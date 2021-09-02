You are here

  • Home
  • MBC Group, MMS partner with Saudi cybersecurity federation

MBC Group, MMS partner with Saudi cybersecurity federation

MBC Group, MMS partner with Saudi cybersecurity federation
MBC Group and MBC Media Solutions have partnered with the SAFCSP to launch a reality entrepreneurship competition for Arab youth. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bt9vr

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

MBC Group, MMS partner with Saudi cybersecurity federation

MBC Group, MMS partner with Saudi cybersecurity federation
  • New reality TV show “Irbak” to launch entrepreneurship competition
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: MBC Group and its in-house commercial advertising and sales unit MBC Media Solutions have partnered with the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming, and Drones to launch a reality entrepreneurship competition for Arab youth.

The “Irbak” TV show initiative was announced by the Saudi government during the recent #LaunchKSA, the largest technological event of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The event saw a slew of new projects being unveiled, including “Irbak,” reaffirming the Kingdom’s commitment to positioning itself as a technological hub that encourages and celebrates innovators, programmers, and entrepreneurs.

Faisal Al-Khamis, chairman of the SAFCSP, said: “The world’s largest tech companies are founded by programmers. Therefore, we believe that programming is the future, especially when it comes to the digital economy of Saudi Arabia, and the Arab world.”

The move follows the directives of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to achieve the goals of Vision 2030 by seizing the opportunities of the digital economy.

Al-Khamis noted that the federation placed great emphasis on supporting and empowering Arab youth in general and Saudi youth especially who were “passionate about technology, programming, and entrepreneurship — to utilize their capabilities in supporting their country and the world.”

“Irbak” will showcase some of the Arab world’s rising and most promising entrepreneurs and startup owners, offering insights into the region’s burgeoning tech sector, in addition to a number of other industries where young business owners are creating change.

Al-Khamis pointed out that “Irbak” aimed to shed light on tech startup companies that had transformed the way sectors operated.

“We hope that the future generation of the Arab world gets inspired by the show, having them follow the example of the Arab programmers and entrepreneurs as the solution is not to find a job but create jobs for everyone,” he added.

The original TV concept will see more than 50 companies across different sectors compete in on-the-spot challenges and real-life scenarios, with expert mentors and consultants judging each startup and a winner being announced at the end of every episode.

As part of the partnership, MBC Group will air “Irbak” across three of its TV channels, while its MMS unit will provide the SAFCSP with expertise and consultation on creative conceptualization, distribution, and marketing support.

Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, chief executive officer of MMS, said: “MMS looks forward to sharing its expertise in making ‘Irbak’ a success, be it in the conceptualization process of the show or the marketing and sales process that comes afterward.”

The planned 10 episodes of “Irbak” will air on MBC1, MBC Iraq, and MBC Masr during the first quarter of next year.

Topics: MBC Group Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity Programming and Drones MBC Media Solutions

Related

Saudi Sports Co. appoints MBC Media Solutions as exclusive ad rep
Media
Saudi Sports Co. appoints MBC Media Solutions as exclusive ad rep
Saudi Sports Company contracts MBC Group to broadcast sports competitions
Media
Saudi Sports Company contracts MBC Group to broadcast sports competitions

Apple loosens App Store rules for some developers in deal with Japan

Apple loosens App Store rules for some developers in deal with Japan
Updated 02 September 2021
Reuters

Apple loosens App Store rules for some developers in deal with Japan

Apple loosens App Store rules for some developers in deal with Japan
  • US tech giant’s concession was part of a settlement with Japanese anti-trust regulator
Updated 02 September 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Apple further loosened App Store rules on Wednesday, allowing some content companies such as Netflix to provide links to their websites so customers can sign up for paid accounts.

The concession was part of a settlement with Japan’s anti-trust regulator, which said the change was enough for it to close a five-year investigation into Apple that focused on video and music apps but did not consider games.

The US tech giant, however, must still contend with other legal and regulatory challenges to rules it forces game makers to follow, including a closely watched antitrust lawsuit brought by Fortnite creator Epic Games.

