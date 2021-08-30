You are here

Minister Al-Jubeir, Ambassador Fumio review Saudi-Japan ties

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir, right, in talks with Japanese Ambassador Iwai Fumio in Riyadh on Sunday. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir, right, in talks with Japanese Ambassador Iwai Fumio in Riyadh on Sunday. (SPA)
Updated 30 August 2021
SPA

Minister Al-Jubeir, Ambassador Fumio review Saudi-Japan ties

Minister Al-Jubeir, Ambassador Fumio review Saudi-Japan ties
Updated 30 August 2021
SPA

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir received Japanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Iwai Fumio at the ministry’s headquarters in Riyadh on Sunday.

During the meeting, the pair reviewed bilateral relations between their two countries and issues of common interest.

The Japanese envoy has a long history of service in the Middle East and is looking forward to cooperating and working with the Kingdom.

After visits to Japan by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in September 2016 and King Salman in March 2017, the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 was launched as a way to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Topics: Saudi-Japan ties

Laughter, tears (and some chaos): The kids are back in class

The first day's roller coaster ride left us parents and school admins tired and exhausted by midday. (SPA)
The first day’s roller coaster ride left us parents and school admins tired and exhausted by midday. (SPA)
Updated 30 August 2021
Rawan Radwan

Laughter, tears (and some chaos): The kids are back in class

The first day’s roller coaster ride left us parents and school admins tired and exhausted by midday. (SPA)
  In-person teaching resumes in Saudi schools after 18 months of online education forced by COVID-19
Updated 30 August 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: It was a first day back at school like no other.

After 18 months of home education and online learning forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, children throughout the Kingdom returned to the classroom on Sunday.

There was laughter and tears — and not a little chaos.

Refal Amin, a Saudi mother of two teenage sons and a 10-year-old daughter, told Arab News that it was difficult seeing her two boys head off to school while leaving their sister behind at home.
Amin’s daughter must stay home to attend online learning, following instructions issued by the Saudi Education Ministry.
“My sons were initially hesitant to go, even though they’re both fully vaccinated. It was still unsettling for them to leave home, and it was a struggle getting them up and out of the house, which was nothing new,” she said.
But despite their outward display of hesitancy, the two boys were glad to see their friends at school again. “We just had to pretend that we weren’t happy for our little sister and we decided to play the part of sad students,” said the eldest, Abdullah. “I know mom secretly sensed our glee to go back.”
Amin said: “It has been a tough year and a half, and it’ll be even longer and tougher for my youngest, who is simply unamused today.
“We’re super careful; this isn’t a joke. The boys know there will be no hugging, no touching and no sharing anything. Though I have to also keep my eye on my daughter and prepare for my day’s work, it’s a relief that I can work from home.
“My daughter doesn’t share my sentiment as a frown was plastered on her face throughout the day. First impressions last, but apparently all the girls in her class were frowning and upset as well. They’ll get over it soon enough.”
As I write this, my eight-year-old daughter started her first day of the third grade in tears. After an 18-month hiatus, she was looking forward to the possibility of seeing her new school, but of course, COVID-19, which has been dubbed “the dream crusher,” postponed her return to in-person learning — and what a day it was.
Like parents everywhere, I prepared my daughter for what to expect, and found that the “no sharing” rule was a deal breaker, or at least I thought it was until she heard that the school canteen would not be open and that she would not be able to stealthily buy a piece of chocolate.
She understands the severity of the COVID-19 situation, but it broke her heart to learn that she would not be attending school just yet following a last-minute decision by the school board. I was crushed, too. Like millions of parents out there, I want a pause, and it presents one of the thorniest problems.

FASTFACTS

27k

There are 26,934 private and public schools in Saudi Arabia.

7.2m

More than 7.2 million students in all levels started school on Aug. 29, with primary school students remaining homebound for online learning.

But rules are rules, and we will wait a bit longer.
Though we should be used to it by now, the chaotic first day started with confusion: Links to the online platforms did not work, passcodes were not shared and dozens of messages from mothers were sent to the class WhatsApp group. It left me at a loss and suffering from a nagging headache, on top of having to juggle my other tasks at work.
The first day’s roller coaster ride left us parents and school admins tired and exhausted by midday.
Though usually cheery and bright, the little one was moody, down and her shoulders slumped, yet she dressed for the occasion and looked her best. By midday, she grew frustrated and burst into tears, refusing to attend any more classes due to the back and forth between mothers and teachers trying to join the ranks.
No amount of bribing or promises worked. That was the case with many parents today, with children left confused about how they feel attending yet another semester online.
Do children still like cotton candy soft-serve ice cream? Asking for a friend.
That is not to say that school admins and teachers are not working overtime to fix the login issues and help students feel welcome. Hats off to the thousands of teachers out there working tirelessly to make everyone’s first day back a good one.
“It’s not all sunshine and rainbows for our family, but my daughter’s teachers have made her first day back a great one,” said 39-year-old Heidi Al-Majed, a stay-at-home mother of two.
Al-Majed never expected the first day to go down this way. Just last Thursday, her three-year-old son tested positive for COVID-19, with the rest of the family soon following suit, except for her nine year old, Ameera.
“I gave a heads up to her supervisor that I had been infected and that thankfully, Ameera hadn’t. But I did the right thing as they took responsibility to care for her throughout the day.
“Each teacher called to remind Ameera to join a scheduled class and her upper-primary school supervisor checked if she ate her breakfast and lunch, and even went as far as arranging an online lunch break with her classmates joining for a girly chat, as if they were in a real lunch break,” she told Arab News.
Though it is not all fun and games, nor all doom and gloom, this school year is undoubtedly one for the books. Parents, prepare your survival kits. It is going to be a while.

