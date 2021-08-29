You are here

Israel strikes Gaza after fire balloons, border clashes

Palestinian protesters burns tires following a demonstration along the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel east of Gaza City on Aug. 28, 2021. (AFP)
AFP

  • There were no reports from Gaza of casualties caused by the Israeli strikes
JERUSALEM: The Israeli air force attacked two sites in Gaza early Sunday morning, the army said, after Gazans clashed with forces on the border and launched incendiary balloons at southern Israel.
“IDF fighter jets struck a Hamas military compound used for manufacturing weapons and training as well as an entrance to a terror tunnel adjacent to Jabalia,” a statement from the Israeli army said.
“The strikes were in response to Hamas launching incendiary balloons into Israeli territory and the violent riots that took place yesterday,” it added.
According to the army, both incidents were “examples of how Hamas continues to employ terror tactics and target civilians.”
There were no reports from Gaza of casualties caused by the Israeli strikes.
On Saturday evening, two wildfires broke out in the Eshkol region near the Palestinian enclave, Israeli firefighters said.
Protests erupted later in the day, with the Israeli army firing tear gas and stun grenades as Palestinians burned tires on the border between Gaza and Israel, an AFP reporter said.
The health ministry in Gaza said 11 Palestinians had been hurt in the clashes, three of them by live fire.
Earlier Saturday, Gazans laid to rest Omar Hassan Abu Al-Nile, 12, who died of his wounds after being shot by Israeli forces during border clashes a week earlier.
In 2018, Gazans began a protest movement demanding an end to Israel’s blockade and the right for Palestinians to return to lands they fled or were expelled from when the Jewish state was founded in 1948.
The often-violent weekly demonstrations backed by Hamas — the Islamist militant group that rules Gaza — sputtered as Israel killed some 350 Palestinians in the territory over more than a year.
Hamas and Israel then fought a devastating 11-day conflict in May, the worst between the two sides in years, which ended with an informal truce.
Incendiary balloons from Gaza have continued in the following months, with Israel blaming Hamas.
Israel has at the same time been easing restrictions on civilian life and commerce for the territory it has blockaded since 2007, when Hamas took power.

Fuel clashes see Lebanon ramp up security

Lebanon is struggling amid a 20-month-old economic crisis that has led to shortages of fuel and basic goods like baby formula, medicine and spare parts. (AP)
Lebanon is struggling amid a 20-month-old economic crisis that has led to shortages of fuel and basic goods like baby formula, medicine and spare parts. (AP)
Updated 29 August 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Fuel clashes see Lebanon ramp up security

Lebanon is struggling amid a 20-month-old economic crisis that has led to shortages of fuel and basic goods like baby formula, medicine and spare parts. (AP)
  • Drivers enduring 10-hour gas station queues as street brawls erupt
Updated 29 August 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Security measures were increased in several Lebanese regions following violent clashes over fuel disputes in gas stations, where sticks, knives and other weapons were used.

On Saturday, Baalbek and neighboring towns were plunged into darkness due to a decrease in production of the Al-Zahrani thermal plant by almost 150 megawatts.

It came after the country’s diesel shortage led to severe rationing by private generator owners. Subscription prices for small local generators now exceed 7 million Lebanese pounds ($4,600) per month.

Jihad Salem Al-Husseini, a dentist, said: “My work has worsened a lot. I bought a private generator and put it on the roof of the building in which my clinic is located in Beirut, after the owner of the generator with whom I was subscribed asked me to pay 7 million Lebanese pounds per month. He refused to provide me with electricity during the day, saying that he decided to run his generator only at night due to the diesel shortage.

“The crisis is affecting everything. The loss of electricity is one of the crises.”

The electricity crisis has hit many businesses, including barber shops. In light of the power outages that led to the disuse of air conditioners, scenes of customers sitting on chairs in front of barber shops have become common. Many barbers have moved their morning shifts to the evening.

Hair stylist Mohammed Issa said: “Due to power outages, I had to raise my prices from 5,000 to 25,000 Lebanese pounds for a blow dry. The situation is very difficult.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• On Saturday, Baalbek and neighboring towns were plunged into darkness due to a decrease in production of the Al-Zahrani thermal plant by almost 150 megawatts.

• It came after the country’s diesel shortage led to severe rationing by private generator owners.

• Subscription prices for small local generators now exceed 7 million Lebanese pounds per month.

• Growing tensions resulting from the acute cost-of-living crisis Lebanon is facing have begun to threaten security stability and civil coexistence.

