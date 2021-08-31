Taliban declare Afghanistan ‘free, sovereign’ nation, vow ‘good relations’ with rest of world

You are here

Trisha de Borchgrave

Taliban takeover of Afghanistan was inevitable

Taliban special force fighters arrive inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the US military’s withdrawal in Kabul on Tuesday. (AP)
Updated 31 August 2021
Shershah Nawabi

  • Afghans question life under new rulers as Taliban take control of Kabul airport
Updated 31 August 2021
Shershah Nawabi

KABUL: The Taliban on Tuesday declared Afghanistan a “free and sovereign” nation and vowed to maintain “good relations” with the rest of the world following the departure of the last US troops from Kabul airport.
The group took control of the capital’s airport after the US on Monday ended its 20 years of occupation, cementing the Taliban’s return to power after their ouster in 2001.
Celebratory gunfire echoed around Hamid Karzai International Airport as Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid hailed Washington’s withdrawal as an “historic moment,” while pledging to bring security to the war-torn country.
Speaking to reporters at Kabul airport on Tuesday, he said: “We do not have any doubt that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is a free and sovereign nation. America was defeated.”
And he promised Afghans that the group would “protect our freedom, independence, and Islamic values.”
The Taliban took control of Kabul in a lightning offensive two weeks ago, toppling the government in a bloodless siege as President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.
Since then, thousands of people camped outside the US-controlled airport with diplomats, foreign aid workers, and civilians desperate to leave the country ahead of the Aug. 31 deadline set by US President Joe Biden for American forces to pull out.
Scenes of deadly chaos ensued with hordes of people in and around the facility trying to board flights, amid fears the Taliban would reinstate their harsh and repressive style of governance as they did during their previous rule from 1996 to 2001, before being toppled in a US-led invasion.
Chaotic evacuation measures by the US and its allies saw more than 123,000 people leave Kabul up until Monday when US troops reportedly destroyed more than 70 aircraft, dozens of armored vehicles, and disabled air defenses.
Several were killed as security officials fired on the tarmac to control crowds thronging to the airport in the past two weeks, while nearly 180 died in a suicide attack claimed by Daesh-Khorasan on Thursday.
Since returning to power, the Taliban have vowed to form an “all-inclusive government,” respect women’s rights, forgive those who fought them, and ensure Afghanistan did not become a haven for terrorists.
The assurances, however, have done little to allay civilians’ fears, with many feeling that while Washington had left the country, Afghanistan now faced many new challenges.
Mohammad Ibrahim, a 35-year-old shopkeeper in Kabul, told Arab News: “There is nothing special about today. Banks are not working, we have no money, and there is no government to respond to the needs of Afghan citizens.”
He pointed out his concerns over the “critical state” of the economy and its impact on his livelihood. “Earlier, I would sell at least 5,000 goods per day, but now I can sell only 500.”
Others recalled the “tragic and horrible moments” of the past 20 years, and worried about “black days” ahead.

Nearly 2,500 US troops and an estimated 240,000 Afghans have lost their lives in America’s longest conflict, according to the Costs of War Project at Brown University.
These included nearly 50,000 Afghan civilians, more than 400 aid workers, and 72 journalists, with fears mounting over the state of minorities in the nation of 38 million people that for two decades had survived on billions of dollars in foreign aid.
Ali Reza Husseini, a 24-year-old resident of the Taimany area of Kabul, told Arab News: “For the public, nothing has changed, still we are in fear. We believe that minority rights will not be given by the Taliban.”
The situation was “delicate and problematic” for Afghan journalists too, with 72 killed in the past and “dozens looking to escape by any means, with the help of smugglers.”
Mumtaz Haidari, 55, a media rights activist, told Arab News: “No one would stay here. We know that our entrances are shut, and there is no hope, so we are looking for the alternatives to flee by land and become an immigrant in neighboring countries.”
On Monday, the Taliban told Arab News they were “committed” to allowing Afghans with valid documents to travel out of the country but urged them “to stay and work for the nation’s development.”
Experts, however, said the next few days would be the true litmus test for Afghanistan’s new rulers.
Abdul Waheed Farzayee, 34, a political analyst based in Kabul, told Arab News: “Today is the first day that Afghanistan is without foreign forces present. We are hopeful that the Taliban would fulfill their commitments given to Afghan citizens.”
He added that while the US’ departure from Afghanistan was “a reality,” the Taliban needed to form a new government “with the presence of all political players in the country.”
Qais Zaheer, an international expert based in Kabul, told Arab News that Washington’s exit had thrown the country into “mass political and military chaos.”
He said: “We have no government, and there is a political-economic gap. We hope that in the upcoming days we will have a government. But still there are some doubts on the Taliban’s policies.”

