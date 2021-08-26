You are here

Philippines approves commercial use of genetically engineered rice

The Philippines is the first nation to approve the Vitamin A-enriched grain for commercial cultivation. (Shutterstock image)
The Philippines is the first nation to approve the Vitamin A-enriched grain for commercial cultivation. (Shutterstock image)
MANILA: The Philippines said on Wednesday it has approved the commercial propagation of genetically modified Golden Rice after more than a decade of field tests that drew strong opposition from anti-GMO activists.
The Southeast Asian country, which is one of the world’s biggest rice importers, is the first nation to approve the Vitamin A-enriched grain for commercial cultivation, according to the Philippines-based International Rice Research Institute (IRRI), which helped develop Golden Rice.
Formal biosafety approval was issued last month, the Department of Agriculture (DA) and its attached agency, Philippine Rice Research Institute (PhilRice), said in a statement.
“With the biosafety permit, DA-PhilRice has now commenced producing seeds for cultivation, which usually takes 3-4 cropping seasons,” said Ronan Zagado, the government spokesman for the Golden Rice initiative.
Golden Rice will be initially deployed in areas with high prevalence of Vitamin A deficiency by the third quarter of 2022, before it can become commercially available for public consumption, he told Reuters.
The Philippines had been expected to approve the widespread planting of Golden Rice as early as 2011, but faced public concerns over health risks and opposition from various sectors.
Greenpeace has denounced the approval and called on the agriculture department to reverse the decision.
“The DA needs to ensure that farmers are central in a green and just recovery from the pandemic, and are supported by resilient food and farm systems in the face of the climate emergency,” said Wilhelmina Pelegrina, senior campaigner for Greenpeace Southeast Asia.
PhilRice Executive Director John de Leon, however, allayed health risk concerns.
“We have generated extensive data on the safety (of Golden Rice) in terms of national and international safety standards,” he said.
Golden Rice has received food safety approvals from regulators in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States, and is undergoing final regulatory review in Bangladesh, according to IRRI.

 

Golden Rice has received food safety approvals from regulators in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States

9 Trump election lawyers penalized over Michigan lawsuit

Trump election lawyer Sidney Powell speaks during a rally on Dec. 2, 2020, in Alpharetta, Georgia. (AP file photo)
Trump election lawyer Sidney Powell speaks during a rally on Dec. 2, 2020, in Alpharetta, Georgia. (AP file photo)
Updated 26 August 2021
AP

9 Trump election lawyers penalized over Michigan lawsuit

Trump election lawyer Sidney Powell speaks during a rally on Dec. 2, 2020, in Alpharetta, Georgia. (AP file photo)
  • Judge says the lawsuit was a sham intended to deceive the court and the public on Joe Biden's victory
  • Rudy Giuliani suspended in New York from practicing law for making false statements in seeking to overturn Trump’s election loss
Updated 26 August 2021
AP

DETROIT, US: Nine lawyers allied with former President Donald Trump face financial penalties and other sanctions after a judge Wednesday said they had abused the court system with a lawsuit that challenged Michigan’s election results in favor of Joe Biden.
US District Judge Linda Parker said the lawsuit last November was a sham intended to deceive the court and the public, just a few days after Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in the state was certified.
“Despite the haze of confusion, commotion and chaos counsel intentionally attempted to create by filing this lawsuit, one thing is perfectly clear: Plaintiffs’ attorneys have scorned their oath, flouted the rules, and attempted to undermine the integrity of the judiciary along the way,” Parker said in the opening of a scathing 110-page opinion.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of six Republican voters who wanted Parker to decertify Michigan’s results and impound voting machines. The judge declined in December, calling the request “stunning in its scope and breathtaking in its reach.”
The state and Detroit subsequently asked Parker to order sanctions against Sidney Powell, L. Lin Wood and seven other attorneys whose names were on the lawsuit.
The judge agreed, telling the state and city to tally the costs of defending the lawsuit and submit the figures.
Parker ordered 12 hours of legal education, including six hours in election law, for each attorney. Her decision will also be sent to the states where the lawyers are licensed for possible disciplinary action there.
It was one of the few efforts to wrench fines or other penalties from dubious post-election lawsuits across the US There was no immediate response to messages seeking comment from attorneys for Wood and Powell.
“I appreciate the unmistakable message she sends with this ruling — those who vow to uphold the Constitution must answer for abandoning that oath,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat.
There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Indeed, election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well, and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities.
During a July court hearing, Powell took “full responsibility” for the lawsuit and compared the legal fight to the 1954 US Supreme Court decision that outlawed racial segregation in schools.
“It is the duty of lawyers and the highest tradition of the practice of law to raise difficult and even unpopular issues,” Powell told the judge.
Wood’s name was on the lawsuit, but he insisted he had no role other than to tell Powell that he would be available if she needed a seasoned litigator.
In New York, Rudy Giuliani was suspended from practicing law because he made false statements while trying to get courts to overturn Trump’s election loss.
 

