Energy giant Siemens, Egypt kick off green hydrogen deal with pilot project
Earlier in January, the two bodies signed a letter of intent to cooperate on scaling up Egypt’s hydrogen-based industry. (Supplied)
  The pilot project is part of a long-term partnership between Siemens and the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (HECC)
DUBAI: Egypt is working with global company Siemens Energy to develop the country’s hydrogen industry, kicking it off with 200 megawatt (MW) of electrolyzer capacity.

The pilot project is part of a long-term partnership between Siemens and the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (HECC), the pair said in a statement. 

It is meant to drive early technology deployment, secure certifications, and define logistic concepts as the country pursues to develop a hydrogen-based industry with export capabilities. 

“The agreement will support EEHC and the Egyptian state in opportunities to localize and maximize the use of the green hydrogen industry,” EEHC’s Mohamed Shaker said. 

Earlier in January, the two bodies signed a letter of intent to cooperate on scaling up Egypt’s hydrogen-based industry.

Under the partnership, they will jointly promote “investment, technology transfer and implementation of projects related to hydrogen production, based on renewable energy in Egypt.”

“The development of a homegrown hydrogen ecosystem and value chain in Egypt has the potential to deliver a more sustainable and prosperous future for Egyptians,” Siemen chief Christian Bruch said.

  • Mexico offshore platform fire takes 421,000 bpd offline
RIYADH: Oil prices nudged lower on Wednesday, taking a breather after a strong rally this week spurred by the loss of a quarter of Mexico’s production and signs that China, the world's biggest importer, has curbed a recent coronavirus outbreak.

Brent crude futures dropped 9 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $70.96 a barrel by 0639 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 19 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $67.35.

Both benchmark contracts rose by about 8% over the previous two days, erasing most of the slump from a seven-day losing streak.

Also supporting oil prices was a fire on an oil platform off Mexico on Sunday that killed five workers and took 421,000 barrels per day (bpd) of production — about a quarter of the country’s overall output — off line. The company said on Monday that the fire caused the shutdown of 125 wells in the field, which will reduce Mexico’s daily output of oil equivalents by 421,000 bpd.

The US Department of Energy said on Monday it would sell up to 20 million barrels of crude from the emergency oil reserve to comply with legislation, with deliveries to take place between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15. 

Meanwhile, the value of Saudi Arabia’s oil exports in June increased 123 percent to SR61.5 billion ($16.4 billion) from a year earlier.

Indian imports

India’s crude imports in July fell 12.5 percent month-on-month to 3.4 million bpd, but rose 12.8 percent year-on-year, as refiners shut units for maintenance and cut crude imports anticipating lower fuel demand during the monsoon season. Government data released on Tuesday showed India’s oil imports declined to about 15.02 million tons, about 3.5 million bpd.

Canadian crude

The share of Canadian oil in India’s overall imports in July rose to a record 6.3 percent, partly replacing some Latin American oil, data from industry sources showed on Tuesday. India shipped in about 3.4 million barrels per day of oil in July, the lowest in a year, the data showed.

Cryptocurrency prices drop, recovery continues to slow

Cryptocurrency prices drop, recovery continues to slow
  Bitcoin fell by 1.87 percent in Wednesday morning
RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency in trading internationally, traded lower on Wednesday, falling by 1.87 percent to $48,528.72 at 9:05 am Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, traded at $3,216.77, down by 3.27 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Meanwhile, sales of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have jumped to new heights, in another sign of how well the market has interacted. Visa announced that it has paid $150,000 for CryptoPunk NFTs, a type of blockchain token, to add to its historic collection of commercial artifacts. The company also noted that “NFTs represent a new chapter for digital commerce.”

CryptoPunks sold more than $86 million and sales so far in August amounted to $332 million, while the average price of CryptoPunk for the month was $199,069, more than double the average of last month, according to CryptoSlam data.

Virginia-based MicroStrategy has announced that it has added 3,907 new bitcoins to its massive original cryptocurrency holdings. Its bitcoin holdings totaled 108,992, according to a tweet from CEO Michael Saylor.

According to a filing released on Tuesday by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company has spent about $177 million on its recent bitcoin purchases, with an average price of about $45,294 per coin.

While MicroStrategy’s share price, which some investors use as a proxy for the price of bitcoin, has fallen from its March highs of $1,273 to $718, CoinDesk reported

Data tracked by Glassnode shows that cryptocurrency exchanges received 16,606.80 BTC on Monday, the highest daily net inflow in over a month. While over the past week, more than 29,000 BTC were transferred to exchanges.

 “It’s not a trend we want to continue,” William Clementi, lead insights analyst at Blockware Solutions, said in a tweet.

Blockstream has received $210 million in a Series B funding round that values the bitcoin technology firm at $3.2 billion.

The round was joined by British investment management firm Baillie Gifford and iFinex, the parent company of crypto exchange Bitfinex and issuer of the Tether stablecoin, Blockstream reported on Tuesday.

Blockstream also said it has acquired the intellectual property and key employees of the Israeli bitcoin mining hardware maker Spondoolies on undisclosed terms, CoinDesk reported.

KSA 'being reborn' as Vision 2030 unleashes $1tn real estate and mega-projects

KSA ‘being reborn’ as Vision 2030 unleashes $1tn real estate and mega-projects
  According to Knight Frank, almost $300 billion of the total spend is dedicated to new infrastructure
RIYADH: Almost $1 trillion of real estate and infrastructure projects have been announced across Saudi Arabia since 2016 as the Kingdom’s economy is transformed under Vision 2030, analysis carried out by global property consultant Knight Frank has revealed.

