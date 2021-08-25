You are here

Kane ends Man City speculation by confirming he will remain at Tottenham

Harry Kane said Wednesday he will remain at Tottenham this season, ending speculation over his future with Manchester City interested in the England captain. (AFP)
Kane ends Man City speculation by confirming he will remain at Tottenham

LONDON: Harry Kane ended speculation over a potential move to Manchester City by announcing on Wednesday he will remain at Tottenham this season.
The 28-year-old is the second top goalscorer in Tottenham’s history with 221, but is yet to win a major trophy at club or international level.
Kane had made clear his desire to leave his boyhood club in the quest to end his wait for silverware.
However, he still has three years left on a six-year deal signed in 2018, allowing Spurs chairman Daniel Levy to demand a fee well in excess of the £100 million ($137 million) English record City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish earlier this month.
Kane missed his side’s 1-0 victory over City on the opening weekend of the Premier League season after returning late to pre-season training.
However, he was warmly welcomed back by the Tottenham support as he made his first appearance of the season as a substitute in a 1-0 win at Wolves last weekend.
“It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I’ve had in the last few weeks,” he posted on Twitter.
“I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100 percent focused on helping the team achieve success.”
According to reports, Tottenham turned down a City bid of £125 million for their star striker.
Levy will be hoping his gamble in turning that fee down will be rewarded by Kane firing Tottenham back into the Champions League next season.
Under former manager Mauricio Pochettino, Spurs reached the Champions League in four consecutive seasons between 2016/17 and 2019/20, including reaching the final for the first time in the club’s history in 2018.
The decision to sack Pochettino in November 2019 and replace the Argentine with Jose Mourinho has backfired on Levy as Tottenham have finished sixth and seventh in the Premier League in the past two seasons.
Mourinho was also unable to end Tottenham’s trophy drought that stretches back to 2008.
A prolonged search for Mourinho’s successor upped the pressure on Levy not to lose Kane this summer.
Nearly three months after the former Chelsea manager was sacked, Nuno Espirito Santo was appointed as coach on June 30.
However, Spurs have made light of a disruptive few months by taking maximum points from their opening two league games.
“Great news. Fantastic news,” said Nuno, who hinted Kane could return to the starting line-up for Thursday’s Europa Conference League playoff against Pacos de Ferreira.
“I think since Harry joined us he has been working so this is what we value. His attitude in training has been excellent.
“It’s finished, Harry is going to be with us. He is an option for tomorrow. It is great news for everybody.”
Personal glory could also keep Kane in north London for the long haul.
He is just 45 goals behind the legendary Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham’s all-time top scorer.
City were targeting Kane as a long-term successor to Sergio Aguero at the Etihad.
And Aguero’s record of scoring the most Premier League goals for one club of 184 could go this season with Kane having netted 166 for Spurs.

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open through injury

Serena Williams withdraws from US Open through injury

  • Serena Williams, who hasn’t played since a tearful first round exit at Wimbledon, is a six-time winner in New York
  • She missed last week's event in Cincinnati in a bid to get fit for Flushing Meadows
PARIS: Serena Williams has pulled out of next week’s US Open because of a hamstring injury, the 23-time Grand Slam winner announced on her Instagram page on Wednesday.
“After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring,” wrote the 39-year-old American.
Williams, who has not played since a tearful first round exit at Wimbledon when she hobbled off court during the first set against Aliaksandra Sasnovich, is a six-time winner in New York.
She missed last week’s event in Cincinnati in a bid to get fit for Flushing Meadows and said she hoped “to be back on the court very soon” but her hamstring ultimately failed to recover in time.
Williams, whose ranking has now slipped to 22, won her first Major at the 1999 US Open as a teenager, the first step on her path to domination of the women’s game.
She last missed the US Open in 2017 because of the birth of her daughter Olympia but she returned to the courts in March 2018.
She went on to reach the final in 2018 and 2019, losing to Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu respectively before losing last in the semifinals to Victoria Azarenka, all of which added to her frustration as she attempted to equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.
“New York is one of the most exciting cities in the world and one of my favorite places to play — I’ll miss seeing the fans but will be cheering everyone on from afar. Thank you for your continued support and love. I’ll see you soon,” she wrote on social media.
Williams is the latest big name to withdraw from the US Open following multiple winners Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as well as the 2020 men’s champion Dominic Thiem.
Four-time winner Nadal, 35, withdrew because of an injury to his left foot that has troubled him since his defeat in the semifinals at the French Open in June.
Roger Federer, 40, who won the last of his five US Open titles in 2008, said he needed further knee surgery and admitted he “will be out for many months” while Thiem has failed to recover from a wrist injury.

