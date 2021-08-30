You are here

  US drone strike wiped out Kabul family, brother says

US drone strike wiped out Kabul family, brother says
Afghan residents and family members of the victims gather next to a damaged vehicle inside a house, day after a US drone airstrike in Kabul. (AFP)
Afghan residents and family members of the victims gather next to a damaged vehicle inside a house, day after a US drone airstrike in Kabul. (AFP)
Afghan residents and family members of the victims gather next to a damaged vehicle inside a house, day after a US drone airstrike in Kabul. (AFP)
AFP

  • Aimal Ahmadi said 10 members of his family died in the air strike — including his own daughter and five other children
KABUL: When Ezmarai Ahmadi returned home from work on Sunday evening in Kabul, the usual gaggle of squealing children were waiting to greet him — his sons and daughters, and a slew of nieces and nephews.
He pulled his white sedan into the driveway of a modest house in Kwaja Burga, a densely populated neighborhood in the northwest of the Afghan capital, and handed the keys to his eldest son to park.
Youngsters piled into the vehicle — pretending the parking routine was an adventure — while Ezmarai watched from the side.
Then out of the blue Afghan sky, a missile came screeching down — striking the car with a terrible force and obliterating the lives of 10 people in an instant.
The United States said Sunday it had destroyed an explosive-laden vehicle in an air strike, thwarting a bid by Daesh to detonate a car bomb at Kabul airport.
On Monday, it looked as if they could have made a terrible mistake.
“The rocket came and hit the car full of kids inside our house,” said Aimal Ahmadi, Ezmarai’s brother.
“It killed all of them.”
Aimal said 10 members of the family died in the air strike — including his own daughter and five other children.
On Monday, when AFP visited the scene of the strike, Aimal was impatiently waiting for other relatives to arrive to help him organize burials for most of his family.
“My brother and his four children were killed. I lost my small daughter.. nephews and nieces,” he said disconsolately.
“We are aware of reports of civilian casualties following our strike on a vehicle in Kabul,” Captain Bill Urban, a US military spokesman, said in a statement.
The words rang hollow for Aimal, who can scarcely believe his brother could be mistaken for a Daesh sympathizer, let alone an operative planning a deadly car bomb attack.
Ezmarai was an engineer working with a non-governmental organization — an ordinary Afghan trying to make ends meet in a turbulent time.
US nerves have been frayed since an Daesh suicide bomber triggered a massive blast at an entrance to the airport on Thursday, as huge crowds clamoured to get inside in the hope of getting aboard an evacuation flight out of Afghanistan.
Nearly 100 Afghans were killed, and also 13 US service members — just days before the last American soldier was due to withdraw from the country after a brutal 20-year war.
Against that backdrop, US intelligence had warned of another imminent attack, and on Sunday the US military said it had stopped one before it happened.
“We are still assessing the results of this strike, which we know disrupted an imminent Daesh-K threat to the airport,” Urban said Sunday, using an acronym for the Afghan branch of the Daesh group.
“We know that there were substantial and powerful subsequent explosions resulting from the destruction of the vehicle, indicating a large amount of explosive material inside that may have caused additional casualties,” he continued.
“It is unclear what may have happened, and we are investigating further.”
When locals heard the blast in the neighborhood, they swiftly came to see what help they could offer.
“All the children were killed inside the car, the adults were killed just outside. The car was on fire — we could hardly find body parts,” said one, named Sabir.
“We would be deeply saddened by any potential loss of innocent life,” the US spokesman said in the statement.
But the words rang hollow for another neighbor, Rashid Noori.
“The Taliban kill us, IS kill us and the Americans kill us,” he said.
“Do they all think our children are terrorists?“

MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Monday welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal to create a “safe zone” in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul to protect humanitarian operations.
“This is certainly a proposal that must be discussed,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
He said that it was “very important” to discuss all aspects of “such a zone.”
France and Britain will urge the United Nations Monday to work for the creation of this secure area to “allow humanitarian work to continue,” Macron said Sunday.
The French leader said that such a safe zone would allow the international community “to maintain pressure on the Taliban,” who swept into power earlier this month.
Macron’s comments came as international efforts to airlift foreign national and vulnerable Afghans come to an end.
France ended its evacuation efforts on Friday, Britain did so on Saturday and the United States is set to complete its efforts on Tuesday.
Russia for its part last week airlifted several hundred of its citizens and those of neighboring ex-Soviet states as the security situation deteriorated.
President Vladimir Putin has warned that militants could use the unstable situation in Afghanistan to enter neighboring countries under the guise of seeking asylum.
Moscow earlier this month staged military drills with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, two former Soviet republics in Central Asia that share a border with Afghanistan.
But the Kremlin is nonetheless taking a cautiously optimistic stance to the new Taliban government.
Peskov on Monday said it was “premature” to discuss withdrawing the “terrorist” designation from the militant group in Russia.
“It is necessary to watch the first steps that the new government will take,” he said.

Floods threaten hundreds of thousands in northeast India

Floods threaten hundreds of thousands in northeast India
Updated 30 August 2021
AFP

Floods threaten hundreds of thousands in northeast India

Floods threaten hundreds of thousands in northeast India
  • Incessant downpours for more than a week forced the Brahmaputra and other major rivers to burst their banks across Assam and Bihar states
  • Up to two meters (6.6 feet) of water has submerged many villages — experts say annual floods which hit the region are getting worse because of climate change
Updated 30 August 2021
AFP

GUWAHATI, India: Flood waters rose Monday across northeastern India, where hundreds of thousands of people are stranded on the roofs of their homes or have fled to higher ground as more torrential rain fell.
Incessant downpours for more than a week forced the Brahmaputra and other major rivers to burst their banks across Assam and Bihar states.
Up to two meters (6.6 feet) of water has submerged many villages. Experts say annual floods which hit the region are getting worse because of climate change.
At one dam, authorities released water fearing the walls would collapse.
The floods have also threatened a UNESCO World Heritage-listed reserve that is home to the largest concentration of one-horned rhinos.
Tens of thousands of people are stuck in villages cut off by the floods and the state governments said more than 400,000 had been moved to higher ground.
Sixteen-year-old Anuwara Khatun said she and her family have spent nearly a week on the roof of their home at Ghasbari in Assam’s Morigaon district.
“The water level has been rising for five days now,” she told AFP by telephone from her stricken village on the banks of the Brahmaputra.
“A lot of families are stuck on their roofs. There is a shortage of essential supplies so we only eat once a day. There is no hygiene here.”
Santosh Mandal moved his family to a sandbank in Bihar’s Supaul district after his village was flooded.
“There is no clean water to drink, food to eat and the children are crying for milk. We are praying for help because the government has yet to send relief,” Mandal said.
The Bihar government has sent rescue boats to get people to safety but these are concentrated in the worst-hit districts.
The Bihar and Assam governments said more than 12,000 people were in relief camps.
The Bihar government opened up the Valmiki Gandak dam, warning people in nearby villages to move away, after 16 centimeters (six inches) of rain fell in 24 hours.
About 70 percent of the 430-square-kilometer (166-square-mile) Kaziranga National Park in Assam is underwater, threatening its rare one-horned rhinoceroses as well as elephants and wild boar.
Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam’s chief minister, on Monday made an “urgent appeal” for traffic to avoid a key highway through the reserve.
He said animals that seek shelter on the highway were now at risk.

Global coalition pledges to keep fighting Daesh after Kabul attack

Global coalition pledges to keep fighting Daesh after Kabul attack
Updated 30 August 2021
Reuters

Global coalition pledges to keep fighting Daesh after Kabul attack

Global coalition pledges to keep fighting Daesh after Kabul attack
Updated 30 August 2021
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The group of countries that have banded together to fight Daesh, including the United States, released a statement pledging to work to eliminate the group and taking special aim at its affiliate in Afghanistan that took responsibility for Monday's rocket attack on Kabul's airport.
"We will draw on all elements of national power — military, intelligence, diplomatic, economic, law enforcement — to ensure the defeat of this brutal terrorist organization," the coalition said in a statement released by the US State Department, which also said the countries would "identify and bring their members to justice."