• Violence erupted between residents of two southern towns, which led to the injury of six people as a result of a dispute over fuel.

Meanwhile, growing tensions resulting from the acute cost-of-living crisis Lebanon is facing have begun to threaten security stability and civil coexistence. Violence erupted between residents of two southern towns, which led to the injury of six people as a result of a dispute over fuel.

Commenting on the violence, Raif Younan, mayor of Maghdouche, a predominantly Christian town east of Sidon, said: “No one will be allowed to harm the people or their properties.” The head of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, called on the national army to “maintain security in the villages east of Sidon.”

The price of one fuel gallon has risen by 65 percent after the gradual lifting of subsidies. The price of one gallon of diesel has increased by 69 percent, while the price of a fuel gallon on the black market recently reached about 600,000 Lebanese pounds. Fuel is more commonly sold at stations for 133,000 pounds, after regular 10-hour waiting periods.

On Saturday, tensions also erupted in front of a gas station in Akkar, which led to vehicular collisions. Fights also broke out in front of a gas station in Tripoli. On the Abbasiya highway, three people were injured during a fight.

According to a statement by the Lebanese Army, “two citizens who were causing trouble in front of gas stations in the towns of Taalbaya and Bar Elias in central Bekaa were arrested. Weapons and ammunition were seized in their possession.”

Libyan interim PM pushes back against parliament in speech

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh delivers a statement next to his Italian counterpart at Chigi palace, premier's office, in Rome, Italy May 31, 2021. (REUTERS)
Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh delivers a statement next to his Italian counterpart at Chigi palace, premier's office, in Rome, Italy May 31, 2021. (REUTERS)
Updated 29 August 2021
Reuters

Libyan interim PM pushes back against parliament in speech

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh delivers a statement next to his Italian counterpart at Chigi palace, premier's office, in Rome, Italy May 31, 2021. (REUTERS)
  • Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh this week demanded that Dbeibeh appear before the chamber, elected in 2014, to be questioned about the performance of his government or face a no-confidence vote
Updated 29 August 2021
Reuters

TRIPOLI: Libya’s interim prime minister on Friday pushed back against parliament’s threats to withdraw confidence from his unity government, saying in a speech its failure to approve his budget had set back the work of state.
Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, who took office in March, said the eastern-based parliament’s reasons for not approving his repeated budget proposals were “unrealistic and flimsy” and blamed the body for hindering planned December elections.
The budget dispute has emerged as a core element in the growing friction between rival political factions that has undermined a UN-backed process that had been seen as the best chance at peace in years.

BACKGROUND

Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, who took office in March, said the eastern-based parliament’s reasons for not approving his repeated budget proposals were ‘unrealistic and flimsy’ and blamed the body for hindering planned December elections.

Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh this week demanded that Dbeibeh appear before the chamber, elected in 2014, to be questioned about the performance of his government or face a no-confidence vote.
Amid worsening political gridlock, many Libyans fear that a process which had succeeded in creating a unified government for the first time in years is slipping backwards.
A failure to hold the election or a disputed outcome could end the political process and restart a conflict that has smashed swathes of Libya’s cities, drawn in major outside powers and left foreign mercenaries entrenched along front lines.
“The problem of the elections is not logistical, but an absolute legislative one. We presented a real program to facilitate and implement the electoral process,” Dbeibeh said.

How scientists are drawing a genetic portrait of modern-day Middle Easterners

A woman looks at a bronze age skull from Jericho, dated to between 2200 and 2000 BCE, showing the ancient surgical procedure of trephination. (AFP)
A woman looks at a bronze age skull from Jericho, dated to between 2200 and 2000 BCE, showing the ancient surgical procedure of trephination. (AFP)
Updated 29 August 2021
Caline Malek

How scientists are drawing a genetic portrait of modern-day Middle Easterners

A woman looks at a bronze age skull from Jericho, dated to between 2200 and 2000 BCE, showing the ancient surgical procedure of trephination. (AFP)
  • Team comprising Saudi, UAE and UK scientists are mapping the region’s genetic heritage and health
  • Findings are critical to understanding present-day gene pool and planning for future health needs
Updated 29 August 2021
Caline Malek

DUBAI: Genetic analysis has become immensely popular in recent years, with a proliferation of commercial home testing kits allowing families to trace their ancestry back over generations and to map out their genetic origins with remarkable accuracy.

However, to pinpoint an individual’s genetic roots, these services require a huge DNA dataset. And while ancestry testing continues to grow in the West, contributing to an ever more accurate genetic portrait, it is yet to catch on in a big way in the East.

