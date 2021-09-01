You are here

  Singapore prime minister wins $275,000 in latest defamation suits

Singapore prime minister wins $275,000 in latest defamation suits

Singapore prime minister wins $275,000 in latest defamation suits
An activist and a financial adviser were separately ordered to pay Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong tens of thousands of dollars as damages for defamation. (Reuters)
  • The premier filed lawsuits against writer Rubaashini Shunmuganathan and editor Xu Yuan Chen
  • Some activists say such moves are stifling freedom of speech and political opposition
SINGAPORE: Singapore’s high court ordered two news bloggers to pay Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong a combined S$370,000 ($275,113) in damages on Wednesday, over an article about the status of the home of his late father and the city-state’s modern-day founder, Lee Kuan Yew.
The premier filed lawsuits against writer Rubaashini Shunmuganathan and editor Xu Yuan Chen, also known as Terry Xu, over the August 2019 article published on The Online Citizen that included references to a disagreement within the Lee family about what to do with the property.
High court judge Audrey Lim said the article “impugned Lee’s reputation and character” by alleging he was dishonest.
“This struck at the heart of Lee’s personal integrity and could severely undermine his credibility, not just personally but also as the prime minister, and call into question his fitness to govern with integrity,” Lim said in a written judgment.
Xu, a Singaporean, was ordered to pay Lee S$210,000, while in a separate suit over the same article, Malaysian Rubaashini was ordered to pay S$160,000. Neither immediately responded to requests for comment.
Lee appeared in court in the case in May, during which he said “sensational allegations” had been made.
Lee’s press secretary in a statement on Wednesday said the damages awarded would be donated to charity.
Senior figures in the ruling People’s Action Party, including Lee Kuan Yew, have also sued foreign media and political opponents for defamation, calling it defense of their reputations.
In April, an activist and a financial adviser separately turned to crowdfunding in Singapore to raise tens of thousands of dollars to pay Lee damages after the premier sued both for defamation.
Some activists, including the New York-based Human Rights Watch, say such moves are stifling freedom of speech and political opposition.

India schools cautiously reopen even as COVID-19 warnings grow

India schools cautiously reopen even as COVID-19 warnings grow
  • Life has been slowly returning to normal in India after the trauma of a ferocious coronavirus surge earlier this year
NEW DELHI: More students in India will be able to step inside a classroom for the first time in nearly 18 months Wednesday, as authorities have given the green light to partially reopen more schools despite apprehension from some parents and signs that infections are picking up again.
Schools and colleges in at least six more states will reopen in a gradual manner with health measures in place throughout September.
In New Delhi, all staff must be vaccinated and class sizes will be capped at 50 percent with staggered seating and sanitized desks.
In the capital only students in grades nine through 12 will be allowed to attend at first, though it is not compulsory. Some parents say they will be holding their children back, including Nalini Chauhan, who lost her husband to the coronavirus last year.
“That trauma is there for us and that is what stops me from going out. We don’t go to malls. We don’t go shopping. So why schools now?” she said.
Life has been slowly returning to normal in India after the trauma of a ferocious coronavirus surge earlier this year ground life in the country to a halt, sickened tens of millions, and left hundreds of thousands dead. A number of states returned last month to in person learning for some age groups.
Daily new infections have fallen sharply since their peak of more than 400,000 in May. But on Saturday, India recorded 46,000 new cases, the highest in nearly two months.
The uptick has raised questions over reopening schools, with some warning against it. Others say the virus risk to children remains low and opening schools is urgent for poorer students who lack access to the Internet, making online learning nearly impossible.
“The simple answer is there is never a right time to do anything during a pandemic,” said Jacob John, professor of community medicine at Christian Medical College, Vellore. “There is a risk, but life has to go on — and you can’t go on without schools.”
Online education remains a privilege in India, where only one in four children have access to the Internet and digital devices, according to UNICEF. The virtual classroom has deepened existing inequities, marking the haves from the have-nots, said Shavati Sharma Kukreja of Central Square Foundation, an education non-profit.
“While kids with access to smartphones and laptops have continued their learning with minimal disruption, those less privileged have effectively lost over a year of education,” she said.
A study released in January from Azim Premji University surveying over 16,000 children found staggering levels of learning loss. Researchers found 92 percent of children had lost crucial language skills, like being able to describe a picture or write simple sentences. Similarly, 82 percent of children surveyed lacked basic math skills they had learned the previous year.

