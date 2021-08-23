You are here

  • Home
  • Oman to allow entry to COVID-19 vaccine certificate holders

Oman to allow entry to COVID-19 vaccine certificate holders

Oman to allow entry to COVID-19 vaccine certificate holders
The authority said it had dropped a list of countries from which arrivals were banned due to the pandemic. (File/Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/msfrq

Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

Oman to allow entry to COVID-19 vaccine certificate holders

Oman to allow entry to COVID-19 vaccine certificate holders
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Oman will allow anyone holding a COVID-19 vaccine certificate to travel to the country from Sept. 1, the civil aviation authority said on Twitter on Monday.
The authority said it had dropped a list of countries from which arrivals were banned due to the pandemic.

Topics: Oman Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Booster COVID-19 shots should be delayed – WHO director-general
World
Booster COVID-19 shots should be delayed – WHO director-general
Vietnam deploys troops to enforce COVID-19 lockdown in largest city
World
Vietnam deploys troops to enforce COVID-19 lockdown in largest city

Egypt closes Gaza border amid tensions with Hamas

Egypt closes Gaza border amid tensions with Hamas
Updated 23 August 2021
AP

Egypt closes Gaza border amid tensions with Hamas

Egypt closes Gaza border amid tensions with Hamas
  • First time the Rafah crossing was shuttered during a workday since early this year
  • Move was meant to pressure Hamas because of the ‘differences’ between Cairo and and the militant group
Updated 23 August 2021
AP

CAIRO: Egypt closed its main border crossing point with the Gaza Strip on Monday amid tensions with the territory’s militant Hamas rulers, officials said.
It was the first time the Rafah crossing was shuttered during a workday since early this year. Egyptian authorities had kept it open during the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in May.
According to the Egyptian officials, the closure was connected to Cairo’s efforts to broker a long-term cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. It was not immediately clear how long the closure would last, the officials said.
One of the officials said the move was meant to pressure Hamas because of the “differences” between Cairo and and the militant group over lack of progress in both the Egyptian-led, indirect talks with Israel, and also efforts to reconcile Palestinian factions.
The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters.
The closure came hours after Egypt’s state-run news agency reported that the crossing point was opened on Sunday after its weekly closing down for the Muslim weekend, Friday and Saturday.
Iyad Al-Bozum, a spokesman for the Hamas-run Interior Ministry, said Hamas had been notified of the closure. He said they were in contact with Egyptian authorities to reopen Rafah.
“The closure of the crossing exacerbates the humanitarian crisis inside the Gaza Strip,” he told The Associated Press. “We hope the crossing will return to work as soon as possible.”
Violence erupted on Saturday during a protest organized by Hamas to draw attention to the Israeli-Egyptian blockade of the territory. Scores of Palestinians approached the border fence with Israel, with one of them shooting and wounding an Israeli soldier. At least 24 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli gunfire, two critically.
Egypt has been a key mediator between Israel and Hamas over the years. Egypt’s intelligence chief Abbas Kamel paid a rare visit to Israel last week to discuss the cease-fire deal with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. He invited Bennett to visit Egypt.
Following the May war, Egypt has allowed aid and construction convoys into Gaza to help rebuild houses and infrastructure destroyed during the fighting.

Topics: Egypt Rafah Border Crossing Gaza Palestine

Related

Special Egypt closes Rafah crossing after monitoring violations by Hamas
Middle-East
Egypt closes Rafah crossing after monitoring violations by Hamas
Gaza opens Egypt crossing to returnees despite virus
Middle-East
Gaza opens Egypt crossing to returnees despite virus

US offers $5 mln reward for information leading to the capture of 'key' aide to Lebanese Hezbollah  

US offers $5 mln reward for information leading to the capture of 'key' aide to Lebanese Hezbollah  
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

US offers $5 mln reward for information leading to the capture of 'key' aide to Lebanese Hezbollah  

US offers $5 mln reward for information leading to the capture of 'key' aide to Lebanese Hezbollah  
Updated 23 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The United States is offering a reward up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest of ‘a key leader’ in the Lebanese Hezbollah group for smuggling large amounts of money to the Houthi militia in Yemen.

