TikTok celebrates brands that scored big with football content

In June, TikTok launched Creative Digest, a bimonthly video newsletter featuring the most creative and innovative regional brand campaigns. (Supplied)
In June, TikTok launched Creative Digest, a bimonthly video newsletter featuring the most creative and innovative regional brand campaigns.
Updated 31 August 2021
Arab News

TikTok celebrates brands that scored big with football content

In June, TikTok launched Creative Digest, a bimonthly video newsletter featuring the most creative and innovative regional brand campaigns. (Supplied)
  • In the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey region, 81 percent of TikTok football fans watched content created by brands on the platform
Updated 31 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: As the official sponsor of this year’s UEFA Euro 2020 football competition, video-sharing social networking service TikTok became the first digital platform to back a major international tournament.

A passion for sports was evident on the platform, especially when it came to football content, which gave brands an opportunity to connect with audiences using football-related cultural and sporting events.

In the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey region, 81 percent of TikTok football fans watched content created by brands on the platform, resulting in 76 percent of them participating in specially curated hashtag challenges to celebrate the sport, according to a study by market research firm Ipsos. And 79 percent of users engaged with other users’ football content by sharing or reposting it.

Shant Oknayan, general manager of global business solutions METAP for TikTok, said: “The great level of traction that football content gained in our community is a testament to our platform’s success in enabling brands to engage more authentically with their sports audience.”

In June, TikTok launched Creative Digest, a bimonthly video newsletter featuring the most creative and innovative regional brand campaigns.

To honor and conclude UEFA Euro 2020 celebrations on TikTok, the app dedicated the latest edition of Creative Digest to brands that scored big with football-related content and there were three that stood out.

Nivea Men chose to challenge users to share their #GameReady rituals, to capitalize on the pre-game excitement and bring audiences together. As part of the challenge, the brand posted a video featuring Brazilian footballer Ronaldinho performing the game rituals using Nivea products.

Head and Shoulders asked football fans to share how they celebrated their favorite football moments through the #CelebrateFootball challenge. The brand reinforced its tagline, “Keep an Ice-Cold Head this Summer,” while encouraging the community to express their love for the game.

And Gillette invited its audience to show their favorite football celebration in an engaging video, featuring the fresh after-shave face of a Gillette user. Through the #CelebrateFootball challenge, Gillette brought to life its tagline, “The Best A Fan Can Get,” by encouraging the TikTok community to celebrate the spirit of the football game.

“Brands in the region were able to stay on-trend with football lovers, share adrenaline-pumping moments, and develop outstanding campaigns that deeply resonate with the football community, delivering tangible results,” Oknayan added.

Topics: media TikTok football advertising social media

Australia considering new laws for Apple, Google, WeChat digital wallets

Payments through digital wallets had grown to 8 percent of in-person card transactions in 2019, up from 2 percent in 2016. (File/AFP)
Payments through digital wallets had grown to 8 percent of in-person card transactions in 2019, up from 2 percent in 2016.
Updated 31 August 2021
Reuters

Australia considering new laws for Apple, Google, WeChat digital wallets

Payments through digital wallets had grown to 8 percent of in-person card transactions in 2019, up from 2 percent in 2016. (File/AFP)
  • Australia considers new laws that would tighten the regulation of digital payment services by tech giants
  • Apple Pay, Google Pay and China’s WeChat Pay are not currently designated as payment systems, putting them outside the regulatory system
Updated 31 August 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: The Australian government is considering new laws that would tighten the regulation of digital payment services by tech giants such as Apple and Alphabet’s Google.
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said he would “carefully consider” that and other recommendations from a government-commissioned report into whether the payments system had kept pace with advances in technology and changes in consumer demand.
Services such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and China’s WeChat Pay, which have grown rapidly in recent years, are not currently designated as payment systems, putting them outside the regulatory system.
“Ultimately, if we do nothing to reform the current framework, it will be Silicon Valley alone that determines the future of our payments system, a critical piece of our economic infrastructure,” Frydenberg said in an opinion piece published in the Australian Financial Review newspaper.
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) earlier this month called for global financial watchdogs to urgently get to grips with the growing influence of ‘Big Tech’, and the huge amounts of data controlled by groups such as Google, Facebook, Amazon and Alibaba.
The Australian report recommended the government be given the power to designate tech companies as payment providers, clarifying the regulatory status of digital wallets.
It also recommended the government and industry together establish a strategic plan for the wider payments ecosystem and that a single, integrated licensing framework for payment systems be developed.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), which is currently in charge of designating who is a payment services provider, reported that payments through digital wallets had grown to 8 percent of in-person card transactions in 2019, up from 2 percent in 2016.
The Commonwealth Bank of Australia, which has estimated digital wallet transactions more than doubled in the year to March to A$2.1 billion, has urged regulators to address “competition issues” and consider the safety implications of their use.