Delta variant now the dominant strain in Philippines’ COVID-19 cases

Delta variant now the dominant strain in Philippines’ COVID-19 cases
  • Initial cases of the Delta variant were detected in returning overseas Filipinos from countries
DUBAI: The Delta variant is now the dominant strain of daily COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, exacerbated by community transmission of the coronavirus type, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said.
“This situation is not anymore surprising. We know the Delta variant, due to the high transmissibility, will replace the wild type of the virus, and what we are seeing here in the Philippines is not unique,” WHO country representative Rabindra Abeyasinghe told local media.
A community transmission happens when sources of the infection can no longer be traced. Philippine health officials earlier confirmed community transmission of the Delta variant in the country’s capital region and nearby southern provinces.
But Abeyasinghe said the Philippines managed the surge of cases with the impositions of lockdowns in early August, increased vaccination efforts and the expansion of health care capacity.
“We have learned our lessons early, we saw what happened [in India and Indonesia], and we were looking at the potential scenario in the Philippines, and we have a two-pronged strategy, one is tightening border controls and the measures the government implemented. The second strategy is the rapid increase of vaccination between the elderly and those with comorbidity,” Abeyasinghe said.
But Philippine health undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the Delta variant could drive COVID-19 cases to peak in the middle of this month, based on the daily infection patterns.
“Steep increase in new cases is seen in the recent week. New peak continues to increase,” Vergeire said, as she noted that the Delta variant had been detected in all cases reported by regions of the country, except for one.
On Tuesday, health officials confirmed 13,827 additional COVID-19 infections, bringing active cases to 145,562. The Philippines’ caseload now stands at 1,989,857 with 33,448 fatalities related to the highly infectious disease.
Initial cases of the Delta variant were detected in returning overseas Filipinos from countries – including India, the UAE, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Indonesia – with a high incidence of the strain, prompting the Philippine government to impose a travel ban on travelers from there.

COVID-19 vaccinations in rural India increase amid supply concerns

COVID-19 vaccinations in rural India increase amid supply concerns
  • Inoculation campaign earlier faltered in villages due to vaccine hesitancy and misinformation
  • Uptick in rural vaccinations is important because health care systems in villages are fragile
NEW DELHI: India has dramatically increased COVID-19 vaccination rates in its vast rural hinterland, where around 65 percent of the country’s nearly 1.4 billion people live. But supply constraints remain for the world’s largest maker of vaccines and experts say it’s unlikely India will reach its target of vaccinating all adults by the end of the year.
India opened shots for all adults in May. But the campaign faltered in villages due to vaccine hesitancy and misinformation. That started changing in mid-July and of the nearly 120 million shots administered in the past three weeks, around 70 percent were in India’s villages — up from around half in the initial weeks of May.
Although the increased vaccine acceptance in rural areas is promising, the pandemic is far from done in India: After weeks of steady decline, the 46,000 new infections reported Saturday was its highest in almost two months.
Only about 11 percent of India’s vast population is fully vaccinated. Half of all adults and about 35 percent of the total population have received at least one shot. This has left large swathes of people still susceptible to the virus.
Several nations, including the US and Israel, are offering or plan to offer booster shots to people, deepening global vaccine inequity. India was expected to be a pivotal producer of shots to immunize the world but stopped exports after an explosion of infections. And while India had expected to get 1.35 billion shots in the final five months of 2021 to resolve its supply constraints, the question of whether Indian vaccine makers can scale up production to meet India’s needs will have global implications.
“Currently in India, there is more demand than available supply... the supply of vaccines currently in use is lower than the projections made a few months ago. So both of these situations are putting constraints on availability of vaccines in the country,” said Dr. Chandrakant Lahariya, a vaccine policy expert.
India is no stranger to mass immunizations, but this is the first time that shots are being given at this scale, and to adults. Officials have blended strategies that were successful in the past with newer, more localized innovations.
Several states have organized mobile vaccination centers, where shots are given at highly visible places in village squares. The government has also used WhatsApp, which is ubiquitous in India, to help people book appointments for vaccines.
Public health experts say the uptick in rural vaccinations is important because health care systems in villages are fragile. The deadly surge of infections that overwhelmed hospitals earlier this year ripped through rural India and thousands died. Moreover, migrants from villages move to cities for work and until everyone is vaccinated, outbreaks and even the possibility of a dangerous new variant can’t be discounted, said Lahariya.
India has the infrastructure to vaccinate up to 10 million people daily, but is averaging between 5 million and 6 million, he said.
So far, nearly 90 percent of the vaccines administered were the AstraZeneca shots made by the Serum Institute of India. The government hopes to solve the supply constraints that have hamstrung the vaccination effort with new production lines as well as the approval of a new homemade vaccine and another in the pipeline.
India hopes that Bharat Biotech will make around a third of the 1.3 billion shots it needs. The company has struggled so far in scaling up and while a new facility, capable of making 10 million shots monthly, began production last week, the company is looking for international manufacturing partners.

