UK government slammed over Afghan exit as hundreds left behind

UK government slammed over Afghan exit as hundreds left behind
Members of the British armed forces 16 Air Assault Brigade disembark an aircraft after landing at RAF Brize Norton, in Oxfordshire, Britain August 29, 2021. (Reuters)
Members of the British armed forces 16 Air Assault Brigade arrive at RAF Brize Norton base after being evacuated from Kabul, in Oxfordshire, Britain August 29, 2021. (Reuters)
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

  • Current and former officials slammed government failings, suggesting many more Afghans could have been rescued
  • FM Dominic Raab has been strongly criticized for not immediately ending a beach holiday when the Taliban took control
AFP

LONDON: The UK government on Sunday faced a torrent of criticism after its hurried withdrawal from Afghanistan ended, leaving hundreds eligible for relocation behind.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed a mission “unlike anything we have seen in our lifetimes” after the UK airlifted over 15,000 people in the last two weeks.
But current and former officials slammed government failings, suggesting many more Afghans could have been rescued.
The Observer leftwing broadsheet cited a whistleblower as saying thousands of emails from MPs and charities to the foreign ministry highlighting specific Afghans at risk from the Taliban takeover went unopened.
Foreign Minister Dominic Raab has already been strongly criticized for not immediately ending a beach holiday when the Taliban took control.
The Observer said it saw evidence that an official email account set up by the Foreign Office to receive such pleas regularly had 5,000 unopened emails last week.
It said these included messages from ministers’ offices and the leader of the opposition Labour party, Keir Starmer.
“They cannot possibly know (how many people have been left behind) because they haven’t even read the emails,” the whistleblower was quoted as saying.
The Foreign Office responded that its crisis team worked 24/7 “to triage incoming emails and calls.”
Officials have given varying estimates of how many eligible Afghans did not board evacuation flights, the last of which left Saturday, with the head of the UK armed forces General Sir Nick Carter putting this “in the high hundreds.”
The Sunday Times right-wing broadsheet quoted an unnamed minister as saying: “I suspect we could have taken out 800 to 1,000 more people.”
The same minister slammed Raab, claiming he “did nothing” to build ties with third countries from which Afghans might enter the UK.
The Foreign Office acknowledged that Raab had delegated calls to his Afghan counterpart while saying he recently called his Pakistani counterpart.
Richard Dannatt, a former head of the British army, told Times Radio on Sunday that he was calling for an inquiry into why the evacuation “happened in such a haphazard and chaotic fashion.”
Raab himself wrote in The Sunday Telegraph that the Afghan situation was a “bitter pill to swallow.”
To deal with the Taliban regime, the UK must build a wider international coalition of regional powers and other United Nations Security Council members, including countries “with whom we have a difficult relationship,” he wrote.

German election campaign heats up as Merkel's conservatives slide

German election campaign heats up as Merkel’s conservatives slide
Updated 29 August 2021
Reuters

German election campaign heats up as Merkel’s conservatives slide

German election campaign heats up as Merkel’s conservatives slide
  • Germany goes to the polls on Sept. 26, when Angela Merkel steps down as chancellor after 16 years in office
Updated 29 August 2021
Reuters

BERLIN: The campaign over who will replace German Chancellor Angela Merkel heated up on Sunday after a new opinion poll showed the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) opening up a bigger lead over Merkel’s conservatives.
Support for the SPD rose two points from last week to 24 percent, their highest result in four years according to the INSA poll conducted for the Bild am Sonntag newspaper. The conservatives lost a point to 21 percent, their lowest ever polled.
Germany goes to the polls on Sept. 26, when Merkel steps down as chancellor after 16 years in office and four straight national election victories. Merkel’s imminent departure has weakened support for her conservative alliance.
It was the second survey in the last week that has put the SPD ahead. Support for Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), has been falling steadily in recent weeks.
The bloc’s candidate for chancellor, CDU chairman Armin Laschet, has been under fire since he was caught on camera laughing during a visit last month to a town hit by floods.
In a hypothetical direct vote for chancellor, the INSA poll showed that the SPD’s candidate, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, would take 31 percent of the vote, compared to just 10 percent for Laschet and 14 percent for the Greens candidate Annalena Baerbock.
The three candidates are due to hold a televised debate on Sunday evening.
Despite the SPD’s lead in the polls, it would still need to team up with two other parties to govern, prompting a discussion about which possible coalition partners would be acceptable.
Scholz declined to rule out teaming up with the far-left Linke in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, although he said any German government must commit itself to NATO membership.
The Linke, currently polling on about 6 percent, calls for the abolition of NATO in its election manifesto.
Meanwhile, the Greens candidate Baerbock distanced herself from the Linke as a possible partner.
“The Linke has just pretty ruled itself out, as it was not even willing to support the Bundeswehr in rescuing German nationals and local forces from Afghanistan,” Baerbock told the newspapers of the Funke media group.
Laschet cast doubt on the commitment of both the SPD and Greens to support the German military, saying at an event on Saturday that they had blocked measures in the past to protect soldiers.