 

Japan suspends use of 1.63 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses over contamination

Japan suspends use of 1.63 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses over contamination
Updated 26 August 2021
AFP

Japan suspends use of 1.63 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses over contamination

Japan suspends use of 1.63 million Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses over contamination
  • Distributor says it had not so far received any reports of health concerns arising from affected doses
  • Around 15,500 people have died from Covid-19 in the country during the pandemic
Updated 26 August 2021
AFP

TOKYO: Japan will halt the use of 1.63 million doses of Moderna’s Covid vaccine after reports of contamination in several lots, drugmaker Takeda and the health ministry said Thursday.
Takeda, which is in charge of sales and distribution of the Moderna shot in Japan, said it had “received reports from several vaccination centers that foreign substances have been found inside unopened vials from specific lots.”
“Upon consultation with the health ministry, we have decided to suspend the use of the vaccine from the lot from August 26,” it added.
The firm said it had informed Moderna and “requested an urgent investigation.”
Moderna did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Takeda did not detail the nature of the contamination, but said it had not so far received any reports of health concerns arising from affected doses.
The health ministry said it would work with Takeda to secure alternative doses to avoid disruption to the country’s vaccine program, which has ramped up after a slow start.
Around 43 percent of Japan’s population is currently fully vaccinated, but the country is battling a record surge of virus cases driven by the more contagious Delta variant.
Around 15,500 people have died from Covid-19 in the country during the pandemic, and large parts of Japan are under virus restrictions.

 

 

Sri Lanka launches jumbo initiative to protect tamed elephants

Sri Lanka launches jumbo initiative to protect tamed elephants
Updated 26 August 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka launches jumbo initiative to protect tamed elephants