Table tennis wins for Jordan, Egypt at paralympics as Arab athletes struggle

Table tennis wins for Jordan, Egypt at paralympics as Arab athletes struggle

  • 46-year-old Jordanian Khetam Abu-Awad and 37-year-old Egyptian Sayed Youssef post impressive wins on first day of the games
Jordanian Khetam Abu-Awad claimed a straight games victory over Panwas Sringam of Thailand in their Table Tennis Women’s Singles match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games on Wednesday afternoon.

In the Class 5 Group B clash, Abu-Awad, 46, defeated her opponent 11-9, 11-7, 11-9 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gym, on a day that saw other Arab athletes struggle to win their opening fixtures.

The exception to several Egyptian participants was Sayed Youssef, who beat his Australian opponent Jake Ballestrino 3-1 (11-5, 8-11, 11-2, 11-9) in their Men’s Singles Class 7 Group E match. The 37-year-old will meet Israel Pereira of Brazil on Thursday afternoon.

But his compatriots were less successful.

Ayman Zenaty lost 3-0 (11-7, 11-3, 11-1) to Valentin Baus of Germany in the Men’s Singles Class 5 and will tomorrow face Ali Ozturk of Turkey in his second Group D match. Ibrahim Hamadtou lost to Park Hong Kyu of South Korea 3-0 (11-6, 11-4, 11-9) in the Men’s Singles Class 6 Group E. And Sameh Saleh went down 3-1 (7-11, 11-7, 11-2, 11-8) to Frenchman Maxime Thomas in Class 4 Group C.

Meanwhile in the Women’s Singles Class 5 Group A, Faiza Mahmoud of Egypt lost out to Bian Zhang of China 3-0 (11-5, 11-9, 11-3).

Meanwhile, Tunisian Karim Gharsallah went down 3-0 (11-3, 11-6, 11-2) to Frenchman Lucas Cringe in their Men’s Singles Class 11 Group D meeting.

 

Zamalek claims historic 13th Egyptian Premier League title as Al-Ahly’s reign comes to an end

Zamalek claims historic 13th Egyptian Premier League title as Al-Ahly's reign comes to an end

  • Zamalek fans celebrate as former champions give up league title for only the second time in 15 seasons
For only the second time since 2004, Al-Ahly is not the champion of Egypt. Zamalek won their 13th Egyptian Premier League title on Tuesday, running out comfortable 3-0 winners over El Entag El-Harby in the penultimate game of the season. The victory meant that there was nothing that Al-Ahly could do. Letting a 3-1 lead slip to draw 3-3 at El-Gouna didn’t matter as Al-Ahly fell six points behind with just one game to play.

The debate as to whether Zamalek won it or Al-Ahly lost will run and run but it is probably a bit of both. Much has been made of Al-Ahly’s multiple commitments and punishing schedule, and the team certainly looked tired on Tuesday in conceding two late goals. When the pressure was on Zamalek in the latter stages of the season, however, the White Knights went on an impressive run that resulted in 24 points out of a possible 24, scoring 16 goals and conceding two, to seal their first championship since 2015.

The decision of coach Patrice Carteron to leave Saudi Arabia’s Al-Taawoun in March for Cairo certainly looks to have been vindicated.

“I am very happy for our supporters and for the club,” said the Frenchman, the first from his country to win the title with Zamalek. “It’s a great honour to win the league title in Egypt. We made a remarkable finish winning eight consecutive matches. We finished strong.”

“It’s a very special season for me, especially that the board put its confidence in me after returning. We managed to stabilize the team, improve and overcome our rival,” he said.

Opposite number Pitso Mosimane cut a disappointed figure after surrendering the championship that he won last season.

