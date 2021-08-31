You are here

  • Home
  • Global IT government spending to smash $550bn in 2022: Gartner Inc

Global IT government spending to smash $550bn in 2022: Gartner Inc

Global IT government spending to smash $550bn in 2022: Gartner Inc
Short Url

https://arab.news/zygjz

Updated 31 August 2021
Arab News

Global IT government spending to smash $550bn in 2022: Gartner Inc

Global IT government spending to smash $550bn in 2022: Gartner Inc
  • Digital technology spending by governments is set to increase by 6.5 percent
  • Growth will be driven by expenditure on software, IT services, and data centers
Updated 31 August 2021
Arab News

Global IT government spending to smash $550bn in 2022, says Gartner Inc

Digital technology spending by governments is set to increase by 6.5 percent next year as states repurpose their services in the wake of the pandemic, according to a leading IT advisory firm.

Gartner Inc, a research and advisory company based in the USA, estimates the growth will be driven by expenditure on software, IT services, and data centers, leading to a global spend of SR2,090billion ($557.3billion) in 2022.

Spending on devices, which is set to rise 17.6 percent this year, is predicted to fall by 1.6 percent in 12 months to December 2022.

Irma Fabular, research vice president at Gartner, said: "Governments will continue to accelerate investments in digital technologies to respond and recover from the continuing evolution of public health uncertainties due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The disruptions caused by the pandemic have also reinforced a key digital government tenet, which is public policy and technology are inseparable.”

Fabular added that the rapid move to virtual workspaces means governments are "rethinking their public cloud strategies to accelerate IT modernization, improve efficiencies and increase data security.” 

Gartner believes that 64 percent of all IT spending by governments will be focused on services and software to improve responsiveness and resilience of public service, including investments in enhancing customer and employee experience, strengthening analytical capabilities and scaling operational agility.

 

Topics: #economy #digitaleconomy #digitalmedia Digital government

Related

MISK digital media forum starts Nov. 15
Saudi Arabia
MISK digital media forum starts Nov. 15

Developer of Egypt's new administrative capital wants to hire banks for share listing

Developer of Egypt's new administrative capital wants to hire banks for share listing
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Developer of Egypt's new administrative capital wants to hire banks for share listing

Developer of Egypt's new administrative capital wants to hire banks for share listing
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Administrative Capital for Urban Development Company (ACUD) in Egypt is forming a committee headed by the head of the financial sector, to evaluate the company's assets in first steps to offer its shares on the Egyptian Stock Exchange, Hapi Journal reported on Sunday.

The company is looking into choosing investment banks and advisers to take over the offering process, provided that they will be chosen in the last quarter of this year or early next year, ACUD Chairman Major General Ahmed Zaki Abdeen said.
Land areas were determined in the second and third phases in the recent days, estimated at 127,000 acres, and the real estate sector of the company provided all data for the remaining areas of the first phase, which amounted to about 6,000 acres, and they are expected to be included in the assets offering, sources told the paper.

Topics: Egypt

Related

Central Bank of Egypt signs off deal to sell 76% of Arab Investment Bank
Business & Economy
Central Bank of Egypt signs off deal to sell 76% of Arab Investment Bank
Suez Canal output set to exceed pre-COVID levels, Egypt minister claims
Business & Economy
Suez Canal output set to exceed pre-COVID levels, Egypt minister claims

AI spending to top $200bn a year by 2025, claims International Data Corporation

AI spending to top $200bn a year by 2025, claims International Data Corporation
AI is increasingly being used to improve customer service facilities
Updated 21 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

AI spending to top $200bn a year by 2025, claims International Data Corporation

AI spending to top $200bn a year by 2025, claims International Data Corporation
Updated 21 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Artificial intelligence spending is set to sky-rocket over the next four years, with businesses investing more than SR769 billion ($204 billion) per annum in the technology by 2025, according to a market intelligence company.