The ban on providing separate links was lifted for so-called reader apps which provide content such as e-books, video and music that don’t offer a free tier of service, instead requiring payment at sign-up.

The change is set to take effect early next year and will be applied globally, Apple said. The company will retain ultimate say over which apps qualify as reader apps.

Some companies said the concession was not enough.

Spotify, which is pursuing an antitrust complaint against Apple with EU competition authorities, said in a statement: “A limited anti-steering fix does not solve all our issues.”

Apple’s App Store forms the core of its $53.8 billion services segment, and it collects commissions between 15 percent and 30 percent from in-app purchases.

Its rules for game makers have been among its most contentious, particularly the practice of not allowing developers to take other forms of payment inside apps, which is being contested by Epic Games.

That case may determine whether Apple can retain control over what apps appear on its devices and whether it is allowed to charge commissions to developers.

Responding to Apple’s latest announcement on its App Store, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney accused Apple of trying to appease with insufficient piecemeal measures.

“Apple should open up iOS on the basis of hardware, stores, payments, and services each competing individually on their merits. Instead, they’re running a literally day-by-day recalculation of divide-and-conquer in hopes of getting away with most of their tying practices,” he said on Twitter.

An official with Japan’s Fair Trade Commission stressed that the scope of its investigation did not cover games. “There is a possibility of there being an investigation into games too,” he said at a media briefing.

Apple has a 46.5 percent share of Japan’s smartphone market, where more than 30 million smartphones are sold annually.

The iPhone maker’s latest concession is the second in as many weeks. It reached a deal last week with a group of developers in the United States in a class-action lawsuit, ending a ban on them telling users in email messages about payment alternatives.

In one of the latest challenges, South Korea on Tuesday banned major app store operators including Apple from forcing developers to use their payment systems, effectively stopping them from charging commissions on in-app purchases.

The company is facing similar legislative action in the US and Europe.

It is also facing a new antitrust challenge in India that has been brought by a non-profit group, according to a source and documents seen by Reuters.

Topics: Apple App Store Japan

Related

Payments through digital wallets had grown to 8 percent of in-person card transactions in 2019, up from 2 percent in 2016. (File/AFP)
Media
Australia considering new laws for Apple, Google, WeChat digital wallets
The proposed changes come as Apple faces mounting pressure from lawmakers and regulators over its business practices. (AFP)
Media
Apple announces App Store concessions as pressure grows

Iranian financial reporter Amir-Abbas Azarmvand arrested on security charges

The security agents reportedly searched Azarmvand’s house and confiscated his laptop, cellphone, and a number of books. (File/Twitter)
The security agents reportedly searched Azarmvand’s house and confiscated his laptop, cellphone, and a number of books. (File/Twitter)
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

Iranian financial reporter Amir-Abbas Azarmvand arrested on security charges

The security agents reportedly searched Azarmvand’s house and confiscated his laptop, cellphone, and a number of books. (File/Twitter)
  •  Iranian intelligence and security agents arrested financial reporter Amir-Abbas Azarmvand on security charges
  • The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the arrest and urged Iranian authorities to immediately release him
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Iranian intelligence and security agents on Thursday arrested financial reporter Amir-Abbas Azarmvand on security charges.

Azarmvand, who was at his parents’ house in Tehran when the arrest took place, works for the state-run Iranian economic newspaper SMT and has been charged with “spreading propaganda against the system.”

The US-based Committee to Protect Journalists condemned the arrest and urged Iranian authorities to immediately release him, drop all charges, and allow him to work freely in the country.

A colleague of Azarmvand, who wished to remain anonymous, said the agents had presented the writer with an arrest warrant citing recent critical reporting for SMT on the economic situation of union workers.

The security agents reportedly searched Azarmvand’s house and confiscated his laptop, cellphone, and a number of books.

Coordinator for the CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program, Sherif Mansour, said: “Iranian authorities must free financial reporter Amir-Abbas Azarmvand immediately and unconditionally. Iran’s continued jailing of journalists for doing their jobs is an outrageous form of censorship that must end.”