Updated 01 September 2021
Ellie Aben

  • Justice Secretary: inmates should be included in the priority list because they are also entitled to vaccines
Updated 01 September 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: As coronavirus disease cases continue to surge across the Philippines, prison officials said on Tuesday efforts were underway to inoculate thousands of inmates after Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said they “should not be left behind” in the vaccine rollout.
Only 2,684 out of over 48,000 inmates at the New Bilibid Prison and other correctional facilities under the Bureau of Corrections, or BuCor, have received COVID-19 jabs so far, official data obtained by Arab News showed.
According to the information provided by Justice Undersecretary Emmiline Aglipay Villar, out of the vaccinated inmates, 2,400 are from the Correctional Institution for Women, 10 from New Bilibid Prison, 214 from the San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm, and 60 from the Davao Prison and Penal Farm.
Three other BuCor facilities — the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm, Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm, and Leyte Regional Prison have yet to vaccinate their inmates.
BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag said prison officials were taking measures to ensure the safety and protection of inmates from COVID-19.
“Each superintendent of every prison camp in the country is coordinating with the local government units for the vaccination of inmates,” Chaclag told Arab News on Tuesday.
“Internally, there is also an effort by BuCor to ask the Department of Health and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases for vaccine supply, and if possible to allow the bureau to buy vaccines for the inmates,” he added.
Chaclag stressed that “they will not stop until they are able to find a source of vaccines for the inmates.”
The measures came a day after Guevarra urged prison officials “to find ways to vaccinate inmates” after the Commission on Human Rights reminded the government to “treat all PDLs (persons deprived of liberty) as humans with inherent dignity and rights, including their right to health.”
Guevarra said inmates should be included in the priority list because they are also entitled to vaccines.
“They should not be left behind in the vaccine rollout,” he added
Earlier this month, the Philippines approved the emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine, along with vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm, to meet its vaccination targets.
Authorities have said the vaccine rollout is key to the recovery of the Southeast Asian country’s economy, and necessary to curb the spike in infections.
On Monday, the Philippines saw a new record of 22,366 COVID-19 cases in one day.
There was a drop in numbers on Tuesday, with the Department of Health reporting 13,827 new COVID-19 infections
The latest figures add to 1,989,857 COVID-19 cases and 33,447 deaths recorded across the Philippines so far, of which 1,810,847 patients have recovered from the disease.
Despite the low vaccination rate in prisons, Chaclag said that the COVID-19 outbreak was manageable in BuCor facilities with only “a small number of infections among inmates.”
As of Aug. 30, there were 647 COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths recorded across BuCor facilities, of which 613 had recovered from the disease. Currently, BuCor has only two active cases.
Meanwhile, Corrections Technical Senior Superintendent Cecilia Villanueva, deputy director of BuCor’s health and welfare services, said that as early as January 2020, a health advisory on the coronavirus was distributed to ensure the safety and protection of personnel and inmates.
“Prior to the imposition of the Luzon-wide lockdown on March 16 (last year), BuCor has developed proactive measures … such as the restriction of visits, (and) creation of a COVID-19 task force,” Villanueva said.
“Despite the stringent measures that are being enforced by the BuCor … COVID-19 has penetrated the prison walls. Hence, almost 60 policies, programs and other measures were established, especially on infection, prevention and control,” she added.
These include a mass immunization program launched in August last year, regular disinfection of facilities, swab or PCR tests, and the establishment of an isolation area in each compound.
Meanwhile, health officials attributed the recent spike in COVID-19 cases to the highly virulent delta variant of the coronavirus, detected in all regions in the country, except for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
On the vaccine rollout, the Department of Health said that as of Aug. 29, more than 33 million doses had been administered.
Over 13 million Filipinos have received both doses of the vaccine, leaving much of its 110 million population vulnerable to the delta variant, while over 19 million have received the first dose.

