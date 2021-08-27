You are here

Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths

Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths
The funerals of dozens of Afghan nationals killed in the blast took place as the evacuation they hoped to be on continued. (AFP)
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths
The death toll from the Kabul suicide attacks rose overnight. (AFP)
AP

Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths

Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths
  • US says 13 soldiers killed, 18 wounded, while at least 28 Taliban dead
  • Dozens of Afghan nationals killed and wounded
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden is vowing to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan despite the deadly suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport. He promised to avenge the deaths of 13 US service members killed in the attack, declaring to the extremists responsible: “We will hunt you down and make you pay.”
Speaking with emotion from the White House, Biden said the Daesh group’s Afghanistan affiliate was to blame for the Thursday attacks that killed the Americans and many more Afghan civilians. He said there was no evidence they colluded with the Taliban, who now control the country.
Biden asked for a moment of silence to honor the service members, bowing his head, and ordered US flags to half-staff across the country.
As for the bombers and gunmen involved, he said, “We have some reason to believe we know who they are ... not certain.” He said he had instructed military commanders to develop plans to strike IS “assets, leadership and facilities.”
Gen. Frank McKenzie, the US Central Command chief, said more attempted attacks were expected.
The IS affiliate in Afghanistan has carried out many attacks on civilian targets in the country in recent years. It is far more radical than the Taliban, who seized power less than two weeks ago. The most heralded American attack on the group came in April 2017 when the US dropped the largest conventional bomb in its arsenal on an IS cave and tunnel complex. The group more recently is believed to have concentrated in urban areas, which could complicate US efforts to target them without harming civilians.
“We will respond with force and precision at our time, at the place of our choosing,” Biden said. “These Daesh terrorists will not win. We will rescue the Americans; we will get our Afghan allies out, and our mission will go on. America will not be intimidated.”
Biden said US military commanders in Afghanistan had told him it is important to complete the evacuation mission. “And we will,” he said. “We will not be deterred by terrorists.”
Indeed, Gen. McKenzie, who is overseeing the evacuation operation from his Florida headquarters, told a Pentagon news conference shortly before Biden spoke, “Let me be clear, while we are saddened by the loss of life, both US and Afghan, we are continuing to execute the mission,.” He said there were about 5,000 evacuees on the airfield Thursday awaiting flights.
As many as 1,000 Americans and many more Afghans are still struggling to get out of Kabul.
McKenzie said 12 US service members had been killed and 15 were wounded. Later, his spokesman, Capt. William Urban, said the toll had risen to 13 dead and 18 wounded. Urban said the wounded were being evacuated from Afghanistan aboard Air Force C-17 transport planes equipped with surgical units.
The Marine Corps said 10 Marines were among those killed. Central Command did not identify the dead by service. It was the deadliest day for US forces in Afghanistan since August 2011, when a helicopter was shot down by an insurgent armed with a rocket-propelled grenade, killing 30 American troops and eight Afghans.
In somber, sometimes halting remarks, Biden praised US forces and asked for the moment of silence. Asked later about further actions, press secretary Jen Psaki said that personal calls to families would wait for notification of next of kin and that Biden might travel to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware when the remains of the fallen service members are returned.
They were the first US service members killed in Afghanistan since February 2020, the month the Trump administration struck an agreement with the Taliban that called for the militant group to halt attacks on Americans in exchange for a US agreement to remove all American troops and contractors by May 2021. Biden announced in April that he would have all forces out by September.
Thursday’s attacks, came 12 days into the rushed evacuation and five days before its scheduled completion. Some Republicans and others are arguing to extend the evacuation beyond next Tuesday’s deadline.
The administration has been widely blamed for a chaotic and deadly evacuation that began in earnest only after the collapse of the US-backed Afghan government and the Taliban’s takeover of the country. More than 100,000 people have been evacuated so far, Afghans, Americans and others.
Thursday’s attack was sure to intensify political pressure from all sides on Biden, who already was under heavy criticism for not beginning the pullout earlier. He had announced in April that he was ending the US war and would have all forces out by September.
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California called for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to bring the chamber back into session to consider legislation that would prohibit the US withdrawal until all Americans are out. Pelosi’s office dismissed such suggestions as “empty stunts.”
After the suicide bomber’s attack at the airport’s Abbey Gate, a number of Daesh gunmen opened fire on civilians and military forces, he said. There also was an attack at or near the Baron Hotel near that gate, he said.
“We thought this would happen sooner or later,” McKenzie said, adding that US military commanders were working with Taliban commanders to prevent further attacks.

