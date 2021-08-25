You are here

UK says deadline for Afghanistan evacuation is to last minute of Aug. 31

UK says deadline for Afghanistan evacuation is to last minute of Aug. 31
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab leaves 10 Downing Street to return to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), in central London on August 19, 2021. (File/AFP)
Updated 25 August 2021
Reuters

UK says deadline for Afghanistan evacuation is to last minute of Aug. 31

UK says deadline for Afghanistan evacuation is to last minute of Aug. 31
  Raab said Britain hoped there would be a functioning airport in Kabul after the evacuations end
Updated 25 August 2021
Reuters

LONDON: British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that the deadline for evacuating people from Afghanistan was up to the last minute of this month.
Raab was asked after a White House spokesperson said at a briefing on Tuesday they needed to check if the deadline for evacuations was up to the last minute of Aug. 30 or Aug. 31.
“We think it goes until the end of August, but the military planners will firm up the details for the precise time frame,” Raab told BBC TV.
Raab said Britain hoped there would be a functioning airport in Kabul after the evacuations end.

US President Biden given inconclusive intelligence report on COVID-19 origins

US President Biden given inconclusive intelligence report on COVID-19 origins
Updated 58 min 46 sec ago
AFP

US President Biden given inconclusive intelligence report on COVID-19 origins

US President Biden given inconclusive intelligence report on COVID-19 origins
  • The debate over the origins of the virus has become increasingly contentious
  • At the outset of the pandemic, the natural origin hypothesis was widely accepted
Updated 58 min 46 sec ago
AFP
WASHINGTON: A classified US intelligence report delivered to the White House on Tuesday was inconclusive on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, in part due to a lack of information from China, according to US media reports.
The assessment, which was ordered by President Joe Biden 90 days ago, was unable to definitively conclude whether the virus that first emerged in central China had jumped to humans via animals or escaped a highly secure research facility in Wuhan, two US officials familiar with the matter told the Washington Post.
They said parts of the report could be declassified in the coming days.
The debate over the origins of the virus that has killed more than four million people and paralyzed economies worldwide has become increasingly contentious.
When Biden assigned the investigation, he said US intelligence agencies were split over the “two likely scenarios” — animals or lab.
Former president Donald Trump and his aides had helped fuel the lab-leak theory amid intense criticism over their administration’s handling of the world’s biggest outbreak, pointing the finger at Beijing, which strongly denies the hypothesis.
Despite Biden’s directive that the intelligence community “redouble their efforts” to untangle the origin debate, the 90-day review brought them no closer to consensus, the officials told the Post.
Part of the problem is a lack of detailed information from China, according to the Wall Street Journal.
“If China’s not going to give access to certain data sets, you’re never really going to know,” an official told the Journal on condition of anonymity since the report is not public.
Beijing has rejected calls from the United States and other countries for a renewed origin probe after a heavily politicized visit by a World Health Organization team in January also proved inconclusive and faced criticism for lacking transparency and access.
Pressure has meanwhile increased to evaluate the lab-leak theory more thoroughly.
At the outset of the pandemic, the natural origin hypothesis — that the virus emerged in bats then passed to humans, likely via an intermediary species — was widely accepted. But as time has worn on, scientists have not found a virus in either bats or another animal that matches the genetic signature of SARS-CoV-2.
In the face of China’s reluctance to open up to outside investigators, experts are increasingly open to considering the theory that the virus might have leaked out of a lab conducting bat coronavirus research in Wuhan, an idea once dismissed as a conspiracy propagated by the US far-right.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has admitted that the global health body’s initial probe into Wuhan’s virology labs did not go far enough.
But the WHO’s call last month for the investigation’s second stage to include audits of the labs infuriated Beijing. Vice health minister Zeng Yixin said the plan showed “disrespect for common sense and arrogance toward science.”