Melbourne drops COVID-zero plans, shifts focus to rapid vaccinations

Melbourne drops COVID-zero plans, shifts focus to rapid vaccinations
  • New local cases jumped to 120 in Victoria from 76 a day earlier
SYDNEY: Australian authorities on Wednesday extended the COVID-19 lockdown in Melbourne for another three weeks, as they shift their focus to rapid vaccination drives and move away from a suppression strategy to bring cases down to zero.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews flagged a staggered easing of the tough restrictions once 70 percent of the state’s adult residents receive at least one dose, a milestone he hopes to reach at least by Sept. 23, based on current vaccination rates.
“We have thrown everything at this, but it is now clear to us that we are not going to drive these numbers down, they are instead going to increase,” Andrews told reporters in Melbourne, the state capital, after a lockdown for nearly a month failed to quell the outbreak. The lockdown was due to end on Thursday.
“We got to buy time to allow vaccinations to be undertaken all the while doing this very hard work, this very painful and difficult work, to keep a lid as much as we can on cases.”
New local cases jumped to 120 in Victoria from 76 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 100 have spent time in the community while infectious.
Neighbouring New South Wales state, home to Sydney, on Wednesday brought forward its target date to fully vaccinate 70 percent of people above 16 to the middle of next month from the initial target of the end of October, as outbreaks spurred a surge in inoculation.
“No matter where you live, life will be much, much better, much freer, as long as you’re vaccinated at 70 percent,” Berejiklian told reporters. So far 37 percent are fully vaccinated in the state, while 67 percent have had at least one dose, slightly higher than the national numbers.
A total of 1,116 new cases were detected in New South Wales, down from 1,164 a day earlier. NSW reported four new deaths taking the total number of deaths in the latest outbreak to 100.
Australia is trying to get a handle on the third wave of infections that has locked down more than half of its 25 million population. Sydney and Melbourne, its largest cities, and capital Canberra are in weeks-long strict stay-at-home orders.
Despite the recent flare-ups, it has managed to keep its coronavirus numbers relatively low, with just over 55,000 cases and 1,012 deaths.
The federal government is pressing the states and territories to stick to a national reopening plan once vaccination rates reach 70 percent-80 percent although some virus-free states said they may delay given the rapidly rising Sydney cases.
Berejiklian said New South Wales will open to international travelers when vaccinations reach 80 percent and that she may allow people residing in other states to fly into Sydney, even if other states decide against opening up their borders.
Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg urged the state’s leaders to follow the national reopening plans.
“Stick to the plan ... a plan that allows businesses to reopen and plan for their own future ... a plan that takes Australia forward to living safely with the virus,” Frydenberg said.