The genetic origins of modern day Middle Easterners have always been something of a mystery. Until now, more was probably known about the region’s migratory routes and ethnic mixing down the ages from cuneiform tablets than from the double helix. 

Yet, beyond satisfying the public’s anthropological appetites, genetic analysis has important medical applications, chief among them the treatment and prevention of inherited genetic diseases.

Three years ago, for the first time ever, scientists from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the UK teamed up to map the Middle East’s genetic heritage and health stretching back 125,000 years.

The researchers uncovered millions of novel genetic variants that are common to the region but considered rare elsewhere in the world. The knowledge gained in the process enabled the analysis of local genomic structures in immense detail for the first time.

German and Kurdish archaeologists uncover the skeleton remains of a woman thought to date from the Hellenistic period (323 BC to 31 BC) near the northern Iraqi city of Duhok. (AN Photo/Robert Edwards)

The project’s findings, which were published in the scientific journal Cell on August 4, represent the first comprehensive open-access dataset in the Middle East mapping the whole human genome. 

“The Middle East was always underrepresented in these studies,” said Saeed Al-Turki, a Saudi consultant in clinical genomics at Anwa Labs in Riyadh, who took part in “The Genomic History of the Middle East” study. 

“We started to feel that huge discoveries were being made that could actually have a population-specific impact, and the Middle East was always missing, so this was the major drive for the study.”

Launched in partnership with the UK’s University of Birmingham and the Wellcome Sanger Institute, a British non-profit genomics and genetics research institute based near Cambridge, the study marked a crucial first step in filling the blanks in the region’s genetic history. 

“The Middle East is a very important region that has a unique history compared to other local populations,” Dr Mohamed Almarri, the study’s lead author and a Wellcome Sanger Institute alumnus based in the UAE, told Arab News.

“The underrepresentation limits our understanding of the genomics and the implications of disease on these populations, so we wanted to fill those gaps that we see in the literature.”

A lab worker prepares liquids for DNA extraction. (AFP)

Researchers analyzed DNA from hundreds of people across the region to reconstruct their genetic heritage. What they found was that many people in the modern-day Arabian Peninsula draw their genetic ancestry from ancient hunter-gatherers and from regional Bronze Age civilizations. 

Going back even further, this ethnic lineage draws its origins from an enigmatic population that left Africa around 60,000 years ago and which differs in significant ways from all other Eurasian genomes. 

The findings hold intrinsic historical and medical value, allowing experts to understand the effects of migration on the Arabian Peninsula, and what genetic traits its peoples hold in common. 

“For the medical impact, the more data we have from populations, the more we understand why some populations are more at risk to common diseases, such as hypertension, diabetes and others,” Al-Turki told Arab News. 

Saeed Al-Turki, a Saudi consultant in clinical genomics at Anwa Labs in Riyadh, taking part in “The Genomic History of the Middle East” study. (Supplied)

One of the most significant findings of the study was the discovery of a quarter of a million single nucleotide polymorphisms, or SNPs, that were highly specific to the people of the Middle East.

“So all those previous studies that involved someone from the Middle East could have a bit of an incomplete picture,” Al-Turki said. “By adding another quarter of a million SNPs from just 130 individuals — imagine if we had 1,000 or 2,000. 

“We are actually enriching the biomarkers, and that’s what leads to the discovery of what gives some populations a higher risk of contracting a certain disease.”

FASTFACTS

* Populations all over the Middle East grew at a similar rate until around 15,000 to 20,000 years ago.

* Aridification linked to climate change events coincided with a reduction in Arabian populations 6,000 years ago.

* A mutation that allowed people to digest lactose was found in genomes local to Saudi Arabia, Yemen and the UAE.

The study uncovered genetic variations associated with type 2 diabetes, challenging earlier assumptions that high rates of the condition in the Middle East were caused solely by the shift towards sedentary lifestyles. 

Another mutation related to body mass index and the proclivity of hypertension was also found in 60 percent of Saudis and Yemenis — a figure that has long been missing from global health datasets. 

“Without this project, we would not be able to understand why some of these populations are more prone to having one of the highest rates of type 2 diabetes in the world,” Al-Turki said. 

“Yes, it’s related to the environment, fitness and a sedentary lifestyle, but there is also evidence of very strong genetic components that come with it, which means we should work out and be more health conscious than other populations. 

