US ‘on pace’ to complete Afghan pullout by Aug 31: Biden

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told America to stop taking “Afghan experts,” meanwhile US President Joe Biden told G7 leaders Tuesday the US was “on pace” to complete its pullout by August 31. (Reuters)
Updated 24 August 2021
AFP

  • Biden told G7 leaders that completing US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by month end depends on "continued coordination" with the Taliban
  • The US has evacuated around 58,000 people, including over 4,000 Americans, from Afghanistan since August 14
AFP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden told G7 leaders Tuesday the US was “on pace” to complete its pullout from Afghanistan by August 31 but contingency plans were being drawn up in case the self-imposed deadline couldn’t be met.
The White House said Biden also told Group of Seven leaders in a conference call that completing the US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan by the end of the month depends on “continued coordination” with the Taliban and access for evacuees to Kabul airport.
The United States has evacuated around 58,000 people, including more than 4,000 Americans, from Afghanistan since August 14, the day before the Taliban entered Kabul and took power, according to US officials.
Several thousand other people have been evacuated by allied European nations such as Germany and the United Kingdom.
The Taliban urged skilled Afghans not to flee the country on Tuesday and warned the United States and its NATO allies they would not accept an extension to the evacuation deadline.
A spokesman for the hard-line Islamist group told America to stop taking “Afghan experts,” such as engineers and doctors, out of the country.
“This country needs their expertise. They should not be taken to other countries,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a press conference in the capital.
“They should not encourage the Afghan people to flee Afghanistan.”
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden had told G7 leaders the US mission in Kabul “will end based on the achievement of our objectives.”
“He confirmed we are currently on pace to finish by August 31,” Psaki told reporters.
“He also made clear that with each day of operations on the ground, we have added risk to our troops with increasing threats from Daesh-K,” she said, adding that “completion of the mission by August 31 depends on continued coordination with the Taliban, including continued access for evacuees to the airport.”
“The president has asked the Pentagon and the State Department for contingency plans to adjust the timeline should that become necessary,” the White House spokeswoman said.
European nations have said they would not be able to airlift all at-risk Afghans before the August 31 cut-off, and Biden has faced calls from all corners to extend the evacuation window.
Mujahid, the Taliban spokesman, said the Islamist group opposes an extension.
“They have planes, they have the airport, they should get their citizens and contractors out of here,” he said.
US-led troops have ramped up operations to get thousands of people out of Kabul by August 31 — the deadline set by the US before the fall of the capital for all foreign troops to have pulled out.
Germany said Tuesday Western allies simply cannot fly out every Afghan who needs protection before the cut-off date.
“Even if (the evacuation) goes on until August 31 or even a few days longer, it will not be enough,” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told Bild TV.
Earlier, France said it would have to end evacuations from Kabul’s airport on Thursday if the United States stuck to the deadline, and Spain said it would not be able to rescue all Afghans who served Spanish missions.
EU leaders at the G7 meeting urged Biden to continue to secure Kabul airport until operations to evacuate vulnerable Afghans are complete.
Many Afghans fear a repeat of the brutal interpretation of Islamic law that the Taliban implemented when first in power from 1996-2001, or retribution for working with the US-backed government over the past two decades.
On Tuesday, Mujahid said female Afghan government workers should stay home until security conditions in the country improve.
Dozens of Afghan schoolgirls, faculty and staff at the war-torn country’s only boarding school for girls — the privately run School of Leadership, Afghanistan — will be evacuated to Rwanda, the institution’s founder Shabana Basij-Rasikh said.
Days earlier, Basij-Rasikh said she was burning her students’ educational records, in an effort “to protect them and their families.”
Australia also has evacuated dozens of sportswomen and athletes under threat in the country, with Khalida Popal, the former national football team captain, saying some had been beaten as they fled.
The Taliban achieved their stunning victory after Biden pulled out nearly all American troops from Afghanistan, following through on a deal struck with the movement by former president Donald Trump.
However, Biden was forced to redeploy thousands of troops after the fall of Kabul to oversee the airlift.
According to The Washington Post, US Central Intelligence Agency chief William Burns held a secret meeting in Kabul on Monday with Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, although no details were reported and neither the CIA nor the Taliban confirmed it.
The rush to leave Kabul has sparked harrowing scenes and left at least eight people dead.
Some have been crushed to death, and at least one, a youth football player, died after falling off a plane.
The Taliban have repeatedly claimed to be different from their 1990s incarnation, and have declared an amnesty for government forces and officials.
But an intelligence assessment conducted for the United Nations said militants were going door-to-door hunting former government officials and those who worked with US and NATO forces.
In the capital and other cities, the former insurgents have enforced some sense of calm, with their fighters patrolling the streets and manning checkpoints.

