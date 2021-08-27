UAE condemns Kabul attacks as it starts hosting refugees

DUBAI: As the crisis in Afghanistan unfolds, the UAE announced Thursday that it had begun hosting thousands of refugees fleeing the chaos.

According to state agency WAM, the UAE will provide care and social support for refugees on UAE soil.

The UAE has facilitated the evacuation of more than 39,000 Afghans and foreign nationals using its airport and national carrier since the Taliban swept across the country.

On Thursday, two explosions in the vicinity of Kabul’s airport killed at least 60 Afghans, 13 US troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.

The Taliban said they had suffered at least 28 fatalities in the attacks.

The attacks came as evacuations were nearing a close after the US had set a deadline for complete withdrawal by Aug. 31.

The attack, which Daesh claimed responsibility for, was strongly condemned by the UAE.

“The UAE condemns these criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security in contravention of all religious and human values and principles,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"The UAE is closely and painstakingly following up on the latest developments in the Republic of Afghanistan and reaffirms the necessity of ensuring immediate stability and security there," the statement added.