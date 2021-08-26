You are here

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Japan suspends use of 1.63 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses over contamination

A man receives the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building in Tokyo, Japan, on June 25, 2021. (REUTERS/Pool/File Photo
A man receives the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government building in Tokyo, Japan, on June 25, 2021. (REUTERS/Pool/File Photo
Updated 26 August 2021
AFP

Japan suspends use of 1.63 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses over contamination

Japan suspends use of 1.63 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses over contamination
  • Distributor says it had not so far received any reports of health concerns arising from affected doses
  • Around 15,500 people have died from Covid-19 in the country during the pandemic
Updated 26 August 2021
AFP

TOKYO: Japan will halt the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna’s Covid vaccine after reports of contamination in several lots, drugmaker Takeda and the health ministry said Thursday.
Takeda, which is in charge of sales and distribution of the Moderna shot in Japan, said it had “received reports from several vaccination centers that foreign substances have been found inside unopened vials from specific lots.”
“Upon consultation with the health ministry, we have decided to suspend the use of the vaccine from the lot from August 26,” it added.
The firm said it had informed Moderna and “requested an urgent investigation.”
Moderna did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Takeda did not detail the nature of the contamination, but said it had not so far received any reports of health concerns arising from affected doses.
The health ministry said it would work with Takeda to secure alternative doses to avoid disruption to the country’s vaccine program, which has ramped up after a slow start.
Around 43 percent of Japan’s population is currently fully vaccinated, but the country is battling a record surge of virus cases driven by the more contagious Delta variant.
Around 15,500 people have died from Covid-19 in the country during the pandemic, and large parts of Japan are under virus restrictions.

 

 

Afghans told to avoid Kabul airport as Islamic State threat emerges

Afghans told to avoid Kabul airport as Islamic State threat emerges
Updated 6 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

Afghans told to avoid Kabul airport as Islamic State threat emerges

Afghans told to avoid Kabul airport as Islamic State threat emerges
  • A NATO country diplomat in the Afghan capital said that although the Taliban were responsible for security outside the airport, threats from Islamic State could not be ignored
Updated 6 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

The United States and allies urged people to move away from Kabul airport on Thursday due to the threat of a Daesh terror attack as Western troops hurry to evacuate as many Afghans as possible before an Aug. 31 deadline.
Pressure to complete the evacuations of thousands of foreigners and Afghans who helped Western countries during the 20-year war against the Taliban has intensified, with all US and allied troops due to leave the airport next week.
In an alert issued on Wednesday evening, the US embassy in Kabul advised citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and said those already at the gates should leave immediately, citing unspecified “security threats.”
In a similar advisory, Britain told people in the airport area to “move away to a safe location.”
“There is an ongoing and high threat of terrorist attack,” the British Foreign Office said in its statement.
Australia also urged its citizens and visa holders to leave the area, warning of a “very high threat of a terrorist attack” at the airport.
The warnings came against a chaotic backdrop in the capital, Kabul, and its airport, where a massive airlift of foreign nationals and their families as well as some Afghans has been underway since the Taliban captured the city on Aug. 15.
While Western troops in the airport worked feverishly to move the evacuation as fast as possible, Taliban fighters guarded the perimeter outside, thronged by thousands of people trying to flee rather than stay in a Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.
Ahmedullah Rafiqzai, an Afghan civil aviation official working at the airport, said people continued to crowd around the gates despite the attack warnings.
“It’s very easy for a suicide bomber to attack the corridors filled with people and warnings have been issued repeatedly,” he told Reuters.
“But people don’t want to move, it’s their determination to leave this country that they are not scared to even die, everyone is risking their lives.”
A NATO country diplomat in the Afghan capital said that although the Taliban were responsible for security outside the airport, threats from Islamic State could not be ignored.
“Western forces, under no circumstances, want to be in a position to launch an offensive or a defensive attack against anyone in Afghanistan,” the diplomat added. “Our mandate is to ensure evacuations end on Aug. 31.”
Another Western official said flight operations had slowed on Wednesday but the pace of evacuations would hasten on Thursday.
Taliban guards continue to protect civilians outside the airport, an official of the Islamist group said.
“Our guards are also risking their lives at Kabul airport, they face a threat too from the Daesh group,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The White House said President Joe Biden was briefed on Wednesday about the threat from the Daesh-K militant group as well as contingency plans for the evacuation.
Biden has ordered all troops out of Afghanistan by the end of the month, to comply with an agreement with the Taliban, despite European allies saying they needed more time to get people out.
In the 11 days since the Taliban swept into Kabul, the United States and its allies have mounted one of the biggest air evacuations in history, bringing out more than 88,000 people, including 19,000 in the past 24 hours. The US military says planes are taking off the equivalent of every 39 minutes.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at least 4,500 American citizens and their families had been evacuated from Afghanistan since mid-August, and the State Department was reaching out to about 1,500 who remained there.
Blinken told a news conference in Washington there was no deadline for the effort to help people who want to leave, both Americans and others, and that it would continue for “as long as it takes.”
The US military said it would shift its focus to evacuating its own troops in the final two days before the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline.
The Taliban have said foreign troops must be out by the end of the month. They have encouraged Afghans to stay, while saying those with permission to leave will still be allowed to do so once commercial flights resume after the foreign troops go.
The militant group has asked NATO member Turkey to help keep the airport open after foreign troops leave. Turkey said technical experts might remain to help operate the airport.
The United Nations is leaving some 3,000 Afghan staff at its mission. A UN security document reviewed by Reuters described dozens of incidents of threats, the looting of UN offices and physical abuse of staff since Aug. 10.
The Taliban’s 1996-2001 rule was marked by public executions and the curtailment of basic freedoms. Women were barred from school or work.
The US-backed Afghan government collapsed swiftly after Biden withdrew the troops, two decades after US-back forces had ousted the Taliban in the weeks following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, planned from Afghan territory by Al-Qaeda.
While the Taliban have said they will respect human rights and not allow terrorists to operate from the country, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told NBC News there was “no proof” that Osama Bin Laden, the late Al-Qaeda chief, was involved in the 9/11 terror attacks on New York and Washington.
“There is no evidence even after 20 years of war, we have no proof he was involved ... There was no justification for this war,” he said.

