the militant group’s operations across the Middle East.

Adding that Khalil “has transferred large amounts of money to [Lebanese Hezbollah] allies in Yemen,” in a reference to the Iran-backed Houthi militants.

Last June, the US Treasury sanctioned an Iran-based network for transferring funds for the benefit of the Houthis in Yemen. Washington says that the funds, which amount to tens of millions of dollars, “enables the Houthis’ deplorable attacks threatening civilian and critical infrastructure in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.”