Indonesia reaffirms commitment to Afghanistan peace process

Indonesia reaffirms commitment to Afghanistan peace process
Updated 25 August 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Indonesia reaffirms commitment to Afghanistan peace process

Indonesia reaffirms commitment to Afghanistan peace process
  • “During the meeting, I reaffirmed our commitment to support peacebuilding in Afghanistan,” Abdul Kadir Jailani told Arab News.
Updated 25 August 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s government has said it remains committed to supporting the peace process in Afghanistan despite uncertainty surrounding the new Taliban regime, which took control of the war-torn country this month.
It also reaffirmed Indonesia’s role in facilitating peace talks between the Taliban and the deposed Kabul government led by President Ashraf Ghani, who fled Afghanistan hours after the Taliban’s bloodless capture of the Afghan capital on Aug. 15.
The Indonesian Foreign Ministry’s director-general for Asia, Pacific and African affairs, Abdul Kadir Jailani, said he had conveyed Jakarta’s commitment to Afghanistan’s new rulers during a virtual meeting with Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy chief of the Taliban’s political office in Doha, Qatar, on Aug. 14.
“During the meeting, I reaffirmed our commitment to support peacebuilding in Afghanistan,” Jailani told Arab News.
“I also conveyed our expectation for a diplomatic guarantee that they would not do anything to our embassy,” he added.
According to Jailani, Hanafi assured him that the Indonesian mission would remain secure after the Taliban came to power.
However, on Friday, Indonesia temporarily relocated its diplomatic mission from Kabul to Islamabad, changing its initial plan to maintain its mission with only an essential team in the Afghan capital.
“For some reason, there were new dynamics on the field that we could not manage,” Jailani said, without elaborating further.
The mission in Islamabad includes a charge d’affaires and diplomatic and security staff. They will be moved back to Kabul as soon as the situation allows, Jailani added.
Jakarta evacuated 26 Indonesians, two Afghans — a local staff member of the Indonesian Embassy and the husband of an Indonesian national — and five Filipinos following a request from the Philippine government.
The Indonesian Air Force plane that transported the evacuees arrived at the air force base in Jakarta on Saturday morning, completing a mission that began three days earlier. To begin with, the plane had to remain on standby to depart for Kabul on short notice, with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in constant communication with her Dutch, Turkish, Norwegian and American counterparts, as well as NATO, to secure the plane’s landing permit in Kabul.

Foreign Ministry official says Jakarta hopes Taliban will make ‘positive promises’ a reality, including the formation of an inclusive government.

Indonesia eventually secured the permit to land on Friday morning and was allowed a short landing time to get the evacuees on board, Jailani said.
Despite the Taliban rulers’ verbal pledge that they would give general amnesty to those who worked for the deposed regime and the international forces, Jailani said it remains to be seen if they would keep their word and make those “positive promises” a reality.
“They would need to reconcile, forge an inclusive peace process. Therefore, giving a general amnesty would be vital,” he said.
As Indonesia and the rest of the international community await an official announcement by the new Taliban regime, Jailani said Indonesia expects there to be an inclusive government.
“In this regard, they need to have a political settlement based on the Afghan-led, Afghan-owned principle, to establish an inclusive government, and for this, Indonesia underscores the importance of respect to human rights, especially the rights of women and the minority groups,” he said.
Indonesia’s peace-building efforts include hosting an under-the-radar meeting between a Taliban delegation, led by the group’s leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and then-Vice President Jusuf Kalla and Muslim organizations in Jakarta in July 2019.
This followed a trilateral conference between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Muslim scholars (ulema) in Bogor, near Jakarta, in May 2018.
Earlier in 2018, on Jan. 29, Indonesian President Joko Widodo met with Ghani in Kabul. The brief visit followed Widodo and Kalla’s meeting with an Afghan High Peace Council delegation in November 2017. That delegation was on a visit to Indonesia to seek support for the Afghan peace process under the ulema’s guidance.