 

As details of the day’s attack emerged, the White House rescheduled Biden’s first in-person meeting with Israel’s new prime minister on Thursday and canceled a video conference with governors about resettling Afghan refugees arriving in the United States.
A number of US allies said they were ending their evacuation efforts in Kabul, at least in part to give the US the time it needs to wrap up its evacuation operations before getting 5,000 of its troops out by Tuesday.
Despite intense pressure to extend the deadline, Biden has repeatedly cited the threat of terrorist attacks against civilians and US service members as a reason to keep to his plan.
In an interview with ABC News, Ross Wilson, the US ambassador to Afghanistan, said, “There are safe ways to get to” the airport for those Americans who still want to leave. He added that “there undoubtedly will be” some at-risk Afghans who will not get out before Biden’s deadline.
The airlift continued Thursday, though the number of evacuees fell for a second day as the terror attack and further threats kept people from the airport and as other countries began shutting down their efforts. From 3 a.m. to 3 p.m., Washington time, about 7,500 people were evacuated, a White House official said. Fourteen U..S. military flights carried about 5,100, and 39 coalition flights carried 2,400.
The total compared to 19,000 in one 24-hour period toward the start of the week.

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul Taliban Kabul Afghanistan Daesh

Swedish Kabul evacuation mission over, foreign minister Linde says

Swedish Kabul evacuation mission over, foreign minister Linde says
AFP

Swedish Kabul evacuation mission over, foreign minister Linde says

Swedish Kabul evacuation mission over, foreign minister Linde says
  • Those evacuated included embassy employees, locally employed guards and their families
AFP

STOCKHOLM: Sweden said Friday it had ended its evacuations out of Kabul, after airlifting more than 1,100 people to Sweden in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

Those evacuated included embassy employees and their families, locally employed guards and their families, members of the armed forces and 500 Swedes, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said.

In addition, Sweden also evacuated women’s rights activists, journalists and EU employees.

But Sweden was unable to assist all those on the “Sweden list” consisting of people seeking help to flee the country.

“The incredibly difficult and risky conditions meant we were not able to evacuate more Swedes and local employees,” Linde told reporters.

Both Linde and the head of Sweden’s Migration Board, Mikael Ribbenvik, said that even though the airlift had ended, the Scandinavian country would continue to try to help people associated with Sweden to leave the country.

Meanwhile neighboring Norway, which announced Thursday that it was also ending its evacuations, said Friday that another 128 people had landed in Oslo, bringing the number of people airlifted by the country to 1,098.

A final plane was expected later in Norway Friday.

Topics: Sweden Taliban capture Kabul

France could extend Kabul evacuations beyond Friday: minister

France could extend Kabul evacuations beyond Friday: minister
AFP

France could extend Kabul evacuations beyond Friday: minister

France could extend Kabul evacuations beyond Friday: minister
  • The French president warned that the situation in Kabul and around the airport remained extremely risky
AFP

PARIS: France could extend the evacuation of French citizens and Afghans in danger from Kabul beyond Friday, a minister said, after Paris previously indicated its airlift mission would end in the evening.

Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday that the French evacuation mission would wind up later Friday, but President Emmanuel Macron then said France still wanted to evacuate hundreds of Afghans, some of whom were in buses outside the airport perimeter.

“It (the French evacuation operation) can perhaps go beyond this evening, but we must remain cautious on this subject,” Europe Minister Clement Beaune told Europe 1 radio.

Macron, in comments on a visit to Ireland, has also warned that the situation in Kabul and around the airport remained extremely risky in the wake of the twin suicide bombs outside Kabul airport that killed at least 85 people including 13 US troops.

“The terrorist attack must not prevent these (evacuation) operations. We will continue until the last possible second,” said Beaune.

But echoing the comments by Macron, he indicated, however, that not all Afghans at risk who want to leave country would be able to do so.

“Does this mean that all the people who worked in Afghanistan for the allies, for Europeans, will be able to leave the airport? Without doubt, no, no,” he said.

Topics: France Taliban capture Kabul Kabul Aghanistan Taliban Afghanistan

Erdogan says no decision yet on Taliban request for Turkish help at airport

Erdogan says no decision yet on Taliban request for Turkish help at airport
Reuters

Erdogan says no decision yet on Taliban request for Turkish help at airport

Erdogan says no decision yet on Taliban request for Turkish help at airport
  • Officials told Reuters this week that the Taliban had asked Turkey for technical help
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkey has not made a final decision on a Taliban request for support to run the Kabul airport after foreign forces withdraw over security concerns and uncertainty there, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding talks were still underway.
Officials told Reuters this week that the Taliban had asked Turkey for technical help to run the airport but demanded that Ankara’s military pull out by an Aug. 31 deadline.