Analysis by the International Data Corporation (IDC) estimates the amount spent on AI will rise by almost 140 percent, up from $85.3 billion in 2021.

Retail and banking are set to lead the way, with AI being used to improve customer service facilities for shoppers, and detect threats and fraud in financial services.

Ritu Jyoti, a group vice president at IDC's Artificial Intelligence and Automation Research section, claimed the global pandemic has served as a "catalyst for innovation, growth, and business transformations".

She said: "Today, AI expertise is focused more on developing commercial applications that optimize efficiencies in existing industries. Acceleration of AI adoption and proliferation of smart, intuitive ML/DL [Machine Learning/Deep Learning] algorithms will spawn the creation of new industries and business segments and overall will trigger new opportunities for business monetization."

According to the IDC's Worldwide Artificial Intelligence Spending Guide, the two ares of biggest spend across all industries are automated customer service agents and sales process recommendation and automation.

These will account for $15.9 billion or more than 18 percent of all AI spending this year, IDC estimates.

Topics: artificial intelligence (AI)

Saudi Real Estate digital exchange to launch in Q4 2021, says MoJ official

Saudi Real Estate digital exchange to launch in Q4 2021, says MoJ official
Updated 26 min 34 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi Real Estate digital exchange to launch in Q4 2021, says MoJ official

Saudi Real Estate digital exchange to launch in Q4 2021, says MoJ official
  • The ministry plans to digitize 100m real estate documents by the end of 2022
Updated 26 min 34 sec ago
Fahad Abuljadayel

JEDDAH: A digital platform for buying and selling Saudi real estate that will launch before the end of this year will reduce errors, while increasing fairness, speed, and efficiency of property transactions.

The platform — similar to a real estate stock market — which will be free to use is almost completed and ready to launch during the last quarter of 2021.

It will expand further next year, to process five times more operations than the current operations on the market, Ahmed Al-Salman, supervisor general at the ministry, revealed in an interview with CNBC.

“This wouldn’t contradict real estate brokers, evaluators or whatsoever, as the platform would not cover these services in the meantime,” he added.

The new digital system is capable of adjusting the market operations which will be done electronically, avoiding previous errors that were caused by handmade operations, he explained.

Al-Salman also pointed out that there will be a system to evaluate the buyer’s purchasing ability before accepting orders. Once the order is done, they have 10 days to commit to it, in order to avoid manipulation attempts to lower or raise a property’s price.

 The market is remarkably increasing, as operations jumped 70 percent in the last 7 months alone, year-on-year. Around 6,000 operations are performed daily with a value of about SR700 million.

“The transaction process will be easier and faster, the number of daily operations is expected to be rising," Al-Salman said.

The official also revealed that the ministry plans to digitize 100 million real estate documents by the end of 2022.

This plan was first announced in 2017 to be launched later in 2019, aiming at simplifying real estate fortune management procedure, through e-instruments and property ownerships e-transactions.

The amount of documents that were treated since the launching reached around 50 million documents, equivalent to around 100,000 documents a day.

The total number of real estate deeds around the Kingdom is around 15 to 18 million, out of which 4 million have been digitized, Al-Salman said.

He pointed out that around 40,000 transfers of property ownership have been completed since 2019 with a total value of SR8 billion, adding that the digital real estate transfer of ownership service is a strong base that will eventually lead to what is known as the real estate stock market.

 

Topics: real estate Saudi economy

Related

The newly introduced service can be accessed through the authority’s official website. (SPA)
Business & Economy
Saudi real estate authority launches online application tracking service
Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index rises by 0.4% in Q2
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s real estate price index rises by 0.4% in Q2

Saudi Arabia OKs joint ventures for Aramco's unit and SAMI

Saudi Arabia OKs joint ventures for Aramco's unit and SAMI
A facility will be built in Saudi Arabia to manufacture airframes
Updated 39 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia OKs joint ventures for Aramco's unit and SAMI

Saudi Arabia OKs joint ventures for Aramco's unit and SAMI
Updated 39 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi General Authority for Competition (GAC) has given the green light to a joint venture between Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments (Dussur), Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), and French aerospace group Figeac Aéro.

