Young dad-to-be was among 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan

Families begin to board a US Air Force Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Monday. (AP)
Updated 27 August 2021
AP

  • Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead
  • A Marine from Wyoming whose wife is expecting a baby in three weeks, was on his first deployment when the evacuation in Afghanistan began
AP

KABUL: A young husband with a child on the way who wanted to teach history one day and another man who always wanted to serve in the military were among the 13 US troops killed.
They were killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport, which also claimed the lives of more than 100 Afghans.
As military personnel were going through the grim task of notifying the troops’ next of kin, some of their names emerged Friday before the government formally announced them. Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other US service members were wounded in Thursday’s bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Daesh group.
The US said it was the most lethal day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. The White House said President Joe Biden will look for opportunities to honor the service members who lost their lives.
Rylee McCollum, a Marine from Wyoming whose wife is expecting a baby in three weeks, was on his first deployment when the evacuation in Afghanistan began, his sister, Roice McCollum, told the Casper Star-Tribune.
“He wanted to be a Marine his whole life and carried around his rifle in his diapers and cowboy boots,” Roice McCollum said, adding that her brother wanted to be a history teacher and wrestling coach when he completed his service.
“He’s a tough, kind, loving kid who made an impact on everyone he met,” she said.
Regi Stone, the father of one of Rylee McCollum’s friends, described McCollum as “a good kid,” who was resilient, smart and courageous.
Stone read a note that his wife, Kim, sent to their son Eli Stone, who is also in the military and deployed elsewhere: “I remember standing in our kitchen and telling y’all to run the other way if you had to go in first. And both of you saying, ‘If we die doing this, we die doing what we love.’ I never knew that would come true, so hold onto all the great memories. I know he would want all of his brothers to stay strong and fight hard.”
Another Marine, Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz, 20, also died in the attack. His father, Mark Schmitz, told KMOX Radio that the Marines came to his home in Wentzville, Missouri, at 2:40 a.m. Friday to give him the grim news.
Schmitz said his son, who grew up in the St. Louis area, was among a group of Marines sent back to Afghanistan to assist with evacuation efforts.
“This was something he always wanted to do, and I never seen a young man train as hard as he did to be the best soldier he could be,” Schmitz said of his son. “His life meant so much more. I’m so incredibly devastated that I won’t be able to see the man that he was very quickly growing into becoming.”
David Lee Espinoza, a 20-year-old Marine from Laredo, Texas, was also among those killed, US Rep. Henry Cuellar said Friday.
The congressman’s press secretary, Dana Youngentob, said Pentagon representatives visited Cuellar’s Washington office to inform him of Espinoza’s death. Cuellar’s office also received an official death notice from the Pentagon.
In a statement, Cuellar said Espinoza “embodied the values of America: grit, dedication, service, and valor. When he joined the military after high school, he did so with the intention of protecting our nation and demonstrating his selfless acts of service.”
Cuellar concluded, “The brave never die. Mr. Espinoza is a hero.”
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at her briefing Friday that Biden would look for “any opportunity” to honor those who died in service to their country. She did not rule out a possible visit by Biden to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, where the remains of service members killed in action are returned.
Psaki said Biden would not reach out to any of the families until the Pentagon finishes notifying next of kin. She said it then is up to the families to decide whether they want to take the president’s call.
“It’s important to note that this may be the worst day of their lives,” she said.

US drone strike targets Daesh ‘planner’ in Afghanistan: Pentagon

US drone strike targets Daesh ‘planner’ in Afghanistan: Pentagon
Updated 50 min 19 sec ago
AFP

US drone strike targets Daesh ‘planner’ in Afghanistan: Pentagon

US drone strike targets Daesh ‘planner’ in Afghanistan: Pentagon
Updated 50 min 19 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US military said Friday it had carried out a drone strike against a “planner” of the Daesh-Khorasan, the group which claimed credit for the deadly suicide bombing at Kabul airport.
“The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangarhar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target,” said Captain Bill Urban of the Central Command.
“We know of no civilian casualties,” he added in a statement annoucing the first reported US strike since the attack.
The strike, launched from outside of Afghanistan, came as the airlift of evacuees from Kabul airport continued under much-heightened security after Thursday’s attack.
At least 78 people were killed, including 13 US troops, when a suicide attacker exploded a bomb in the dense crowd in front of the aiport’s Abbey Gate. Some media reported that fatalities numbered close to 200.
US officials said gunmen opened fire after the explosion, adding to the carnage.
The attack was carried out by the violent Afghan arm of the Daesh group.
Following the attack US President Joe Biden vowed retaliation.
“To those who carried out this attack as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said Thursday.
On Friday afternoon Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said they believe the group planned to strike the airlift again.
“We still believe there are credible threats... specific, credible threats,” he said.