Manila goes all out to inoculate thousands of inmates

Manila goes all out to inoculate thousands of inmates
  • Justice Secretary: inmates should be included in the priority list because they are also entitled to vaccines
MANILA: As coronavirus disease cases continue to surge across the Philippines, prison officials said on Tuesday efforts were underway to inoculate thousands of inmates after Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said they “should not be left behind” in the vaccine rollout.
Only 2,684 out of over 48,000 inmates at the New Bilibid Prison and other correctional facilities under the Bureau of Corrections, or BuCor, have received COVID-19 jabs so far, official data obtained by Arab News showed.
According to the information provided by Justice Undersecretary Emmiline Aglipay Villar, out of the vaccinated inmates, 2,400 are from the Correctional Institution for Women, 10 from New Bilibid Prison, 214 from the San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm, and 60 from the Davao Prison and Penal Farm.
Three other BuCor facilities — the Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm, Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm, and Leyte Regional Prison have yet to vaccinate their inmates.
BuCor spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag said prison officials were taking measures to ensure the safety and protection of inmates from COVID-19.
“Each superintendent of every prison camp in the country is coordinating with the local government units for the vaccination of inmates,” Chaclag told Arab News on Tuesday.
“Internally, there is also an effort by BuCor to ask the Department of Health and the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases for vaccine supply, and if possible to allow the bureau to buy vaccines for the inmates,” he added.
Chaclag stressed that “they will not stop until they are able to find a source of vaccines for the inmates.”
The measures came a day after Guevarra urged prison officials “to find ways to vaccinate inmates” after the Commission on Human Rights reminded the government to “treat all PDLs (persons deprived of liberty) as humans with inherent dignity and rights, including their right to health.”
Guevarra said inmates should be included in the priority list because they are also entitled to vaccines.
“They should not be left behind in the vaccine rollout,” he added
Earlier this month, the Philippines approved the emergency use of Russia’s Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine, along with vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm, to meet its vaccination targets.
Authorities have said the vaccine rollout is key to the recovery of the Southeast Asian country’s economy, and necessary to curb the spike in infections.
On Monday, the Philippines saw a new record of 22,366 COVID-19 cases in one day.
There was a drop in numbers on Tuesday, with the Department of Health reporting 13,827 new COVID-19 infections
The latest figures add to 1,989,857 COVID-19 cases and 33,447 deaths recorded across the Philippines so far, of which 1,810,847 patients have recovered from the disease.
Despite the low vaccination rate in prisons, Chaclag said that the COVID-19 outbreak was manageable in BuCor facilities with only “a small number of infections among inmates.”
As of Aug. 30, there were 647 COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths recorded across BuCor facilities, of which 613 had recovered from the disease. Currently, BuCor has only two active cases.
Meanwhile, Corrections Technical Senior Superintendent Cecilia Villanueva, deputy director of BuCor’s health and welfare services, said that as early as January 2020, a health advisory on the coronavirus was distributed to ensure the safety and protection of personnel and inmates.
“Prior to the imposition of the Luzon-wide lockdown on March 16 (last year), BuCor has developed proactive measures … such as the restriction of visits, (and) creation of a COVID-19 task force,” Villanueva said.
“Despite the stringent measures that are being enforced by the BuCor … COVID-19 has penetrated the prison walls. Hence, almost 60 policies, programs and other measures were established, especially on infection, prevention and control,” she added.
These include a mass immunization program launched in August last year, regular disinfection of facilities, swab or PCR tests, and the establishment of an isolation area in each compound.
Meanwhile, health officials attributed the recent spike in COVID-19 cases to the highly virulent delta variant of the coronavirus, detected in all regions in the country, except for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
On the vaccine rollout, the Department of Health said that as of Aug. 29, more than 33 million doses had been administered.
Over 13 million Filipinos have received both doses of the vaccine, leaving much of its 110 million population vulnerable to the delta variant, while over 19 million have received the first dose.