Sydney hospitals under strain as coronavirus cases hit record

Sydney hospitals under strain as coronavirus cases hit record
Updated 25 August 2021
Reuters

Sydney hospitals under strain as coronavirus cases hit record

Sydney hospitals under strain as coronavirus cases hit record
  • New South Wales state reported 919 new cases amid a growing Delta variant outbreak
  • Australia has locked down more than half of its 25 million population
Updated 25 August 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: Sydney’s COVID-19 cases rose to a new daily record on Wednesday, putting parts of the health system under “severe pressure,” officials said, as they urged an increase in vaccinations to help curb the rate of hospitalizations.
Despite two months of lockdowns, New South Wales (NSW) state reported 919 new cases amid a growing Delta variant outbreak, taking Australia’s daily case numbers to a new pandemic high just below 1,000. A total of 113 people in the state are in intensive care, with 98 of those unvaccinated.
“This highlights ... the fact that vaccination is the key. We need to increase those vaccine coverage levels,” state Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant told a briefing.
Australia, grappling to control a third wave of the coronavirus, has locked down more than half of its 25 million population, including its largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, and is accelerating an initially sluggish vaccine rollout.
Around 31 percent of people above 16 have been fully vaccinated, while 54 percent have had at least one dose.
“We have made the point that the most important figure moving forward is the rate of vaccination and that remains the case,” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney, the state capital.
“There is no doubt that parts of the hospital network are under severe pressure when most of the cases, 80 percent of cases are coming out of the same region,” she added, pointing to the high case numbers in Sydney’s southwestern suburbs.
The spike in cases comes as Australia’s federal government pressed states to stick to a four-stage national reopening plan agreed last month, as some have suggested delays given the persistently high new daily case numbers in Sydney.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg warned state leaders on Wednesday that current emergency economic supports may be withdrawn when the country hits a 70-80 percent COVID-19 vaccination rate, even if states and territories decide to retain border controls.
“There should be no expectation on behalf of premiers and chief ministers that our emergency economic support will continue at the scale that it is currently,” Frydenberg told broadcaster Seven News.
In Victoria, new cases fell for a second straight day, with 45 new cases detected, down from 50 a day earlier, as officials seek to boost the vaccine rollout by allowing anyone over 16 to book an appointment from Wednesday.
Despite the recent Delta outbreaks, Australia’s coronavirus numbers are still relatively low, with just over 46,600 cases and 986 deaths. Deaths from the latest outbreak have risen to 76, although the death rate has slowed from last year.

US Supreme Court revives ‘Remain in Mexico’ immigration policy

US Supreme Court revives ‘Remain in Mexico’ immigration policy
Updated 25 August 2021
AFP

US Supreme Court revives 'Remain in Mexico' immigration policy

US Supreme Court revives ‘Remain in Mexico’ immigration policy
  Thousands of non-Mexican asylum seekers were sent back over the border under 'Remain in Mexico' program
Updated 25 August 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the revival of an immigration policy that forced asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their court dates, in a blow to President Joe Biden.
Under former president Donald Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” program, tens of thousands of non-Mexican asylum seekers — mostly from Central America — were sent back over the border pending the outcome of their applications.
The Biden administration moved quickly to start dismantling and end the controversial policy, officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP).
That move made its way through the US court system, prompting the administration to eventually ask the Supreme Court for a stay in reinstating the program.
In a brief unsigned order, however, the court said Tuesday that “the application for a stay... is denied.”
According to the document, the court’s three progressive judges — Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan — said they would have permitted suspension.
In the order, the court referenced a separate case in which it blocked Republicans in June 2020 from ending a federal program giving legal status to hundreds of thousands of immigrants, known as Dreamers.
The court had found the Republican move to cancel the program to be “arbitrary and capricious.”
The Supreme Court similarly said in its order Tuesday that the Biden administration had “failed to show a likelihood of success on the claim that the memorandum rescinding the Migrant Protection Protocols was not arbitrary and capricious.”
The case can now proceed at a lower level in an appeals court.
The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that it “regrets that the Supreme Court declined to issue a stay.”
It added that “as the appeal process continues, however, DHS will comply with the order in good faith.”
Immigrant rights groups also protested the Supreme Court order.
“Today’s SCOTUS decision forcing the reinstatement of the ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy is nothing short of cruel,” said Yael Schacher, senior US advocate at Refugees International.
The “Biden administration must not see this decision as a mandate.”