4 killed in shootings, arsons in northwest US

4 killed in shootings, arsons in northwest US
Updated 26 August 2021
AP

4 killed in shootings, arsons in northwest US

4 killed in shootings, arsons in northwest US
  • Shooting happened shortly after two homes were set on fire in the western state of Washington
Updated 26 August 2021
AP

KENNEWICK, US: Authorities believe one gunman killed three people and wounded another during a spree of shootings and arsons in eastern Washington on Wednesday.
A suspect was believed to have been found dead later after police fired on a vehicle.
KEPR reports that police were called about several fires and a shooting shortly before 4 a.m. in Finley, Washington. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and two homes on fire in the area.
Police say they believe the suspect in the arsons in Finley then set multiple fires throughout Benton County.
The suspect’s truck was later found in West Richland. Police reported shots fired from inside the vehicle. Kennewick Police Capt. Aaron Clem said four officers at the scene then fired their weapons inside the vehicle.
Flames engulfed the vehicle, and live ammunition could be heard firing inside the vehicle. Police say the body of an unidentified person was found inside the burned truck.
The investigation is continuing. But Kennewick police say the bodies of two other people were found inside another home and are believed to be connected to the suspect.

 

Mysterious 'Havana' syndrome imperils US diplomats, delays trip of VP Harris

Mysterious ‘Havana’ syndrome imperils US diplomats, delays trip of VP Harris
Updated 26 August 2021
AFP

Mysterious ‘Havana’ syndrome imperils US diplomats, delays trip of VP Harris

Mysterious ‘Havana’ syndrome imperils US diplomats, delays trip of VP Harris
  • US embassy in Hanoi reported a possible case involving “acoustic incidents” there, forcing VP Harris to delay Vietnam trip for several hours
Updated 26 August 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: A mysterious affliction dubbed “Havana Syndrome” that has brought severe headaches, nausea and possible brain damage to US diplomats has many officials convinced they are under sustained attack using electronic weapons.
On Tuesday, US Vice President Kamala Harris delayed for several hours a trip to Vietnam after the US embassy in Hanoi reported a possible case involving “acoustic incidents” there, raising concern she could be a target.
Ultimately Harris did go to Hanoi, and the State Department said it was investigating a case of what the US government officially dubs an “anomalous health incident” or AHI.
It was the most recent of dozens of such cases reported by US diplomats and intelligence officers since 2016, first in Cuba, then in China, Germany, Australia, Taiwan and in Washington itself.
In July, the New Yorker magazine reported there have been dozens of cases among US officials in Vienna, Austria since the beginning of 2021.
Amid concerns a powerful rival, possibly Russia, is mounting the attacks, the State Department has warned its thousands of diplomats of the threat while also carrying out extensive medical checks on those heading abroad so as to better measure any effects of future attacks.
“We take each report we receive extremely seriously and are working to ensure that affected employees get the care and support they need,” a department spokesperson said.
The number of reported incidents among US officials has been kept under wraps.
After the Hanoi incident, former CIA operative Marc Polymeropoulos, himself a victim in Moscow in 2017, said the volume of attacks appeared to be mounting.
“It would seem to me that our adversaries are sending a clear message that they are not only able to get at our intelligence officers, diplomats and US military officers,” Polymeropoulos told the Cipher Brief Open Source Report on Wednesday.
“This is a message that they can get at our senior VIPs.”