According to the international freedom of information organization, Reporters Without Borders, Iran ranked 174 out of 180 countries in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index.

Since the 1979 revolution, at least 860 journalists and citizen-journalists have been prosecuted, arrested, imprisoned, and in some cases executed by the Iranian regime.

Topics: journalist #iran Arrest Iranian journalist

Related

In this undated file photo obtained on June 4, 2021, courtesy of the Fenster Family shows US journalist Danny Fenster (R) with his parents Buddy and Rose in Huntington Woods, Michigan. (AFP)
Media
Family vows to win freedom of US journalist held in Myanmar
The security officers had suspected the station wanted to “air something to do with the call by the people’s coalition for protest.” (File/AFP)
Media
Three journalists detained and a radio station shut in South Sudan

Saudi Research & Media Group Signs Strategic Partnership with Ministry of Education for Manga Arabia

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Manga Arabia in the presence of CEO Jomana Al-Rashid. (Supplied)
The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Manga Arabia in the presence of CEO Jomana Al-Rashid. (Supplied)
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

Saudi Research & Media Group Signs Strategic Partnership with Ministry of Education for Manga Arabia

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Manga Arabia in the presence of CEO Jomana Al-Rashid. (Supplied)
Updated 02 September 2021
Arab News

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – 2 September 2021: Under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, Minister of Education, the Ministry of Education and the Saudi Research & Media Group (SRMG) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Manga Arabia. The MoU was signed in the presence of Jomana Al-Rashid, CEO of SRMG.

The Memorandum falls within the framework of diversifying the entertainment, culture and education landscapes in Saudi Arabia and encouraging a passion for reading with innovative projects like Manga Arabia, a diverse content series that will embed regionally inspired characters in Japanese manga and anime artform while presenting local stories rooted in Arab culture.

The Ministry of Education will support the project by facilitating the free distribution of Manga Arabia Kids in its print and digital versions across primary and middle schools. The publication will provide creative inspiration for fun and engaging school curriculum and student activities, including competitions for story recitation, narration, and character design.

His Excellency Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, Minister of Education, said: “This MoU solidifies our vision to inculcate an appreciation for home-grown and international art, enhance children’s awareness of local culture and traditions, and open new horizons for young people in the cultural and creative industries to contribute positively to the Kingdom’s economy while enhancing their competitiveness on a global scale. The project is in line with the Ministry’s commitment to foster a culture of creativity amongst the nation’s youth and empower them to lead the future.”

Jomana Al-Rashid, CEO of Saudi Research & Media Group, commented: “Our strategic partnership with the Ministry of Education today marks an important milestone in fostering new avenues for creativity and innovation for the nation’s youth by broadening the reach of Manga Arabia Kids to more than four million students across the Kingdom.”

Dr. Essam Bukhary, Editor-in-Chief of Manga Arabia, noted the critical importance of the MoU in enhancing the access of Manga Arabia to the youth of the nation. He commented: “Saudi Arabia ranks 11th in the most read countries in the world, in terms of daily time spent reading. This agreement aims to elevate the Kingdom’s standing to the top five by attracting more readers and raising the nation’s overall reading hours.”

The partnership follows the recent announcement of the launch of Manga Arabia, aiming to target 180 million Arabs. SRMG will also launch a second title targeting those 16 and above, available free of charge in a digital format and monthly printed copies.

Topics: Manga Arabia manga Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Saudi Research and Marketing Group (SRMG)

Related

Saudi Research and Media Group launches Manga Arabia
Media
Saudi Research and Media Group launches Manga Arabia

Facebook invests in new partnerships with Argentine press

Facebook has already invested $600 million worldwide since 2018 to support digital development in the news industry. (File/AFP)
Facebook has already invested $600 million worldwide since 2018 to support digital development in the news industry. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 September 2021
AFP

