UN chief warns of 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Afghanistan

UN chief warns of ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ in Afghanistan
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Tuesday of a looming “humanitarian catastrophe” in Afghanistan as he urged countries to provide emergency funding following the departure of US forces. (AFP)
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

UN chief warns of ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ in Afghanistan

UN chief warns of ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ in Afghanistan
  • UN chief Antonio Guterres expressed "grave concern at the deepening humanitarian and economic crisis"
  • "Now more than ever, Afghan children, women and men need the support and solidarity of the international community," he said
Updated 23 sec ago
AFP

UNITED NATIONS, United States: United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday of a looming “humanitarian catastrophe” in Afghanistan as he urged countries to provide emergency funding following the departure of US forces.
Guterres expressed his “grave concern at the deepening humanitarian and economic crisis in the country,” adding that basic services threatened to collapse “completely.”
“Now more than ever, Afghan children, women and men need the support and solidarity of the international community,” he said in a statement, as he pleaded for financial support from nations.
“I urge all member states to dig deep for the people of Afghanistan in their darkest hour of need. I urge them to provide timely, flexible and comprehensive funding,” the secretary-general said.
Guterres announced that the UN would release details of a flash appeal for Afghanistan next week.
The information will detail the “most immediate humanitarian needs and funding requirements” needed over the next four months, he said.
Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths will coordinate “the entire UN system” in preparation of the appeal, Guterres added.
He said almost half of the population of Afghanistan — 18 million people — need urgent humanitarian assistance to survive.
“One in three Afghans do not know where their next meal will come from. More than half of all children under five are expected to become acutely malnourished in the next year.
“People are losing access to basic goods and services every day. A humanitarian catastrophe looms,” said Guterres.
He added that severe drought and coming harsh winter conditions meant extra food, shelter and health supplies “must be urgently fast-tracked” to Afghanistan.
“I call on all parties to facilitate safe and unimpeded humanitarian access for life-saving and life-sustaining supplies, as well as for all humanitarian workers — men and women,” he said.
Guterres said the commitment of humanitarian agencies to stay in Afghanistan and deliver aid “will not waver.”

Topics: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Afghanistan humanitarian catastrophe

UN chief Guterres calls Gaza 'hell on earth' for children
Middle-East
UN chief Guterres calls Gaza 'hell on earth' for children

Northern Cyprus braces for Syrian oil slick

Northern Cyprus braces for Syrian oil slick
Updated 52 min 32 sec ago
AFP

Northern Cyprus braces for Syrian oil slick

Northern Cyprus braces for Syrian oil slick
  • Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) environmental officials said that 20,000 tons of fuel oil had spilled from the Syrian plant
  • The oil slick is approaching the island’s northeastern Karpaz peninsula — a wild region of sandy beaches and verdant hills
Updated 52 min 32 sec ago
AFP

NICOSIA: The divided Mediterranean island of Cyprus braced on Tuesday for an approaching oil slick from a power plant in Syria that threatened a pristine coastal stretch of the breakaway north.
Environmental officials in self-declared Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) — internationally recognized only by Ankara — said that 20,000 tons of fuel oil had spilled from the Syrian plant.
“It is a complete disaster for the marine ecosystem,” the head of the North’s chamber of environmental engineers, Cemaliye Ozverel Ekinci, told the local TAK news agency.
“This problem is not just a problem that concerns Northern Cyprus,” Ekinci said. “We should act together with the south.”
Syria’s electricity minister had told the pro-government Al-Watan newspaper on Monday that the size of the leak ranged from two to four tons of fuel.
He added that a committee had been formed to investigate the cause.
The head of the north’s deep diving center, Erol Adalier, said the oil slick was approaching the island’s northeastern Karpaz peninsula — a wild region of sandy beaches and verdant hills.
He added that the oil had reached to within 20 miles (32 kilometers) of the coast on Tuesday morning and was drawing nearer by the hour.
Local officials said Turkey had sent teams to assess the situation and prepare a response.
“Even if it passes us tangentially, it will affect Turkey,” the north’s tourism and environment minister Fikri Ataoglu said.
Cyprus has been divided since 1974.
The Republic of Cyprus — whose overwhelming majority are Greek Cypriots and which has been a European Union member since 2004 — has effective control over the southern two-thirds of the island.
The government in the south said Tuesday it had not “located” any sign of the oil spill in the areas under its control and that it had conveyed its readiness to help authorities in the north in tackling any pollution.
“Unfortunately... we have not received any information or any response from the authorities of the illegal regime, and so we remain alert,” Environment Minister Costas Kadis told Cyprus News Agency.
The TRNC government relies almost exclusively on financial and other assistance from Ankara.

