You are here

  • Home
  • Arab Women’s Cup 2021 set to kick off in Cairo

Arab Women’s Cup 2021 set to kick off in Cairo

Team coaches speak to the press in Cairo ahead of the start of the Arab Women's Cup 2021. (Arriyadiyah)
Team coaches speak to the press in Cairo ahead of the start of the Arab Women's Cup 2021. (Arriyadiyah)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mh8jg

Updated 16 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Arab Women’s Cup 2021 set to kick off in Cairo

Team coaches speak to the press in Cairo ahead of the start of the Arab Women's Cup 2021. (Arriyadiyah)
  • First day of the second edition of the tournament for senior Arab teams will see Egypt take on Sudan and Tunisia face Lebanon
Updated 16 sec ago
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: Egypt and Sudan will kick off the Arab Women's Cup 2021 tonight, with the competition running in Cairo until Sept. 6.

The opening match of the second edition of the competition for senior Arab teams, which is organised by the Union of Arab Football Association, will be followed by a clash between Tunisia and Lebanon.

Group one includes Egypt, Tunisia, Sudan and Lebanon, while the second group includes Jordan, Algeria and Palestine.

The first edition of the Arab Women’s Cup was held in Alexandria, Egypt in 2006, and saw Algeria crowned champions after defeating Morocco 1-0 in the final, while the Qatari capital Doha hosted the 2015 Arab Under 17 Women’s Cup, with Lebanon claiming the title after defeating Djibouti 1-0 in the final.

 

Topics: football soccer Middle East Arab Women's Cup 2021 Cairo Egypt

Related

Jerseys, shorts and socks are often given to players by their clubs, but not hijabs, and this can deter some players from taking part, the Finnish FA said. (Supplied/Finland FA/palloliitto.fi)
Sport
Finland FA partners with Nike to donate hijabs to all female footballers in the country
Palestinian Hanin Abu Mariam, a 21-year-old female referee, poses for a picture after a football match at Faisal Al-Husseini International Stadium in the West Bank city of Al-Ram, north of Jerusalem, on February 11, 2021. (AFP)
Sport
Palestinian female football referee dreams of global career

Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi and Saudi squad come out fighting ahead of Karate 1-Premier League round in Cairo

Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi and Saudi squad come out fighting ahead of Karate 1-Premier League round in Cairo
Updated 24 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi and Saudi squad come out fighting ahead of Karate 1-Premier League round in Cairo

Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi and Saudi squad come out fighting ahead of Karate 1-Premier League round in Cairo
  • Tokyo 2020 silver medalist leads group of 16 athletes in one-week training camp in Riyadh to prepare for Egypt trip
Updated 24 August 2021
Ali Khaled

The Saudi national karate team led by Olympic silver medalist Tarek Hamdi on Monday launched a training camp for the upcoming third round of the 2021 Karate 1-Premier League to be held in Cairo on Sept. 1-5.

The event was initially scheduled to take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, but was changed to the Egyptian capital in late June.

Hamdi, who received a hero’s welcome on his return to Saudi Arabia from Japan after claiming second place in the men’s karate kumite +75kg category, was joined by 15 other members of the squad for the week-long camp in Riyadh.

The athletes chosen by Mounir Afkir, coach of Saudi national team, are: Imad Al-Maliki, Fahad Al-Khathami, Sultan Al-Zahrani, Raef Turkistani, Mohammed Al-Maliki, Badr Al-Otaibi, Faraj Al-Nashiri, Khaled Al-Sheikhi, Sanad Sofiani, Ali Barnawi, Rayan Jabali, Faisal Al-Otaibi, Misfer Asmari, Mansour Mubarak, Azzam Al-Mutairi and Hamdi.

The athletes will take part in two sessions each day, one in the morning and the other in the evening, and will engage in direct combat with each other.

At the end of the week, Afkir and his technical staff will whittle down the list to the eight players who will travel to Cairo.

Topics: karate Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi crown prince congratulates karate Olympic medalist Tarek Hamdi
Sport
Saudi crown prince congratulates karate Olympic medalist Tarek Hamdi
Iran's Sajad Ganjzadeh (R) wears his gold medal in the men's kumite +75kg in the karate competition as he speaks with Saudi Arabia's Tarek Hamdi with his silver medal. (AFP)
Sport
As good as gold! Fans rally behind thwarted Saudi karate star Tarek Hamdi

Tokyo Paralympics to open as Japan battles coronavirus surge

Tokyo Paralympics to open as Japan battles coronavirus surge
Updated 24 August 2021
AFP

Tokyo Paralympics to open as Japan battles coronavirus surge

Tokyo Paralympics to open as Japan battles coronavirus surge
  • For over 4,400 athletes from 162 teams, the Games are a long-awaited moment
  • This year’s Paralympics will feature 22 sports, with badminton and taekwondo appearing for the first time
Updated 24 August 2021
AFP