Philippines’ Duterte to run for vice president in 2022

Philippines’ Duterte to run for vice president in 2022
Updated 25 August 2021
Ellie Aben

Philippines’ Duterte to run for vice president in 2022

Philippines’ Duterte to run for vice president in 2022
Updated 25 August 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: President Rodrigo Duterte has accepted his party’s nomination to run for vice president in the May 2022 polls, the ruling Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan said on Tuesday.
Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles, who is PDP-Laban executive vice president, made the announcement ahead of the party’s national convention next month.
In a statement, Nograles said Duterte — who is approaching the end of his constitutionally mandated single six-year term as president — agreed to “make the sacrifice” and “heed the clamor of the people” to ensure continuity of his administration’s gains in its war against drugs and terror, as well as to sustain the government’s COVID-19 vaccination program.
“President Rodrigo Roa Duterte … accepted the endorsement of the PDP-Laban party for him to run as vice president in the 2022 national elections,” Nograles added.
He said that Duterte had arrived at the decision after being presented with “popular calls” from PDP-Laban’s regional, provincial and barangay (village) councils, “aspiring for a transition of leadership to guarantee a continuity of the administration’s programs in the past five years.”
These include the “battles against terrorism, insurgency, corruption and poverty, and the scourge of illegal drugs,” as well as the successful implementation of the 10-Point Socioeconomic Agenda, among others.
The 76-year-old president has faced intense criticism from the international community over his drug war. According to official figures, more than 6,000 people have been killed during “legitimate drug operations” since Duterte took office in 2016.
However, 2020 figures from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights indicate at least 8,663 deaths under the Duterte administration’s war on drugs, while human rights groups say the figure is three times higher.
Authorities have also been grappling with an ailing economy triggered by an uptick in COVID-19 cases in recent months.
On Saturday, the government eased COVID-19 restrictions in the capital region of Metro Manila to try and spur economic activity amid a record-breaking number of cases.
Nograles said that Duterte’s decision to run for vice president would “ensure that the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program will be sustained … during the pandemic, where targets are steadily achieved (now reaching 45 percent in Metro Manila and neighboring regions).”

FASTFACT

PDP-Laban will hold its national convention on Sept. 8 at the San Jose del Monte Convention Center in Bulacan province.

Nograles’ statement did not mention the party’s presidential candidate, but it did float four names to form part of its senatorial slate.
PDP-Laban will hold its national convention on Sept. 8 at the San Jose del Monte Convention Center in Bulacan province.
In a press briefing on Tuesday, Malacanang spokesperson Harry Roque said he was not privy to the president’s acceptance of the nomination to run as vice president. However, he confirmed that Duterte had met with PDP-Laban officials led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi on Monday night.
“I do not have personal knowledge of what transpired. I will leave it to PDP-Laban as a political party to make the proper announcement,” Roque said, adding that Duterte might also announce it during his address to the nation on Tuesday night.
“Maybe the confirmation on whether or not he will run for vice president ... will come directly from the president’s mouth,” Roque added.
Last month, Duterte said he “may consider” running for the vice president’s seat to avoid facing lawsuits once he completes his presidential term.
“The law says that if you’re the vice president, you will have immunity. I will just run then,” Duterte said in a speech during a PDP-Laban national assembly on July 17.
Among the cases Duterte could face is an investigation by the International Criminal Court over his role in the war on drugs.
In his last state of the nation address on July 26, Duterte taunted the ICC over the probe, challenging the global body by putting his threat to kill drug peddlers on the record.
“I never denied, and the ICC can record it: Those who destroy my country, I will kill you. And those who destroy the young people of our country, I will kill you because I love my country,” he said.
Meanwhile, Sens. Panfilo Lacson and Vicente Sotto III, who are expected to launch their 2022 election tandem next month, were unfazed by PDP-Laban’s announcement.
“It won’t matter to my and Senate President Sotto’s determination to run in the May 2022 national elections. We have already declared and, at this point in time, there is no turning back,” Lacson said in a statement.
“That said, we continue to hope that the electorate will not be swayed by entertainment politics, nor affected by fear and intimidation when they choose our country’s next leaders,” he added.