Philippine court orders arrest of former US diplomat in child sexual abuse case

Philippine court orders arrest of former US diplomat in child sexual abuse case
Updated 54 min 3 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Philippine court orders arrest of former US diplomat in child sexual abuse case

Philippine court orders arrest of former US diplomat in child sexual abuse case
Updated 54 min 3 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippine Department of Justice said on Friday it is exploring ways to extradite a former US diplomat to the Philippines after a local court ordered his arrest on charges of sexually abusing a minor during his service in Manila.
Charges of child abuse and child pornography against the former diplomat, 61-year-old Dean Edward Cheves, were filed before the Pasay City Regional Trial Court earlier this month upon a complaint by the victim’s mother.
Cheves was a member of the US Foreign Service serving as first secretary at the US Embassy in Manila between September 2020 and February 2021.
The Pasay court on Monday issued an arrest warrant for him for violating the country’s Child Abuse Law and the Anti-Child Pornography Act.
“We are still studying the feasibility of extradition,” Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra told Arab News. To face prosecution in the Philippines, Cheves needs to be extradited from the US, where he is facing similar charges.
The US Department of Justice earlier this month disclosed that Cheves had been charged by the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia with “engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place and possession of child pornography” while serving in Manila. It remains unclear if the charges Cheves is facing in the US are related to the case registered in the Philippines.
“The US side has not requested any assistance at this time in connection with Dean Cheves’ prosecution in the US,” Guevarra said, adding that authorities are investigating the involvement of “another foreign national involved in the same incidents that led to criminal charges against Chevez.”
Declining to comment on whether the second suspect remains in the Philippines, Guevarra said: “We’ll provide more information after he is arrested.”
According to Pasay court charges, Cheves met the victim, now 16, several times in February. The documents also cite the victim as saying she had been in touch with Cheves online since she was 12 or 13 years old.
Justice Undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar said the Department of Justice is examining the possibility of “availing the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (with the US) to exchange evidence that may help us in our case against Cheves and may also help in the case against Cheves in the US District Court in Virginia.”

Pakistani four-year-old makes history as youngest person with bionic arm

Pakistani four-year-old makes history as youngest person with bionic arm
Updated 28 August 2021

Pakistani four-year-old makes history as youngest person with bionic arm

Pakistani four-year-old makes history as youngest person with bionic arm
  • Mohammed Sideeq lost his arm in accident involving a fodder cutting machine
Updated 28 August 2021
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: When four-year-old Mohammed Sideeq was fitted with a multi-grip bionic arm last week — making him the youngest person in the world with such a limb — one of the first things he asked for was a new shirt: One with buttons that he could now fasten himself.
Sideeq lost his arm in December last year in an accident involving a fodder cutting machine.
According to the World Health Organization, about 30 million people around the world require prosthetic limbs, but fewer than 20 percent have them, and they tend to be costly and heavy, with limited to no movement.
“As he ran home with his right hand cut off, his mother just fainted,” Sideeq’s father, Mohammed Sadiq, who was not at home when the accident took place, told Arab News.
His uncle rushed Sideeq to a nearby hospital in Charsadda city in northwestern Pakistan, where doctors were unable to help him. The family then drove 50 km to a private hospital in Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where surgeons tried for three days to save the severed arm.
“When the doctors analyzed the hand, they said we will have to cut it from the body to save his life,” Sadiq said about the amputation.
Sideeq remained hospitalized for a month, which his father paid for with his savings and by selling his wife’s jewelry. The couple had no hope they would ever be able to afford a prosthetic arm for their son.
But a few months later, friends connected them to the Karachi-based startup BIONIKS, which provides orthotics and prosthetics.
The owners of the company reluctantly agreed to try to design a bionic arm for the child: Such limbs, controlled using only thoughts, have never been made for children as young as Sideeq before.

“No one in the world has ever made a bionic arm for such a young age,” BIONIKS co-founder Anas Niaz told Arab News. “We knew this is nearly impossible, but Mohammed had high hopes to get a bionic arm.”
It was the young boy’s determination, he said, that motivated the team to attempt the impossible. The arm, fitted with sensors that enable users to move the prosthetic by thinking about making the movements, would cost at least 300,000 rupees ($1,800), which Sadiq could not afford. BIONIKS also helped the family find a donor, and last week Sideeq became the youngest known person to be fitted with a bionic arm.
Before him, the youngest kids with bionic arms were two eight-year-olds from the US and UK.
“Initially, it was difficult to train him to control a bionic arm with his brain and send signals to his fingers. But he is a very active kid who learned to use (the) bionic arm, and now Muhammad is using the arm perfectly,” Niaz said. “We made his arm lightweight and durable so that he can resume his activities quickly.”
Now Sideeq can play using his right arm again, and he can button his shirt too.
“I bought him new clothes and took him to the tailor,” the boy’s father said. “‘Make me cuff sleeves and not open sleeves, I will close the button because I have two arms now,’ my son proudly told the tailor.”
After Sideeq’s accident, days without weeping would be rare for his mother and caused more anguish for the father. But a few days ago, Sadiq said he was relieved to see his wife’s tears.
“She cried again a few days ago,” he said. “But this time, luckily, (tears) of happiness when Mohammed drove his bicycle using his bionic arm.”