TOKYO: Tokyo’s Paralympic Games open on Tuesday with athletes hoping to shatter stereotypes and world records despite a year-long pandemic delay and the specter of a new wave of virus cases in Japan.
The ongoing health crisis will hang over every aspect of the Games, with Japan’s Emperor Naruhito declaring the event open before a largely empty stadium as virus rules mean spectators are banned from almost all events.
Still, for over 4,400 athletes from 162 teams, the Games are a long-awaited moment, after the disappointment of the postponement and worries about a potential cancelation.
Among those competing are Germany’s world record-setting long-jumper Markus Rehm, dubbed the ‘Blade Jumper’, and Japan’s wheelchair tennis legend Shingo Kunieda.
China is expected to continue its long-running Paralympic gold medal dominance, but host Japan will be hoping its record 254-strong team can repeat the country’s Olympic gold rush.
On Tuesday afternoon, crowds gathered in parts of Tokyo to watch the Blue Impulse air display team fly over trailing smoke in the blue, red and green colors of the Paralympic symbol.
The run-up to the Games has been fraught, with polling for months showing Japanese were opposed to hosting them this summer.
The mood seemed to shift once the Olympics got under way, with a majority saying they were glad it had gone ahead, but the virus situation in Japan has worsened dramatically in recent weeks.
The country has recorded more than 25,000 daily infections in the past week, and while the death toll remains comparatively small at around 15,500, just 40 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
The opening ceremony will come with Tokyo and 12 other regions under a virus state of emergency that largely limits the opening hours of bars and restaurants and bans them from selling alcohol.
Experts have warned that the measures do not seem to be working and tougher restrictions are needed, with some arguing that going ahead with the Games has undermined government messaging on the virus.
Paralympic athletes will be subject to the same rules as their Olympic counterparts, including daily testing, mandatory mask-wearing and limits on their movement.
Almost all spectators will be barred from venues, though a school program bringing children to some events is going ahead.
International Paralympic Committee chief Andrew Parsons said Monday that banning spectators was “the right decision.”
“My message is turn on the TV and enjoy as much Paralympic Games as you can.”
He has insisted the Games will be held safely, but added that participants “must remain vigilant... We must not be complacent.”
In a sign of the ongoing concerns, New Zealand’s Paralympic team will not participate in the opening ceremony, though organizers said it was the only team opting out.
Olympic organizers have reported 547 cases linked to the Games, mostly among Japan-based employees or contractors, and even before the Paralympic opening ceremony, 151 cases have been detected among participants.
Japan team deputy chief Miki Matheson said that challenging conditions were nothing Paralympians hadn’t experienced before.
“For Paralympians, facing adverse challenges and pursuing what is possible for them is nothing special,” she said.
“Although conditions are tough in the pandemic, it means a lot for them to see what they can do and shine.”
This year’s Paralympics will feature 22 sports, with badminton and taekwondo appearing for the first time.

Topics: Japan Paralympics

Related

Special All you need to know about Saudi Arabia’s participation at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
Sport
All you need to know about Saudi Arabia’s participation at 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games
Saudi delegation for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games presented at special ceremony ahead of mission for medals photos
Sport
Saudi delegation for Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games presented at special ceremony ahead of mission for medals

Nice authorities announce stand closure and arrest after abandoned Marseille game

Nice authorities announce stand closure and arrest after abandoned Marseille game
Updated 23 August 2021
AFP

Nice authorities announce stand closure and arrest after abandoned Marseille game

Nice authorities announce stand closure and arrest after abandoned Marseille game
  • Popular South stand at Allianz Riviera in Nice would be closed after fans threw projectiles
  • Nice supporters invaded the pitch and confronted Marseille's Dimitri Payet
Updated 23 August 2021
AFP