US ‘core diplomatic staff’ have left Kabul, final pullout under way

US ‘core diplomatic staff’ have left Kabul, final pullout under way
Updated 30 August 2021
Reuters

US ‘core diplomatic staff’ have left Kabul, final pullout under way

US ‘core diplomatic staff’ have left Kabul, final pullout under way
  • Officials did not say whether the diplomatic evacuees included top envoy Ross Wilson, expected to be among the last to leave
  • Washington is expected to withdraw all its diplomats from Kabul before pulling out the final troops by a Tuesday deadline
Updated 30 August 2021
Reuters

The final US departure from Kabul airport is under way and “core diplomatic staff” have departed, a US official who left Kabul earlier on Monday told Reuters.
A second official confirmed that the bulk of diplomats had pulled out. The officials did not say whether they included top envoy Ross Wilson, expected to be among the last to leave. Washington is expected to withdraw all its diplomats from Kabul before pulling out the final troops by a Tuesday deadline.

The departure of the last troops will end the US-led military intervention in Afghanistan that began in late 2001, after the Al-Qaeda Sept. 11 attacks on the United States.

WHO fears 236,000 more COVID-19 deaths in Europe by end of year

WHO fears 236,000 more COVID-19 deaths in Europe by end of year
Updated 30 August 2021
AFP

WHO fears 236,000 more COVID-19 deaths in Europe by end of year

WHO fears 236,000 more COVID-19 deaths in Europe by end of year
  • Countries across the region have seen infection rates tick up as the highly-transmissible Delta variant takes hold
Updated 30 August 2021
AFP

COPENHAGEN: The World Health Organization warned Monday that another 236,000 people could die from COVID-19 in Europe by December 1, sounding the alarm over rising infections and stagnating vaccine rate on the continent.
Countries across the region have seen infection rates tick up as the highly-transmissible Delta variant takes hold, particularly among the unvaccinated.
Poorer nations, especially in the Balkans, the Caucasus and Central Asia, have been hardest hit, and deaths are mounting as well.
“Last week, there was an 11 percent increase in the number of deaths in the region — one reliable projection is expecting 236,000 deaths in Europe, by December 1,” WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said Monday.
Europe has registered around 1.3 million COVID-19 deaths to date.
Of the WHO Europe’s 53 member states, 33 have registered an incidence rate greater than 10 percent in the past two weeks, Kluge said. Most are in poorer countries.
High transmission rates across the continent were “deeply worrying, particularly in the light of low vaccination uptake in priority populations in a number of countries.”
Kluge said the Delta variant was partly to blame, along with an “exaggerated easing” of restrictions and measures and a surge in summer travel.
While around half of people in the WHO’s Europe region are fully vaccinated, uptake in the region has slowed.
“In the past six weeks, it has fallen by 14 percent, influenced by a lack of access to vaccines in some countries and a lack of vaccine acceptance in others.”
Only six percent of people in lower and lower-middle income countries in Europe are fully vaccinated, and some countries have only managed to vaccinate one in 10 health professionals.
“The stagnation in vaccine uptake in our region is of serious concern,” Kluge said, urging countries to “increase production, share doses, and improve access.”
Kluge stressed that since public health and social measures were being relaxed in many places, “the public’s vaccination acceptance is crucial.”
“Vaccine skepticism and science denial is holding us back from stabilising this crisis. It serves no purpose, and is good for no one.”
The warning comes as the WHO and UNICEF urged European countries earlier Monday to make teachers a priority group for vaccinations so schools can stay open throughout the pandemic.
As schools reopen after the summer holidays, the agencies said it was “vital that classroom-based learning continue uninterrupted,” despite the spread of the Delta variant.
“This is of paramount importance for children’s education, mental health and social skills, for schools to help equip our children to be happy and productive members of society,” Kluge said.
“The pandemic has caused the most catastrophic disruption to education in history,” he added.
The agencies urged countries to vaccinate children over the age of 12 who have underlying medical conditions that put them at greater risk of severe COVID-19.
It also recalled the importance of measures to improve the school environment during the pandemic, including better ventilation, smaller class sizes, social distancing and regular COVID-19 testing for children and staff.

