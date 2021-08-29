You are here

SWVL raises $35.5m pre-funding to push growth strategy

SWVL raises $35.5m pre-funding to push growth strategy
Swvl Inc., a Dubai-based provider of transformative mass transit and shared mobility solutions, today announced that several investors, including Agility and Chimera Abu Dhabi, have completed the pre-funding of $35.5 million of the aggregate PIPE subscription raised in connection with the Company’s proposed business combination with Queens Gambit Growth Capital.

Swvl is executing a comprehensive growth strategy with the goal of realizing approximately $1bn of annual gross revenue and expansion to more than 30 cities in more than 20 countries by 2025. The proceeds raised through the pre-funding transaction are expected to accelerate those expansion efforts and to further Swvl’s investment in its proprietary technology platform.

  • mass transit infrastructure in Eastern Province given a boost with a call for investors
  • This phase of the project includes buses, transport stations and taxis
Plans to develop mass transit infrastructure in Eastern Province were given a boost yesterday with a call for investors to participate in the development.

 

The planned investments will contribute to the upgrading of transportation services and access facilities, Saudi Press Agency said, citing Fahd Al Jubeir, Mayor of the Eastern Region. 

  

This phase of the project includes buses, transport stations and taxis, said Al-Jubeir. Environmental issues will be addressed through the use of renewable energy in modern designs.

 

The project plan includes development of a strategy to develop revenues, apply the concept of financial sustainability and achieve the objectives of the Kingdom's vision 2030.

 

Investors can participate through the municipal investment portal, as well as the mayoralty portal and its digital accounts.

 

Proposals will be accepted for 14 days from August 26 until September 9.

Tianqi post first profit in two years as Lithium demand rises

Tianqi post first profit in two years as Lithium demand rises
China's Tianqi Lithium Corp, one of the world's top lithium producers, posted its first net profit in two years on Sunday as prices for the commodity used in electric-vehicle (EV) batteries rebounded strongly from a protracted slide.
Chengdu-based Tianqi said its net income was 85.8 million yuan ($13.3 million) for the first half of 2021, rebounding from a loss of 696.6 million yuan ($108 million) a year earlier.
That implies a second-quarter profit of 333.7 million yuan, after a 247.9 million yuan loss in January-March, marking Tianqi's best quarterly result since the fourth quarter of 2018.
The news marks a return to positive territory for Tianqi, which had posted seven straight quarterly losses from mid-2019 after a precipitous three-year plunge in lithium prices, driven by oversupply, left the company short of funds and facing default on billions of dollars in loans.
In December it secured a $1.4 billion lifeline investment in its Australian operations from IGO Ltd and has been boosted by a near tripling in lithium carbonate prices over the past 12 months as demand from the EV sector roars back.
First-half revenues were 2.35 billion yuan, Tianqi said in the filing, up 25.13 perent from a year earlier.
Tianqi and IGO this month produced the first batch of another battery chemical, lithium hydroxide, from the Kwinana plant in Western Australia, which had been put on hold early in 2020 as the coronavirus outbreak exacerbated the Chinese company's liquidity struggles.
The company said it expects the commissioning of more battery-making plants in the second half to further boost lithium demand, extending the price rally.

 

UAE exchanges extend trading hours

UAE exchanges extend trading hours
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange announced two initiatives on Saturday, extending its trading hours and cutting trading fees by 50 percent.

The stock exchange said it would reduce trading commissions on all deals by 50 percent, from September 1. The market also announced the extension of trading hours for an additional one hour, with the trading day from 10am to 3pm, starting from October 3.

Trading fees will be reduced to 0.025 percent instead of 0.05 percent. This is the third reduction that the market has made in less than three years and the second during 2021.

 The extension of the trading period for an additional hour has been made to harmonize the exchange’s operations with global markets, according to an official statement to the market.

One in every four investment deals in Middle East goes to fintech: Report

One in every four investment deals in Middle East goes to fintech: Report
DUBAI: One in four investment deals was made in the fintech sector, pulling nearly 30 percent of all the funding raised during the year, which was $2.1 billion in 220 deals, according to a year-to-date report by consultancy firm RedSeer.

A “favorable regulatory environment” has pushed the Middle East’s financial technology (fintech) scene to be the most-funded sector, according to the report.

RedSeer said financial free zones such as the Abu Dhabi Global Market and the Dubai International Financial Center have contributed to this growth, particularly with initiatives including regulatory sandboxes and accelerators.

“This has allowed regional fintech companies to innovate at a fast pace and partner with leading companies to create new products and services,” the report said.

Consumers in the region have also shown positive adoption rates in recent months, the report showed, with “very high adoption” in payments and remittances.

Other fintech products such as lending and insurtech “are more nascent,” but consumers said they are willing to use the technology more in the future.

Payments and remittances emerged the most successful in the value and volume of deals within the sector, followed by lending.

 

Car marketplace Syarah secures $20m to expand beyond KSA

Car marketplace Syarah secures $20m to expand beyond KSA
DUBAI: Saudi Arabia-based online car marketplace Syarah has raised $20 million in its latest funding round, as the startup aims to expand its local and regional operations.

The company will use the new capital injection from the Series B round to “broaden its offerings,” as well as establish distribution centers across the Kingdom. It also plans to expand to new markets in the region.

“We have successfully sold more than 6,000 cars online so far, and with this new investment, we intend to significantly grow our inventory and sales over the next few months,” Syarah’s co-founder Salah Sharef said.

Founded in 2015, the startup operates an online platform for car shopping, where buyers can choose from a wide selection of cars, and have them delivered to their homes. In 2019, the platform started including used cars in their portfolio.

It has recorded over SR300 million ($800,000) in sales in a “very short period,” co-founder Fayez Al-Anazi said, owing to the startup’s “technology-focused model.”

The investment round was co-led by Impact 46 and Elm Company, with participation of Saudi Arabia’s United International Transportation Company, as well as Vision Ventures and angel investor Yousef Al-Rashidi.

“The platform is targeting a largely fragmented market in the Kingdom and it has created an opportunity by providing digital solutions that cater to the consumer trends, and facilitates the process of buying cars online,” Impact 46 Managing Partner Abdulaziz Al-Omran said.