PARIS: Local authorities in Nice on Monday ordered a four-match stand closure and local police arrested a man as investigations continued into the ugly incidents which led to the abandonment of Nice’s weekend Ligue 1 match with Marseille.
The prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes department said the Popular South stand at the Allianz Riviera in Nice would be closed after fans threw projectiles which led to serious incidents on Sunday during the Nice-Marseille fixture.
“In view of the seriousness of the incidents that occurred, and without waiting for the sanctions to be decided by the professional football league (LFP), the prefect of the Alpes-Maritimes has taken the following decisions this evening: closure of the Populaire Sud stand where the incidents occurred for the next four home matches,” wrote prefect Bernard Gonzalez in a statement.
Nice supporters invaded the pitch and confronted Marseille’s Dimitri Payet, who had thrown a bottle lobbed at him back into the crowd. A brawl then broke out involving players and spectators.
A 28-year-old man suspected of attacking a Marseille player was arrested and taken into custody on Monday evening, police and judicial sources told AFP.
The man was presumably a fan of the home team, the Nice prosecutor, Xavier Bonhomme, told AFP.
Earlier his office announced that it had opened several investigations, notably for “throwing projectiles” and “aggravated violence.”
The (LFP) released a short statement saying it had summoned the two clubs to a hearing on Wednesday and “strongly condemned the violence.”
The hosts were leading the Mediterranean derby 1-0 when the game was interrupted in the 75th minute as Payet threw a bottle back into the crowd as team-mates came across to remonstrate with Nice fans behind the goal.
Supporters streamed onto the pitch and a melee began involving players, staff, fans and stewards. Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli had to be restrained by members of his own staff.
The match was halted for over an hour and finally abandoned after Marseille refused to return to the pitch.
In farcical scenes, the Nice players came back out and the referee placed the ball by the corner flag where the game had been stopped, before blowing his whistle.
The league said it aligned itself with local authorities who wanted to restart the game “to guarantee public order.”
The LFP must decide whether to replay the game or award Nice a victory because Marseille refused to return to the pitch.
“The league wanted the match to restart. We decided for the safety of our players, who were attacked during the pitch invasion, not to resume,” said Marseille president Pablo Longoria, adding the referee “was with us” and decided to stop the game.
Nice, meanwhile, blamed Marseille for fanning the flames.
“While nothing can excuse the actions of a few individuals guilty of throwing bottles...there is no doubt that it was the attitude and actions of several members of Olympique de Marseille that saw the incident escalate out of control,” Nice said in a statement.
They claimed one Marseille assistant coach knocked out a supporter who “remains in hospital” and said two Nice players — Justin Kluivert and Jean-Clair Todidbo — were attacked by Marseille security staff.
“One should not overlook the provocative actions of several Marseille players in the first half which only added to tensions around the stadium.”
There were also reports of incidents in the VIP box involving the presidents of the two clubs.
The match was attended by over 32,000 fans with spectators allowed back inside stadiums in France after almost all of last season was played out behind closed doors due to coronavirus restrictions.
Politicians called for punishments to be handed out to those responsible.
Roxana Maracineanu, France’s Minister Delegate in charge of sport, said those guilty should be punished “if we can find them...I think there needs to be punishments for the club in question.”
Christian Estrosi, the center-right mayor of Nice, got involved too, tweeting: “Violence is always intolerable. There must be punishments after (the league) has determined who was responsible.”
“The behavior of some supporters was unspeakable but so was that of the Marseille president in the stands and the coach on the field,” he added.

Topics: Nice Marseille French L1 Dimitri Payet

Related

Probe opened into violence that led to abandonment of Nice-Marseille game
Sport
Probe opened into violence that led to abandonment of Nice-Marseille game
Struggling Marseille loses again as fans turn on players
Sport
Struggling Marseille loses again as fans turn on players

Liverpool prevent Salah from joining Pharaohs

Liverpool prevent Salah from joining Pharaohs
Updated 23 August 2021
AFP

Liverpool prevent Salah from joining Pharaohs

Liverpool prevent Salah from joining Pharaohs
  • The Association was informed by Liverpool of their regret of Mohamed Salah being unable to join the national team in the World Cup qualifiers
  • Egypt and Brazil and are on the UK Government's 'red list'
Updated 23 August 2021
AFP

CAIRO: Egypt’s football association (EFA) said on Monday Liverpool had refused to release Mohamed Salah for the Pharaohs’ upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Angola and Gabon due to UK quarantine regulations.
“The Association was informed by Liverpool of their regret of Mohamed Salah being unable to join the national team in their matches against Angola in Cairo and Gabon in Franceville as part of... the World Cup qualifiers,” the EFA said in a statement posted on its social media.
British media reported earlier that the Reds were also refusing to release Fabinho, Roberto Firmino and Alisson Becker for Brazil’s three upcoming World Cup qualifiers.
Both Egypt and Brazil and are on the UK Government’s ‘red list’.
Egypt’s governing body said the decision by Liverpool was prompted by “mandatory isolation for 10 days” for travelers returning from those countries.
The EFA said it had urged FIFA to waive quarantine restrictions for international players to ease them joining their national squads for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.
In the summer, Liverpool refused to allow star striker Salah to play in the Olympics, where Egypt reached the quarter-finals before losing to eventual gold medallists Brazil.
After their title defense last season was torpedoed by a string of injuries, Liverpool have made a solid start to this campaign, winning both their Premier League games.
Salah, 29, became the first player in English Premier League history to score a goal on the opening weekend of five consecutive seasons.
Hossam Badry, the Pharaohs’ coach, announced last week a list of overseas players unable to join the Egypt squad including Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny and Olympiakos’ Ahmed Hassan.

