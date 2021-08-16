Man City shocked 1-0 by Kane-less Tottenham

You are here

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scores their goal against Manchester City. (Reuters)
  • Kane was absent from the Spurs squad due to his late return to pre-season training
  • The win gives Nuno Espirito Santo a dream start to his reign
LONDON: Pep Guardiola said Manchester City will not be panicked into buying Harry Kane at an elevated cost despite losing 1-0 to Tottenham in the opening game of their Premier League title defense on Sunday.
Kane was absent from the Spurs squad due to his late return to pre-season training as he tries to force a move to the English champions.
But Tottenham still managed to give Nuno Espirito Santo a dream start to his reign in charge as Son Heung-min fired home the only goal on 55 minutes.
A first full house at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for 17 months revelled in the result with chants of “are you watching Harry Kane” in the closing stages.
City will almost certainly need to break the Premier League transfer record for the second time in a month to sign the England captain after splashing £100 million on Jack Grealish.
Guardiola’s men are looking for a successor to Sergio Aguero after the club’s all-time record goalscorer left for Barcelona at the end of last season.
But City romped to the title last season largely without Aguero due to injury problems and Guardiola is confident he can trust in the players he already has to do so again should a move for Kane not materialize.
“Sergio is gone but we are the same people that won the Premier League last season,” said Guardiola.
“We are good enough to create chances and score goals, so we are going to do it.”
Grealish was handed his Premier League debut, but Guardiola’s decision not to rush his England teammates John Stones and Kyle Walker back into action due to their limited training time in pre-season backfired as Nathan Ake and Benjamin Mendy were exposed on the counter-attack by Tottenham.
After a bright start in which Grealish could have won a penalty and Fernandinho, Joao Cancelo and Riyad Mahrez all failed to hit the target with big chances, City quickly ran out of ideas.
“I think we were lucky because they had clear chances, but the boys held on,” said Nuno.
“We knew it would be tough and after 15 minutes we adjusted better.”
Son saw a deflected shot fly inches wide before the break in a prelude of what was to come in the winning goal.
The South Korean has been a persistent thorn in City’s side and scored his seventh goal against them on 55 minutes as he cut inside Ake and fired low into the bottom corner.
Steven Bergwijn had a huge chance to double Spurs’ lead moments later when he fired into the side-netting as City were again easily cut open on the counter-attack.
Guardiola finally turned to his star-studded bench to turn the game around with Kevin De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko introduced.
De Bruyne brought some much-needed speed to City’s approach play and tested Lloris from range.
But even the Belgian could not raise the champions from their slumber in the closing stages.
City have now lost their last three competitive games 1-0 after defeats in the Champions League final last season to Chelsea and Leicester in last weekend’s Community Shield.
Guardiola’s men should only get stronger with the return of many internationals and possibly Kane.
However, they have already ceded ground to Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool, who all displayed their title credentials with convincing wins on Saturday.
“The guys who have been here since the beginning (of pre-season) deserve to play. The reality is we concede few (chances) but we lost the last games 1-0, 1-0, so that’s why we have to continue working,” added Guardiola.
“It’s the first game. We knew we need time.”

Tunisian tennis star Jabeur knocked out of Montreal’s Omnium Banque Nationale 

Tunisian tennis star Jabeur knocked out of Montreal’s Omnium Banque Nationale 
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

Tunisian tennis star Jabeur knocked out of Montreal’s Omnium Banque Nationale 

Tunisian tennis star Jabeur knocked out of Montreal’s Omnium Banque Nationale 
  • The 26-year-old beat defending champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada in round 3, but could not overcome Jessica Pegula in last eight
Updated 15 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur has been knocked out in the quarter-finals of the Omnium Banque Nationale in Montreal after losing 1-6, 6-7, 0-6 to American Jessica Pegula.

Before her exit in the last eight, 13th seeded Jabeur rallied to beat No.2 seed and defending champion Bianca Andreescu 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 after winning eight of the last nine games from 4-4 in the second set of a match that lasted two hours and 39 minutes.

Against Pegula, Jabeur was comfortably placed for another win as she served while 5-4 up in the second set, but her opponent Pegula kick-started a great comeback to claim a victory in 88 minutes.

