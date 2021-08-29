SWVL raises $35.5m pre-funding to push growth strategy

Eastern Province calls companies to develop public transport projects

Plans to develop mass transit infrastructure in Eastern Province were given a boost yesterday with a call for investors to participate in the development.

The planned investments will contribute to the upgrading of transportation services and access facilities, Saudi Press Agency said, citing Fahd Al Jubeir, Mayor of the Eastern Region.

This phase of the project includes buses, transport stations and taxis, said Al-Jubeir. Environmental issues will be addressed through the use of renewable energy in modern designs.

The project plan includes development of a strategy to develop revenues, apply the concept of financial sustainability and achieve the objectives of the Kingdom's vision 2030.

Investors can participate through the municipal investment portal, as well as the mayoralty portal and its digital accounts.

Proposals will be accepted for 14 days from August 26 until September 9.