Sri Lanka launches jumbo initiative to protect tamed elephants
  • New laws ban mahouts from drinking on the job and require all elephants to have a photo ID card; violators could face up to three years in prison
Updated 26 August 2021
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s new animal protection laws, which ban riders from drinking on the job and require domesticated elephants to have photo identity cards with a DNA stamp, will keep a “check on animal cruelty” on the island nation, experts and officials told Arab News.
Under the upgraded measures, owners or anyone in the custody of domesticated elephants must ensure that the mahout or elephant rider has not “consumed any liquor or harmful drugs while employed,” according to the directive issued earlier this month.
Violators could face up to three years in prison and have their elephants seized by the government.
There are about 200 tamed elephants in Sri Lanka, highly revered and used in religious and cultural events throughout the year, while an estimated 7,500 roam in the wild across the island nation of 22 million people.
However, complaints of ill-treatment and cruelty of the endangered species are rampant, which officials are looking to curb with the latest measures.
“The new rules have been introduced to regularize the tamed elephant population in the island,” Wimalaweera Dissanayake, state minister for wildlife protection, told Arab News.
“They are being implemented to keep a check on animal cruelty and to stop elephants from being stolen from the wild and brought up in sheltered homes,” he added.  
Capturing wild elephants in Sri Lanka is a criminal offense punishable by death, but prosecutions are rare.
The heavily poached pachyderms are prized across the country, where several affluent Sri Lankans, including Buddhist monks, keep them as pets.
Out of the 200 tamed elephants in Sri Lanka, Dissanayake said that nearly 100 are at homes, temples or used for work, while others are at the Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage and the Elephant Transit Camp.
“All of these elephants are permanently stationed at these places, except for the animals at the transit camp where abandoned animals are bred and sent back to the wild,” Dissanayake said.
He added that the new laws would ensure owners provide better care for their elephants, which must be registered with biometric identity cards and receive medical checkups every six months.
“The ID cards include four photos, a DNA stamp and a microchip number with details of each elephant’s height, weight and unique characteristics,” Ashraff A. Samad, renowned photographer and journalist in the capital, Colombo, told Arab News.
“Unlike for a person’s photo for an ID card, for an elephant, we have to take photos of its left and right side, including its trunk, forehead and the back, to cover the tail and hind for a comprehensive photo,” he added.
The new law also brings in several regulations for working elephants, including those used in the logging and tourism industries, with the animals’ work restricted to four hours a day and prohibited at night.
Baby elephants can no longer be used for work, even in cultural pageants, and cannot be separated from their mothers.
The new rules also mandate a two-and-a-half-hour bath for all elephants every day, while those used in the tourism industry can not take on more than four people at once and only if they are seated on a padded saddle.
Experts welcomed the government’s latest initiative but with cautious optimism.
“The new rules look good, but the government should not allow political interference in their implementation,” Jayantha Jayewardene, managing trustee of the Biodiversity and Elephant Conservation Trust, told Arab News.
He cited instances where “politicians had interfered with the police after poachers captured animals from the wild.”
“Such offenses should be met with the right punishment,” Jayawardene, who has written three books on elephants, said.
Sri Lanka has long grappled with a human-elephant conflict that kills dozens of animals and people annually.
According to a BBC report last year, Sri Lanka accounted for 361 elephant deaths in 2019, 85 percent of which were attributed to human activity.
There have also been allegations of baby elephants being stolen from national wildlife parks.
“It has been reported that baby elephants are regularly captured from the wild by an organized gang of poachers,” Dr. Prithiviraj Fernando, an elephant expert from the Center for Conservation and Research on Elephants, told Arab News.
“To my knowledge, elephant births only occur at the Pinnawela orphanage. Any claims of elephant births at individual homes cannot be accepted, and it is clear the baby elephants were stolen from the wild,” he added.
To avoid such crimes, the expert suggested that photos of registered elephants should be displayed on the Internet “so that their real owners can identify the stolen animals.”

Experts on WHO team say search for COVID origins has stalled

Experts on WHO team say search for COVID origins has stalled
Updated 25 August 2021
AP

Experts on WHO team say search for COVID origins has stalled

Experts on WHO team say search for COVID origins has stalled
  • WHO-recruited experts said the origins investigation is at “a critical juncture” requiring urgent collaboration
  • Chinese officials are still reluctant to share some raw data
Updated 25 August 2021
AP