Jabeur has had a stellar 2021, having reached a second Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon in July — the first Arab woman to reach that stage of the famous tournament.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus ended the Tunisian’s historic run at Wimbledon with a 6-4, 6-3 in 74 minutes.

Just weeks earlier, Jabeur became the first Arab woman to win a WTA title as she beat Daria Kasatkina of Russia 7-5, 6-4 in an epic 90 minute match in Birmingham.

Topics: Tunisia tennis Ons Jabeur Omnium Banque Nationale

Emirati teenager Layla Al-Khatib hopes to make a splash at FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi

Emirati teenager Layla Al-Khatib hopes to make a splash at FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi
Updated 15 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Emirati teenager Layla Al-Khatib hopes to make a splash at FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi

Emirati teenager Layla Al-Khatib hopes to make a splash at FINA World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi
  • The 15-year-old will be competing against some of the world’s best short-distance swimmers at Etihad Arena in December
Updated 15 August 2021
Ali Khaled

When 18-year-old Tunisian swimmer Ahmed Hafnaoui stormed to an unexpected win in the Men’s 400m freestyle at Tokyo 2020, Emirati teenager Layla Al-Khatib will have been taking notes, slowly plotting her own path to success.

And she may not have to wait too long to realise her dreams.

The 15-year-old will soon be up against some of the world’s best short distance swimmers in the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m), taking place on December 16-21 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

“It was an amazing feeling, I couldn’t believe it at first,” Al-Khatib said on getting the call. “I’m just really grateful for this fantastic opportunity and hugely excited to be representing the UAE at such a big event. I’m so excited to be involved and the fact the competition is taking place in Abu Dhabi makes it even more special. I was born here, and I’ve trained here for such a long time that I can’t wait to compete for the UAE in the capital city.”

A love of swimming had always run in her family and the youngster didn’t take much convincing to take the jump into the pool.

“I started in the sport because my mum was a swimmer and I pretty much fell in love with it after a few sessions,” she said.

It was fitting that it was her mother that broke the news to her that she had been chosen by the UAE Swimming Federation to represent the country in December.

“I was at home with my whole family when my mom received the news,” said Al-Khatib, who has yet to confirm the races she will take part in. “I instantly saw her face and knew it was good news. Little did I know, it wasn’t just good news, but news that the goal I’ve been working towards for so long had finally come to life.”

The swimmer has come a long way since she started competing in junior events at the age of eight. By the time she was 11, she was competing in international tournaments, such as the Jordanian Nationals, Arab Championships and Asian Cup.

At only 15, she will be hoping to make her mark in front of her home crowd at the Etihad Arena on Yas, where she will be joined by 18-year-old Youssef Al-Matrooshi, who represented the UAE at the Olympics.

“It’s a huge achievement and one I’m really proud of,” Al-Khatib said. “As a swimmer, I train regularly to be able to compete at the highest possible level and being selected to perform at the FINA World Swimming Championships is a huge moment for me. Now, I’m fully focused on training well and preparing for the event in the most effective way because when it comes around in December, I want to show what I’m capable of.”

Al-Khatib is aware that swimming is not one of the more popular sports in the UAE or Middle East and is happy to play a part in raising the sport’s profile.

“I feel like this is an important event in terms of inspiring the next generation,” she said. “Obviously, as a young female, it would be great if my performances can encourage other girls to develop a passion for the sport and try to achieve their goals, but the most important thing for anybody starting out is to enjoy it.”

Other Arab swimmers have in turn been an inspiration for Al-Khatib.

“I look up to Farida Osman (of Egypt) and Yusra Mardini (of Syria) who both represent their Arab countries very proudly,” she said. “They both came so far despite the struggles in each of their countries, especially Yusra Mardini. She swam for the refugee Olympic team and I just think it’s amazing because of how far she’s come. Her strength and perseverance should be an inspiration to all.”

Al-Khatib’s career highlight to date came at the 2019 Arab Championships when she won three gold medals and one silver. The achievement gave her the belief that she could compete at other major events such as the FINA World Swimming Championships (25m).

The tournament could be a game changer for swimming in the UAE, she said.

“I think it will have a huge impact on swimming in this country, and the Arab world in general,” Al-Khatib said. “This will be the first time Abu Dhabi has hosted the event, and even though it was previously held in Dubai, that was over 10 years ago. This is a great opportunity to put UAE swimming on the map and I’m really proud to be involved and playing a part.”