There are mitigating circumstances in finishing second and the South African has pointed them out before. The Red Giants won the 2020 CAF Champions League which granted entry to the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar in February, where they finished third after defeating South American champions Palmeiras of Brazil. Not only that, but the team was busy winning the 2021 continental title in July. This has meant a crowded schedule, fatigue and injuries.

“We have been playing non-stop for 10 months,” said Mosimane. “We have achieved bronze in the Club World Cup, won the African Championship twice and the African Super Cup. There have been a lot of demands on the players.”

The 57-year-old has a point. In the past two months, Al-Ahly has played 16 games, which is a punishing schedule anywhere in the world, but especially at the end of a busy season in the heat of the Egyptian summer. In contrast, Zamalek, who failed to get beyond the group stage in the Champions League, was in action just seven times in the same period. Such a schedule is enough to stay sharp but also to keep fresh.

Mosimane also said that he had to deal with other demands, such as six of his players being selected for the Olympics, compared to four from Zamalek.

“Al-Ahly players were with the national teams and finally in the Tokyo Olympics, and Al-Ahly is the biggest supporter of the teams, but in the end we are human and it is natural to complain about stress and the pressure of matches.”

Now the focus of the new champions must be on winning African title a sixth time to close the gap on Al-Ahly’s 10.

Interestingly, former Zamalek captain Khaled Al-Ghandour argued this week that it is easier to be champions in Africa than in Egypt.

“The Egyptian Premier League is 200 times more difficult than CAF Champions League, not more important but more difficult,” Al-Ghandour said. “We play with teams from weaker African national leagues that don’t have international players among their ranks, with the exception of Egypt and Tunisia. Even countries like Algeria and Morocco have most of their international players abroad.”

While Al-Ahly has excuses, it is a club that expects to be champions of Egypt and it remains to be seen whether Mosimane stays. Since taking the job last September, the former South African boss does not look to have settled despite the trophies he has won.

“Al-Ahly is a great team, and it will not look back, but forward, and it will come back much stronger,” he said. “We have made great achievements in the last 10 months. Yes, we lost the league, but we also achieved great trophies and beat big clubs. We move forward.”

As runners-up, not champions. The title belongs to Zamalek which should make next season all the more fascinating.

Egypt overwhelms Sudan 10-0 in Arab Women’s Cup 2021 opener

Egypt overwhelms Sudan 10-0 in Arab Women's Cup 2021 opener

  • Tunisia and Lebanon play out 0-0 draw in the same group
Egypt’s national football team kicked off the Arab Women's Cup 2021 in devastating fashion by beating by Sudan 10-0 at the Police Stadium in Cairo on Tuesday.

On target for the host nation were Nadine Ghazi, who scored four goals, Asma Gomaa, Noha Sadek, Manar Salem, Samar El-Zayat, Samia Adam and Salwa El-Metwally.

Meanwhile, Lebanon and Tunisia played out a scoreless draw in the same group later on Tuesday night.

Egypt, led by coach Mohamed Kamal, now leads Group A on three points, with Tunisia and Lebanon on one point each, with Sudan propping up the table.

Egypt next faces Lebanon on Friday, while Sudan and Tunisia meet on the same day.

In today’s action Jordan take on Algeria in Group B, which also includes Palestine.

Saudi footballer Osama Al-Mubarik signs pro contract with Legia Warsaw

Saudi footballer Osama Al-Mubarik signs pro contract with Legia Warsaw

  • Al-Fateh U-19 player heading to Poland on two-year deal as part of sports ministry scholarship program
Osama Al-Mubarik of Al-Fateh U-19 team has signed a two-year professional contract with Legia Warsaw of Poland as part of a scholarship program to develop football talents by the Saudi Ministry of Sports, Arabic sports daily Arriyadiyah has reported.

Al-Mubarik spent a trial period at the Polish club last June, with his impressive performances in training ultimately leading to his move.

His audition was part of a program marketing young Saudi footballers to European clubs, with the aim of developing high-calibre professionals who can showcase their talents abroad.

Hisham Tashkandi, director of the Saudi scholarship program for the development of football talents, wished the player success in his new professional career in Poland, where he joins up with another young Saudi player, Abdulrahman Al-Zahrani, currently on trial with Legia Warsaw.

