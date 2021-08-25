Energy giant Siemens, Egypt kick off green hydrogen deal with pilot project

DUBAI: Egypt is working with global company Siemens Energy to develop the country’s hydrogen industry, kicking it off with 200 megawatt (MW) of electrolyzer capacity.
The pilot project is part of a long-term partnership between Siemens and the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (HECC), the pair said in a statement.
It is meant to drive early technology deployment, secure certifications, and define logistic concepts as the country pursues to develop a hydrogen-based industry with export capabilities.
“The agreement will support EEHC and the Egyptian state in opportunities to localize and maximize the use of the green hydrogen industry,” EEHC’s Mohamed Shaker said.
Earlier in January, the two bodies signed a letter of intent to cooperate on scaling up Egypt’s hydrogen-based industry.
Under the partnership, they will jointly promote “investment, technology transfer and implementation of projects related to hydrogen production, based on renewable energy in Egypt.”
“The development of a homegrown hydrogen ecosystem and value chain in Egypt has the potential to deliver a more sustainable and prosperous future for Egyptians,” Siemen chief Christian Bruch said.