Harris in Vietnam as Afghan debacle rumbles

US Vice President Kamala Harris disembarks from Air Force Two, as she arrives for the second leg of her Asia trip, at Noi Bai International Airport, in Hanoi, Vietnam, on August, 24, 2021. (AFP)
US Vice President Kamala Harris disembarks from Air Force Two, as she arrives for the second leg of her Asia trip, at Noi Bai International Airport, in Hanoi, Vietnam, on August, 24, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 25 August 2021
AFP

Harris in Vietnam as Afghan debacle rumbles

US Vice President Kamala Harris disembarks from Air Force Two, as she arrives for the second leg of her Asia trip, at Noi Bai International Airport, in Hanoi, Vietnam, on August, 24, 2021. (AFP)
  US vice president to meet the communist state's president and prime minister in Hanoi
Updated 25 August 2021
AFP

HANOI: Vice President Kamala Harris began a visit to Vietnam Wednesday to stress US commitment to Asia, a trip critics have slammed as tone-deaf given the parallels with the superpower’s evacuations from Saigon and Kabul.

Harris will meet the communist state’s president and prime minister in Hanoi, a day after accusing regional giant Beijing of intimidation in the disputed South China Sea.

Her arrival was delayed due to what US officials called an “anomalous health incident” in Hanoi, an apparent reference to the so-called “Havana syndrome” which has afflicted US diplomats in several countries including China and Russia.

It is not clear what causes the syndrome and it has led to unproven allegations that Russians or others used sonic or other high-intensity electronic devices to physically harm US diplomats.

The visit, the first to Vietnam by a sitting US vice president, comes after a two-day stop in Singapore, where Harris took aim at China and sought to shore up US credibility in the wake of the Taliban’s stunning return to power.

But the Vietnam leg of the Asian tour has sparked criticism after the chaotic evacuation of Kabul prompted comparisons with the trauma of 1975 Saigon, when US helicopters ferried final evacuees from the embassy roof in the last days of the Vietnam War.

Harris is steering clear of Saigon — now named Ho Chi Minh City — and on Wednesday she will seek to shift the focus from the historical parallels and emphasize Washington’s commitment to Southeast Asia as it opens a regional branch of the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) in Hanoi.

The United States has already donated five million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam.

Harris used a speech in Singapore to say Beijing “continues to coerce, to intimidate” and to make unreasonable claims to large areas of the South China Sea.

China claims almost all of the resource-rich South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in shipping trade passes annually, with competing claims from four Southeast Asian states including Vietnam.

Beijing has been accused of deploying military hardware including anti-ship and surface-to-air missiles there, and ignored a 2016 international tribunal decision that rejected its historical claim over most of the waters.

“Beijing’s actions continue to undermine the rules-based order and threaten the sovereignty of nations,” she said.

China hit back at Harris, saying the Afghan debacle was an example of “selfish” US foreign policy and accusing Washington of “bullying.”

Harris is the latest top official from President Joe Biden’s team to visit the region as Washington seeks to reassure allies of its steadfastness.

But events in Afghanistan have cast doubts on US claims of reliability.

Pham Quang Vinh, Vietnam’s former ambassador to the United States, said the country was watching events in Kabul closely.

“The US has recommitted itself now to this region but if something happens in Afghanistan again, for example if terrorism comes back... will the US continue to focus here?” he said.

The US-China relationship has deteriorated over a range of issues from cybersecurity and tech supremacy to human rights in Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

But in Singapore, Harris sought to allay fears that growing tensions could force countries that have strong ties with both of the world’s top economies to choose sides.

Vietnam has sought to forge its own path between the two superpowers and on Tuesday Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met the Chinese ambassador and stressed Hanoi would not “align with one country against another.”

