Iran opens trial of Swedes on drug trafficking charges
Undated file frame grab taken from Evin prison shows guards drag an emaciated prisoner. Iranian Government media said the trial of two Swedish men on drug charges opened Thursday. (AP)
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

  • State daily Iran said that the two men were brought before the capital's revolutionary tribunal
  • Judicial authorities had announced their arrest in July 2020 as part of dismantling an international drug trafficking gang
TEHRAN: The trial of two Swedish men accused of belonging to an “international drug trafficking network” has opened in Tehran, Iranian government media reported Thursday.
State daily Iran said that the two men, identified as “Stephen Kevin Gilbert” and “Simon Kasper Brown,” were brought before the 15th chamber of the capital’s revolutionary tribunal.
The judiciary’s Mizan Online agency said the pair entered Iran as tourists, but that one was arrested with almost 10 kilos (22 pounds) of opium resin and the other with 21,000 tramadol painkiller tablets.
Judicial authorities had announced their arrest in July 2020 as part of the “dismantling of an international drug trafficking gang,” without naming them or giving details of the arrests.
The Tehran trial begins as a former senior Iranian judicial official faces war crimes and murder charges in a Stockholm court.
Hamid Noury, 60, is being prosecuted for his suspected involvement in mass executions of Marxist and other left-wing prisoners in summer 1988.
The trial is taking place under the so-called “universal jurisdiction” principle which allows Sweden and some other countries to try people on such serious charges, even if the alleged crimes happened elsewhere.
Noury was arrested in November 2019 at Stockholm’s Arlanda airport while visiting Sweden.

Abu Dhabi cancels quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers
Updated 50 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

  • Vaccinated people arriving from green countries must take a nasal swab test on arrival
DUBAI: Vaccinated travelers entering Abu Dhabi from any destination will no longer be required to quarantine starting Sept. 5, the Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said.

All passengers, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, are required to present negative coronavirus test results from within 48 hours of departure before boarding to the UAE capital, state news agency WAM reported. 

Vaccinated people arriving from green countries must take a nasal swab test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and another test on day six, if staying in the emirate. 

Those arriving from other destinations must take a nasal swab test on arrival without the need to quarantine, and further tests on days four and eight, if staying in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE has recorded a total of 719,355 infections, 2,043 deaths and 706,644 recoveries. 

Mini-bus plunges off road into a valley in Iran, killing 16
Updated 02 September 2021
AP

  • With some 17,000 deaths annually, Iran has one of the world’s worst traffic safety records
TEHRAN, Iran: Iran’s state TV says 16 people were killed and 12 injured in the country’s west when a mini-bus plunged off a road into a valley. The report says the accident happened in Kurdish province of the Kordestan region on Thursday around noon.
According to the report, 12 injured people were taken to hospital in Sanandaj city. The country’s emergency organization deployed a rescue helicopter and an ambulance bus, as well as six ambulances to the scene.
Authorities did not report the cause of the accident, saying only that it was under investigation.
With some 17,000 deaths annually, Iran has one of the world’s worst traffic safety records, blamed on disregard of traffic laws, unsafe vehicles and inadequate emergency services.

Iranian fuel tankers bound for Lebanon yet to reach cash-strapped country, Tankertrackers says
Updated 02 September 2021
Georgi Azar

  • The Iranian-backed Hezbollah has vowed that it would turn to Tehran for fuel oil to help ease shortages
DUBAI: The ocean vessel tracking service, Tankertrackers.com, denied Thursday claims that a tanker carrying Iranian fuel for Lebanon had entered Syrian territorial waters despite claims to the contrary. 

Iranian state agency Fars News had reported that the tanker would offload in Syria before transporting the fuel to Lebanon by land. 

“The tanker that arrived a few days ago in Syria is carrying 730,000 barrels of Iranian crude oil. It is not gasoline. Deliveries of crude oil happen a few times a month for Syria’s needs and not that of Lebanon,” Tankertrackers.com tweeted. 

The tracking agency is currently following three tankers that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said were bound for the small Mediterranean country. 

“First tanker has not reached the Suez yet. Second tanker hasn't left Iran yet but has left port. Third tanker is leaving Iran,” it tweeted Thursday, adding that it “normally takes 10-12 days to reach the Suez.”  

The group said it would publicly announce the names of the three tankers “once or if they traverse the Suez Canal into the Mediterranean sea.” 

With Lebanon struggling to secure enough fuel nationwide, amid a crippling foreign currency liquidity crunch, the Iranian-backed Hezbollah vowed that it would turn to Tehran for fuel oil to help ease shortages. 

“We have agreed to start loading a third vessel,” Nasrallah said in a televised speech on Friday, adding that the “the coming days will prove those doubtful about the shipments arriving with fuel wrong … and our words will be clear when the first vessel reaches Lebanon.”

Two days later, the leader of the heavily armed group founded by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in 1982 said the first vessel carrying Iranian fuel for Lebanon had already departed.

Opponents and critics of Hezbollah have lambasted the move, arguing that any Iranian fuel delivery would pave the way for sanctions from the US, which has vowed to punish anyone dealing with Tehran. 