Topics: Liverpool England Quarantine Mohammad Salah Egypt

Related

Liverpool too good for Norwich on Van Dijk's return
Sport
Liverpool too good for Norwich on Van Dijk's return
Tunisia to impose compulsory quarantine on visitors who have not been fully vaccinated
Middle-East
Tunisia to impose compulsory quarantine on visitors who have not been fully vaccinated

African players in Europe: Mane milestone, Mahrez ends drought

African players in Europe: Mane milestone, Mahrez ends drought
Updated 23 August 2021
AFP

African players in Europe: Mane milestone, Mahrez ends drought

African players in Europe: Mane milestone, Mahrez ends drought
  • Liverpool’s Sadio Mane struck midway through the second half at Anfield
  • Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez ended a goal drought since May by coming off the bench and scoring for Manchester City
Updated 23 August 2021
AFP

PARIS: Sadio Mane scored his 50th English Premier League goal for Liverpool to clinch a 2-0 home win over Burnley at the weekend.
The Senegal star and reigning African Footballer of the Year struck midway through the second half at Anfield to reach the milestone.
Meanwhile, Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez ended a goal drought since May by coming off the bench and scoring for Manchester City in a 5-0 rout of visiting Norwich City.
Mane scored his first goal of the season to seal a win against Burnley. He netted in the 69th minute with a fine finish from just inside the Burnley area after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s deft pass.
Wingman Mahrez put the seal on a five-star display from the champions with a late goal in their hammering of Norwich at the Etihad Stadium. He came on as a 75th-minute replacement for Jack Grealish and nine minutes later beat the Norwich offside trap to finish off Ruben Dias’s long pass.
Arsenal’s Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came off the bench after recovering from coronavirus, but could not stop Chelsea winning 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium. Aubameyang missed Arsenal’s dismal 2-0 loss at Brentford in the opening round after Arsenal’s captain and several team-mates tested positive for Covid-19.
The Central African Republic international Geoffrey Kondogbia of Atletico Madrid was again key to another smothering defensive effort by the Spanish champions as they beat Elche, 1-0 to go top of La Liga. Atletico might have been at home, but they allowed their visitors 60 percent of possession while restricting Elche to two attempts on target. The 28-year-old France-born defensive midfielder played a crucial role. “Great game from Kondogbia,” wrote Madrid sports paper Marca in their live blog.
Ivorian Hamed Traore, who moved to Italy at a young age, sealed Sassuolo’s season-opening 3-2 win at Verona with a stunning curling strike that put the away side two goals ahead with 13 minutes remaining. It was the 10th goal for the club in 67 games for the 21-year-old, who is reportedly on Juventus’ radar.
Ex-Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi of Union Berlin scored his fourth goal in three games in all competitions to seal a Bundesliga point for Union Berlin in a 2-2 draw at Hoffenheim. The 24-year-old Nigerian scored with a volley at the second attempt after his initial shot was parried.
Montpellier’s Algerian forward Andy Delort capped off a superb team performance as Montpellier beat nine-man Lorient 3-1 by opening his account for the season and setting up another. The 2019 African Cup of Nations winner has been linked with a move to Nice and Lyon with interest in the 29-year-old fueled by his 19 goals in 34 games last term and the club captain left the field in tears as he was substituted in the closing minutes.
Meanwhile Guinea’s 19-year-old defender Saidou Sow of Saint-Etienne scored his first goal in senior football to claim a 1-1 draw with champions Lille. Sow has made five appearances for his country since his international debut in October 2020 and is likely to feature heavily for his club this season with just three other center-backs in the squad.

Topics: Liverpool Manchester city Sadio Mane Riyad Mahrez

Related

Chelsea begin Premier League title bid with 3-0 win over Crystal Palace
Sport
Chelsea begin Premier League title bid with 3-0 win over Crystal Palace
Newcomer Brentford opens Premier League by beating Arsenal
Sport
Newcomer Brentford opens Premier League by beating Arsenal

Latest updates

Arab Women’s Cup 2021 set to kick off in Cairo
Team coaches speak to the press in Cairo ahead of the start of the Arab Women's Cup 2021. (Arriyadiyah)
UAE’s daily COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 for the first time this year
UAE’s daily COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 for the first time this year
Key takeaways from WARC’s Future of Strategy 2021 report
This year’s report focuses on the evolving role of marketers in light of the impact of the coronavirus disease pandemic, and the career paths young strategists can choose as they grow. (Supplied/WARC)
Samsung to invest $206bn by 2023 for post-pandemic growth
Samsung to invest $206bn by 2023 for post-pandemic growth
Pandemic pushes 80 million people in developing Asia into extreme poverty: ADB
Pandemic pushes 80 million people in developing Asia into extreme poverty: ADB

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.