LONDON: The international scientists dispatched to China by the World Health Organization (WHO) to find out where the coronavirus came from said Wednesday the search has stalled.
They also warned that the window of opportunity for solving the mystery is “closing fast.”
Meanwhile, a US intelligence review ordered up by President Joe Biden proved inconclusive about the virus’s origin, including whether it jumped from an animal to a human or escaped from a Chinese lab, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.
In a commentary published in the journal Nature, the WHO-recruited experts said the origins investigation is at “a critical juncture” requiring urgent collaboration but has instead come to a standstill. They noted among other things that Chinese officials are still reluctant to share some raw data, citing concerns over patient confidentiality.
Earlier this year, WHO sent a team of experts to Wuhan, where the first human COVID-19 cases were detected in December 2019, to probe what might have triggered the pandemic now blamed for nearly 4.5 million deaths worldwide, with more than 10,000 people a day succumbing despite more than 5 billion doses of vaccine administered.
In their analysis, published in March, the WHO team concluded the virus probably jumped to humans from animals, and they described the possibility of a laboratory leak as “extremely unlikely.”
But the WHO experts said their report was intended only as a first step and added, “The window of opportunity for conducting this crucial inquiry is closing fast: any delay will render some of the studies biologically impossible.”
For example, they said, “Antibodies wane, so collecting further samples and testing people who might have been exposed before December 2019 will yield diminishing returns.”
China said Wednesday that officials should “concentrate on other possible avenues that may help trace the origin” of COVID-19 and suggested studies should be pursued in other countries.
Fu Cong, a director-general in China’s Foreign Ministry, agreed it is a “pity” the search for COVID-19’s origins has stalled but said it wasn’t China’s fault. “China has always supported and will continue to participate in the science-based origin tracing efforts,” he said.
He accused the US of “hyping the lab leak theory” and trying to shift the blame onto China, and implied the coronavirus might be linked to high-level American research labs, suggesting the United States invite WHO to investigate some of its installations.
Marion Koopmans and her WHO-recruited colleagues listed a number of priorities for further research, including conducting wider antibody surveys that might identify places where COVID-19 was spreading undetected, both in China and beyond, testing wild bats and farm-raised animals as potential reservoirs of the virus, and investigating any credible new leads.
Some other scientists fear the best opportunities to collect samples might have been missed during the first few weeks after some of the earliest human cases appeared linked to a Wuhan seafood market.
Chinese researchers collected hundreds of environmental samples immediately after the coronavirus was found, but it is unclear how many people or animals were tested.
“Once you have wildlife traders shifting over to other kinds of employment because they’re worried about whether they’ll be able to do this anymore, that window starts to close,” said Maciej Boni, a Pennsylvania State University biology professor who has studied virus origins and was not part of the WHO team.
Still, Boni said scientists might be able to pinpoint COVID-19’s animal source by hunting for closely related viruses in species like raccoon dogs, mink or ground squirrels. But he said it could take about five years to do the kind of extensive studies necessary.
The search for COVID-19’s origins has become a bitter source of dispute between the US and China, with increasing numbers of American experts calling for the two Wuhan laboratories close to the seafood market to be investigated, something China has flatly rejected and branded “scapegoating.”
Biden in May ordered a 90-day review by US intelligence agencies of both the animal-to-human hypothesis and the lab leak theory. In July, even WHO’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Gheybreyesus said it was premature to have rejected the lab theory, adding that research accidents are common.

Taliban ‘face health and economic disaster’ with Afghanistan running out of cash

Taliban ‘face health and economic disaster’ with Afghanistan running out of cash
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

Taliban ‘face health and economic disaster’ with Afghanistan running out of cash

Taliban ‘face health and economic disaster’ with Afghanistan running out of cash
  • Militants order banks to open for first time since they seized control of Kabul
  • US has frozen nearly $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank
Updated 26 August 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers face a “perfect storm” of health crises and economic disaster, aid chiefs warned on Wednesday.

The militants ordered banks to open on Wednesday for the first time since they seized control of Kabul 10 days ago, but the country has run out of cash because flights that bring in pallets of banknotes have been halted.

The US has frozen nearly $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan central bank, the International Monetary Fund has blocked access to $450 million in emergency reserves, and flights bringing in humanitarian aid and essential medical supplies have been grounded.

David Beasley, executive director of the UN World Food Programme, said about 14 million people in Afghanistan were threatened with starvation.

“There's a perfect storm coming because of several years of drought, conflict, and economic deterioration, compounded by COVID-19,” he said.

Meanwhile Western nations on Wednesday continued the drive to evacuate people from Afghanistan as the Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of foreign troops drew closer, amid fears that many could be left behind to an uncertain fate.

The US and its allies have evacuated more than 70,000 people, including their citizens, NATO personnel and Afghans at risk. Tens of thousands of Afghans fearing persecution have thronged Kabul’s airport since the Taliban takeover.

Many people milled about outside the airport on Wednesday as soldiers from the US and Britain attempted to maintain order.

Those trying to flee carried bags stuffed with possessions and waved documents at soldiers in the hope of gaining entry. One man, standing knee-deep in a flooded ditch, passed a child to a man above.

Another man, Aizaz Ullah, said: “I learned from an email from London that the Americans are taking people out, that’s why I've come so I can go abroad.”

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the deadline for evacuating people was up to the last minute of the month. France said it would push on with evacuations as long as possible but they were likely to end soon.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said: “The end of the air bridge in a few days must not mean the end of efforts to protect Afghan helpers and help those Afghans who have been left in a bigger emergency with the takeover of the Taliban.”

