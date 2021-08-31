Who’s Who: Mohamed Milyani, Saudi entrepreneur

Mohamed Milyani is founder and CEO of NQOODLET, a Saudi fintech startup targeting small and medium enterprises.
He is also founder and managing partner of IT firm Waqood Tech. Moreover, he is a co-founder and consultant at Lucidya, the first platform of its kind in the Kingdom specializing in analyzing Arabic content on social media platforms.
Lucidya uses artificial intelligence to enable companies to make smarter decisions by understanding customer behavior.
Milyani has been a member of the MITEF judging committee since 2019, and a member of the OQAL Opportunity Committee since 2020.
For a year beginning in 2013, he worked as research and development manager at Teek Trading Co. Ltd. Before that, he worked for two years as manager of the application development department at Jeddah-based Quad Dimensions Tech. For three years beginning in 2010 he served as a training and support manager at i-Weaver. From 2003 to 2011, he worked as a trainer, manager and consultant for various companies.
Milyani, who was born in 1984, has been a guest on a number of TV channels including CNBC Arabia, Rotana and Al Arabiya, where he enriched specialized programs with his experience and technical background in the digital world. He also appeared on Al-Majd TV to talk about the first iPad. Milyani also featured in Okaz newspaper to comment on computer-related issues.
He is registered as an official Mac instructor by Apple IMC ME. He is also a certified trainer and is often dubbed the “Arabian Steve Jobs” by people in the industry.
Milyani is a well-known name in the regional tech scene and has provided more than 100 mentoring sessions, delivered many lectures and published multiple books.
His books have helped thousands of readers to better understand technology-related issues. One of Milyani’s most well-known books, “How to Build Apps,” is considered a must-read text for anyone interested in launching a tech startup.
Milyani is a speaker and mentor at MSBS College. He has spoken at several events with the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity and Programming. Milyani also took part as a speaker and mentor at the mobile apps world forum held in Jeddah in 2017 and 2018.
He has also spoken at several university events, where he received a number of awards and letters of appreciation.