The syndrome has almost uniformly affected US officials.
However, in 2017, Canadian diplomats and their families in Havana reported several of their own cases, months after the first among Americans.
In some cases, people have reported hearing focused, high-pitched or sharp sounds that left them nauseated.
Sometimes the afflicted had bloody noses, headaches and other symptoms that resembled concussions.
The incidents were little understood and sparked theories they were caused by a weapon that used focused microwaves, ultrasound, poison or even were a reaction to crickets.
But for several years, senior government officials dismissed the complaints, judging them to be the symptoms of people under stress or reacting with hysteria to unknown stimuli.
Still, the administration of former president Donald Trump pulled US staff out of Havana and expelled 15 Cuban diplomats from Washington, hinting that either the Cuban or Russian government was behind the attacks.
At the end of 2020, the National Academy of Sciences studied the available cases and concluded they appeared to represent a distinctive set of symptoms unlike any other known disorder.
Their report noted there was wide variance among the known cases, not all tied to a perceived sharp, directed sound.
But it said the best explanation would be pulsed, directed microwaves.
In March, the CIA created a task force to study the problem.
But on August 9, US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines said after a meeting of senior cabinet officials that they remained stumped.
The officials unanimously agreed “it is a top priority to identify the cause of AHI, provide the highest level of care to those affected and prevent such incidents from continuing,” Haines said.
pmh/sw

US and allies warn of 'high' terror threat at Kabul airport

US and allies warn of ‘high’ terror threat at Kabul airport
Updated 26 August 2021
AFP

US and allies warn of ‘high’ terror threat at Kabul airport

US and allies warn of ‘high’ terror threat at Kabul airport
  • Thousands of Afghans and foreigners are trying to access Kabul international airport in the hope of fleeing Taliban rule
Updated 26 August 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States warned crowds trying to access Kabul airport to leave the area, as Britain and Australia cited the “high threat” of a terrorist attack.
A flurry of near-identical travel warnings from London, Canberra and Washington late Wednesday urged people gathered in the area to vacate and move to a safe location.
For days thousands of fearful Afghans and foreigners have surrounded Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport, in the hope of fleeing Taliban rule.
The security warnings about the airport were unusually specific.
“Those at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately,” said the US State Department, citing unspecified “security threats.”
Australia’s department of foreign affairs said there was an “ongoing and very high threat of terrorist attack.”
“Do not travel to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport. If you’re in the area of the airport, move to a safe location and await further advice.”
London issued a similar warning, adding “if you can leave Afghanistan safely by other means, you should do so immediately.”
Washington and its allies have been flying thousands of Afghans out of the airport every day on hulking military transports, but it has become an increasingly difficult and desperate task.

Some evacuation flights are already winding down and are slated to end on August 31, leaving many clamouring for ways to leave the country.
Crowds, including distraught families, have tried to access the airport which is ringed by Taliban and Western military checkpoints.
At least eight people have died in the airport chaos.
Many Afghans fear the Taliban will reprise their brutal brand of Islamist rule, which ended in 2001.
Washington said the Taliban had made assurances that Americans, “at-risk” Afghans and people from other nations would be allowed to leave even after Tuesday’s deadline for US troops to depart.
“They have a responsibility to hold to that commitment and provide safe passage for anyone who wishes to leave the country,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters.
But Afghanistan is awash with other jihadist groups — including the Daesh group.
Belgium on Wednesday said it had completed its evacuation operation after removing its own citizens as well as others from the Netherlands, Denmark and Luxembourg, and Afghans seeking asylum in those countries.
 

Philippines approves commercial use of genetically engineered rice

Philippines approves commercial use of genetically engineered rice
Updated 26 August 2021
Reuters

Philippines approves commercial use of genetically engineered rice

Philippines approves commercial use of genetically engineered rice
  • Golden Rice to be initially deployed in areas with high prevalence of Vitamin A deficiency by the third quarter of 2022
Updated 26 August 2021
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines said on Wednesday it has approved the commercial propagation of genetically modified Golden Rice after more than a decade of field tests that drew strong opposition from anti-GMO activists.
The Southeast Asian country, which is one of the world’s biggest rice importers, is the first nation to approve the Vitamin A-enriched grain for commercial cultivation, according to the Philippines-based International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), which helped develop Golden Rice.
Formal biosafety approval was issued last month, the Department of Agriculture (DA) and its attached agency, Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice), said in a statement.
“With the biosafety permit, DA-PhilRice has now commenced producing seeds for cultivation, which usually takes 3-4 cropping seasons,” said Ronan Zagado, the government spokesman for the Golden Rice initiative.
Golden Rice will be initially deployed in areas with high prevalence of Vitamin A deficiency by the third quarter of 2022, before it can become commercially available for public consumption, he told Reuters.
The Philippines had been expected to approve the widespread planting of Golden Rice as early as 2011, but faced public concerns over health risks and opposition from various sectors.
Greenpeace has denounced the approval and called on the agriculture department to reverse the decision.
“The DA needs to ensure that farmers are central in a green and just recovery from the pandemic, and are supported by resilient food and farm systems in the face of the climate emergency,” said Wilhelmina Pelegrina, senior campaigner for Greenpeace Southeast Asia.
PhilRice Executive Director John de Leon, however, allayed health risk concerns.
“We have generated extensive data on the safety (of Golden Rice) in terms of national and international safety standards,” he said.
Golden Rice has received food safety approvals from regulators in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States, and is undergoing final regulatory review in Bangladesh, according to IRRI.

 

The Philippines is the first nation to approve the Vitamin A-enriched grain for commercial cultivation. (Shutterstock image)

Golden Rice has received food safety approvals from regulators in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States