Topics: Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Karpaz peninsula oil slick

Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Northern Cyprus vote
World
Premier Tatar ousts incumbent president in Northern Cyprus vote
Indonesia braces for more environmental damage as oil slick widens
World
Indonesia braces for more environmental damage as oil slick widens

Cypriot official: Pope Francis to visit Cyprus in December

Cypriot official: Pope Francis to visit Cyprus in December
Updated 31 August 2021
AP

Cypriot official: Pope Francis to visit Cyprus in December

Cypriot official: Pope Francis to visit Cyprus in December
  • The pontiff’s two-day visit will take place Dec. 2-3 when he will hold talks with Cypriot President
  • The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, didn’t confirm or deny the trip
Updated 31 August 2021
AP

NICOSIA: Pope Francis will visit Cyprus in December, making him the second Roman Catholic pontiff to ever travel to the eastern Mediterranean island nation, a Cypriot official said Tuesday.
The official said the pontiff’s two-day visit will take place Dec. 2-3 when he will hold talks with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.
Little else is known about the pope’s itinerary. The official, who is knowledgeable about the plans for the visit, spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he’s not permitted to speak publicly.
The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, didn’t confirm or deny the trip, saying in an email to the AP: “Some trip hypotheses are under study for the autumn but it’s premature to speak about them.”
Anastasiades had announced after a 2019 visit to the Vatican that Pope Francis would be traveling to Cyprus in 2020, but the pandemic caused the trip to be delayed.
Francis’ predecessor, Pope Benedict XVI was the first pontiff to travel to Cyprus in 2010.
Primarily Greek Orthodox Cyprus has a small, but vibrant Latin community of more than 2,400 people who can trace their roots to Crusaders who settled on the island after the fall of Jerusalem to Saladin in the 12th century. Ethnically split Cyprus also has a large Muslim population who mostly live in the breakaway, Turkish Cypriot north.
Cyprus was the initial stop on Saint Paul’s first journey to spread Christianity in the 1st Century A.D. and he converted the island’s Roman governor Sergius Paulus to the faith.
Cyprus is also linked with Saint Lazarus — the man who according to Christian scriptures was resurrected by Jesus. Fearing persecution, Lazarus fled to Cyprus and was appointed a bishop.

Topics: Pope Francis Roman Catholic pontiff Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades

Pope Francis back to full-time work with call for Lebanon aid
Middle-East
Pope Francis back to full-time work with call for Lebanon aid
Cyprus to revoke passports of Turkish Cypriot officials
World
Cyprus to revoke passports of Turkish Cypriot officials

Pakistan says 11 Daesh militants killed in raid

Pakistan says 11 Daesh militants killed in raid
Updated 31 August 2021
AP

Pakistan says 11 Daesh militants killed in raid

Pakistan says 11 Daesh militants killed in raid
  • Police said suicide belts, hand grenades and assault rifles were confiscated in the raid
  • Daesh has regional affiliates in both Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan
Updated 31 August 2021
AP

QUETTA: Pakistan’s counter-terrorism units raided a hideout of the Daesh group in the restive southwestern Baluchistan province before dawn on Tuesday, setting off a shootout that killed 11 militants, the police said.
The units, acting on intelligence, carried out the raid in the district of Mastung, where Daesh militants had recently killed two police officers. The police said suicide belts, hand grenades and assault rifles were confiscated in the raid.
The counter-terrorism department provided no further details and the nationality of the slain militants was not immediately known. The counter-terrorism police is a special branch of the police that fights militant groups.
Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province where Daesh group has claimed several attacks in recent years. Daesh has regional affiliates in both Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan.
Baluchistan is also the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch separatist groups, which have also targeted non-Baluch laborers. However, unlike Daesh, they have no history of attacks on the minority Shiite community.