Topics: Apple Pay Digital payments digital banking google pay WeChat

Instagram to require users to share their birthday amid youth safety push

Instagram is aware some users might enter a false birth date and said it was developing new technology to address such issues. (File/AFP)
Instagram is aware some users might enter a false birth date and said it was developing new technology to address such issues.
Updated 31 August 2021
Reuters

Instagram to require users to share their birthday amid youth safety push

Instagram is aware some users might enter a false birth date and said it was developing new technology to address such issues. (File/AFP)
  • Instagram will require users to confirm their birthdays as part of an effort to create new safety features for young people
  • The changes will only affect Instagram users who have not previously shared their birthday on the app
Updated 31 August 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Instagram will begin requiring users to confirm their birthdays as part of an effort to create new safety features for young people, the Facebook Inc-owned social media app said Monday.
Instagram has explored building a version of its app for kids under the age of 13, prompting lawmakers to urge Facebook to drop the plans, saying the social media company “has a clear record of failing to protect children on its platforms.”
Instagram said in a blog post it will use the information to “ensure we provide the right experiences to the right age group.” Last month, the company said it would default users under 16 to a private account when they join the platform.
The app said it will ask users for their birthdays when they open Instagram and then to show several pop-up notifications if the user does not enter their birthday. At some point, users will be required to submit their birth date to continue using the app, Instagram said.
The changes will only affect Instagram users who have not previously shared their birthday on the app.
Instagram added it was aware that some users might enter a false birth date and said it was developing new technology to address such issues.

Topics: Instagram child protection Online safety

OSN appoints Sangeeta Desai as interim CEO

OSN appoints Sangeeta Desai as interim CEO
Updated 30 August 2021
Arab News

OSN appoints Sangeeta Desai as interim CEO

OSN appoints Sangeeta Desai as interim CEO
  • Desai succeeds Patrick Tillieux, who is leaving for personal reasons
Updated 30 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Sangeeta Desai has been appointed as interim CEO of OSN, announced Faisal Al-Ayyar, chairman of the network.

She replaces Patrick Tillieux, who is leaving the company for personal reasons. The company acknowledged Tillieux’s achievements in renewing OSN’s tech platform and thanked him for his contribution in a statement.

Effective immediately, Desai, who served as a non-executive director on the board for over a year, will take the reins.

“The board is delighted that Sangeeta has accepted the position of interim CEO, which will increase her involvement with OSN as she works towards the board’s vision for the company as a leading entertainment hub in the region,” said Al-Ayyar.

“She brings with her a unique combination of strategic, operational, and financial expertise, having led global media businesses for over a decade, bolstered by an early career in private equity and investment banking,” he added.

Desai started her career in investment banking at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan before becoming a private equity investor at Apax Partners. Most recently, she was group COO and CEO of Emerging Markets at Fremantle. Before that, she served as COO of Hit Entertainment.

Desai holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration from the Haas School of Business, UC Berkeley and an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

“For over 20 years, OSN has established itself as a household name and market leader in the entertainment sector. As a member of the board, I have been privileged to witness the new heights scaled by OSN in the last 12 months. It is an honor to be selected as interim CEO, and I look forward to working with the team, as well as continuing to strengthen OSN’s position as a premier entertainment provider through the implementation of leading technology, innovation and programming,” Desai said.