The military began evacuations on Wednesday.
“The Taliban have made a request regarding the operation of the Kabul airport.

They say, ‘We’ll ensure security and you can operate it’. But we have not made a decision yet because there is always a possibility of death and such things there,” Erdogan told a news conference before departing for a visit to Bosnia.
 

Topics: Turkey Taliban

BRIAN KIM

South Korea welcomes Afghan evacuees as ‘persons of special merit’

South Korea welcomes Afghan evacuees as ‘persons of special merit’
  • Seoul has evacuated locals who supported its operations before the Taliban took control of Afghanistan
  • Warm reception for Afghans comes despite the East Asian nation generally not being open to accepting refugees
BRIAN KIM

SEOUL: South Korea has welcomed the arrival of Afghans who supported its embassy and organizations by designating them as “persons of special merit” instead of refugees.

A total of 378 Afghans arrived at Incheon International Airport outside Seoul on Thursday as part of the evacuation mission, codenamed “Operation Miracle.”

Among the evacuees are Afghan medical professionals, vocational trainers, IT experts and interpreters who supported South Korean diplomats, hospitals and a job training center run by the Korea International Cooperation Agency before the Taliban took control of the country earlier this month. They were evacuated with their families.

The Korean government is seeking to amend its immigration laws to grant the Afghans long-term residency as foreigners who provided special services to South Korea. Initially, they will be granted short-term visas, which will be upgraded later, allowing them to find employment.

“Now it’s time for us to return the favor,” Justice Minister Park Beom-kye told reporters at Incheon airport, referring to the fact many Koreans received international aid after fleeing during the 1950-53 Korean War.

“Despite the fact that we’re physically apart in a distant country, they were practically our neighbors,” the minister said. “How could we possibly turn a blind eye to them when their lives are at risk just because they worked with us?”

Choi Young-sam, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, said in a briefing on Thursday that “South Korea is fulfilling its moral obligation as a responsible nation that doesn’t forget its friends and turn away from the difficulties of the neighbor.”

He added it was the first operation of its kind for South Korea. “This is the first example in the history of Korean diplomacy where we have evacuated foreign citizens by investing our manpower and assets on humanitarian grounds,” Choi said.

Another flight is due to bring 13 others who on Thursday could not board the military aircraft that transported the group to Korea from Islamabad, Pakistan, after their evacuation from Kabul.

South Korea’s warm reception for these Afghans comes despite the East Asian nation generally not being open to accepting refugees. In 2020, only 69 of 6,684 asylum seekers were granted refugee status in South Korea, according to Justice Ministry data.

Security experts believe Seoul’s acceptance of Afghan evacuees will be politically intended to show South Korea is in lockstep with the US, its staunchest ally that supported it during the Korean War.

After the US started its war on terror on Afghan soil in 2001, South Korea conducted various military and relief operations, including Provincial Reconstruction Team activities from 2010 to 2014, offering medical services, aid for agricultural development, and vocational and police training.

“The success of the Operation Miracle was possible thanks to full cooperation from our US ally,” the Korean Defense Ministry said in a statement. “We will continue cooperation for the Afghans’ stable resettlement in the country, providing our logistics resources or medical support if necessary.”

 

Topics: South Korea Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan Taliban

Spain ends Afghan evacuation, all diplomatic staff safe in Dubai

Spain ends Afghan evacuation, all diplomatic staff safe in Dubai
Reuters

Spain ends Afghan evacuation, all diplomatic staff safe in Dubai

Spain ends Afghan evacuation, all diplomatic staff safe in Dubai
  • Over the course of its rescue mission Spain evacuated 1,898 Afghans
Reuters

MADRID: Spain has concluded its evacuation of personnel from Afghanistan and the last evacuees are expected to land at the Torrejon military air base near Madrid later on Friday, the government said.

Two military planes carrying the last 81 Spaniards out of Kabul arrived in Dubai early on Friday morning, the government said in a statement.

The planes were also carrying four Portuguese soldiers and 83 Afghans who had worked with NATO countries.

“These two flights conclude the evacuation of Spanish personnel and Afghan allies and their families,” the statement read.

Over the course of its rescue mission Spain evacuated 1,898 Afghans who had worked with western countries the United Nations or the European Union.

Topics: Spain Dubai UAE Taliban capture Kabul Afghanistan Taliban