Facebook invests in new partnerships with Argentine press

Facebook has already invested $600 million worldwide since 2018 to support digital development in the news industry. (File/AFP)
  • Facebook will invest $1.5 million in Argentine media to train journalists and promote online development
  • The agreement is with 150 media outlets and will allow 3,000 journalists to be trained, while also helping Facebook develop commercial agreements
Updated 02 September 2021
AFP

BUENOS AIRES: Social media giant Facebook will invest $1.5 million in Argentine media to train journalists and promote online development, a first in Latin America.
The agreement signed last week with almost 150 media outlets will allow 3,000 journalists to be trained, while also helping Facebook develop commercial agreements.
It’s part of the “Facebook Journalism Project” that involves collaboration with media all over the world.
The three-year Argentine investment aims “to support almost 150 media of every size and region in the country,” Julieta Shamma, Facebook’s head of strategic media partnerships in Latin America, told AFP.
The agreement involves commercial commitments with around 30 Argentine outlets including Clarin, La Nacion, Pagina12 and Infobae to attract more links to the Facebook platform.
“We’re collaborating with media to try different forms of helping people find news on Facebook and connect with them,” said Shamma.
Facebook will offer training in themes such as product development, format experimentation and using statistics, among others.
“We believe the digital transformation will create new opportunities for the news ecosystem, offering different possibilities to expand the audience through social and interactive formats, and to monetize content,” said Shamma.
Facebook has already invested $600 million worldwide since 2018 to support digital development in the news industry. The Silicon Valley-based company plans to invest another $1 billion in the next three years.

Topics: Facebook media

Related

Facebook may launch digital wallet this year before own stablecoin: crypto wrap
Business & Economy
Facebook may launch digital wallet this year before own stablecoin: crypto wrap
Facebook has been trying to tie together messaging across its suite of apps, including Instagram and WhatsApp. (File/AFP)
Media
Facebook to bring voice and video calling to main app

Twitter launches subscription-based feature “super follows”

Creators can set a monthly subscription of $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 a month and behind-the-scenes content. (File/AFP)
Creators can set a monthly subscription of $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 a month and behind-the-scenes content. (File/AFP)
Updated 02 September 2021
Reuters

Twitter launches subscription-based feature “super follows”

Creators can set a monthly subscription of $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 a month and behind-the-scenes content. (File/AFP)
  • Twitter launches a “super follows” feature which allows creators to generate monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content
Updated 02 September 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Twitter Inc. launched a “super follows” feature on its social media platform on Wednesday, which would allow creators to generate monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content with their followers.
People in the US and Canada using iOS can super follow a select group of people within the United States, the company said, adding that it would roll the feature out to people using iOS globally in the next few weeks.
In February, the company had outlined plans, which included tipping and paid subscriptions to “super follow” some accounts, to attain at least $7.5 billion in annual revenue and 315 million monetizable daily active users (mDAU) by the end of 2023.
Creators can set a monthly subscription of $2.99, $4.99 or $9.99 a month to monetize bonus, behind-the-scenes content for their most engaged followers through the feature, Twitter said.
Earlier in the day, Twitter said it would launch a safety feature that allows users to temporarily block accounts for seven days for using harmful language or sending uninvited replies.

Topics: Twitter Followers Subscription feature In-app payments

Related

Safety Mode can be turned on under settings and will be available to a small feedback group on iOS, Android and Twitter.com. (File/AFP)
Media
Twitter launches “safety mode” to block accounts for harmful language
Twitter competition reveals bias in image-cropping algorithm
Media
Twitter competition reveals bias in image-cropping algorithm

Latest updates

MBC Group, MMS partner with Saudi cybersecurity federation
MBC Group, MMS partner with Saudi cybersecurity federation
Vaccine rollout helping Morocco's economy bounce-back from Covid
Vaccine rollout helping Morocco's economy bounce-back from Covid
Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank gives initial guidance for dollar sukuk — document
Bahrain’s Ahli United Bank gives initial guidance for dollar sukuk — document
Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power launches IPO
Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power launches IPO
Yas Marina Circuit upgrade a third complete ahead of December’s F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Yas Marina Circuit upgrade a third complete ahead of December’s F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.