Topics: OSN

Clubhouse launches surround-sound feature to help chats feel life-like

Spatial audio will roll out first to iOS users and then Android users soon after, Clubhouse said. (File/AFP)
Spatial audio will roll out first to iOS users and then Android users soon after, Clubhouse said.
Updated 30 August 2021
Reuters

Clubhouse launches surround-sound feature to help chats feel life-like

Spatial audio will roll out first to iOS users and then Android users soon after, Clubhouse said. (File/AFP)
  • Clubhouse said it will launch a spatial audio feature to make voices sound as if they're coming from different directions
  • The new surround-sound-like feature will help Clubhouse lean into performances and entertainment rooms
Updated 30 August 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Clubhouse, an audio-only chat app, said on Sunday it will launch a spatial audio feature to make voices sound as if they're coming from different directions, helping conversations and virtual performances feel more life-like.

The app, which is backed by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, jumpstarted the social audio trend last year and became known for chatrooms of thousands that included chief executives and celebrities. However, it faces increasing competition from larger tech giants like Facebook, Twitter and Spotify, which have all introduced their own social audio chat features.

The new surround-sound-like feature will help Clubhouse lean into performances and entertainment rooms that have proliferated on the app.

Depending on how many speakers are in a Clubhouse room and a variety of other factors, the app's technology will assign users a spatial positioning, so that the listener will hear the voices surround them in their headphones, said Justin Uberti, Clubhouse's head of streaming technology.

In comedy rooms for instance, Clubhouse's technology will detect the main speaker and place that person's voice in the “front,” while the laughter of other people could sound as if they're coming from a listener's left and right sides, he said.

“I could hear people laughing and the room erupts around me,” Uberti said. “You can imagine in music ... there's a lot of potential.”

The spatial technology also makes it easier to detect when different users are speaking, whereas people previously might have to pay attention to the speakers' cadence and vocal timbre, he added.

Clubhouse, which started as an invite-only app and recently was opened to all users, said more than 700,000 rooms are now created each day, up from 300,000 in May.

Spatial audio will roll out first to iOS users and then Android users soon after, Clubhouse said.

Topics: Clubhouse Music feature

Anghami honors Saudi Olympic medal winner with song

Anghami honors Saudi Olympic medal winner with song
Updated 29 August 2021
Arab News

Anghami honors Saudi Olympic medal winner with song

Anghami honors Saudi Olympic medal winner with song
  • Music streaming platform dedicated “Olympia” to Tarek Hamdi’s karate win
Updated 29 August 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Music streaming platform Anghami has released a song to honor Saudi sports champion Tarek Hamdi.

The 23-year-old won a silver medal in the men’s karate competition at Tokyo 2020 bringing home Saudi’s only medal at this year’s Olympics.

Just hours after Hamdi’s win, a team of artists banded together to create “Olympia” to mark this historic moment. The song was written by Turki Al-Sharif, arranged by Hazem Al-Saeed in collaboration with Emdee Jabr and performed by the Saudi star Sultan Al-Rashed.

Al-Rashed, who has collaborated with Anghami before, told Arab News that he was excited when Anghami asked him to work on the song, and wanted to celebrate Hamdi “in style.”

“I am honored to perform for a hero who is such a great representation of our nation. I believe this song has had a great impact so far, resonating in people’s hearts across the nation,” he said.

Anghami is seeking to become part of the fabric of Arab culture across all sectors including sports, arts, and science. “Tarek Hamid is an inspirational figure, not only in Saudi Arabia but across the Arab world, and Anghami wanted to celebrate his historic Olympic silver medal in style,” said Kamil Abi Khalil, head of production at Anghami.

“The song we have created is a fitting tribute, bringing together a raft of Arabic music talent to commemorate this Saudi hero,” he said.

“Olympia” is available to stream exclusively on Anghami.

Topics: Anghami Tarek Hamdi Saudi Arabia 2020 Tokyo Olympics