According to Faisal Durrani, Knight Frank’s head of Middle East research, “Saudi Arabia is a country being reborn.”

Durrani said: “The ambition that underpins Vision 2030 is being borne out in reality and we are rapidly closing in on $1 trillion of developments, all of which are colossal. And this is only about a third of the total spend planned.”

He added: “The number and value of mega-projects around the country are set to transform the country’s real estate landscape, standard of living, lifestyle offering and, perhaps most importantly, showcase the Kingdom’s vision for an ultra-modern future to a global audience.”

According to Knight Frank, almost $300 billion of the total spend is dedicated to new infrastructure, including extensive passenger rail networks and a new $ $147 billion airport for Riyadh, which is expected to be the home base for a new national airline.

“The scale of infrastructure improvements in the country is phenomenal,” Durrani said.

“The aggressive targets laid out by the government to attract about 100 million annual visitors to the country by 2030 means both adequate and first-class gateways need to be created. We are already seeing the first of these trickling through, including the new cruise terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port. These developments are not vanity projects but will have a significant impact on economic growth.”

The cruise industry itself is set to create up to 50,000 jobs nationally, according to the Public Investment Fund and 1.5 million cruise visitors are expected annually by 2028.

Knight Frank highlighted eight new cities that are planned, mostly along the Red Sea coast, where almost $575 billion is being spent to deliver over 1.3 million new homes and over 100,000 hotel rooms.

NEOM alone will cost an estimated $500 billion and is being positioned as a new vision for future cities. The new metropolis will use cutting edge technology to create one of the most innovative and sustainable places in the world.

Meanwhile, Riyadh is poised to become entrenched as the Kingdom’s commercial hub, with more than 100,000 new homes expected by the end of 2023 and close to 3 million square meters of office space in the pipeline, along with over 12,000 hotel rooms, spread across mega-projects worth an estimated $63 billion.

“Delivering these projects at such speed is incredible, but clearly comes with its own challenges and opportunities. Regulations that govern the sale and lease of all property asset classes need to be carefully looked at if the Kingdom is to deliver a globally attractive investment landscape,” Durrani said.

Saudi information technology sector will hit $27 billion by 2025

Saudi information technology sector will hit $27 billion by 2025
  IoT market size is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 26%
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will see significant growth in all major areas of digital technology from Internet of Things (IoT) to cloud computing, increasing thereby the entire size of the information and communication technology (ICT) sector to $27 billion by 2025, the head of the Kingdom’s technology regulator said.

“The Kingdom will witness, over the next five years, the growth of the IT and emerging technologies markets at a compound annual rate of nearly 10 percent. Its size will exceed $27 billion by 2025,” Mohammed Al-Tamimi, governor of the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) told a forum in Riyadh.

Similarly, the IoT market size is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 26 percent, while cloud services are expected to make up to 30 percent of the total ICT spend in the Kingdom by 2030. 
 “Saudi Arabia’s digital achievements are a result of the Kingdom’s strategic focus three key objectives: Enhancing and protecting the core of digital infrastructure, enabling the expansion of IT services, software, and hardware and, most importantly, supporting the exploration of new emerging markets that will form the backbone of the digital economy,” Al-Tamimi said.

Fitch says Pemex platform accident makes hitting output targets harder

Fitch says Pemex platform accident makes hitting output targets harder
  Five workers were killed and six injured in the Sunday fire on the offshore platform
MEXICO CITY: A deadly accident on an offshore platform belonging to Mexican state oil company Pemex “may slow” the company’s production growth rate, ratings agency Fitch said in a statement on Tuesday, after officials confirmed a sharp hit to output.

The rating agency warning follows the weekend incident in the southern Gulf of Mexico which engulfed in flames a key platform that is part of Pemex’s most productive oil field Ku-Maloob-Zaap.

“An acceleration of the company’s production decline rate in mature fields will make it difficult to achieve its production targets,” Fitch said in its statement.

Pemex seeks to boost crude oil production to 2 million barrels per day (bpd), up from current output of about 1.7 million bpd.

Five workers were killed and six injured in the Sunday fire on the offshore platform, which the company said on Monday would cut about a quarter of Mexico’s overall oil production in the short term.

The fire broke out as crews were performing maintenance on the platform, Pemex Chief Executive Octavio Romero told a news conference on Monday. 

A search for missing workers continued on Tuesday.

The platform remains out of operation, with about 421,000 barrels per day of oil lost and 125 wells offline, Romero said.

Romero said the company would try to restore production “as soon as possible.” A replacement generator would have to be brought in to resume electricity supplies to the wells. 

The platform is used to compress gas to re-inject it into wells to stimulate oil pumping, and to supply electricity.

Romero said investigations are continuing into the cause of the accident.

“This was the result not of an equipment failure, not of a lack of maintenance, but rather of planned (maintenance) work, where what occurred is known as an accident,” Romero said. “Why did it occur? That is something we will find out in coming days.”

The accident comes less than two months after another Petroleos Mexicanos pipeline in the Gulf leaked, causing a strange subaquatic fireball that Pemex said was caused by a bizarre chain of events, including a lightning storm and a simultaneous gas pipeline leak.

A leak in an underwater pipeline allowed natural gas to build up on the ocean floor and once it rose to the surface on July 2, it was probably ignited by a lightning bolt, the company said.

