Global IT government spending to smash $550bn in 2022: Gartner Inc

Global IT government spending to smash $550bn in 2022, says Gartner Inc
Digital technology spending by governments is set to increase by 6.5 percent next year as states repurpose their services in the wake of the pandemic, according to a leading IT advisory firm.
Gartner Inc, a research and advisory company based in the USA, estimates the growth will be driven by expenditure on software, IT services, and data centers, leading to a global spend of SR2,090billion ($557.3billion) in 2022.
Spending on devices, which is set to rise 17.6 percent this year, is predicted to fall by 1.6 percent in 12 months to December 2022.
Irma Fabular, research vice president at Gartner, said: "Governments will continue to accelerate investments in digital technologies to respond and recover from the continuing evolution of public health uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The disruptions caused by the pandemic have also reinforced a key digital government tenet, which is public policy and technology are inseparable.”
Fabular added that the rapid move to virtual workspaces means governments are "rethinking their public cloud strategies to accelerate IT modernization, improve efficiencies and increase data security.”
Gartner believes that 64 percent of all IT spending by governments will be focused on services and software to improve responsiveness and resilience of public service, including investments in enhancing customer and employee experience, strengthening analytical capabilities and scaling operational agility.