Moreover, critics have pointed to Hezbollah’s role in smuggling Lebanese subsidized fuel into Syria to prop up Bachar Assad’s regime, which has likely played a role in exacerbating Lebanon’s economic crisis. They have called on the group to seize its smuggling operations before attempting to alleviate the country’s fuel deficiency.  

“Fuel imports before the Syrian civil war were around 5 or 6 million tons per year. This figure reached almost 12 million tons in 2019,” Jean Tawile, an economist and former government advisor, told Arab News.  

In an interview with France24 in April, Shia cleric Sheikh Sadiq Al-Nabulsi and close associate of Hezbollah acknowledged that cross-border smuggling was an integral part of the militia’s apparatus. 

“Smuggling is an integral part of the resistance’s operations to defend Lebanese interests,” he said boastfully.  

Given the logistical and diplomatic difficulty of offloading the cargo in Lebanon, analysts have suggested that the group might instead to turn to neighboring Syria. 

Speaking Wednesday, caretaker energy minister Raymond Ghajar said he was not aware of any official request to import fuel. 

“Our role is restricted to import permits and we did not receive a request for permission,” he told reporters gathered in parliament. 

Responding to a question on whether this means that tanker would arrive without an official permit, Ghajar said: "No. We do not have information at this point. Permission was not requested from us and this is all I am saying."

65 dead in renewed fighting for Yemen’s Marib
Updated 02 September 2021
AFP

  • The clashes erupted when the militia attacked pro-government positions south of the city
  • The fighting comes after strikes on Yemen’s largest air base, in the country’s south
DUBAI: Sixty-five Houthis and pro-government forces have been killed in renewed fighting for the strategic Yemeni city of Marib, a military official told AFP on Thursday.
The clashes erupted when the Iran-backed militia attacked pro-government positions south of the city, making progress despite losing dozens of fighters in coalition air strikes.
“Twenty-two pro-government (forces) were killed and 50 others were wounded, while 43 Houthi militia were also killed in the last 48 hours,” a government military official said, in figures that were confirmed by other military and medical sources.
The fighting comes after strikes on Yemen’s largest air base, in the country’s south, killed at least 30 pro-government fighters on Sunday in the deadliest incident since December.
Yemen’s internationally recognized government — backed by a Saudi-led military coalition — and the Houthis have been locked in war since 2014, when the insurgents seized the capital Sanaa.
In February, the Houthis escalated their efforts to seize Marib, the government’s last northern stronghold in fighting that has killed hundreds on both sides.
Control of the oil-rich region would strengthen the Houthis’ bargaining position in peace talks.

Truce comes into force in Syria’s Daraa after weeks of fighting
Updated 01 September 2021
AFP

  • Opposition fighters that choose to remain in Daraa Al-Balad will have to surrender their firearms
BEIRUT: A Russian-brokered ceasefire came into force on Wednesday in Daraa province, the cradle of Syria’s uprising where regime forces have been battling holdout rebels, a war monitor and state media said.
The southern province of Daraa, held for years by opposition forces, was returned to government control in 2018 under a previous Moscow-backed ceasefire that had allowed rebels to stay in some areas.
But since late July armed groups have exchanged artillery fire with government forces and the regime has imposed a crippling siege on Daraa city’s southern district of Daraa Al-Balad.
On Wednesday, the warring parties appeared to reach a new truce, with Russia deploying military police in Daraa Al-Balad after weeks of mediating talks, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
The deployment came after dozens of rebels were bussed from the district to opposition-held territory in Syria’s north last week before intense fighting resumed at the weekend, hampering ceasefire efforts.
“Implementation has started of the latest ceasefire agreement with the deployment of Russian military police inside Daraa Al-Balad,” said observatory head Rami Abdul Rahman.
Under the terms of the deal, the Syrian government would erect three checkpoints inside Daraa Al-Balad, having left the area for years under the control of former rebel fighters, said the observatory.
Opposition fighters that choose to remain in Daraa Al-Balad would have to surrender their firearms, the Observatory added, saying those who reject a deal will be evacuated. The official SANA news agency on Wednesday published photos of crowds at so-called “reconciliation centers” setup in Daraa Al-Balad.
“Armed fighters in Daraa Al-Balad started handing over their weapons and settling their status at reconciliation centers,” it said.

The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said last week that 38,600 people — more than half of them children — had fled Daraa Al-Balad and been registered in and around the city.
The UN and aid groups have also warned of dire humanitarian circumstances inside the district, where a regime siege had threatened supplies of food and medicine.
Opposition activist Omar Al-Hariri said the new truce in Daraa Al-Balad suggested a regime push to end rebel influence over several parts of the province where the state has yet to fully deploy.
The agreement “cancels the exceptional status that Daraa gained three years ago,” by allowing rebels to keep their weapons and remain in control of several areas, including Daraa Al-Balad, he said.
“The Syrian regime is now expected to aim at opposition hubs in Daraa’s western countryside with the goal of securing the same results,” the activist added.
Daraa, which borders Jordan and is close to the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, is widely seen as the cradle of the 2011 uprising in Syria, which sparked a decade-long civil war that has killed almost half a million people.

