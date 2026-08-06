ALTAWKILAT Motorsport launches ‘Home of Tomorrow’s Champions’ program to develop Saudi Motorsport talent

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia: ALTAWKILAT Motorsport has announced the launch of “Home of Tomorrow’s Champions,” a pioneering talent development program delivered alongside the Aramco F4 Saudi Arabian Championship.

Designed to inspire and develop the next generation of Saudi motorsport professionals, the initiative provides students and young talent with exclusive educational, practical and behind the scenes experiences, offering a unique insight into the diverse career opportunities that power the sport beyond the racetrack.

The program is built around a vision that the future of motorsport extends far beyond the drivers on the grid. It celebrates the diverse ecosystem of careers that are essential to organizing, operating and advancing the sport, from engineering and race operations to marketing, hospitality, media and event management.

Targeting young Saudi men and women ages 15 to 25, the program will feature a series of in-person and online workshops, university lectures and specialist sessions delivered by leading organizations and industry experts. Participants will also benefit from exclusive hands-on experience, enabling them to develop practical skills, gain real-world insights and build meaningful connections between education and future career opportunities.

Participants will be introduced to a wide range of motorsport career fields, including engineering, energy, logistics, event management, hospitality, business development and partnership management, as well as photography, videography, public relations and communications.

‘Created with a clear vision’

Commenting on the launch, Batool Alsaeed, Training Manager ALTAWKILAT said: “Home of Tomorrow’s Champions was created with a clear vision: to inspire and empower the next generation of Saudi talent by showcasing the diverse career opportunities available across the motorsport industry. We want young Saudis to see that motorsport offers far more than competition on the track. It is an industry built on innovation, teamwork and a wide range of professions that are essential to every championship.”

She added: “Through this program, we aim to bridge the gap between education and industry by providing participants with direct access to knowledge, practical experience and people working at the highest levels of the sport. Our ambition is to equip young talent with the skills, confidence and inspiration to become part of the future of motorsport in the Kingdom.”

The “Home of Tomorrow’s Champions” program forms part of ALTAWKILAT Motorsport’s efforts to expand the talent base in motorsport, introduce young men and women to opportunities across the industry and open educational and professional pathways that can help turn their interests and skills into future careers.

ALTAWKILAT Motorsport invited those interested in taking part to follow the official Aramco F4 Saudi Arabian Championship Instagram account for the latest updates on the program and registration details once announced.