Topics: Pakistan Daesh

Pakistan troops kill Daesh-linked blast mastermind
World
Pakistan troops kill Daesh-linked blast mastermind
Daesh claims market bombing in Pakistan
World
Daesh claims market bombing in Pakistan

RAF prepared to strike Daesh in Afghanistan: Air force chief

RAF prepared to strike Daesh in Afghanistan: Air force chief
Updated 31 August 2021
Arab News

RAF prepared to strike Daesh in Afghanistan: Air force chief

RAF prepared to strike Daesh in Afghanistan: Air force chief
  • Sir Mike Wigston: ‘If there’s an opportunity for us to contribute, I am in no doubt that we will be ready to’
  • FM: Britain prepared to use ‘all means necessary’ to combat terror group
Updated 31 August 2021
Arab News

Britain’s Royal Air Force is prepared to launch airstrikes in Afghanistan, targeting the resurgent Daesh group in the country, the RAF’s chief said following rocket attacks in Kabul.

“We’ve got to be able to play a global role in the global coalition to defeat Daesh, whether it’s strike or whether it’s moving troops or equipment into a particular country at scale and at speed,” Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston told the Daily Telegraph.

On Monday, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain is prepared to use “all means necessary” to combat Daesh as security analysts warned that the UK is facing a sharp rise in terror threats.

Raab was a signatory to a statement from the anti-Daesh US-led coalition that said it will “draw on all elements of national power — military, intelligence, diplomatic, economic, law enforcement” to crush the terror group.

Raab said: “The UK stands united with our coalition partners in mourning those killed by Daesh’s horrific attack at Kabul airport and in our unwavering collective resolve to combat Daesh networks by all means available, wherever they operate.”

Sir Mike said: “If there’s an opportunity for us to contribute, I am in no doubt that we will be ready to. That will be anywhere where violent extremism raises its head and is a direct or indirect threat to the UK and our allies. Afghanistan is probably one of the most inaccessible parts of the world, and we’re able to operate there.”

He disclosed that he was discussing plans with allies on how to deploy British air assets overseas, including new drones.

The resurgent international efforts to combat Daesh come as US analysts warned that the terror threat is “real, active, and in many cases specific.”

Sir Mike said Daesh terrorists are “nasty, devious people who hide behind the civilian population and they fight from the civilian population.”

Commenting on the risks to the population Daesh blends with, he added: “It’s one of those awful consequences of tackling the violent extremists that, however hard we try, is in the back of my mind. I know there will be instances where there will be unavoidable civilian casualties.”

Topics: Taliban capture Kabul ISIS-K Afghanistan

US drone strike wiped out Kabul family, brother says
World
US drone strike wiped out Kabul family, brother says

Eight Taliban killed in Panjshir fighting, Afghan militia forces say

Eight Taliban killed in Panjshir fighting, Afghan militia forces say
Updated 31 August 2021
Reuters

Eight Taliban killed in Panjshir fighting, Afghan militia forces say

Eight Taliban killed in Panjshir fighting, Afghan militia forces say
  • Panjshir has been the only province to hold out against the Taliban
  • Fighting occurred on the western entrance to the valley
Updated 31 August 2021
Reuters

Taliban forces clashed with militia fighters in the Panjshir valley north of the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday night, a representative of the main anti-Taliban opposition group said.
Since the fall of Kabul on Aug. 15, the Panjshir has been the only province to hold out against the Taliban, although there has also been fighting in neighboring Baghlan province between Taliban and local militia forces.
Fahim Dashti, a spokesman for the National Resistance Forces, a group loyal to local leader Ahmad Massoud, said the fighting occurred on the western entrance to the valley where the Taliban attacked NRF positions.
He said the attack, which may have been a probe to test the valley’s defenses, was repulsed with eight Taliban killed and a similar number wounded, while two members of the NRF forces were wounded.
It was not immediately possible to reach a Taliban spokesman for comment.
Massoud, son of the former anti-Soviet mujahideen commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, has established himself in the Panjshir valley with a force of several thousand, made up of local militias and remnants of army and special forces units.
He has called for a negotiated settlement with the Taliban but has said his forces will resist if their province in the narrow and mountainous valley is attacked.
A significant force of Taliban fighters has been moved to the area but the two sides have so far been engaged in negotiations and have avoided fighting.
Celebratory gunfire resounded across Kabul on Tuesday as Taliban fighters took control of the airport after the withdrawal of the last US troops, marking the end of a 20-year war that left the Islamist militia stronger than it was in 2001.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan Taliban capture Kabul

Panjshir resistance digs in to defend key valley from Taliban
World
Panjshir resistance digs in to defend key valley from Taliban
Taliban say Afghan resistance force 'besieged' in Panjshir Valley
World
Taliban say Afghan resistance force 'besieged' in Panjshir Valley