India's new COVID-19 cases rise by 45,083

India’s new COVID-19 cases rise by 45,083
Updated 29 August 2021
Reuters

India’s new COVID-19 cases rise by 45,083

India’s new COVID-19 cases rise by 45,083
  • Country’s COVID-19 cases stand at about 32.7 million, with deaths rising by 460 to 437,830 in the last 24 hours
Updated 29 August 2021
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India reported 45,083 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, according to data from the health ministry, driven by surging cases in the southern state of Kerala.
The country’s COVID-19 cases stood at about 32.7 million, with deaths rising by 460 to 437,830 in the last 24 hours, data showed.
In Kerala, where cases have spiked in the wake of a major festival, the state government reported 31,265 new infections late on Saturday — comprising nearly 70 percent of the country’s total new daily cases.
The state plans to lock down hard-hit areas and restrict public movement to mainly essential services and emergencies, according to an order issued on Saturday.

Australia's Melbourne extends sixth coronavirus lockdown

Australia’s Melbourne extends sixth coronavirus lockdown
Updated 29 August 2021
AFP

Australia’s Melbourne extends sixth coronavirus lockdown

Australia’s Melbourne extends sixth coronavirus lockdown
  • It is the city’s sixth lockdown of the pandemic, and includes a curfew, the closure of playgrounds and strict limits on exercise
Updated 29 August 2021
AFP

MELBOURNE: A lockdown of Australia’s second-biggest city Melbourne will be extended, authorities announced Sunday as they struggle to quash a stubborn coronavirus Delta variant outbreak.
Almost seven million people in Melbourne and surrounding Victoria state were scheduled to exit a four-week lockdown on Thursday, but state premier Dan Andrews said it would no longer be possible with case numbers rising by 92 overnight.
It is the city’s sixth lockdown of the pandemic, and includes a curfew, the closure of playgrounds and strict limits on exercise.
“We still have too many cases in the community for too long for us to be able to open up and give back... those freedoms that we cherish and those freedoms that we desperately want back,” Andrews said.
Andrews did not reveal how long stay-at-home orders would remain in place, saying officials would “look at all the different options.”
Meanwhile neighboring New South Wales state, which includes Australia’s most populous city of Sydney, posted 1,218 new cases on Sunday — pushing the country’s overall daily caseload to a fresh all-time high.
Almost 19,000 cases have been detected in the state of about eight million people since the Delta variant outbreak began in mid-June.
But with vaccination rates now surging in New South Wales and authorities predicting 70 percent of adults there will be fully vaccinated by October, residents weary of prolonged restrictions have been promised some modest freedoms.
In non-hotspot areas, five fully vaccinated adults will be able to gather outside for up to an hour from mid-September while authorities have also signaled small weddings will soon be allowed.
Australian leaders have agreed on a national roadmap for reopening the country once vaccination targets of 70 and 80 percent are reached in each state and territory.
The nation has recorded more than 51,000 cases of Covid-19 and almost 1,000 deaths in a population of 25 million since the start of the pandemic.

US Gulf Coast residents flee 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Ida

US Gulf Coast residents flee ‘extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Ida
Updated 29 August 2021
Reuters

US Gulf Coast residents flee ‘extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Ida

US Gulf Coast residents flee ‘extremely dangerous’ Hurricane Ida
  • Ida one of ‘strongest storms’ to hit Louisiana in 170 years, says governor
  • Storm surge, flooding rains to reach inland communities
Updated 29 August 2021
Reuters