Topics: Saudi schools Saudi school academic year 2021 - 2022

Saudi air defenses intercept 3 Houthi drones launched toward Khamis Mushayt

Saudi air defenses intercept 3 Houthi drones launched toward Khamis Mushayt
Updated 30 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi air defenses intercept 3 Houthi drones launched toward Khamis Mushayt

Saudi air defenses intercept 3 Houthi drones launched toward Khamis Mushayt
Updated 30 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air defenses intercepted and destroyed three drones launched by the Houthi militia in Yemen toward the Kingdom, state media reported on Sunday.
The Arab coalition said the drones were targeting the southern city of Khamis Mushayt.
It added that it was “thwarting all attempts by the Houthi militia against civilians and civilian objects.”
In a statement, the coalition denounced the Houthi attacks as a "futile and barbaric to target civilians and civilian objects."
"We are taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects from hostile attempts," the statement said.
Bahrain’s foreign ministry condemned the attack and said it supports Saudi Arabia against anything that targets its security and stability, state news agency BNA reported.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Arab Coalition Saudi Air Defense Forces Houthi Yemen houthi attack Khamis Mushayt

Jeddah officials ask businesses to abide by QR code

Jeddah municipal officials ask businesses to abide by QR code. (SPA)
Jeddah municipal officials ask businesses to abide by QR code. (SPA)
Updated 30 August 2021
SPA

Jeddah officials ask businesses to abide by QR code

Jeddah municipal officials ask businesses to abide by QR code. (SPA)
  The mandatory service is part of the modern services launched by the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing through the 'Balady' platform
Updated 30 August 2021
SPA

JEDDAH: Jeddah Municipality has called on businesses to install the QR code sticker, “Your opinion matters,” on the front of their shops as Tuesday is the scheduled date to start monitoring violations on noncompliant facilities and taking measures against them.

The municipality’s spokesman, Mohammed bin Obeid Al-Buqmi, explained that the QR code aims to improve the quality of services and goods provided to Jeddah residents by promoting effective digital communication between the inspectors, the facilities, and the beneficiaries of the services of these facilities.

“The mandatory service is part of the modern services launched by the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing through the ‘Balady’ platform,” he said.

Al-Buqmi said that the service shortened the time of direct access to data related to the establishment and verification of the validity of licenses, boosting the efficiency of control and inspection work and allowing businesses to update their data and add information for customers. This was in addition to measuring customer satisfaction with services provided to them and clarifying ways of communication.

The service can be accessed and used, and the poster printed, through the “Balady” platform.

Topics: QR code

Saudi Arabia's Baha honey festival generates SR1m in two weeks

The 13th International Honey Festival aims to help beekeepers promote their products. (SPA)
The 13th International Honey Festival aims to help beekeepers promote their products. (SPA)
Updated 30 August 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Baha honey festival generates SR1m in two weeks

The 13th International Honey Festival aims to help beekeepers promote their products. (SPA)
  Sidr honey was the best seller, followed by acacia honey, then samra honey, in addition to a display of beekeeping tools and supplies
Updated 30 August 2021
SPA

BAHA: Honey sales at a festival in Baha have exceeded SR1 million ($266,607) during the period from Aug. 13-28, with a large number of visitors flocking to the event.
The 13th International Honey Festival aims to help beekeepers promote their products in a professional environment while also making the event lucrative.
Honey prices at the festival range between SR300 and SR1,200 per kilo, with displays of different types of liquid honey and honey wax typical of the Baha region on show. They include sidr honey, ziziphus spina-christi honey, acacia honey, samra honey, lavender honey, alfalfa honey, and white honey.
Beekeeper Yahya bin Tayran said Baha honey was one of the finest, especially if its source was far from where people lived.
To maintain the quality of the product displayed at the festival, appropriate measures were taken in the laboratory of the Beekeepers Cooperative Society, which led to an increase in consumer confidence and sales.
Sidr honey was the best seller, followed by acacia honey, then samra honey, in addition to a display of beekeeping tools and supplies. 

Topics: Baha honey festival

Saudi Arabia sends aid to Comoros to fight COVID-19

The Saudi ambassador to Comoros, Dr. Atallah Zayed Al-Zayed, delivered the aid on behalf of KSrelief to Loub Yakout Zaïdou, the Comorian health minister, in the capital Moroni. (SPA)
The Saudi ambassador to Comoros, Dr. Atallah Zayed Al-Zayed, delivered the aid on behalf of KSrelief to Loub Yakout Zaïdou, the Comorian health minister, in the capital Moroni. (SPA)
Updated 30 August 2021
SPA

Saudi Arabia sends aid to Comoros to fight COVID-19

The Saudi ambassador to Comoros, Dr. Atallah Zayed Al-Zayed, delivered the aid on behalf of KSrelief to Loub Yakout Zaïdou, the Comorian health minister, in the capital Moroni. (SPA)
  The assistance is financed by KSrelief and is under the supervision of the World Health Organization
Updated 30 August 2021
SPA

MORONI: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center on Sunday delivered medical aid to Comoros to help it fight coronavirus.
The Saudi ambassador to Comoros, Dr. Atallah Zayed Al-Zayed, delivered the aid on behalf of KSrelief to Loub Yakout Zaïdou, the Comorian health minister, in the capital Moroni.
Al-Zayed said the aid was sent to Comoros in line with the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to support the country in its fight against the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the National Malaria Control Program in Yemen’s Lahij governorate distributed medicine and special equipment for treating and inspecting malaria and dengue to several health facilities in the governorate.
The assistance is financed by KSrelief and is under the supervision of the World Health Organization.
The program director in Lahij, Adel Al-Sayyed, said: “The program, since last March until today, has provided several health facilities with various amounts of malaria medicine, in addition to malaria and dengue rapid test devices.” 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

