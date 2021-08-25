ANB saves 40,000 hours of manual work with Automation Anywhere’s RPA platform

Automation Anywhere, a global leader in robotic process automation (RPA), recently announced a collaboration with Arab National Bank to automate back office processes with intelligent software bots. The bank has completed 2 million requests since then, saving 40,000 hours of manual work, with support from Automation Anywhere partner, Orion Valley. ANB has automated 35 manual repetitive business processes within the bank using Automation 360, the world’s only cloud native, AI-powered RPA platform. More than 100 software bots now perform tasks within the bank’s operations, compliance, HR and other departments.
“Automation Anywhere technology is enabling the future of banking, by allowing financial institutions like ours to achieve significant cost savings, whilst providing higher levels of productivity and efficiencies,” said Aiedh Al-Zahrani, COO, ANB. “We successfully migrated more than 100 bots onto the Automation 360 platform, with almost zero downtime, thus saving an estimated 40,000 hours of manual work.”
Established in 1979, ANB is a Saudi-listed joint stock company that ranks among the 15 largest banks in the Middle East and is headquartered in Riyadh.
ANB aims to continue to streamline routine processes, improve quality of work and decrease associated operating costs. Deploying intelligent automation offers a way to meet these objectives.
“Today, banks and other financial institutions need to remain competitive but also must meet multiple industry regulations involving extremely time-consuming processes requiring dedicated human resources,” said Milan Sheth, executive vice president, IMEA at Automation Anywhere. “At its core, intelligent automation can automate mundane, repetitive business processes, and allow banks to take control of compliance costs, improve their risk profiles, and refocus their employee efforts toward innovation.”
ANB plans to continue implementing additional software bots to further streamline bank processes in order to take advantage of the resulting additional cost efficiencies.
Automation Anywhere’s Bot Store
is the world’s first and largest marketplace with more than 1,200 pre-built, intelligent automation solutions.
The company has deployed nearly 3 million bots to support some of the world’s largest enterprises across all industries in more than 90 countries.