The multimillion-dollar reward is eligible for anyone who will provide information on Khalil Yusuf Harb, who was described as a close advisor to Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah.

The US Rewards for Justice program said in a post on Twitter that Khalil had supervised many of the militant group’s operations across the Middle East.

Adding that Khalil “has transferred large amounts of money to [Lebanese Hezbollah] allies in Yemen,” in a reference to the Iran-backed Houthi militants. 

Last June, the US Treasury sanctioned an Iran-based network for transferring funds for the benefit of the Houthis in Yemen. Washington says that the funds, which amount to tens of millions of dollars, “enables the Houthis’ deplorable attacks threatening civilian and critical infrastructure in Yemen and Saudi Arabia.”

Topics: US Lebanon Hezbollah Yemen Houthi Iran

Related

Hariri warns of sanctions risk as Hezbollah orders Iranian oil for Lebanon
Middle-East
Hariri warns of sanctions risk as Hezbollah orders Iranian oil for Lebanon
Angry citizens detain Hezbollah MP in Lebanon over deteriorating living conditions
Middle-East
Angry citizens detain Hezbollah MP in Lebanon over deteriorating living conditions

Tehran is ready to ship more fuel to Lebanon if needed, Iranian official says

Tehran is ready to ship more fuel to Lebanon if needed, Iranian official says
Updated 23 August 2021
Reuters

Tehran is ready to ship more fuel to Lebanon if needed, Iranian official says

Tehran is ready to ship more fuel to Lebanon if needed, Iranian official says
  • ‘We sell our oil and its products based on our own decisions and the needs of our friend’
  • Hezbollah said Sunday the first vessel shipping Iranian fuel to Lebanon had already sailed
Updated 23 August 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran said on Monday it is ready to ship more fuel to Lebanon if needed, a day after the leader of Lebanon’s Iran-aligned Hezbollah group said more vessels carrying Iranian fuel would sail soon to help ease the country’s fuel shortage.
“We sell our oil and its products based on our own decisions and the needs of our friend. Iran is ready to send fuel again to Lebanon if needed,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said in an online weekly news conference.
“Certainly we cannot see the suffering of the Lebanese people.”
On Sunday Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah said the first vessel shipping Iranian fuel to Lebanon, which last Thursday the group announced was about to leave Iran, had already sailed.
Last week Iran’s semi-official Nournews news website reported that the fuel shipments to Lebanon were all purchased by a group of Lebanese Shiite businessmen.
“We announce our readiness to sell fuel to the Lebanese government in addition to the fuel purchased by the Lebanese Shiite businessmen, if the Lebanese government is willing,” said Khatibzadeh.
Hezbollah’s foes in Lebanon have warned of dire consequences from the purchase, saying it risked sanctions being imposed on a country whose economy has been in meltdown for nearly two years.
US sanctions on Iran’s oil exports, reimposed in 2018 when then-President Donald Trump exited Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six powers, aim to cut its crude sales to zero.
Hezbollah, founded by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in 1982, has also been targeted by US sanctions.

Topics: Iran Lebanon

Related

Special Concerns grow that Lebanon fuel crisis is leading to ‘industrial and agricultural disaster’
Middle-East
Concerns grow that Lebanon fuel crisis is leading to ‘industrial and agricultural disaster’
Lebanon’s state facilities to suspend operations as fuel crisis worsens
Middle-East
Lebanon’s state facilities to suspend operations as fuel crisis worsens

Russia, Turkey close to signing new S-400 missile contract – Ifax

Russia, Turkey close to signing new S-400 missile contract – Ifax
Updated 45 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

Russia, Turkey close to signing new S-400 missile contract – Ifax

Russia, Turkey close to signing new S-400 missile contract – Ifax
  • Turkey’s initial purchase of S-400s from Russia strained ties with the US and its NATO allies
Updated 45 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia and Turkey are close to signing a new contract to supply Ankara with additional S-400 air defense units in the near future, the Interfax news agency cited the head of Russia’s Rosoboronexport arms exporter as saying on Monday.
Turkey’s initial purchase of S-400s from Russia strained ties with the United States and its NATO allies. Washington sanctioned Ankara and has threatened to impose new sanctions if it buys more major arms systems from Moscow.