“We inherited some genetic components. It’s not all bad nor good, but it’s good to be conscious about what extra steps are needed once we understand what we have.”

The study uncovered genetic variations associated with type 2 diabetes, challenging earlier assumptions that high rates of the condition in the Middle East were caused solely by the shift towards sedentary lifestyles. (Shutterstock)

Based on a mapping of genomic movement, the study concluded that Bronze Age peoples from the Levant or Mesopotamia likely spread Semitic languages to Arabia and East Africa. 

Moreover, they discovered that populations all over the Middle East grew at a similar rate until around 15,000 to 20,000 years ago, when the Arabian population growth stalled while Levantine populations continued to grow. 

This trend was attributed to the emergence of agriculture in the Fertile Crescent, leading to settled societies supporting much larger populations. 

The study also noted that aridification linked to climate change events coincided with a reduction in Arabian populations 6,000 years ago and a fall in Levantine populations 4,200 years ago.

A distinct mutation which allowed people to digest lactose was found in genomes local to modern-day Saudi Arabia, Yemen and the UAE, with a probable attribution to the domestication of animals providing a source of dairy. 

Although they have merely scratched the surface of the Middle East’s genetic heritage, the findings of the project are critical to understanding the present-day gene pool and what regional nations can do to plan for future health needs. 

Famous prehistoric rock paintings of Tassili N'Ajjer, Algeria. (Shutterstock)

Almarri, the study’s lead author, hopes to delve even deeper into the region’s genetic past. 

“Our region remains to be understood,” he told Arab News. “Every person in the future will have a tailored treatment for any disease that they have, and we need researchers from the region to investigate this in our populations.”

More regional collaboration will be needed, drawing together hospitals and universities, to identify the link between genetic mutations and specific diseases and to usher the Middle East toward an age of genetics-informed medicine. 

“There is so much work done in separate organizations in the Gulf and in the Middle East,” Al-Turki said. “They’re usually not published in high-ranking journals like Cell because they are a single population. 

“This is an example of how much higher we can go in the quality of research once we collaborate with different countries. We cannot do it alone. 

“It is only when we collaborate with others that we can actually be a part of the bigger picture.”

-------------------

Twitter: @CalineMalek 

UAE resumes issuing tourist visas to vaccinated travellers

UAE resumes issuing tourist visas to vaccinated travellers
Updated 28 August 2021
Reuters

UAE resumes issuing tourist visas to vaccinated travellers

UAE resumes issuing tourist visas to vaccinated travellers
  • Visitors from previously barred countries would have to take a COVID-19 test on arrival
Updated 28 August 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates said it will resume issuing tourist visas to vaccinated travellers from Aug. 30, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Saturday.

The decision also covered people coming in from countries from which the UAE had previously barred entry, WAM reported.

In those cases, visitors would have to take a COVID-19 test on arrival, it added. 

UAE has currently recorded 715,394 cases of the virus, with 2,036 deaths as of Saturday.

Egypt urges dialogue to settle Morocco-Algeria dispute

Egypt urges dialogue to settle Morocco-Algeria dispute
Updated 28 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt urges dialogue to settle Morocco-Algeria dispute

Egypt urges dialogue to settle Morocco-Algeria dispute
  • The OIC, Arab League and Saudi Arabia have called for dialogue to resolve arguments between the two countries
Updated 28 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has called on Algeria and Morocco to use diplomatic solutions and dialogue in order to resolve their diplomatic rift.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry made the appeal in phone calls to his Algerian and Moroccan counterparts, Ramtane Lamamra and Nasser Bourita, on Friday.

Ahmed Hafez, spokesman for the Egyptian foreign ministry, said that Shoukry discussed recent developments between the two countries and “ways to move forward by overcoming these circumstances.”

On Wednesday, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Arab League and Saudi Arabia called for dialogue to resolve arguments between the two North African rivals.

Algeria said on Tuesday that it had cut diplomatic relations with Morocco because of “hostile actions,” following months of resurgent tensions.

Morocco called the decision “completely unjustified,” and said that it was based on “false, even absurd pretexts.”

In response, it announced on Friday that it would close its embassy in Algiers. It said that the ambassador and all staff would be repatriated to Rabat.

Shoukry urged diplomatic solutions and dialogue in the interest of promoting joint Arab action, in which “the two brotherly countries play a pivotal role.”

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI previously called on Algeria to “build a bilateral relationship based on trust and good neighborliness, because the current situation of these relations is not in the interest of their peoples, and is not acceptable to many countries.”