Indonesia reaffirms commitment to Afghanistan peace process

Indonesia reaffirms commitment to Afghanistan peace process
Updated 25 August 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Indonesia reaffirms commitment to Afghanistan peace process

Indonesia reaffirms commitment to Afghanistan peace process
  "During the meeting, I reaffirmed our commitment to support peacebuilding in Afghanistan," Abdul Kadir Jailani told Arab News.
Updated 25 August 2021
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s government has said it remains committed to supporting the peace process in Afghanistan despite uncertainty surrounding the new Taliban regime, which took control of the war-torn country this month.
It also reaffirmed Indonesia’s role in facilitating peace talks between the Taliban and the deposed Kabul government led by President Ashraf Ghani, who fled Afghanistan hours after the Taliban’s bloodless capture of the Afghan capital on Aug. 15.
The Indonesian Foreign Ministry’s director-general for Asia, Pacific and African affairs, Abdul Kadir Jailani, said he had conveyed Jakarta’s commitment to Afghanistan’s new rulers during a virtual meeting with Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy chief of the Taliban’s political office in Doha, Qatar, on Aug. 14.
“During the meeting, I reaffirmed our commitment to support peacebuilding in Afghanistan,” Jailani told Arab News.
“I also conveyed our expectation for a diplomatic guarantee that they would not do anything to our embassy,” he added.
According to Jailani, Hanafi assured him that the Indonesian mission would remain secure after the Taliban came to power.
However, on Friday, Indonesia temporarily relocated its diplomatic mission from Kabul to Islamabad, changing its initial plan to maintain its mission with only an essential team in the Afghan capital.
“For some reason, there were new dynamics on the field that we could not manage,” Jailani said, without elaborating further.
The mission in Islamabad includes a charge d’affaires and diplomatic and security staff. They will be moved back to Kabul as soon as the situation allows, Jailani added.
Jakarta evacuated 26 Indonesians, two Afghans — a local staff member of the Indonesian Embassy and the husband of an Indonesian national — and five Filipinos following a request from the Philippine government.
The Indonesian Air Force plane that transported the evacuees arrived at the air force base in Jakarta on Saturday morning, completing a mission that began three days earlier. To begin with, the plane had to remain on standby to depart for Kabul on short notice, with Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in constant communication with her Dutch, Turkish, Norwegian and American counterparts, as well as NATO, to secure the plane’s landing permit in Kabul.

HIGHLIGHT

Foreign Ministry official says Jakarta hopes Taliban will make ‘positive promises’ a reality, including the formation of an inclusive government.

Indonesia eventually secured the permit to land on Friday morning and was allowed a short landing time to get the evacuees on board, Jailani said.
Despite the Taliban rulers’ verbal pledge that they would give general amnesty to those who worked for the deposed regime and the international forces, Jailani said it remains to be seen if they would keep their word and make those “positive promises” a reality.
“They would need to reconcile, forge an inclusive peace process. Therefore, giving a general amnesty would be vital,” he said.
As Indonesia and the rest of the international community await an official announcement by the new Taliban regime, Jailani said Indonesia expects there to be an inclusive government.
“In this regard, they need to have a political settlement based on the Afghan-led, Afghan-owned principle, to establish an inclusive government, and for this, Indonesia underscores the importance of respect to human rights, especially the rights of women and the minority groups,” he said.
Indonesia’s peace-building efforts include hosting an under-the-radar meeting between a Taliban delegation, led by the group’s leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and then-Vice President Jusuf Kalla and Muslim organizations in Jakarta in July 2019.
This followed a trilateral conference between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Muslim scholars (ulema) in Bogor, near Jakarta, in May 2018.
Earlier in 2018, on Jan. 29, Indonesian President Joko Widodo met with Ghani in Kabul. The brief visit followed Widodo and Kalla’s meeting with an Afghan High Peace Council delegation in November 2017. That delegation was on a visit to Indonesia to seek support for the Afghan peace process under the ulema’s guidance.