President Biden defends Afghanistan withdrawal, warns Daesh: ‘We are not done with you’

US President Joe Biden speaks on ending the war in Afghanistan in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2021. (AFP)
US President Joe Biden speaks on ending the war in Afghanistan in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on August 31, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 01 September 2021
Agencies

  • Biden defended his handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan
  • President said more troops would have had to go to the country and into harm's way if the exit had not occurred
Updated 01 September 2021
Agencies

WASHINGTON D.C.: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday warned the Daesh-affiliated IS-K militants, who killed 13 American troops in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport, that they face more retribution from Washington.

“We all maintain the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan and other countries,” Biden said Tuesday.

“And to ISIS-K: We are not done with you yet,” he said, using another acronym for the Afghan offshoot of Daesh.

Biden defended his handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, including the frantic final evacuation from Kabul airport.

In remarks at the White House, Biden said the US government had reached out 19 times since March — prior to his public announcement that he was going to end the US war — to encourage all American citizens in Afghanistan to leave. He acknowledged that 100 to 200 were unable to get out when the airlift ended Monday.

Biden asserted that his administration was ready when the US-backed government in Kabul collapsed in mid-August and the Taliban took over.

But the airlift that began Aug. 14 has been heavily criticized by many as initially unorganized and chaotic.

Biden said that 5,500 Americans eventually got out, and that “arrangements” will be made to get the remaining Americans out if they so choose.

Biden criticized the ousted Afghan government's inability to fight back against swift Taliban advances and highlighted the role played by former US president Donald Trump.

The deal brokered by Trump authorized “the release of 5,000 prisoners last year, including some of the Taliban's top war commanders, among those who just took control,” Biden said.

“By the time I came to office, the Taliban was in its strongest military position since 2001, controlling or contesting nearly half of the country,” he said.

Many lawmakers had called on Biden to extend the Aug. 31 deadline to allow more Americans and Afghans to escape, but Biden said it was “not an arbitrary deadline,” but one “designed to save lives.”

“I take responsibility for the decision. Now some say we should have started mass evacuations sooner and couldn't this have been done in a more orderly manner. I respectfully disagree,” said Biden.

Even if evacuations had begun in June or July, he said, “there still would have been a rush to the airport” by people wanting to leave.

The departure of the last US troops caps two decades of military involvement that Biden was determined to end.

Biden said more troops would have had to go to Afghanistan and into harm's way if the exit had not occurred.

Less than 40% of Americans approve of Biden's handling of the withdrawal, and three quarters wanted US forces to remain in the country until all American civilians could get out, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday.

* With AP, AFP and Reuters

UN chief warns of ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ in Afghanistan

UN chief warns of ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ in Afghanistan
Updated 31 August 2021
AFP

  • UN chief Antonio Guterres expressed "grave concern at the deepening humanitarian and economic crisis"
  • "Now more than ever, Afghan children, women and men need the support and solidarity of the international community," he said
Updated 31 August 2021
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday of a looming “humanitarian catastrophe” in Afghanistan as he urged countries to provide emergency funding following the departure of US forces.
Guterres expressed his “grave concern at the deepening humanitarian and economic crisis in the country,” adding that basic services threatened to collapse “completely.”
“Now more than ever, Afghan children, women and men need the support and solidarity of the international community,” he said in a statement, as he pleaded for financial support from nations.
“I urge all member states to dig deep for the people of Afghanistan in their darkest hour of need. I urge them to provide timely, flexible and comprehensive funding,” the secretary-general said.
Guterres announced that the UN would release details of a flash appeal for Afghanistan next week.
The information will detail the “most immediate humanitarian needs and funding requirements” needed over the next four months, he said.
Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths will coordinate “the entire UN system” in preparation of the appeal, Guterres added.
He said almost half of the population of Afghanistan — 18 million people — need urgent humanitarian assistance to survive.
“One in three Afghans do not know where their next meal will come from. More than half of all children under five are expected to become acutely malnourished in the next year.
“People are losing access to basic goods and services every day. A humanitarian catastrophe looms,” said Guterres.
He added that severe drought and coming harsh winter conditions meant extra food, shelter and health supplies “must be urgently fast-tracked” to Afghanistan.
“I call on all parties to facilitate safe and unimpeded humanitarian access for life-saving and life-sustaining supplies, as well as for all humanitarian workers — men and women,” he said.
Guterres said the commitment of humanitarian agencies to stay in Afghanistan and deliver aid “will not waver.”