World powers urge Taliban to give ‘safe passage’ to Afghans

World powers urge Taliban to give ‘safe passage’ to Afghans
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

World powers urge Taliban to give ‘safe passage’ to Afghans

World powers urge Taliban to give ‘safe passage’ to Afghans
  • G7 of fer to ‘engage’ with militant regime
  • US spy chief in secret talks in Kabul
Updated 25 August 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: World leaders offered on Tuesday to “engage” with the Taliban as Afghanistan’s new government, provided the militants guaranteed safe passage for anyone who wanted to leave.
Less than a week before the deadline for the withdrawal of US troops, thousands of Afghans continue to crowd the gates to Kabul airport seeking to flee, and it will be impossible for everyone eligible to be airlifted out by Aug. 31.
The Taliban said again on Tuesday that the deadline could not be extended, and an emergency meeting of leaders of the G7 group of the world’s wealthiest nations failed to persuade US President Joe Biden to keep US troops in Kabul beyond Aug. 31.
Instead, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who chaired the emergency talks, said the group had agreed on “a roadmap for the way in which we’re going to engage with the Taliban.”
He said: “The No. 1 condition is to guarantee ... through Aug. 31 and beyond, a safe passage for those who want to come out.”
The G7 leaders also agreed that the Taliban would be “held accountable for their actions on preventing terrorism, on human rights — in particular those of women, girls and minorities — and on pursuing an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.”
They said they would remain committed to Afghanistan and back the UN in coordinating immediate humanitarian help in the region, which faces a new influx of refugees.
Britain currently chairs the G7, which also comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US.
They met after reports emerged that US spy chief William Burns, head of the CIA, held secret talks in Kabul on Monday with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban’s political chief and widely tipped to be Afghanistan’s new president.
The Taliban sought to assure the thousands of Afghans massing outside Kabul airport that they had nothing to fear and should go home.
“We guarantee their security,” spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said. He also called on the US not to encourage Afghan people to leave, and urged foreign embassies not to close or stop work.
Mujahid said there was no list of people targeted for reprisals and the group was trying to come up with a procedure so women could return to work.
However, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said she had received credible reports of “summary executions” of civilians and Afghan security forces who had surrendered.
Bachelet said the UN would be watching closely. “A fundamental red line will be the Taliban’s treatment of women and girls,” she said.

US will test all Afghanistan evacuees for COVID-19, official says

US will test all Afghanistan evacuees for COVID-19, official says
Updated 24 August 2021
Reuters

US will test all Afghanistan evacuees for COVID-19, official says

US will test all Afghanistan evacuees for COVID-19, official says
  • The number of Afghans coming into the US was "fluid" due to the swiftness of the operation
  • US law enforcement and counterterrorism officials are carrying out "robust security processing"
Updated 24 August 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The United States will test all evacuees from Afghanistan for COVID-19 and aims to set up a process for vaccinations, a senior Biden administration official said on Tuesday.
The official said the number of Afghans coming into the United States was “fluid” due to the swiftness of the operation and could not provide a figure during a call with reporters.
US law enforcement and counterterrorism officials are carrying out “robust security processing” before evacuees are allowed to enter United States, the official said.
President Joe Biden’s administration has scrambled in recent weeks to evacuate US citizens and other allies amid the chaos at Kabul airport ahead of an Aug. 31 deadline to pull out of Afghanistan.
Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers said on Tuesday they wanted all foreign evacuations from the country completed by Aug. 31 and they would not agree to an extension.
In the United States, flights have arrived in recent days carrying US citizens and Afghans.
After being tested for COVID-19 upon arrival, Americans can head to their homes, while others will go to a variety of US military bases, where they will receive assistance in applying for work authorization, the senior official said on Tuesday.
Those arriving Afghans will be connected with refugee resettlement organizations, the official said.

