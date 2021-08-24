Arab Women’s Cup 2021 set to kick off in Cairo

DUBAI: Egypt and Sudan will kick off the Arab Women's Cup 2021 tonight, with the competition running in Cairo until Sept. 6.
The opening match of the second edition of the competition for senior Arab teams, which is organised by the Union of Arab Football Association, will be followed by a clash between Tunisia and Lebanon.
Group one includes Egypt, Tunisia, Sudan and Lebanon, while the second group includes Jordan, Algeria and Palestine.
The first edition of the Arab Women’s Cup was held in Alexandria, Egypt in 2006, and saw Algeria crowned champions after defeating Morocco 1-0 in the final, while the Qatari capital Doha hosted the 2015 Arab Under 17 Women’s Cup, with Lebanon claiming the title after defeating Djibouti 1-0 in the final.