Northern Cyprus braces for Syrian oil slick

Northern Cyprus braces for Syrian oil slick
Updated 31 August 2021
AFP

  • Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) environmental officials said that 20,000 tons of fuel oil had spilled from the Syrian plant
  • The oil slick is approaching the island’s northeastern Karpaz peninsula — a wild region of sandy beaches and verdant hills
Updated 31 August 2021
AFP

NICOSIA: The divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus braced on Tuesday for an approaching oil slick from a power plant in Syria that threatened a pristine coastal stretch of the breakaway north.
Environmental officials in self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) — internationally recognized only by Ankara — said that 20,000 tons of fuel oil had spilled from the Syrian plant.
“It is a complete disaster for the marine ecosystem,” the head of the North’s chamber of environmental engineers, Cemaliye Ozverel Ekinci, told the local TAK news agency.
“This problem is not just a problem that concerns Northern Cyprus,” Ekinci said. “We should act together with the south.”
Syria’s electricity minister had told the pro-government Al-Watan newspaper on Monday that the size of the leak ranged from two to four tons of fuel.
He added that a committee had been formed to investigate the cause.
The head of the north’s deep diving center, Erol Adalier, said the oil slick was approaching the island’s northeastern Karpaz peninsula — a wild region of sandy beaches and verdant hills.
He added that the oil had reached to within 20 miles (32 kilometers) of the coast on Tuesday morning and was drawing nearer by the hour.
Local officials said Turkey had sent teams to assess the situation and prepare a response.
“Even if it passes us tangentially, it will affect Turkey,” the north’s tourism and environment minister Fikri Ataoglu said.
Cyprus has been divided since 1974.
The Republic of Cyprus — whose overwhelming majority are Greek Cypriots and which has been a European Union member since 2004 — has effective control over the southern two-thirds of the island.
The government in the south said Tuesday it had not “located” any sign of the oil spill in the areas under its control and that it had conveyed its readiness to help authorities in the north in tackling any pollution.
“Unfortunately... we have not received any information or any response from the authorities of the illegal regime, and so we remain alert,” Environment Minister Costas Kadis told Cyprus News Agency.
The TRNC government relies almost exclusively on financial and other assistance from Ankara.

Cypriot official: Pope Francis to visit Cyprus in December

Cypriot official: Pope Francis to visit Cyprus in December
Updated 31 August 2021
AP

Cypriot official: Pope Francis to visit Cyprus in December

Cypriot official: Pope Francis to visit Cyprus in December
  • The pontiff’s two-day visit will take place Dec. 2-3 when he will hold talks with Cypriot President
  • The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, didn’t confirm or deny the trip
Updated 31 August 2021
AP

NICOSIA: Pope Francis will visit Cyprus in December, making him the second Roman Catholic pontiff to ever travel to the eastern Mediterranean island nation, a Cypriot official said Tuesday.
The official said the pontiff’s two-day visit will take place Dec. 2-3 when he will hold talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.
Little else is known about the pope’s itinerary. The official, who is knowledgeable about the plans for the visit, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he’s not permitted to speak publicly.
The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, didn’t confirm or deny the trip, saying in an email to the AP: “Some trip hypotheses are under study for the autumn but it’s premature to speak about them.”
Anastasiades had announced after a 2019 visit to the Vatican that Pope Francis would be traveling to Cyprus in 2020, but the pandemic caused the trip to be delayed.
Francis’ predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI was the first pontiff to travel to Cyprus in 2010.
Primarily Greek Orthodox Cyprus has a small, but vibrant Latin community of more than 2,400 people who can trace their roots to Crusaders who settled on the island after the fall of Jerusalem to Saladin in the 12th century. Ethnically split Cyprus also has a large Muslim population who mostly live in the breakaway, Turkish Cypriot north.
Cyprus was the initial stop on Saint Paul’s first journey to spread Christianity in the 1st Century A.D. and he converted the island’s Roman governor Sergius Paulus to the faith.
Cyprus is also linked with Saint Lazarus — the man who according to Christian scriptures was resurrected by Jesus. Fearing persecution, Lazarus fled to Cyprus and was appointed a bishop.