Topics: Russia Turkey S-400 S-400 air defense system

Related

Turkey confirms NATO fears over testing of Russian S-400 missile defense system
Middle-East
Turkey confirms NATO fears over testing of Russian S-400 missile defense system
Turkey will not step back on S-400 missile systems despite US sanctions
Middle-East
Turkey will not step back on S-400 missile systems despite US sanctions

Suicide attacker targets checkpoint at Libyan desert town

Burned cars are seen at the site of the headquarters of Libya's Foreign Ministry after suicide attackers hit in Tripoli, Libya December 25, 2018. (REUTERS)
Burned cars are seen at the site of the headquarters of Libya's Foreign Ministry after suicide attackers hit in Tripoli, Libya December 25, 2018. (REUTERS)
Updated 23 August 2021
Reuters

Suicide attacker targets checkpoint at Libyan desert town

Burned cars are seen at the site of the headquarters of Libya's Foreign Ministry after suicide attackers hit in Tripoli, Libya December 25, 2018. (REUTERS)
  • Senussi was sentenced to death in 2015 for his role in the attempted suppression of the 2011 uprising that toppled Qaddafi
Updated 23 August 2021
Reuters

BENGHAZI: A suicide bomber attacked a checkpoint into the Libyan town of Zella on Sunday, killing himself but causing no other casualties, a spokesman for the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), which controls that area, said.
Libya has endured a decade of violence and chaos since the 2011 uprising against Muammar Qaddafi, but there have been only sporadic attacks by militant groups in recent years, mostly in remote desert areas.
Zella is a small oasis town in the desert south of Sirte located near an oilfield of the same name.
LNA spokesman Ahmed Mismari said the attacks bore the hallmark of Daesh.
In a separate development, authorities said mains water was being restored to western Libya after a week-long cut prompted by sabotage threats from loyalists of a jailed Qaddafi-era official.
“The wells and pumps are being switched back on to gradually restore supply,” the authority said on its Facebook page on Saturday. “The crisis is over.”

FASTFACT

Zella is a small oasis town in the Libyan desert south of Sirte located near an oilfield of the same name.

The announcement brought welcome relief to Libyans forced to cope without water as a summer heat wave gripped North Africa.
The water authority is responsible for a huge network of pipelines, dubbed the Great Man-Made River, which was one of the major projects of Qaddafi during his four decades in power.
It brings water from underground aquifers deep in the Sahara desert to settlements on the Mediterranean coast.
Last weekend, the water authority shut down the pipeline network in a bid to contain any damage, after loyalists of Qaddafi’s brother-in-law Abdullah Al-Senussi threatened to sabotage it unless he were released.
Senussi was sentenced to death in 2015 for his role in the attempted suppression of the 2011 uprising that toppled Qaddafi.
He remains in prison in Tripoli.

Topics: Libya

Related

Libya in peace push amid flurry of diplomacy in Cairo
Middle-East
Libya in peace push amid flurry of diplomacy in Cairo
US envoy meets Libyan commander to push for elections
Middle-East
US envoy meets Libyan commander to push for elections

Latest updates

Oman to allow entry to COVID-19 vaccine certificate holders
Oman to allow entry to COVID-19 vaccine certificate holders
Fabio Carille and Nestor El-Maestro early casualties of unforgiving Saudi football landscape
Fabio Carille and Nestor El-Maestro early casualties of unforgiving Saudi football landscape
MAF Revenue falls in H1 as pandemic bites
MAF Revenue falls in H1 as pandemic bites
China halts over 40 IPOs amid regulatory probe
China halts over 40 IPOs amid regulatory probe
Majority of Saudi’s move to online; e-commerce boost across ME
Majority of Saudi’s move to online; e-commerce boost across ME

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.