Another Kabul terror attack ‘likely,’ Biden told

Another Kabul terror attack ‘likely,’ Biden told
Updated 28 August 2021
Arab News

Another Kabul terror attack ‘likely,’ Biden told

Another Kabul terror attack ‘likely,’ Biden told
  • Deaths from Kabul airport attack tops 170
  • 500,000 Afghans could flee by year-end: UN
Updated 28 August 2021
Arab News

JEDDAH: Joe Biden’s national security team has told the president that another terror attack is “likely” in Kabul, and that “maximum force protection” measures are being taken at the airport in the Afghan capital.
US forces helping to evacuate Afghans desperate to flee Taliban rule are on alert for more attacks following Thursday’s Daesh suicide bombing outside Kabul airport.
Some US media including the New York Times quoted local health officials as saying up to 170 people, not including the US troops, had died in the attack.
The White House said the next few days of an evacuation operation that has taken more than 100,000 people out of the country in the past two weeks were likely to be the most dangerous.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the US believed there were still “specific, credible” threats against the airport. “We certainly are prepared and would expect future attempts,” Kirby told reporters in Washington. “We’re monitoring these threats, very, very specifically, virtually in real time.”
Daesh, an enemy of the Taliban as well as the West, said one of its suicide bombers had targeted “translators and collaborators with the American army.”
The Pentagon said the attack was carried out by one suicide bomber, not two as earlier thought.
The UN Security Council condemned the bombing as “especially abhorrent” for targeting civilians trying to flee the country.
Biden said he had ordered the Pentagon to plan how to strike Daesh-Khorasan, the group that claimed responsibility.
Asked if Biden sought to capture and put on trial those responsible, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: “I think he made it clear that he does not want them to live on the earth anymore.”
The Taliban said that Afghans with valid documents would be able to travel freely in the future at any time, in comments aimed at calming fears that the movement planned harsh restrictions on freedom. It has also conveyed to the US its desire to see a US diplomatic presence remain in Kabul, US officials said. But speaking at the White House, Psaki knocked down that idea. “We’re not predicting a diplomatic presence on the ground in Afghanistan (after Aug. 31),” she said.
Up to half a million Afghans could flee their homeland by year-end, the UN refugee agency UNHCR said, appealing to all neighboring countries to keep their borders open.

America’s Afghanistan fiasco leaves allies weakened, adversaries emboldened

America’s Afghanistan fiasco leaves allies weakened, adversaries emboldened
Updated 28 August 2021
Arab News

America’s Afghanistan fiasco leaves allies weakened, adversaries emboldened

America’s Afghanistan fiasco leaves allies weakened, adversaries emboldened
  • US allies will be watching how it deals with challenges from Middle East to Korean Peninsula
  • The strategic map of the region will look different after the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan
Updated 28 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The late Egyptian leader Hosni Mubarak was reportedly quoted as saying after he lost power that “whoever is covered by the Americans is naked,” in reference to how Washington abandoned him during the Egyptian uprising.

This might be the best way to describe the feelings of the former President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani as he settles down in his new life in the UAE after fleeing Kabul, having watched his American allies give the Taliban almost a free hand to take Afghanistan back at lightning speed.

America’s allies and enemies are mulling over the consequences of the Afghanistan withdrawal — and the chaos that it has caused — for Washington’s international standing, its leadership and its global power.

A US Marine reaches for an infant over a fence of barbed wire during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 19, 2021. (Photo Courtesy of Omar Haidiri / AFP)

Some are comparing it to the humiliating withdrawal from Saigon. But many see this as a worse defeat than Vietnam and a “defining geopolitical moment” for the US. It is being described as the end of the “American era” on the global stage. If true, the “cemetery of empires” has added one more victim to its long list.

The Soviets drank the cup of Afghan defeat before the Americans did, but the government they set up in Kabul at least lasted a little longer, while the US-backed Ghani administration could not survive a week. The Afghan army melted like an iceberg in a hot sea.

Few disagree that the US should eventually have left Afghanistan, but the chaotic manner of its departure, and the mess that is unfolding now, has astonished many. This is raising questions about the credibility and the reliability of the US as an ally and as a superpower. It is also emboldening America’s enemies and weakening its friends.