The formal approval by the regulator follows an agreement between the companies, signed in June, to build a facility in the Kingdom to manufacture airframes, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

SAMI will own the majority of the shares in the new entity, which will manufacture metal components for both military and commercial aircraft.

The deal underlines the Saudi government's commitment to expanding the role of private sector investment and involvement in the development of the Kingdom’s infrastructure and public services.

GAC also approved a joint venture between Dussur, and South Korea’s Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction, along with Saudi Aramco Development (SADCO).

The JV will manufacture and supply metal castings and forgings for use for industrial use.

Dussur will own 70 percent of the JV, while SADCO and Doosan will hold 15 percent each.

 The GAC has approved 10 joint projects this year.

Earlier this year the Kingdom passed its long awaited Privatisation Law, which formalized a formal legal framework for joint ventures and public private partnerships

The Privatisation Law is aimed at increasing private sector participation in infrastructure projects in Saudi Arabia and reduce government spending.

Topics: Aerospace companies General Authority for Competition

US Honeywell to help Saudi MEPC localize repair of military equipment, GAMI says

The agreement between the US-based company Honeywell and MEPC, a Saudi national company, is part of the authority’s efforts to localize more than 50 percent of the Kingdom’s military spending by 2030. Supplied
Updated 48 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

US Honeywell to help Saudi MEPC localize repair of military equipment, GAMI says

The agreement between the US-based company Honeywell and MEPC, a Saudi national company, is part of the authority’s efforts to localize more than 50 percent of the Kingdom’s military spending by 2030. Supplied
Updated 48 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Military Industries (GAMI) on Tuesday said the Middle East Propulsion Co. and Honeywell signed a deal to localize the repair and overhaul of a turbine engine used in battle tanks.

The agreement between the US-based company Honeywell and MEPC, a Saudi national company, is part of the authority’s efforts to localize more than 50 percent of the Kingdom’s military spending by 2030.

Under the deal, the technology transfer is likely to be completed by the end of 2022. It will help GAMI acquire capabilities to work on AGT1500 engines, improve operational readiness, as well as creating high-skilled jobs for Saudis.

“The signing of this agreement will contribute to the localization of the sector in the Kingdom and will accelerate business continuity, transfer of technology and knowledge, utilization and development of existing capabilities and support for local content,” GAMI’s Deputy Gov. Gasem Abdulghani Al-Maimani said.

“The repair and overhaul agreement with MEPC for the AGT1500 engines will help strengthen local capabilities in developing and maintaining the engines,” Honeywell Senior Director James Schaan said.

The Kingdom’s National Military Industries Sector Strategy aims to raise strategic independence and readiness in defense and security, enhance cooperation between military and security entities, increase transparency, and ensure spending efficiency.

Topics: GAMI Saudi localization Vision 2030 economy military industry

Related

GAMI presents growth strategy for Saudi military sector
Business & Economy
GAMI presents growth strategy for Saudi military sector

Latest updates

Developer of Egypt's new administrative capital wants to hire banks for share listing
Developer of Egypt's new administrative capital wants to hire banks for share listing
Jordanian COVID-19 curfews removed from midnight
Jordanian COVID-19 curfews removed from midnight
Egypt reiterates call for foreign forces to leave Libya
Egypt has reiterated its call for the need to provide Libya with full support to enable it to complete various tasks, including ensuring the exit of all foreign forces, fighters and mercenaries. (Reuters/File Photo)
AI spending to top $200bn a year by 2025, claims International Data Corporation
AI spending to top $200bn a year by 2025, claims International Data Corporation
Saudi Real Estate digital exchange to launch in Q4 2021, says MoJ official
Saudi Real Estate digital exchange to launch in Q4 2021, says MoJ official

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.