Having watched Arab swimmers make waves at the recent Tokyo Olympics, Al-Khatib will now have her own chance to take on some of the world’s best.

“It will be very special,” she said. “The Etihad Arena is an amazing venue and I will be competing against the best short-course swimmers in the world, so naturally I’m really looking forward to it. Having the country supporting me will mean a lot and I want to perform well, not just for myself, but for them as well. The event is still a few months away so for now it’s all about training and preparation because I want to win.”

Topics: swimming

5 things we learned from the opening round of the 2021-22 Saudi Professional League season

5 things we learned from the opening round of the 2021-22 Saudi Professional League season
Updated 15 August 2021
John Duerden

5 things we learned from the opening round of the 2021-22 Saudi Professional League season

5 things we learned from the opening round of the 2021-22 Saudi Professional League season
  • Top clubs struggle, new signings make their mark and fans enjoy stadium returns
Updated 15 August 2021
John Duerden

The first round of games of the 2021-22 Saudi Pro League season is over and what a start it was. Fans are back in stadiums, stars are back on the pitch and the goals are flying in. Of course, there is a long way to go, but there was enough to suggest that this is going to be a season to remember.

1. A tale of three strikers at Al-Hilal

Al-Hilal coach Leonardo Jardim has a wealth of attacking players at his disposal and decided to go with two strikers against Al-Tai in a 4-4-2 formation, not one seen much these days in Saudi Arabian football. That meant a forward line of Moussa Marega and Bafetimbi Gomis, perhaps the most formidable in Asia.

Yet the newly promoted team, hoping to grab a point, made it difficult and while the big-name strikers showed signs of working well together, the deadlock remained intact. There was a lot of possession for the hosts, but in the absence of Salman Al-Faraj, the approach play was sometimes lacking, and as the match drifted into stoppage time, the visitors still had that precious point. Up stepped substitute striker Saleh Al-Shehri, who found space between two defenders to head home a fine cross from Nasser Al-Dawsari. As well as clinching three points, it was a gentle reminder that local strikers have a nose for goal, too.

2. Talisca wows the fans

Pity Martinez who? A year ago, Al-Nassr spent big on Pity Martinez. The Argentine star is injured, but he was not missed as the Riyadh club signalled their intentions in style with a 4-1 win. OK, the opposition may have been unfancied Damac, but other title hopefuls lost opening games they would have expected to win.

They didn’t have Talisca.

The Brazilian looked good during his spell in China, and he was everywhere on Friday, like a man possessed. It wasn’t just the goal but the possibilities that seemed to exist on the pitch whenever he had the ball. The ungainly but effective midfielder won the opening penalty early in the game that was converted by Abderrazzak Hamdallah to send Al-Nassr on their way. He headed the second and made the fourth.

A fantastic debut, one of the best seen in Saudi Arabia for years. Damac struggled to handle his strength and skill, and it bodes well for the season.

3. Al-Ittihad need Coronado

Al-Ittihad were not far away last season, finishing just five points behind champions Al-Hilal. Paying $12 million or so for Igor Coronado seemed to be great business, but the Brazilian missed the opening game as he was not registered in time, with the Tigers waiting to receive the correct financial documentation.

It needs to be sorted as soon as possible. Al-Ittihad looked toothless in their opening day 1-0 defeat at the hands of Al-Feiha. They had over two-thirds of possession, and there were lots of chances created, but none finished — there was a definite rustiness.

The hosts didn’t create much, but when the chance came, it was converted and that was the difference. Al-Ittihad may well look back at the opening game and regret the absence of their new star. Coronado needs to start as soon as possible.

4. The league is looking competitive

Al-Ittihad are not the only big team to suffer a setback in the opening round.

Al-Shabab finished second last season and were, in the end, a little disappointed not to take a first title for a decade. They lost 2-1 to an Abha team that were close to relegation last season. Al-Taawoun finished fourth, but threw away a 3-1 lead at Al-Hazm and ended up having to settle for a point.

It bodes well for the season ahead. A competitive league is not only good for the fans but also for Saudi Arabian football. If there are no easy games for the big boys, then everyone has to be at their best in every game, and this creates the kind of mentality that is needed across the league.