Hurricane Ida intensified over warm Gulf of Mexico waters on Saturday, prompting tens of thousands to flee coastal areas, while President Joe Biden pledged aid to help states quickly recover once the storm has passed.
Forecasters said Ida could make a US landfall on Sunday night as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale, generating winds of 140 miles per hour (225 kph), heavy downpours and a tidal surge that could plunge much of the Louisiana shoreline under several feet of water.
On Saturday evening Ida was about 200 miles (320 km) southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River, packing top winds of 105 miles per hour (169 kph) and aiming for the Louisiana coast, the National Hurricane Center said.
“We’re concerned about explosive development shortly before it makes landfall,” said Jim Foerster, chief meteorologist at DTN, which provides weather advice to oil and transportation companies.
Flooding from Ida’s storm surge — high water driven by the hurricane’s winds — could reach between 10 and 15 feet (3 and 4.5 meters) around the mouth of the Mississippi River, with lower levels extending east along the adjacent coastlines of Mississippi and Alabama, the NHC said.
Officials ordered https://twitter.com/nolaready/status/1431297701535158279 widespread evacuations of low-lying and coastal areas, jamming highways and leading some gasoline stations to run dry as residents and vacationers fled the seashore.
“I left Fourchon last night at 8 o’clock and it’s a ghost town,” said Andre LeBlanc, a sportfishing captain speaking from his inland home in Lafayette, Louisiana. “We were some of the last to get out of there.”

Utilities were bringing in extra crews and equipment to deal with expected power losses. Hundreds of thousands of homes could fall dark as Ida’s strong winds carry well into Louisiana and as far east at Mobile, Alabama, said DTN’s Foerster.
Biden on Saturday said 500 federal emergency response workers were in Texas and Louisiana to respond to the storm. Aid workers have “closely coordinated with the electric utilities to restore power as soon as possible,” Biden said at a briefing with Federal Emergency Management Agency officials.
Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, whose state is already reeling from a public health crisis stemming from a fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Ida’s winds will be fierce and spread across a 300-mile area.
“We have a very serious situation on our hands,” Edwards said at a briefing. “This will be one of the strongest hurricanes to hit anywhere in the state of Louisiana since at least the 1850s.”
The state is not planning to evacuate hospitals now strained by an influx of COVID-19 patients, he said. There were more than 3,400 new infections reported on Friday, and about 2,700 people are hospitalized with the virus.
“We have been talking to hospitals to make sure that their generators are working, that they have way more water on hand than normal, that they have PPE on hand,” Edwards said.

US energy companies reduced offshore oil production by 91 percent and gasoline refiners cut operations at Louisiana plants in the path of the storm. Regional fuel prices rose in anticipation of production losses.
Phillips 66 completed the shutdown of its Alliance refinery on Louisiana’s coast, and PBF Energy Inc. reduced its Chalmette, Louisiana, processing, people familiar with the matter said.
Exxon Mobil Corp. is cutting production by 50 percent at its Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery said sources familiar with plant operations.
Gasoline demand in Louisiana was up 71 percent for the week ended Friday, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at tracking firm GasBuddy.
Ida, the ninth named storm and fourth hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, may well exceed the strength of Hurricane Laura, the last Category 4 storm to strike Louisiana, by the time it makes landfall, forecasters said.
The region was devastated in August 2005 by Hurricane Katrina, which killed more than 1,800 people.
Scott Pierce, 32, evacuated to Florida to escape Idaho
“We’re terrified,” said Pierce, an engineer worried about his home on the shores of Lake Pontchartrain, the site of some of the worst flooding in Hurricane Katrina. 

US warns of ‘specific, credible threat’ near Kabul airport

German soldiers process evacuees at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 28, 2021. (US Marine Corps photo via AP)
German soldiers process evacuees at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 28, 2021. (US Marine Corps photo via AP)
Updated 29 August 2021
AFP

US warns of 'specific, credible threat' near Kabul airport

German soldiers process evacuees at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 28, 2021. (US Marine Corps photo via AP)
  • Scores of Afghan civilians and 13 American troops were killed on August 26 in a bombing claimed by Daesh
Updated 29 August 2021
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States warned Saturday of a “specific, credible threat” near Kabul airport and urged its citizens to leave the area, days after a deadly attack on crowds fleeing Taliban rule in Afghanistan.
A series of urgent terror warnings have rattled evacuation efforts overseen by US forces, who have been forced into closer security cooperation with the Taliban to prevent a repeat of Thursday’s carnage at one of the facility’s main access gates.
“Due to a specific, credible threat, all US citizens in the vicinity of Kabul airport... should leave the airport area immediately,” the US Embassy in Kabul said in a security alert.
In its alert, the embassy noted the threat to “the South (Airport Circle) gate, the new Ministry of the Interior, and the gate near the Panjshir Petrol station on the northwest side of the airport.”
Earlier Saturday US President Joe Biden warned that his military commanders believed a fresh attack could come “in the next 24-36 hours,” calling the situation “extremely dangerous.”
Scores of Afghan civilians and 13 American troops were killed Thursday in the bombing claimed by the regional Islamic State-Khorasan group.

 