 

 

We are not witnessing another Saigon but rather another Suez, this time for the US, say some experts. The 1956 Suez debacle was the closing chapter of the British empire and its outreach as a military power in the Middle East and beyond. Could this be a similar American moment? Could Afghanistan indeed be America’s Suez?

Looking at the reactions from around the world, this is exactly the lesson that many are drawing from Afghanistan. From Europe to Asia and Africa, and even on the home front, people are appalled at the incoherence of the Afghanistan withdrawal plan and its botched implementation.

America’s friends, from its major NATO allies to the small emerging democracies, are concerned about what this might mean to the free world and Washington’s leadership in it.

They are monitoring how the US deals with the current strategic challenges around the world — from the Middle East to the Korean Peninsula, and in between.

A scene at Kabul’s airport as crowds sought to make their escape after the Taliban seized the city. (AFP)

The first shots were fired from the British parliament. In an emotional speech, Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the foreign relations committee, slammed President Joe Biden without naming him. He criticized the West for not having patience: “Patience wins, the Cold War was won with patience.”

The British parliamentarian called on the UK to “set out a vision ... for reinvigorating our European NATO partners to make sure we’re not dependent on a single ally, on the decision of a single leader.”

Norbert Rottgenn, the chairman of the German parliaments’ foreign relations committee, saw in the withdrawal a “serious and far-reaching miscalculation by the current administration. This does fundamental damage to the political and moral credibility of the West.”

In Asia, America’s allies are watching the rapidly changing Afghanistan situation with keen interest but also trepidation. The reassurances of Washington’s commitment to Asia offered by Vice President Kamala Harris — who is visiting the region this week — were in sharp contrast to the widespread perception that depending on the US is a risky insurance policy and that self-reliance is the best security strategy.

There is no doubt that the governments of Japan and South Korea have been closely following events in Afghanistan. If the US is weakened as a superpower, what does this mean to their security as they face a more aggressive and assertive China?

Taiwan is learning the Afghanistan lesson too and its officials are emphasizing the importance of self-reliance.

The US national flag, reflected on the windows of the US embassy building in Kabul in this  photo taken on July 30, 2021, had been hastily taken down amid the Taliban onslaught. (AFP)

China is rubbing that in. The Chinese news agency wrote “the fall of Kabul marks the collapse of the international image and credibility of the US.” An editorial in the Chinese Communist Party’s Global Times detected in the Afghanistan withdrawal an “omen of Taiwan’s future fate.”

It wrote that “once a cross-straits war breaks out while the mainland seizes the island with forces, the US would have to have a much greater determination than it had for Afghanistan, Syria, and Vietnam if it wants to intervene.”

Biden is putting the withdrawal in the context of America’s national security interests and taking the Afghanistan card from the hands of its rivals. “If you are sitting in Moscow or Beijing, are you happy we left?” he said. “They love nothing better for us than to continue to be bogged down there, totally occupied with what is going on there.”

 

 

This is not how America’s opponents saw it though. Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah saw a “humiliated, failed and defeated” America, while Hamas congratulated the Taliban on its victory and “the end of occupation.” Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan praised the breaking of “the chains of slavery.” The wagons are being circled.

Russia is gloating at the fact that the US met the same defeat as it did a quarter of a century ago. It is happy that the US military will not be on its borders anymore.

Iran is elated that the US seems humiliated in Afghanistan and that American power will leave the region, but despite their constant contacts with the Taliban, they have to contend with a Sunni fundamentalist regime next to them, which might cut their laughter short. But they see what happened in Afghanistan as a reassurance that the US power in the region has been dealt a big blow.

The strategic map of the region will look different after the American withdrawal. China and Russia will have a stronger influence than the US on the future of Afghanistan.

At home, some experts believe that it was not Afghanistan that marked the end of the American era. Francis Fukuyama, author of “The End of History and The Last Man,” has argued in The Economist that the “end of the American era had come much earlier. The long-term sources of American weakness and decline are more domestic than international.”

Afghans fleeing the Taliban join a queue to board a US Air Force cargo plane at Kabul International Airport. (AFP)

He predicted that the US will remain a “great power for many years, but just how influential it will be depends on its ability to fix its internal problems, rather than its foreign policy.”

He might have a point. Internal divisions inside the US are deeper now than any other time in its history; they can be the foremost threat to its international standing and power.

The lesson that America’s domestic extremists are drawing from the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban is alarming. Someone who went to Washington, D.C. during the Jan. 6 Capitol Hill riots told CNN correspondent Donie O’Sullivan: “It took 11 days for them (the Taliban) to take over Afghanistan ...  How many days would it take the patriots to take over this country?”

This comment shows how much damage control the US needs to do to reassure allies and deter enemies, both foreign and domestic.