If the smaller teams can finish high up the table and even challenge for the top three and the Champions League, it inspires and motivates others to try to do the same, which will ultimately result in a stronger league. These are early days, of course, but a little unpredictability goes a long way.

5. One point gained for Al-Ahli

Al-Ahli had a disappointing season last time around, but after plenty of activity in the transfer market, hopes are high for the campaign ahead. A number of new foreign stars such as Paulinho, Dankler and  Ezgjan Alioski, were absent for the opener as the club struggled to arrange visas and flights, and get registrations sorted in time for kick-off.

As such, a 1-1 draw with King’s Cup winner Al-Faisaly was not a bad result — and not a bad performance. Coach Besnik Hasi knows that he has to tighten a leaky defense and there was a more solid look at the back.

Al-Faisaly will look back on the game as a missed opportunity to start the season with a vital win as Al-Ahli will surely get better when their foreign stars take to the pitch.

Topics: football Saudi Pro League

Abha sign former Real Madrid defender Dani Suarez to complete foreign quota

Abha sign former Real Madrid defender Dani Suarez to complete foreign quota
Updated 15 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Abha sign former Real Madrid defender Dani Suarez to complete foreign quota

Abha sign former Real Madrid defender Dani Suarez to complete foreign quota
  • Spanish 31-year-old joins on free transfer after contract ends with Greek Super League side Asteras Tripolis
Updated 15 August 2021
Ali Khaled

Top-tier Saudi football club Abha have announced the signing of former Real Madrid defender Dani Suarez on a free transfer deal following the end of his contract with Asteras Tripolis of the Greek Super League.

The Spanish player has signed for one season, renewable for another year at the end of the 2021-22 Saudi Professional League (SPL) campaign.

Suarez joins Abha just days after the club kicked off the new SPL season in fine style with a 2-1 win over last season’s runners-up Al-Shabab.

Previously,  the 31-year-old has represented Real Madrid Castilla, Spanish second-tier club Ponferradina and Gornik Zabrze of Poland.

Suarez’s addition has completed the foreign players’ quota at the southern Saudi club, where he joins the Moroccan duo of goalkeeper Abdelali Mhamdi and defender Amine Atouchi, Tunisian midfielder Saad Bguir, Serbian midfielder Uros Matic, Congolese international Prestige Mboungou and Dutchman Mitchell te Vrede.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League

Karolina Pliskova, Camilia Giorgi advance to Montreal final

Karolina Pliskova in action against Aryna Sabalenka during their National Bank Open semifinal match in Montreal on Aug. 14, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Karolina Pliskova in action against Aryna Sabalenka during their National Bank Open semifinal match in Montreal on Aug. 14, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
Updated 15 August 2021
AP

Karolina Pliskova, Camilia Giorgi advance to Montreal final

Karolina Pliskova in action against Aryna Sabalenka during their National Bank Open semifinal match in Montreal on Aug. 14, 2021. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)
  • Pliskova will face Camilia Giorgi of Italy, winner over US qualifier Jessica Pegula in the night match
Updated 15 August 2021
AP

MONTREAL: Fourth-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic beat top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday to reach the National Bank Open final.
“I think I was super solid today,” Pliskova said. “Just did everything I was supposed to do to win this match.”
Pliskova will face Camilia Giorgi of Italy, a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 winner over US qualifier Jessica Pegula in the night match.
Pliskova broke early in the match, taking a 2-1 lead after Sabalenka sent a ball long following an extended rally.
Sabalenka began to settle in midway through the second set, coming toward the net, then dropping shots behind her opponent. Pliskova used her strong serve to stay ahead, saving a break point with an ace and two other serves Sabalenka couldn’t control.
“I’m quite calm. Of course I have some nerves and emotions but I try not to show it that much,” Pliskova said. “There is a lot of things happening on the court but I think the main thing is just to have a goal and follow that goal.”
Pliskova won the last of her 16 WTA Tour titles in 2020 in Brisbane. Last month, she beat Sabalenka in the Wimbledon semifinals, then lost the final to Ash Barty.
Giorgi has two career victories, the last in 2018 at Linz.
Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills and Sabres owners Kim and Terry Pegula, won her lone WTA Tour title in 2019, beating Giorgi in the Citi Open final in Washington.

Topics: National Bank Open Montreal Camilia Giorgi Karolina Pliskova

